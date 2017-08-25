President Trump Issues Pardon for Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio…

Like a boss. From Camp David,… on a Friday night,… during a Hurricane,… President Trump issues Joe Arpaio a pardon. Make me a sandwich.
Advertisements
Like a boss. From Camp David,… on a Friday night,… during a Hurricane,… President Trump issues Joe Arpaio a pardon. Make me a sandwich.
Should be $100,000..
LikeLiked by 1 person
The good Sheriff followed God’s word in Romans 13:3-4 where it is written: For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same: For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.
The only problem is that Obama and his lackeys had it backward. He was wrongly convicted by the evil henchmen of the Obama admin. Thank God for President Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen to that.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 17 people
Dean Heller just vomited his dinner at the McConnell fundraiser especially after saying what he said about Sheriff Joe in the article below!
Fellow Treeper and one time Governor of Alaska has endorsed Danny Tarkanian in NV! Plus Mitch the Bitch is going all in on Heller! I thank God for that because Mitch’s endorsement is the kiss 😘 of DEATH 💀!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/24/exclusive-sarah-palin-endorses-danny-tarkanian-against-dean-heller-in-nevada-senate-race/
From the article linked above:
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin endorsed Danny Tarkanian for the U.S. Senate in Nevada, an endorsement Palin and Tarkanian provided to Breitbart News exclusively ahead of its public release.
Tarkanian’s race against Heller comes as Heller, a far-outside-the-mainstream establishment Republican, has not stood with President Trump on most issues. For instance, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Heller “bragged about his dissent against the Republican-backed health reform bills” and he “stated he would continue to uphold” support for former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) executive amnesty for illegal alien youths.
In addition, Heller announced his opposition to the idea that President Trump would pardon Arizona’s former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
“I’m not from Arizona, I see this from a distance and I read it, so on, so forth,” Heller said of Trump’s position on Arpaio, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “But I just want to make the point that the president was going to come to Phoenix yesterday and pardon him, and chose not to do so. And I certainly hope that’s the position that he has in the future.”
LikeLiked by 10 people
Heller needs to go.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Now trump needs to go a whole lot better and stop the persecution of the bundys.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They just won their case…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
why can’t the GOPe just shut up if they don’t agree!?! So over them! They campaign right and vote left. McCain, have you shown remorse for your behavior in the Navy? For sticking us with Obamacare?
LikeLiked by 13 people
Because they are not Republicans. They are invaders.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree 100%
LikeLiked by 1 person
This POS is pissed 😡 off that only 6 House Republicans signed onto a letter from Mark Zuckerberg to our President to save DACA! Lucifer had grand dreams of resurrecting the Gang of Eight Bill before leaving D.C. The House Republicans told Lucifer’s he can take his bill to hell with him when he breathes his last breath on this earth!
LikeLiked by 3 people
How much do I hate Zuckerberg, let me count the ways. I refuse to do FB and will forever. He will never be able to count me as one of his billions of accounts. He’s an elitist, globalist (to say the least), conscience-less traitor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘No one is above the law’— Sen. John McCain (R-AZ)
LikeLiked by 3 people
But him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Had this piece of rotting garbage shown 1/1000 of this fake fortitude in confronting B. S. (Barry Soetero) . . . he did NOT.
Go away, McCain . . . one way or the other.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Like the Communist POS McCain is, he is lying…..
Those he opposes and hates are not above the law…..he and his Commie Dhimm buddies and minions ARE above the law.
My Hades, the last eight years was DC lawlessness run amok, Commie Dhimm controlled states, counties, and cities are lawlessness run amok…..
LikeLike
“Respect of Rule of Law?” Did McCain really say that?
What about you, McCain? Why haven’t you not accepted the results of the election and respecting the will of the people for President Trump’s agenda. We voted Donald J. Trump because his agenda lined up exactly what we wanted for our country, esp the Magnificent WALL that IS going UP!! That WALL is going to be built.
What about all those times you traveled overseas to plot with the radical Islamic Terrorists to further destroy the chance for Middle East peace? That’s called aid and abetting our enemy.
It would take an encyclopedia set to list all the criminal and unethical acts you committed.along with acts of betrayals you did against America.
You, scum, are no ‘rule of law’ senator, McCain, aka McEvil.
I’m going to repeat what Franklin Graham said in his prayer during the last rally.in Az.
Franklin asked God to shut the mouths of the hateful. And he means people like you, McEvil.
LikeLike
So. Much. Awesome.
