President Trump Issues Pardon for Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio…

Posted on August 25, 2017

Like a boss.  From Camp David,… on a Friday night,… during a Hurricane,… President Trump issues Joe Arpaio a pardon.   Make me a sandwich.

332 Responses to President Trump Issues Pardon for Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio…

  1. free73735 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Should be $100,000..

  2. Trumpmendous says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    The good Sheriff followed God’s word in Romans 13:3-4 where it is written: For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same: For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.
    The only problem is that Obama and his lackeys had it backward. He was wrongly convicted by the evil henchmen of the Obama admin. Thank God for President Trump.

  3. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:45 pm

  4. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:48 pm

  5. fleporeblog says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Dean Heller just vomited his dinner at the McConnell fundraiser especially after saying what he said about Sheriff Joe in the article below!

    Fellow Treeper and one time Governor of Alaska has endorsed Danny Tarkanian in NV! Plus Mitch the Bitch is going all in on Heller! I thank God for that because Mitch’s endorsement is the kiss 😘 of DEATH 💀!

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/24/exclusive-sarah-palin-endorses-danny-tarkanian-against-dean-heller-in-nevada-senate-race/

    From the article linked above:

    Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin endorsed Danny Tarkanian for the U.S. Senate in Nevada, an endorsement Palin and Tarkanian provided to Breitbart News exclusively ahead of its public release.

    Tarkanian’s race against Heller comes as Heller, a far-outside-the-mainstream establishment Republican, has not stood with President Trump on most issues. For instance, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Heller “bragged about his dissent against the Republican-backed health reform bills” and he “stated he would continue to uphold” support for former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) executive amnesty for illegal alien youths.

    In addition, Heller announced his opposition to the idea that President Trump would pardon Arizona’s former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

    “I’m not from Arizona, I see this from a distance and I read it, so on, so forth,” Heller said of Trump’s position on Arpaio, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “But I just want to make the point that the president was going to come to Phoenix yesterday and pardon him, and chose not to do so. And I certainly hope that’s the position that he has in the future.”

  6. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      August 25, 2017 at 10:52 pm

      why can’t the GOPe just shut up if they don’t agree!?! So over them! They campaign right and vote left. McCain, have you shown remorse for your behavior in the Navy? For sticking us with Obamacare?

    • G3 says:
      August 25, 2017 at 11:00 pm

      ‘No one is above the law’— Sen. John McCain (R-AZ)

      • Totally Domestic says:
        August 25, 2017 at 11:04 pm

        But him.

      • In Az says:
        August 25, 2017 at 11:40 pm

        Like the Communist POS McCain is, he is lying…..

        Those he opposes and hates are not above the law…..he and his Commie Dhimm buddies and minions ARE above the law.

        My Hades, the last eight years was DC lawlessness run amok, Commie Dhimm controlled states, counties, and cities are lawlessness run amok…..

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      August 26, 2017 at 2:29 am

      “Respect of Rule of Law?” Did McCain really say that?

      What about you, McCain? Why haven’t you not accepted the results of the election and respecting the will of the people for President Trump’s agenda. We voted Donald J. Trump because his agenda lined up exactly what we wanted for our country, esp the Magnificent WALL that IS going UP!! That WALL is going to be built.

      What about all those times you traveled overseas to plot with the radical Islamic Terrorists to further destroy the chance for Middle East peace? That’s called aid and abetting our enemy.

      It would take an encyclopedia set to list all the criminal and unethical acts you committed.along with acts of betrayals you did against America.

      You, scum, are no ‘rule of law’ senator, McCain, aka McEvil.

      I’m going to repeat what Franklin Graham said in his prayer during the last rally.in Az.
      Franklin asked God to shut the mouths of the hateful. And he means people like you, McEvil.

  7. ginaswo says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    So. Much. Awesome.
    We met Sheriff Joe on our flight to the Inauguration.
    https://moderateinthemiddle.wordpress.com/2017/01/19/presidential-inauguration-sheriff-joe-😆/

    I first met Sheriff Joe 20+ years ago when we moved to AZ.
    He held a Junior Posse photo and fingerprinting event with Polly Klaas’ dad (God Bless Polly and her family).

    I never forgot how concerned Sheriff Joe was for our kids.
    He protected us and fought for us and this was a political prosecution (persecution).

    THANK YOU MISTER PRESIDENT!!!!!

  8. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Best news I’ve heard all day. Yes, justice has finally arrived in Arizona. Time to boot Judge Susan Bolton out on her rear end.

  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Sheriff Joe, on Hannity, said he’ll hold a press conference next week to discuss the corruption in our legal system.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      August 26, 2017 at 2:32 am

      Can hardly wait-it’s about time the truth is set free. Sheriff Joe needs to watch his back, tho.

      Pray for Sheriff Joe and family’s protection.

  10. fangdog says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Imagine a patriot as Joe Arpaio having to go through this while the most corrupt, crooked criminal in America, Hillary Clinton frolics around scot-free.

    • Sayit2016 says:
      August 25, 2017 at 11:14 pm

      “having to go through this while the most corrupt, crooked criminal in America, Hillary Clinton frolics around scot-free.”

      The contrast is truly chilling……

    • Esperanza says:
      August 26, 2017 at 1:49 am

      Just been reading about background of Barcelona imam, drug dealer, alien, using free movement to bop around Europe, using taqiyya to radicalise whole families. Go sheriff Joe. Songbird needs to stop giving succour to terrorists.

