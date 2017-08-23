Reuters Calls Violent Antifa Rioters “Peace Activists”….

So the Arizona police were in riot gear to protect themselves from “peace activists“?

Water isn’t really wet, it’s just lacking dryness.  Uh huh,… sheesh.

95 Responses to Reuters Calls Violent Antifa Rioters “Peace Activists”….

  1. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    And some days I wish nothing but peace upon them.

    • Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
      August 23, 2017 at 4:29 pm

      Although, all snarkiness aside, I did try to prevent this 6 days ago:

      Let’s take back PEACE. GEOTUS is The President of Peace from The_Donald

      • sunnydaze says:
        August 23, 2017 at 5:13 pm

        Yes! Let’s own Peace.

        I heard a great talk by Andrew Young a few years back (MLK right hand man).

        He said that his “job” in the Civil Rights Movement was to keep all the people involved OFF of the (totally human) impulse to respond with violence to the violence directed at them.

        It’s a hard job. Cuz when you’ve got a ton of sh*t directed at you, it’s human to want to respond with tit for tat.

        But MLK KNEW that if they did that, they would LOSE. And he was RIGHT. It was witnessing all those Peaceful Marchers, with cops water hosing them and crowds lambasting them, they just stayed peaceful. THAT’s what turned American Opinion TOTALLY toward the cause.

        Young said that at one meeting, he finally relented and was agreeing with those who had had enough and wanted to go the violent route. He said, King stopped the meeting, took him out of the room and lit into him. The only time King had ever lost his temper with him.

    • Nope2GOPe says:
      August 23, 2017 at 5:23 pm

      Stupid begets Stupid…

    • tax2much says:
      August 23, 2017 at 5:40 pm

      Dear African-American protester,

      In the history of mankind, there have been many more white slaves than there have been black slaves. Your history is not unique, it is merely the latest chapter in man’s inhumanity to man.

      In America, there are thousands and thousands of white crosses all across the country. Those crosses represent the thousands and thousands of young, white boys who gave their lives so that your great-great grandfather could gain his freedom.

      Across Europe and the Pacific, there are more thousands and thousands of white crosses that represent the thousands and thousands of young, white boys who gave their lives so that your grandfathers didn’t end up in one of Hitler’s ovens.

      You have been given an incredible opportunity today that your ancestors could only have dreamed of. But you are here today to protest “whiteness” and Confederate symbols. To many white northerners the Confederate symbols and memorials represented traitors to our country, but to the citizens of the South they represent pride, honor and history of the sacrifice of their ancestors. Not unlike how the cross which was the method of death of Jesus Christ became the symbol of Christianity and resurrection. A sign of love and forgiveness rather than a symbol of tortuous death. But time and bloodshed heal many divisions and the USA evolved to become a beacon of hope to the world.

      It is another of life’s ironies that you wish to destroy a symbol of slavery while voting as a Democrat. The very party that represented slavery, whose members founded the KKK, whose politicians passed Jim Crow laws and defended segregation for generations. A party that despises Republicans who have been with the black cause from the beginning and has fought for and passed civil rights legislation for over 150 years. The Democrat party is much more symbolic of slavery that any Confederate memorial could ever be.

      Martin Luther King, Jr was a Christian preacher who wanted to be the white man’s brother. He did not want to destroy “whiteness”. He wanted to make it color blind and have blacks share in the bounty and potential of the American Dream. Not once during his career did he call for the destruction of Confederate symbols. He merely wanted to destroy the barriers that Democrats had erected.

      African-Americans should drop the African and just consider themselves Americans. Your protests should be centered on reshaping the thug culture which permeates the black community. It is black on black crime that is filling the prisons. It is black drug dealers poisoning the black children. It is the thug culture which has turned black women into hoes and bitches and baby mamas instead of wives, daughters and sisters.

      Colin Kaepernick is a great example of how not to be a role model. I would think that when he was leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl that the majority of his fans who were watching him play and buying his jersey were young, white boys. What an opportunity he had to be a role model to show that he was a leader of people instead of lashing out at the very people who made him a multi-millionaire and popular sports figure. He had the chance to be one of the giants whose shoulders would be pillars for those yet to come, but instead he chose to spit on those who supported him.

      You have the chance to forget the past and work on the future. To make improvements to the content of your character instead of focusing on the color of one’s skin. Those Confederate symbols cause you no harm, but the wail of blighted and dying children needs to be answered.

  2. sunnydaze says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    If they’re Peace Activists, Reuters, why do they need to wear masks?

