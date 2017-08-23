Reuters Calls Violent Antifa Rioters “Peace Activists”….

So the Arizona police were in riot gear to protect themselves from “peace activists“?
Water isn’t really wet, it’s just lacking dryness. Uh huh,… sheesh.
And some days I wish nothing but peace upon them.
Although, all snarkiness aside, I did try to prevent this 6 days ago:
Yes! Let’s own Peace.
I heard a great talk by Andrew Young a few years back (MLK right hand man).
He said that his “job” in the Civil Rights Movement was to keep all the people involved OFF of the (totally human) impulse to respond with violence to the violence directed at them.
It’s a hard job. Cuz when you’ve got a ton of sh*t directed at you, it’s human to want to respond with tit for tat.
But MLK KNEW that if they did that, they would LOSE. And he was RIGHT. It was witnessing all those Peaceful Marchers, with cops water hosing them and crowds lambasting them, they just stayed peaceful. THAT’s what turned American Opinion TOTALLY toward the cause.
Young said that at one meeting, he finally relented and was agreeing with those who had had enough and wanted to go the violent route. He said, King stopped the meeting, took him out of the room and lit into him. The only time King had ever lost his temper with him.
Stupid begets Stupid…
Dear African-American protester,
In the history of mankind, there have been many more white slaves than there have been black slaves. Your history is not unique, it is merely the latest chapter in man’s inhumanity to man.
In America, there are thousands and thousands of white crosses all across the country. Those crosses represent the thousands and thousands of young, white boys who gave their lives so that your great-great grandfather could gain his freedom.
Across Europe and the Pacific, there are more thousands and thousands of white crosses that represent the thousands and thousands of young, white boys who gave their lives so that your grandfathers didn’t end up in one of Hitler’s ovens.
You have been given an incredible opportunity today that your ancestors could only have dreamed of. But you are here today to protest “whiteness” and Confederate symbols. To many white northerners the Confederate symbols and memorials represented traitors to our country, but to the citizens of the South they represent pride, honor and history of the sacrifice of their ancestors. Not unlike how the cross which was the method of death of Jesus Christ became the symbol of Christianity and resurrection. A sign of love and forgiveness rather than a symbol of tortuous death. But time and bloodshed heal many divisions and the USA evolved to become a beacon of hope to the world.
It is another of life’s ironies that you wish to destroy a symbol of slavery while voting as a Democrat. The very party that represented slavery, whose members founded the KKK, whose politicians passed Jim Crow laws and defended segregation for generations. A party that despises Republicans who have been with the black cause from the beginning and has fought for and passed civil rights legislation for over 150 years. The Democrat party is much more symbolic of slavery that any Confederate memorial could ever be.
Martin Luther King, Jr was a Christian preacher who wanted to be the white man’s brother. He did not want to destroy “whiteness”. He wanted to make it color blind and have blacks share in the bounty and potential of the American Dream. Not once during his career did he call for the destruction of Confederate symbols. He merely wanted to destroy the barriers that Democrats had erected.
African-Americans should drop the African and just consider themselves Americans. Your protests should be centered on reshaping the thug culture which permeates the black community. It is black on black crime that is filling the prisons. It is black drug dealers poisoning the black children. It is the thug culture which has turned black women into hoes and bitches and baby mamas instead of wives, daughters and sisters.
Colin Kaepernick is a great example of how not to be a role model. I would think that when he was leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl that the majority of his fans who were watching him play and buying his jersey were young, white boys. What an opportunity he had to be a role model to show that he was a leader of people instead of lashing out at the very people who made him a multi-millionaire and popular sports figure. He had the chance to be one of the giants whose shoulders would be pillars for those yet to come, but instead he chose to spit on those who supported him.
You have the chance to forget the past and work on the future. To make improvements to the content of your character instead of focusing on the color of one’s skin. Those Confederate symbols cause you no harm, but the wail of blighted and dying children needs to be answered.
If they’re Peace Activists, Reuters, why do they need to wear masks?
Peace is scary? Blinding, beatific, heart-melting smiles?
Color me skeptical. I think they are trying to hide something.
That’s a very good line.
