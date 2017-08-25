President Donald Trump Weekly Address – August 25th

President Donald J Trump delivers the weekly address for W/E August 25th from the White House.
I have never in my lifetime been so emotional watching a President that speaks about our military, its active service members and its veterans. Our president loves those that are currently fighting and have fought for this great nation. What he has done for the VA and the military in less than 8 months in office is completely breathtaking.
True Americans are noticing it in massive numbers!
LikeLiked by 11 people
And what a simple, timely and brilliant approach in linking the unity of a military unit with unity and Patriotism needed in today’s America. I have not heard this type of inspiring prose since General Washington’s “my eyes have grown old in the service of my country” speech to his Revolutionary War veteran officers who were contemplating taking over the government due to Congressional reneging on war recompense. Breathtaking.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The unifier!
Angry Marine Who Discovered Awan’s “Smashed Hard Drives” Breaks Silence, Unloads On Wasserman Schultz
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-25/angry-marine-who-discovered-awans-smashed-hard-drives-lets-loose-wasserman-schultz
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Only when we honor our history…” Amen, sir. Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wish to god that whoever is taping these talks would stop altering the camera angle. Face-on is all that is necessary. All of Obama’s addresses were filmed face-forward, It is much more personal, and you can concentrate on his message easier.
Sabotage or stupidity?
LikeLike
I totally agree and was thinking the same thing.
Agree as well
Sabotage……….IMNSHO
PTrump is nothing if not TV savvy. I’m sure he (along with Stephen Miller) views the final cut and approves it before it is released.
Well done, sir, thank you!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“And that’s what Christmas is all about Charlie Brown.”
This short speech by President Trump is the best he’s given in my humble opinion. Succinct can be the most profound.
God bless all who work toward the vision of his words, and may He begin to soften the hearts of all people in our great nation.
Great message POTUS.
Has anyone seen Stephen Miller or Dr. Sebastian Gorka participating in any TV or Radio shows. Not sure whether they are also sidelines by the globalists in West Wing.
I dearly love our President!
Kind of off-topic, and kind of not — but President Trump just pardoned Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 45,948 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
I have never in my lifetime been so emotional watching a President that speaks about our military, its active service members and its veterans. Our president loves those that are currently fighting and have fought for this great nation. What he has done for the VA and the military in less than 8 months in office is completely breathtaking.
True Americans are noticing it in massive numbers!
LikeLiked by 11 people
And what a simple, timely and brilliant approach in linking the unity of a military unit with unity and Patriotism needed in today’s America. I have not heard this type of inspiring prose since General Washington’s “my eyes have grown old in the service of my country” speech to his Revolutionary War veteran officers who were contemplating taking over the government due to Congressional reneging on war recompense. Breathtaking.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The unifier!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Angry Marine Who Discovered Awan’s “Smashed Hard Drives” Breaks Silence, Unloads On Wasserman Schultz
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-25/angry-marine-who-discovered-awans-smashed-hard-drives-lets-loose-wasserman-schultz
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Only when we honor our history…” Amen, sir. Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wish to god that whoever is taping these talks would stop altering the camera angle. Face-on is all that is necessary. All of Obama’s addresses were filmed face-forward, It is much more personal, and you can concentrate on his message easier.
Sabotage or stupidity?
LikeLike
I totally agree and was thinking the same thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree as well
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sabotage……….IMNSHO
LikeLiked by 1 person
PTrump is nothing if not TV savvy. I’m sure he (along with Stephen Miller) views the final cut and approves it before it is released.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well done, sir, thank you!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“And that’s what Christmas is all about Charlie Brown.”
This short speech by President Trump is the best he’s given in my humble opinion. Succinct can be the most profound.
God bless all who work toward the vision of his words, and may He begin to soften the hearts of all people in our great nation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great message POTUS.
Has anyone seen Stephen Miller or Dr. Sebastian Gorka participating in any TV or Radio shows. Not sure whether they are also sidelines by the globalists in West Wing.
LikeLike
I dearly love our President!
LikeLike
Kind of off-topic, and kind of not — but President Trump just pardoned Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
LikeLike