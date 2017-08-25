President Donald Trump Weekly Address – August 25th

President Donald J Trump delivers the weekly address for W/E August 25th from the White House.

  1. fleporeblog says:
    August 25, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    I have never in my lifetime been so emotional watching a President that speaks about our military, its active service members and its veterans. Our president loves those that are currently fighting and have fought for this great nation. What he has done for the VA and the military in less than 8 months in office is completely breathtaking.

    True Americans are noticing it in massive numbers!

    • indiamaria2020 says:
      August 25, 2017 at 7:01 pm

      And what a simple, timely and brilliant approach in linking the unity of a military unit with unity and Patriotism needed in today’s America. I have not heard this type of inspiring prose since General Washington’s “my eyes have grown old in the service of my country” speech to his Revolutionary War veteran officers who were contemplating taking over the government due to Congressional reneging on war recompense. Breathtaking.

  2. FofBW says:
    August 25, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    The unifier!

  3. silverlakela says:
    August 25, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Angry Marine Who Discovered Awan’s “Smashed Hard Drives” Breaks Silence, Unloads On Wasserman Schultz
    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-25/angry-marine-who-discovered-awans-smashed-hard-drives-lets-loose-wasserman-schultz

  4. reenahovermale says:
    August 25, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    “Only when we honor our history…” Amen, sir. Amen.

  5. ahem says:
    August 25, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    I wish to god that whoever is taping these talks would stop altering the camera angle. Face-on is all that is necessary. All of Obama’s addresses were filmed face-forward, It is much more personal, and you can concentrate on his message easier.

    Sabotage or stupidity?

  6. coveyouthband says:
    August 25, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Sabotage……….IMNSHO

  7. Minnie says:
    August 25, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Well done, sir, thank you!

  8. Bo3484 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    “And that’s what Christmas is all about Charlie Brown.”

    This short speech by President Trump is the best he’s given in my humble opinion. Succinct can be the most profound.

    God bless all who work toward the vision of his words, and may He begin to soften the hearts of all people in our great nation.

  9. iamanamerican says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Great message POTUS.
    Has anyone seen Stephen Miller or Dr. Sebastian Gorka participating in any TV or Radio shows. Not sure whether they are also sidelines by the globalists in West Wing.

  10. Janice says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    I dearly love our President!

  11. Meatzilla says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Kind of off-topic, and kind of not — but President Trump just pardoned Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

