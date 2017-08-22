Democrat IT Staffers on Intel Committee May Have Sold Classified Intel To Pakistan and Russia…

The New York Post is reporting an evolution into the investigation of the indicted Awan family and colleagues who worked as Democrat staffers within the House Intelligence Committee and aides within the Super-Classified Congressional Intelligence Gang-of-Eight.  It’s jaw-dropping how much intelligence this crew would have access to.

In an alarming development the Post writes: “Investigators now suspect that sensitive US government data — possibly including classified information — could have been compromised and may have been sold to hostile foreign governments that could use it to blackmail members of Congress or even put their lives at risk.”

(Via New York Post) […] Alarm bells went off in April 2016 when computer security officials in the House reported “irregularities” in computer equipment purchasing. An internal investigation revealed the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars in government property, and evidence pointed to five IT staffers and the Democratic Congress members’ offices that employed them.

The evidence was turned over to the House inspector general, who found so much “smoke” that she recommended a criminal probe, sources say. The case was turned over to Capitol Police in October.

When the suspected IT workers couldn’t produce the missing invoiced equipment, sources say, they were removed from working on the computer network in early February.

During the probe, investigators found valuable government data that is believed to have been taken from the network and placed on offsite servers, setting off more alarms. Some 80 offices were potentially compromised.

Most lawmakers fired the alleged “ringleader” — longtime IT staffer Imran Awan — in February. But Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former Democratic National Committee chief, kept Awan on her payroll until his arrest last month on seemingly unrelated charges of defrauding the congressional credit union.

For more than a decade, Awan, his wife, two relatives and a friend worked for 30 House Democrats. They included New York City pols Gregory Meeks, Joseph Crowley and Yvette Clarke and members of the sensitive Intelligence and Foreign Relations committees. (read more)

Unfortunately, this increasingly sketchy story is following a pattern we have seen all too often.  The issues, while primarily framed around Democrats, if exposed, would leave a path of consequence upon both sides of the UniParty.  As such, the DC apparatus will most likely push to keep this under-wraps.

We saw this happen with the hidden aspects to the Benghazi back-story; where Democrats and Republicans were guilty of allowing covert weapons programs in Libya and Syria.  The joint Clinton/Panetta program was known to the congressional “Gang-of-Eight”; that’s essentially why the investigation went no-where.  Corruption is bi-partisan.

Similarly, the same thing happened with the IRS, FBI and DOJ scandal.  Both Democrats and Republicans benefited from the IRS targeting scheme; hence, no actual accountability was ever a motive during the investigation.   The Uniparty protects itself.

If the latest investigative reports of the Intelligence Community staffers is true, once again both sides of the UniParty would have fault for allowing such a compromise in national security.

The swamp always protects itself.

It’s just how they roll:

Any questions?

PS. I always find it funny (not ha-ha) to see the UniParty pitching their ‘we are so divided’ talking points on TV and print interviews.   That “divided” narrative is a tool, nothing more. It serves the UniParty’s interests to have the electorate think there’s so much division.  The truth is there’s no empirical data, actual results, to support believing there’s an inch of difference on domestic policy as it relates to $$.

Additional references with evidence toward this perspective can be found in the 2009 “Citizens United” supreme court decision, and how that outcome was pitched to the sleepy masses.

Oh, how the RNC and DNC opined two separate pearl-clutching outlooks on the CU decision.  Yet both of them couldn’t get enough corporate money in their new found  Super-PAC’s fast enough.  Those well designed 2010 political constructs were created exclusively to protect their incumbency; yet no-one noticed.

How’s that “Confiscated El-Chappo Money” bill  for the border wall coming along?

I digress.

  1. Mark A Thimesch (artist) says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Now, let’s see….
    WHO was it that was actually colluding with the Russians?

    I think little Debbie is going to need a hold up in a bathroom stall because IT’S about to hit the fan.

  2. Regina says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    • Reality Wins says:
      August 22, 2017 at 6:29 pm

      Go to jail, go directly to jail, do not pass Go, do not collect your government pension.

      • filia.aurea says:
        August 22, 2017 at 6:41 pm

        We’d better start expanding Gitmo right now.

        • mike says:
          August 22, 2017 at 7:18 pm

          Naw, a gallows would work much better.

          Hillary herself admitted this in a moment of panicked clarity and outrage, after Matt Lauer slipped her a few questions with more bite.

      • Tegan says:
        August 22, 2017 at 6:52 pm

        After my “not one penny until….” message sent back with the donation plea…I haven’t gotten anything since.

      • Tegan says:
        August 22, 2017 at 6:56 pm

        And the very first Congressmen I would investigate are the ones screaming the loudest against POTUS, the ones desperately trying to change the subject, and without question starting with the 30 that paid for the services. They must be scared out of their boots that a miracle may happen and actual investigations take place.

