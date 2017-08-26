House Speaker Paul Ryan Stands Against Arpaio Pardon…

Weasels gotta weasel.  Jeff Flake, John McCain and now House Speaker Paul Ryan all stand in opposition to President Trump pardoning Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

More fuel for the Big Ugly:

Washington (CNN) – House Speaker Paul Ryan disagrees with President Donald Trump’s decision Friday to pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio, his spokesman said Saturday.

“The Speaker does not agree with this decision,” spokesman Doug Andres said in a statement. “Law enforcement officials have a special responsibility to respect the rights of everyone in the United States. We should not allow anyone to believe that responsibility is diminished by this pardon.” (read more)

  1. Aparition42 says:
    August 26, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    The real reason the uniparty globalist are so heated over this pardon goes deeper than just illegal immigration. Sheriff Joe was convicted of course tempt of court. Think about that. He didn’t get convicted of breaking a written, passed, and signed law. The courts (legislative branch) told a sheriff (executive branch) how he had to do his job ( or rather, not do his job in this case).

    The globalists are losing in every publicly influenced level of government. They rely on the largely appointed and unaccountable court system to force their will. Sheriff Joe was convicted of not doing what the court told him to. The globalist hate this pardon because it shows that President Trump isn’t going to accept the premise that the courts are in charge.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. Big Jake says:
    August 27, 2017 at 12:02 am

    My cold anger has turned fiery hot. This guy gets under my skin. PAULOSI RINO (Paul Ryan) has gotta’ go.

    #FireRyan
    #DraintheSwamp
    #MAGA

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. The Raven says:
    August 27, 2017 at 12:04 am

    Do they even realise what happening?
    Stupid is as stupid does….Ryan, you just etched it in stone.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. parteagirl says:
    August 27, 2017 at 12:05 am

    I saw Jeff Flake’s tweet late last night so I responded to it. I was surprised to see so many responses to it today- people were FURIOUS with him, many of them from AZ, and took the time to say so. Paul Ryan is completely tone deaf if he can’t see how this played out overnight for Flake.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. Paco Loco says:
    August 27, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Ryan will be a splot on the windshield of history once the Trump train passes through Janesville in November .2018.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Dave says:
    August 27, 2017 at 12:12 am

    I don’t live in Maricopa county, and I haven’t followed in any detail the controversies Joe has been involved in over the years. However, even assuming some of his choices were indeed inappropriate, immigration enforcement has been turned into such a joke in this country that a lot of people just wanted to see someone, anyone to do his job. Legalized lawlessness is bound to breed cynicism – I am surprised that Mr. Ryan is surprised.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Trumpfan1 says:
    August 27, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Paul ryan is getting on everyone nerve

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. patrickhenrycensored says:
    August 27, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Ryan’s portfolio
    Apple
    Google
    IBM
    Oracle
    Home Depot

    Like

    Reply
  9. betseyross says:
    August 27, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Why does Paul Ryan’s opinion matter on this? Who cares what he thinks?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Ghostrider says:
    August 27, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Please, primary this SOB prick

    Like

    Reply
  11. Chris says:
    August 27, 2017 at 12:37 am

    McCain, Flake, Ryan.. Crapweasels , Crapweaslin.. more to come,let the masks fall !
    Can’t wait to hear what sheriff Joe has to say in the future, ..without any restrictions.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    August 27, 2017 at 12:43 am

    As leader of The House he needs to be onboard with MAGA.
    As leader of The Senate the same goes for old Mitch.
    This year they get to prove what side they’re on.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Lovearepublican says:
    August 27, 2017 at 12:47 am

    I lived in Arizona from 2005 to 2007. In Maricopa County. Sheriff Joe was a hero to everyone you talked to. To the folks who lived there he was beloved… Tough as nails.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