  3. smiley says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    another peace activist..

    Liked by 6 people

  4. stillers213 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    99% of the violence would stop if wearing masks was made to be illegal at any public protest/demonstration.

    Liked by 15 people

  5. BebeTarget says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Don’t you know the only way to get peace is through violence? Everyone knows that because it is what the MSM tell us. Sheesh.

    Liked by 2 people

  6. nottakingthisanymore says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    So it official. DAY is Night.

    Liked by 9 people

  7. georgiafl says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    278,786 signers of an official White House petition say that Antifa are a violent terrorist organization.

    Please sign if you agree:

    https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/formally-recognize-antifa-terrorist-organization-0

    Liked by 7 people

    • sunnydaze says:
      August 23, 2017 at 5:21 pm

      That’s probably why the big push now from MSM to declare Antifa Peace Activists.

      step 1) MSM ignores over a year of severe Antifa Violence against Trump supporters.

      step 2) When they can no longer deny the group exists (by omission), declare them Peace Activists.

      People who know how to do so, should be saving EVERY.SINGLE. BIT. of video that documents Antifa violence , because that *could* start disappearing if they get serious about pushing this narrative.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  8. SEABEE4TRUMP says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Do you reckon that this is what was meant by “the meek shall inherit the earth”? It is no wonder that the antifa group cover their faces…uncovered, most do not look all that intimidating. More like “revenge of the nerds”

    Liked by 5 people

  9. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Media double-speak. And the reader is intended to infer, that Trump supporters are violent by default.

    Hey, Media, this is why so many people don’t trust you, and call you Fake News.

    Liked by 9 people

  10. burnett044 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    the FBI so infiltrated the KKK they now run the sum b!tches….the BLM and Antifa are organized to the max….we need people inside expose em and bring them to justice…..but we got to want to first.

    Liked by 7 people

  11. darnhardworker says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    I love the photo that sundance uses; “Shit like this is why I won”

    That is absolutely the truth; but the great unwashed, uneducated masses in fly-over country are not supposed to be smart enough to figure that out. (sarcasm of course)

    Liked by 5 people

  12. tampa2 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Peace activists like William Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn?

    Liked by 5 people

  13. Delilah says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    This Antifa site idolizes an Italian artist who became a Communist, Aditi Popolo…

    “Arditi del Popolo was an Italian militant group founded in 1921 to
    resist the rise of Benito Mussolini’s National Fascist Party and the
    violence of the Blackshirts. The group was composed of revolutionary
    trade-unionists, socialists, communists and anarchists.”

    http://antifaunited.bigcartel.com/product/no-ban-no-wall-1-5-inch-pin

    Liked by 1 person

  14. georgiafl says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Leftists live in an opposites world. To leftists, good is evil and evil is good.

    Hypocrisy is also a leftist specialty:

    As is brazen blatant lying.

    Liked by 5 people

  15. rsanchez1990 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    The only peaceful Antifa goon there was that one guy who got shot in the nuts.

    Liked by 6 people

  16. G3 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Awaiting the correction from Reuters…..

    Liked by 2 people

  17. Jen MG says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Don’t most peace activists you know show up to ‘candlelight vigils’ and ‘peaceful demonstrations’ armed with assault weapons, gas masks, faces covered with masks and bullet proof vests? Here in Boston we have a ton of said peace activists but I always thought throwing bottles of urine and sticks/stones at law enforcement isn’t very peaceful. But the media tells me otherwise so I guess I’ll have to believe this new reality.

    Liked by 3 people

  18. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Wow a little pepper spray went along way last night…
    which goes to show, Heather would still be alive

    Liked by 5 people

    • annieoakley says:
      August 23, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    • georgiafl says:
      August 23, 2017 at 5:23 pm

      “….which goes to show, Heather would still be alive….” today IF the Governor of Virginia and the Mayor of Charlottesville had acted responsibly.

      But then, the despicable, criminal Mayor and Governor were part of the leftist propaganda play that turned deadly killing an innocent young woman taken in by the deceptive agent provocateurs.

    • dayallaxeded says:
      August 23, 2017 at 5:28 pm

      Never has jay-walking enforcement been more needed!

      I’m utterly disgusted by how this one of millions of traffic fatalities every year has been willfully blown out of all proportion for political gain. Also beyond disgusted how Fields and the entirety of UtR (despite their otherwise almost completely peaceful, reserved conduct) were instantly indicted, tried, convicted, and executed on nothing but BS conjecture.