All we are saying
Is give pizza chance
/s
Wear masks and carry baseball bats and ax handles?? Hummm, If it looks like a terrorist, sounds like a terrorist and acts like a terrorist, then it’s a TERRORIST AND SHOULD BE DEALT WITH AS SUCH!!
SIGN THE PETITION HERE!
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/formally-recognize-antifa-terrorist-organization-0
another peace activist..
Piece of…..
99% of the violence would stop if wearing masks was made to be illegal at any public protest/demonstration.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Peaceful people ALWAYS show up with gas masks, also!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Unmasking- America could get behind
True.
No only make it illegal, make it a felony with a huge minimum fine, like many minor crimes have been escalated to.
LikeLiked by 4 people
In some locales it already is illegal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wearing masks in public already is illegal in every city I know of–laws enacted to expose/cripple the KKK. That correlation speaks volumes, as does the prevalence of masks and mob intimidation tactics. The outrageous part is the complicity of LLE. If leftists don’t get clued in to the fact that when civil authority becomes either completely ineffective or an actual enemy of the majority of citizens, vigilantism is the natural and necessary response. As I’ve often said, the snowflake anarchists have no idea what real anarchy is and will not like it, when their actions bring it down on their heads.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretty sure it was only Alabama so far where the cops actually enforced that, politely, of course.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t you know the only way to get peace is through violence? Everyone knows that because it is what the MSM tell us. Sheesh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So it official. DAY is Night.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It is official ready thing you read is backwards to the truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh how I hate my phones keyboard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Urine the groove.
2 + 2 = 5
LikeLiked by 2 people
278,786 signers of an official White House petition say that Antifa are a violent terrorist organization.
Please sign if you agree:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/formally-recognize-antifa-terrorist-organization-0
That’s probably why the big push now from MSM to declare Antifa Peace Activists.
step 1) MSM ignores over a year of severe Antifa Violence against Trump supporters.
step 2) When they can no longer deny the group exists (by omission), declare them Peace Activists.
People who know how to do so, should be saving EVERY.SINGLE. BIT. of video that documents Antifa violence , because that *could* start disappearing if they get serious about pushing this narrative.
^^^THIS^^^
Do you reckon that this is what was meant by “the meek shall inherit the earth”? It is no wonder that the antifa group cover their faces…uncovered, most do not look all that intimidating. More like “revenge of the nerds”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Too easy to see they are the same people shipped around the country by Soros.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Media double-speak. And the reader is intended to infer, that Trump supporters are violent by default.
Hey, Media, this is why so many people don’t trust you, and call you Fake News.
LikeLiked by 9 people
And say that the MSM HATES Americans and this country.
Hello! There’s your evidence Right.There.!
the FBI so infiltrated the KKK they now run the sum b!tches….the BLM and Antifa are organized to the max….we need people inside expose em and bring them to justice…..but we got to want to first.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly burnett. Need the will. Eazy peazy
90% of the Left could be stripped, humiliated and routed off the landscape in about a week if we had the will.
Supposedly FBI informants in Charlottesville won’t be prosecuted or something like that.
Where the heck is the FBI and DOJ statements on Charlottesville?!
They would nip this in the bud if someone told the truth!
I love the photo that sundance uses; “Shit like this is why I won”
That is absolutely the truth; but the great unwashed, uneducated masses in fly-over country are not supposed to be smart enough to figure that out. (sarcasm of course)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Me too darn. That one, the roller coaster and now POTUS singing ANTIFA could keep a smile on my face.
the great unwashed uneducated masses in flyover county were smart enough to have a major impact on Trump’s election.
Peace activists like William Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Peace thru Violence. Just like BAMN (By Any Means Necessary) organizer Yvette Felarca says.
This Antifa site idolizes an Italian artist who became a Communist, Aditi Popolo…
“Arditi del Popolo was an Italian militant group founded in 1921 to
resist the rise of Benito Mussolini’s National Fascist Party and the
violence of the Blackshirts. The group was composed of revolutionary
trade-unionists, socialists, communists and anarchists.”
http://antifaunited.bigcartel.com/product/no-ban-no-wall-1-5-inch-pin
This Antifa site says their goal is to overthrow our govt….