We met Sheriff Joe on our flight to the Inauguration.
https://moderateinthemiddle.wordpress.com/2017/01/19/presidential-inauguration-sheriff-joe-😆/
I first met Sheriff Joe 20+ years ago when we moved to AZ.
He held a Junior Posse photo and fingerprinting event with Polly Klaas’ dad (God Bless Polly and her family).
I never forgot how concerned Sheriff Joe was for our kids.
He protected us and fought for us and this was a political prosecution (persecution).
THANK YOU MISTER PRESIDENT!!!!!
LikeLiked by 18 people
Beautiful story!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen.
LikeLike
Best news I’ve heard all day. Yes, justice has finally arrived in Arizona. Time to boot Judge Susan Bolton out on her rear end.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes. She aid and abet with American’s enemy. Shame on her.
LikeLike
Sheriff Joe, on Hannity, said he’ll hold a press conference next week to discuss the corruption in our legal system.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Can hardly wait-it’s about time the truth is set free. Sheriff Joe needs to watch his back, tho.
Pray for Sheriff Joe and family’s protection.
LikeLike
Imagine a patriot as Joe Arpaio having to go through this while the most corrupt, crooked criminal in America, Hillary Clinton frolics around scot-free.
LikeLiked by 14 people
“having to go through this while the most corrupt, crooked criminal in America, Hillary Clinton frolics around scot-free.”
The contrast is truly chilling……
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just been reading about background of Barcelona imam, drug dealer, alien, using free movement to bop around Europe, using taqiyya to radicalise whole families. Go sheriff Joe. Songbird needs to stop giving succour to terrorists.
LikeLike
OK fellow refugees– enough posting on Sheriff Joe — my retired police officer husband and I are now going to celebrate his pardon with a couple of adult beverages — 2 mojitos!
Good Night All 😎
LikeLiked by 13 people
Bless you both!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you President Trump for pardoning a man who took his job seriously, regardless of the political climate. I wish Sheriff Joe and his family all of the best moving forward.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And unlike so many other law enforcement officers, he upheld his oath of office to protect and serve.
LikeLike
Kelli Ward must be laughing her a$$ off about now!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Jeff Flake is going to get completely annihilated in the primaries. He’s going out of his way to make sure he doesn’t get 1 damn vote outside of the corrupt GOPEY politicians in Arizona.
I live clear across the country and CANNOT WAIT to donate money to Ward or whoever his opponent is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He shot himself in both of his feet with that one tweet.
LikeLike
That guy sure has the right name. He is indeed a flake!
LikeLiked by 2 people
A little did you know question: Did you know that Jeff Flake was born in Snowflake, Arizona?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would prefer Mr. Snake Flake that you stop sounding like an idiot.
Please allow me to introduce to you the Presidential; Pardon process….
Oh so weird !!!! The President does not need your ok !
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://dailycaller.com/2014/06/23/sen-jeff-flakes-son-responsible-for-death-of-17-dogs/
http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/jeff-flakes-son-sues-arpaio-senator-was-under-mcso-surveillance-7428603
Above indicates GIANT conflict. What a Flake, or rather Flakes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2014/06/23/sheriff-sen-jeff-flakes-son-was-in-charge-when-20-dogs-died-at-ariz-boarding-house/?
utm_term=.5f68dadd334dhttps://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix/news/2015/02/19/us-senators-son-daughter-in-law-involved-in-dogs.html
LikeLike
https://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix/news/2015/02/19/us-senators-son-daughter-in-law-involved-in-dogs.html
Here’s the link that did not take above.
LikeLike
Oh wow….a dog killer grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
LikeLike
Senator Snowflake!
LikeLike
OMG, IT GETS EVEN BETTER!
LikeLiked by 3 people
ba ha ha
LikeLike
This pos still alive?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL, that’s what I asked him in response to this tweet. Though I have to say, I wasn’t quite as nice as you! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCain I am going to give you specific instruction what you can do to yourself….
LikeLike
Some people have been gaslighted by the media, all Sheriff Joe was found guilty of, was ignoring a biased Judge’s proclamation that he not detain immigrants suspected of being illegals.
In other words, they found him guilty of ignoring a judge telling him to not do his job.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is what a LEADER does…. a sickening political scheme was hatched and executed against a good man -Sheriff Joe. President Trump would not let this stand on his watch. Trump just blew up the table….Joe was supportive and loyal to the President from day one and Trump holds loyalty in high regard.
Thank you President for being a compassionate man and pardoning this man so that he can breath free and take care of his wife who needs him most now.