      On what basis could anyone conclude a three-car traffic accident was an act of terrorism, but multiple actors opening fire with rifles on dozens of unarmed civilians at an office party in San Bernardino couldn’t be categorized for days? Remember how a radicalized pisslamic U.S. Army officer’s murderous rampage against dozens of unarmed soldiers in a medical facility was never acknowledged as an act of terror or treason?

      I hope there will be a real law enforcement investigation and real evidence presented to reach a true assessment of what happened, but the mob pressure in Charlottesville will likely render that impossible, too.

      Liked by 1 person

  19. Ellie says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Really folks…this is satanic.

    President Trump is correct in pointing out that the media is the enemy of the American people.

    This is proof positive he’s right.

    Liked by 9 people

  20. G. Combs says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Take a GOOD look at the guy in the photo. He has blood just above his left eye, probably from where he was hit.

    YEAH, Great photo of the ‘peaceful activists’ VIOLENCE against a cripple Reuters.

    Close up the guy looks like he may be missing that left eye too. So they may have hit him on his blind side. GRRRrrrrr

    Liked by 3 people

  21. georgiafl says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Hah!

    Liked by 6 people

  22. Kristin says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    They came to battle. The protesters in the afternoon were mostly hippie peace type people with lots of signs and a stool to sit on. But when we walked outside the Conv. Ctr. when it was dark, the young masked ones were out up close.

    Liked by 3 people

  23. wtd says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Louis Gohmert via Fox Business News revealed BLM and KKK got off the same buses in Charlottesville!!! Here’s the video via FoxBusiness
    Gohmert’s statement refers to this video clip which circulated immediately after the riot at Charlottesville: EYE WITNESS to KKK/NAZI/ANTIFA/BLM ARRIVING ON SAME BUSES in Charlotte that day
    The person making this claim in this video is Charles Patrick. He is not the eye witness, however, he promised to follow through and did follow through with a lengthy and shockingly revealing LIVE CHAT WITH THE CHARLOTTESVILLE VA EYEWITNESS.

    In addition to the above, Baron Bodissey at TheGatesofVienna blog posted:
    We’re being played to give his perspective since Charlottesville is in his neck of the woods.

    Liked by 4 people

    • piper567 says:
      August 23, 2017 at 5:24 pm

      for those of you who do not know ab this site, The People’s Cube is full of light-hearted parody of the way these people think.
      I find it a sweet antidote to those who take this caca seriously.
      very funny at times, and surprisingly PG

  24. Gil says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Peace to them seems to look and sound like the bolshevic revolution of the last century, except they want us dead up front and the maoist cultural revolution now. These media are dinosaurs and the sooner they go extinct, the sooner their pieces can finally be put to good use.

    Theyre pravda to the core:

    Liked by 4 people

  25. georgiafl says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Liked by 1 person

  26. fedback says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Reuters: We are also Fake News

    Liked by 2 people

  27. georgiafl says:
    August 23, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    QUESTION we should ALL be asking:

    Liked by 1 person

  28. Neural says:
    August 23, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    This is no surprise, it is the same narrative/agenda they’ve been using for years regarding Islam, the “religion of peace”.
    Islam is peaceful, meanwhile it’s members have spent a decade or more blowing up statues, assaulting and killing people, and anything that represents something other than their ideological demands.
    Antifa is peaceful, meanwhile it’s members are destroying, defacing, removing statues and assaulting/killing people who represent something other than their ideological demands.

    Liked by 1 person

  29. Johnny says:
    August 23, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Thats becuase UK is out of resources and trying to make us have another civil war!

    Like

  30. Harry Lime says:
    August 23, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Wait…did I get that name right, Huffaker? Yeah, sounds about right.

    Like

  31. G3 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    “A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.”

    ― Winston S. Churchill

    Liked by 2 people

  32. burnett044 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Dear Antifa,
    be careful following the commie way…..
    it never works out like they say it will…never a utopia….always leds to being totally controlled and starving people……and death..like ya idol Che here.

    Liked by 1 person

  33. grandmaintexas says:
    August 23, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    The MSM has become a caricature of itself.

    Like

  34. takeadeepbreath says:
    August 23, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    The media have turned into scum. They lie just like the politicians they support. Hence stuff like collusion with Russia, when it was the Democrats that did the colluding, and Hillary’s emails being ignored for the most part, which I think, has Russia written all over it. Their Orwellian doublespeak is now no longer an open secret, but an open travesty.

    Like