“There’s definitely something strange and contradictory about the concept of an anarchist business. We work hard to destroy and move beyond capitalism, toward a non-exploitative, sustainable, and just economy. However, like it or not, capitalism is the only game in town at the moment. The building we work in, the packages we send and receive, the computers we use—all are the result of the exploited labor of the working class. Until we take power away from private economic tyrannies like corporations and investment groups, until we’re in control of our creative energies, almost every good or service we use or provide is administered by capitalism. AK Press doesn’t exist to enrich its members at the expense of consumers. We’re here to provide much needed tools for intellectual self-defense. When we call ourselves an “anarchist business” it’s with the full knowledge that the economy is not in our hands. Yet.”
http://antifaunited.bigcartel.com/about
This Antifa site openly brags about being anarchist Communists:
“The symbol of anarcho-communism. Made of hard red enamel and polished black nickel. Great for bomber jackets, denim jackets, or basically anything.”
http://antifaunited.bigcartel.com/product/ancom-enamel-lapel-pin
You see the down arrows on this antifa thug shirt? http://antifaunited.bigcartel.com/product/antifa-united-t-shirt
Comes directly from Communist propaganda: http://weknownyourdreamz.com/symbol/sl495078.html
See this hammer pin on the Antifa United website? http://antifaunited.bigcartel.com/product/ancom-enamel-lapel-pin
It comes from the German Communist Party: http://weknownyourdreamz.com/symbol/sl495075.html
Do you want to know where Antifa/BLM got their fist emblem from? Directly from the Communist Party….
LikeLiked by 3 people
It means blood and earth, aka bloody revolution.
It was borrowed directly from Communist Germany: http://weknownyourdreamz.com/symbol/sl495058.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Antifa Flag Comes Directly From The German Communist Party In 1932
“On the Left, the 1932 flag of the paramilitary wing of the Communist
Party of Germany. On the Right, the 2017 flag of the paramilitary wing
of the Democratic Party of America.”
http://www.commonsenseevaluation.com/2017/08/16/antifa-flag-comes-directly-from-the-german-communist-party-in-1932/#sthash.zhzMdmKT.VYkGq2Fo.dpbs
Delilah,
Thanks for the great information. Could be very useful shortly.
Thanks. I was hoping to get it all in one spot for easy reference. I’ve been doing a lot of research the last few days on this subject.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Exploited labor of the working class.” So who is going to make the stuff if they kill off capitalism?? Them? Highly doubtful. The Bill Ayres outlaw cavalry rides again.
Leftists live in an opposites world. To leftists, good is evil and evil is good.
Hypocrisy is also a leftist specialty:
As is brazen blatant lying.
LikeLiked by 5 people
JUST HOW SCREWY is the Leftist Brain?
This screwy:
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only peaceful Antifa goon there was that one guy who got shot in the nuts.
LikeLiked by 6 people
re: “pepperballs”
Play Stupid Games… Win Stupid Prizes…
Awaiting the correction from Reuters…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reuters was Rothschild owned at one point. The Reuters Connection(s) By Eustace Mullins
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, here ya go:
LikeLiked by 7 people
You can put as much perfume and cologne on a pile of crap as you want, it won’t kill the smell of SH…T!
LikeLike
Typical.
1) Spread the lie.
2) let it go for a day
3) issue teensy weensy correction that no one sees.
Of course they would pull this BS as usual. And as usual they will delete the bull tweet to cover their tracks.
Don’t most peace activists you know show up to ‘candlelight vigils’ and ‘peaceful demonstrations’ armed with assault weapons, gas masks, faces covered with masks and bullet proof vests? Here in Boston we have a ton of said peace activists but I always thought throwing bottles of urine and sticks/stones at law enforcement isn’t very peaceful. But the media tells me otherwise so I guess I’ll have to believe this new reality.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow a little pepper spray went along way last night…
which goes to show, Heather would still be alive
LikeLiked by 5 people
“….which goes to show, Heather would still be alive….” today IF the Governor of Virginia and the Mayor of Charlottesville had acted responsibly.
But then, the despicable, criminal Mayor and Governor were part of the leftist propaganda play that turned deadly killing an innocent young woman taken in by the deceptive agent provocateurs.
Never has jay-walking enforcement been more needed!