        • litlbit2 says:
          August 22, 2017 at 7:07 pm

          “Scared out of their boots” oh yes, been going on for forty years and to date the folks stepping up with damning information number ………Waiting

          President still does not all appointments onboard!

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      August 22, 2017 at 6:43 pm

      This link is for a really excellent detailed piece on just some of the dirty dealings involved. Regina, you really provided us all with a service by linking it here.

      I hope at least a few of you will take the time to read this. It is good reporting by The Daily Caller who has been on this story like white on rice since the beginning.

      • Regina says:
        August 22, 2017 at 6:55 pm

        I don’t agree with others that this will get swept under the run “like before” – I think this is a HUGE national security issue, and knowing Trump’s devotion to the military I don’t think he’ll let it go.

        Having said that, I doubt the right characters (e.g. the actual crooks behind the plan) will go down – they’ll blame it on fall guys.

  3. rsanchez1990 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Remember what President Trump said last night:

    “America’s enemies must never know our plans”

    We had moles inside our government potentially giving our enemies our plans. Our troops will likely be that much safer now that at least part of that spy ring is behind bars.

  4. Andrew says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Love the sarcasm. But my cold anger grows by leaps and bounds every day..

  5. DoggyDaddy says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Every time I receive a request for money from the RNC, I send back their request with a note saying not until every GOP incumbent is replaced by a real Republican. SD, you have hit the nail on the again with the whole UniParty scam being foisted upon us by career politicians. I would enjoy watching the DOJ indict the IRS-scandal culprits, the Fast-&-Furious scandal culprits, the Clinton Foundation, the obstruction of justice former AG & FBI Director, all treasonous leakers and mishandlers of classified information (HRC and staff), and these low-life IT people and their deaf-and-blind Dem enablers.

    • Joshua2415 says:
      August 22, 2017 at 6:37 pm

      A month or so ago, they sent me a freaking GOP lapel pin with their money begging mail. I sent it back to them with a note that they can keep it until the republicans in congress prove that they can actually pass a budget!
      I don’t expect to ever see it again.

    • Lanna says:
      August 22, 2017 at 7:09 pm

      Yesterday I received a ‘Trump Agenda Survey, A Project of the RNC’, or more accurately, another ploy by the RNC to fund the Uniparty. They asked if I’d be interested in serving as a volunteer at local party headquarters or in assisting a Republican candidate in my area. I don’t think they’ll enjoy my reply.

      I was always registered as an Independent, only switched to R so I could participate in the caucus and support Trump. I’m in CO, and we all know how that turned out.

  6. TimeIsNow says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Globalist/Leftists always PROJECT….if they say you are colluding with Russians, then you know….?

    What can be done with all these NWO Traitors? Hmmm?

  7. Reality Wins says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    “… may have been sold to hostile foreign governments that could use it to blackmail members of Congress or even put their lives at risk.”

    We’re not that lucky.

  8. neilmdunn says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Thanks for the Uniparty criminal update. Wonder if I will see it elsewhere. Remember this when voting.

  9. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    This is an excerpt from an article going into some of the technical legal points of the Awan investigation and legal proceedings and indicating there are some extremely peculiar things going on with this case.

    Trigger warning: The article is written by Andrew McCarthy, a former DOJ lawyer and Never Trumper and is published in the National Review. Nonetheless, I am linking it here because it is good, solid information calling BS on a hot mess of an investigation.

    “To summarize, the indictment is an exercise in omission. No mention of the Awan group’s theft of information from Congress. Not a hint about the astronomical sums the family was paid, much of it for no-show “work.”

    Not a word about Wasserman Schultz’s keeping Awan on the payroll for six months during which (a) he was known to be under investigation, (b) his wife was known to have fled to Pakistan, and (c) he was not credentialed to do the IT work for which he had been hired.

    Nothing about Wasserman Schultz’s energetic efforts to prevent investigators from examining Awan’s laptop. A likely currency-transportation offense against Alvi goes uncharged. And, as for the offenses that are charged, prosecutors plead them in a manner that avoids any reference to what should be their best evidence.

    There is something very strange going on here.”

    Read more at: http://www.nationalreview.com/article/450665/debbie-wasserman-schultz-it-scammers-indicted-mysteriously-narrow-and-low-key-way

    http://www.nationalreview.com/article/450665/debbie-wasserman-schultz-it-scammers-indicted-mysteriously-narrow-and-low-key-way

  11. 4sure says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Until a new party is formed and takes hold. nothing is EVER going to change. Doesn’t matter who is elected POTUS. The swamp rats will still rule.