  11. Patriot Lady says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    OK fellow refugees– enough posting on Sheriff Joe — my retired police officer husband and I are now going to celebrate his pardon with a couple of adult beverages — 2 mojitos!
    Good Night All 😎

  12. Don'thaveaclue says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Thank you President Trump for pardoning a man who took his job seriously, regardless of the political climate. I wish Sheriff Joe and his family all of the best moving forward.

  13. oldschool64 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Kelli Ward must be laughing her a$$ off about now!

  14. treehouseron says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Some people have been gaslighted by the media, all Sheriff Joe was found guilty of, was ignoring a biased Judge’s proclamation that he not detain immigrants suspected of being illegals.

    In other words, they found him guilty of ignoring a judge telling him to not do his job.

  15. Sayit2016 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    This is what a LEADER does…. a sickening political scheme was hatched and executed against a good man -Sheriff Joe. President Trump would not let this stand on his watch. Trump just blew up the table….Joe was supportive and loyal to the President from day one and Trump holds loyalty in high regard.

    Thank you President for being a compassionate man and pardoning this man so that he can breath free and take care of his wife who needs him most now.

    Crap…. this stuff makes me cry……

    PS. I mean it is not like he pardoned Marc Rich a massive tax cheat that gave money to his campaign for crying out loud.

    • Trumpmendous says:
      August 26, 2017 at 12:13 am

      Sounds like the story of Daniel in the Bible. He was set up, thrown into the lion’s den and God shut the mouths of the lions. When the King found Daniel alive in the morning he threw his accusers into the lion’s den. I hope the latter happens to those who accused Sheriff Joe.

  16. treehouseron says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    One thing worth mentioning here, too. Sheriff Joe didn’t ask for a pardon. What a great man. He said he would support the President either way, and he wasn’t going to ask him for a pardon.

    He’s from a long gone generation, we’re lucky to have had men in this country like him.

  17. Brenda copely says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    If anyone deserved a pardon, Sheriff Joe did. He had the courage and love of country to arrest and incarcerate those who come to America illegally. He enforced the laws and should be commended for his service. Those who object and make horrible, nasty commentary are not patriotic Americans.

    • andyocoregon says:
      August 26, 2017 at 12:49 am

      Take for example the CNN crew who bemoaned the fact President Trump has signed a Presidential Pardon during his first year in office. They went on to list other presidents who waited at least until their second year in office to sign pardons.
      What they are wanting us to forget is if Sheriff Joe had been sentenced in October, he likely would have received the maximum six months jail sentence from the Obama appointed judge. And he would have been handcuffed and sent to jail right from the courtroom. Waiting until next year wasn’t an option.

  18. treehouseron says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Sorry for all the posts. Here’s a list of all the crackheads and drug dealers Barack Obama pardoned while he was in office…. in case a liberal starts arguing against you about President Trump pardoning a man convicted of *gasp* CONTEMPT for DOING HIS DAMN JOB.

    https://www.justice.gov/pardon/obama-pardons

  19. Sevenwheel says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    “I have signed the Disaster Proclamation, which unleashes the full force of government help!”

    This may be the most terrifying thing I have ever read.

  20. William Ford says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    The NeverTrumpers in control of WH have purged Sebastian Gorka another MAGA supporter. Trump does nothing to stop it. Why? Why is allowing all the people who oppose his agenda take control and purge those who are Trump loyalists? I put this here because there is no thread about Gorka.

  21. JT says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    probably not a smart move. Arpaio was a trash human being and even worse sheriff.

  22. Gov Jay says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    The leftist trash tried to pull another Scooter Libby on Sheriff Joe… except it didn’t work this time…

  23. saywhat64 says:
    August 26, 2017 at 12:49 am

    I hope and pray we see the good Sheriff unleashed next week. He is sitting on some blockbusters and I hope he uses his opportunity on the National Press scene next week to call out the DOJ, the FBI, all the culpable Congress critters and the MSM on the one of biggest coverup in US History.

  24. Frank says:
    August 26, 2017 at 1:06 am

    God bless President Trump and God bless Sheriff Joe. I knew President Trump would pardon him, but it’s still great to actually see it happen. I look forward to seeing the MSM go into another spittle-flecked thrashing fit over this. It always brightens my mood to see the anti-American losers in an uproar.

  25. Nigella says:
    August 26, 2017 at 1:08 am

    I see both Flake and McCain attacked Trump for pardoning Sheriff Joe…. The slime balls

  26. Alexsandra says:
    August 26, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Suggest Treepers take a minute and leave a little twitter note for Flake and McCain. I just did.

    McCain has his linked to POTUS with a bunch of negative messages on it, so it certainly would be beneficial to POTUS also to do pro-POTUS replies to McCain that also go to POTUS.

  27. datagooroo says:
    August 26, 2017 at 1:40 am

    Right on, God bless president Trump: https://youtu.be/SoZQfoXhbc0

  28. nimrodman says:
    August 26, 2017 at 2:29 am

    On the Aug 25 Presidential thread there was what I consider a very important aspect of this pardon that I don’t see replicated in this thread, so I’ll point to discussion starting at the post below by Psadie.

    The discussion says that there was treachery afoot to derail Arpaio’s pardon, and had the sentencing hearing Friday proceeded, Arpaio would have to wait 5 years for a pardon.

    So there was a good chance he’d suffer the indignity of a forced perp walk and possibly also a jail sentence.

    Have a look, it sounded important to me, and I wouldn’t doubt that level of treachery for a New York second.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/25/august-25th-2017-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-218/comment-page-5/#comment-4308584