I’m utterly disgusted by how this one of millions of traffic fatalities every year has been willfully blown out of all proportion for political gain. Also beyond disgusted how Fields and the entirety of UtR (despite their otherwise almost completely peaceful, reserved conduct) were instantly indicted, tried, convicted, and executed on nothing but BS conjecture.
On what basis could anyone conclude a three-car traffic accident was an act of terrorism, but multiple actors opening fire with rifles on dozens of unarmed civilians at an office party in San Bernardino couldn’t be categorized for days? Remember how a radicalized pisslamic U.S. Army officer’s murderous rampage against dozens of unarmed soldiers in a medical facility was never acknowledged as an act of terror or treason?
I hope there will be a real law enforcement investigation and real evidence presented to reach a true assessment of what happened, but the mob pressure in Charlottesville will likely render that impossible, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometimes I don’t read longer comments by folks I don’t recognize.
I’m glad I read the above comment. Great points about “terrorism”!
Really folks…this is satanic.
President Trump is correct in pointing out that the media is the enemy of the American people.
This is proof positive he’s right.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Take a GOOD look at the guy in the photo. He has blood just above his left eye, probably from where he was hit.
YEAH, Great photo of the ‘peaceful activists’ VIOLENCE against a cripple Reuters.
Close up the guy looks like he may be missing that left eye too. So they may have hit him on his blind side. GRRRrrrrr
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hah!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh lord Disney will run with this. Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix will be the only player on the field.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They came to battle. The protesters in the afternoon were mostly hippie peace type people with lots of signs and a stool to sit on. But when we walked outside the Conv. Ctr. when it was dark, the young masked ones were out up close.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for posting.
Louis Gohmert via Fox Business News revealed BLM and KKK got off the same buses in Charlottesville!!! Here’s the video via FoxBusiness
Gohmert’s statement refers to this video clip which circulated immediately after the riot at Charlottesville: EYE WITNESS to KKK/NAZI/ANTIFA/BLM ARRIVING ON SAME BUSES in Charlotte that day
The person making this claim in this video is Charles Patrick. He is not the eye witness, however, he promised to follow through and did follow through with a lengthy and shockingly revealing LIVE CHAT WITH THE CHARLOTTESVILLE VA EYEWITNESS.
In addition to the above, Baron Bodissey at TheGatesofVienna blog posted:
We’re being played to give his perspective since Charlottesville is in his neck of the woods.
LikeLiked by 4 people
for those of you who do not know ab this site, The People’s Cube is full of light-hearted parody of the way these people think.
I find it a sweet antidote to those who take this caca seriously.
very funny at times, and surprisingly PG
Peace to them seems to look and sound like the bolshevic revolution of the last century, except they want us dead up front and the maoist cultural revolution now. These media are dinosaurs and the sooner they go extinct, the sooner their pieces can finally be put to good use.
Theyre pravda to the core:
LikeLiked by 4 people
With guns…
Reuters: We are also Fake News
QUESTION we should ALL be asking:
For your delightful evening viewing:
LikeLiked by 3 people
OH MY GOSH Georgia! I just got thru watching and reading comments at Ace–I am laughing so hard I am crying!!!
Oh these are just great! Not a sports fan….but! Go Team!!!!
This is no surprise, it is the same narrative/agenda they’ve been using for years regarding Islam, the “religion of peace”.
Islam is peaceful, meanwhile it’s members have spent a decade or more blowing up statues, assaulting and killing people, and anything that represents something other than their ideological demands.
Antifa is peaceful, meanwhile it’s members are destroying, defacing, removing statues and assaulting/killing people who represent something other than their ideological demands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thats becuase UK is out of resources and trying to make us have another civil war!
Wait…did I get that name right, Huffaker? Yeah, sounds about right.
“A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.”
― Winston S. Churchill
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dear Antifa,
be careful following the commie way…..
it never works out like they say it will…never a utopia….always leds to being totally controlled and starving people……and death..like ya idol Che here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
of coarse this does not look so good on a T-shirt
The MSM has become a caricature of itself.
The media have turned into scum. They lie just like the politicians they support. Hence stuff like collusion with Russia, when it was the Democrats that did the colluding, and Hillary’s emails being ignored for the most part, which I think, has Russia written all over it. Their Orwellian doublespeak is now no longer an open secret, but an open travesty.