Crap…. this stuff makes me cry……
PS. I mean it is not like he pardoned Marc Rich a massive tax cheat that gave money to his campaign for crying out loud.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounds like the story of Daniel in the Bible. He was set up, thrown into the lion’s den and God shut the mouths of the lions. When the King found Daniel alive in the morning he threw his accusers into the lion’s den. I hope the latter happens to those who accused Sheriff Joe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know God will exact justice… I would like in writing from God…exactly how God is going to go about this ; )
LikeLike
One thing worth mentioning here, too. Sheriff Joe didn’t ask for a pardon. What a great man. He said he would support the President either way, and he wasn’t going to ask him for a pardon.
He’s from a long gone generation, we’re lucky to have had men in this country like him.
LikeLiked by 9 people
If anyone deserved a pardon, Sheriff Joe did. He had the courage and love of country to arrest and incarcerate those who come to America illegally. He enforced the laws and should be commended for his service. Those who object and make horrible, nasty commentary are not patriotic Americans.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Take for example the CNN crew who bemoaned the fact President Trump has signed a Presidential Pardon during his first year in office. They went on to list other presidents who waited at least until their second year in office to sign pardons.
What they are wanting us to forget is if Sheriff Joe had been sentenced in October, he likely would have received the maximum six months jail sentence from the Obama appointed judge. And he would have been handcuffed and sent to jail right from the courtroom. Waiting until next year wasn’t an option.
LikeLike
Sorry for all the posts. Here’s a list of all the crackheads and drug dealers Barack Obama pardoned while he was in office…. in case a liberal starts arguing against you about President Trump pardoning a man convicted of *gasp* CONTEMPT for DOING HIS DAMN JOB.
https://www.justice.gov/pardon/obama-pardons
LikeLiked by 6 people
“I have signed the Disaster Proclamation, which unleashes the full force of government help!”
This may be the most terrifying thing I have ever read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops. Wrong thread. Sorry. The sentiment holds nonetheless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The NeverTrumpers in control of WH have purged Sebastian Gorka another MAGA supporter. Trump does nothing to stop it. Why? Why is allowing all the people who oppose his agenda take control and purge those who are Trump loyalists? I put this here because there is no thread about Gorka.
LikeLike
NeverTrumpers are not in control of the White House. President Trump is. He is a ForeverTrumper.
LikeLike
probably not a smart move. Arpaio was a trash human being and even worse sheriff.
LikeLike
Probably not a very smart comment… Facts denounce your evil dribble.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Really Jt? You know that how?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He saw it on the television! 😀
LikeLike
Really? Is that why a judge denied him his legal right to a jury trial? The corrutptocrats knew there was no way to get a conviction of Sheriff Joe from any jury compiled from AZ citizens, so they railroaded him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps you’d prefer thousands of illegal aliens committing violent crimes versus being in jail where they belonged.
LikeLike
The leftist trash tried to pull another Scooter Libby on Sheriff Joe… except it didn’t work this time…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope and pray we see the good Sheriff unleashed next week. He is sitting on some blockbusters and I hope he uses his opportunity on the National Press scene next week to call out the DOJ, the FBI, all the culpable Congress critters and the MSM on the one of biggest coverup in US History.
LikeLiked by 2 people
God bless President Trump and God bless Sheriff Joe. I knew President Trump would pardon him, but it’s still great to actually see it happen. I look forward to seeing the MSM go into another spittle-flecked thrashing fit over this. It always brightens my mood to see the anti-American losers in an uproar.
LikeLike
I see both Flake and McCain attacked Trump for pardoning Sheriff Joe…. The slime balls
LikeLike
Suggest Treepers take a minute and leave a little twitter note for Flake and McCain. I just did.
McCain has his linked to POTUS with a bunch of negative messages on it, so it certainly would be beneficial to POTUS also to do pro-POTUS replies to McCain that also go to POTUS.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Right on, God bless president Trump: https://youtu.be/SoZQfoXhbc0
LikeLike
On the Aug 25 Presidential thread there was what I consider a very important aspect of this pardon that I don’t see replicated in this thread, so I’ll point to discussion starting at the post below by Psadie.
The discussion says that there was treachery afoot to derail Arpaio’s pardon, and had the sentencing hearing Friday proceeded, Arpaio would have to wait 5 years for a pardon.
So there was a good chance he’d suffer the indignity of a forced perp walk and possibly also a jail sentence.
Have a look, it sounded important to me, and I wouldn’t doubt that level of treachery for a New York second.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/25/august-25th-2017-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-218/comment-page-5/#comment-4308584
LikeLike