  12. ystathosgmailcom says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Yes it’ll go nowhere but they’ll put on a good show for the public. I’d rather watch paint dry than watch our Uniparty pretend they give a crap. Now, on to other news. Meanwhile back at the outhouse (congress) things were piling up.

    • 4sure says:
      August 22, 2017 at 6:55 pm

      Which congressional actor will take the starring role in leading this clown show of an investigation?

      Nominations.

    • Founding Fathers Fan says:
      August 22, 2017 at 7:13 pm

      There’s only about 17% voter turnout in republican primaries. Not enough of The People are willing to do what is necessary to remove uniparty RINOs in the primaries.

  13. kittytrump84 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    We should have known that – they project quite a bit.

  14. kittytrump84 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    We should have known that – they project quite a bit.

  15. Betty says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    SO TO A MAN, THEIR SOLUTION WAS – PAY THE HUSH MONEY. THEIR SEAT IN CONGRESS WAS MORE IMPORTANT THEN OUR REPUBLIC OR THE OATH THEY SWORE.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      August 22, 2017 at 6:50 pm

      Betty, that pretty well seems to sum that up. If one of these Congressmen who was involved with this mess represented my district, I’m afraid I would get in touch with my inner street activist and go all antifa on them. This is just despicable.

      I want DWS head. Well, not literally, but you know what I mean.

    • LafnH2O says:
      August 22, 2017 at 7:14 pm

      Betty,
      Yes that is it.
      A personal CHOICE! … by each individual.
      They have chosen sides… against us!!
      Imo
      If the swamp ain’t drained and God knows how many hanged or imprisoned for life…
      In 8 years they will FINISH what they’ve started.
      Rather see them swinging… then my children!!!
      Otherwise… This is all for not!!

      Spare the rope.
      And you “Give” them the planet!!!
      Lotsa money is nice. Great job is nice.
      My children’s FREEDOM, PRICELESS!!

      Simple as that!! Sorry to say!!!!

      I DO not enjoy the thought of Capital punishment…
      That being said…

      THEY. WILL. NOT. STOP!!!

      That’s all I have to say about that!

  16. JustMed says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Without justice, the rule of law is dead. Praying President Trump and Jeff Sessions send a message to the criminal cartel destroying our Republic by arresting the scum. No one is above the law.

  17. JustMe says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Oops! Keyboard got ahead of me! It’s me, JustMe, but maybe keyboard is trying to alter me something with the Med slip! Lol Wanted to correct that last post!

    Without justice, the rule of law is dead. Praying President Trump and Jeff Sessions send a message to the criminal cartel destroying our Republic by arresting the scum. No one is above the law.

  18. StormyeyesC says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Explains why Navy Seal was killed in Yemen Probably caused a lot of death. They knew it and didn’t let FBI in. Blamed Russian hacks.

  19. wjb105 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    I don’t understand why PDJT doesn’t order an investigation into all those scandals.

  20. KBR says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    If you look at the window in the first photo you can see the demon watching.

    That is if you have normal healthy vision, and no faith in the people who created the term paredolia.😏 Which might be a real thing or might be a deliberate construct to train us not to believe our eyes.

  21. Bob Thoms says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    If you accept the Sundance principal that “The Swamp Protects Itself”; the logical next question is, who then has the authority and delegated responsibility to do something about it?

    Well, the answer is AG Sessions.

    The Sessions Countdown Clock is ticking away; 197 Days And No Perp Walk…………………

    And bets on the over-under when we will see a high level perp walk?

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      August 22, 2017 at 7:04 pm

      Truly, this Awan case is going to be a litmus test for the new FBI head and for Jeff Sessions. Will this legal proceeding proceed properly or will it be slow walked and hushed up? I’m hoping for the best.

  22. Joanne Avella says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Wonder why Repyblican office holders are so Quiet about this ? I’ll bet they are crapping in their pants . You don’t think the Dems were paying to spy on each other do you ?

  23. fred says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    vince foster…missing FBI files…whitewater…travel office….on and on and on.does it ever end.

  24. todayistheday99 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    For reference, here is a ZeroHedge article from Feb, which casts suspicion on the Awan brothers and the death of Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens during the Yemen raid.
    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-11/alleged-muslim-spy-ring-why-rex-tillerson-cleaned-house

  25. StormyeyesC says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Obama judge (female) will be in charge of the case. That should make you feel better.

  26. Ziiggii says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    the swamp does have a deep end:

    FBI agents suspect somebody in Congress tipped off the Awans that they would be indicted and now the criminal cases once-seemingly isolated to a group of rogue Pakistani IT specialists working for Congress suddenly has gotten much larger. And much more troubling.

    Federal agents said preceding his arrest, Imran Awan acted like a man who was recently tipped off that he would be pinched and moreover, it was no coincidence Awan’s wife was whisked out of the country in March after sidestepping the FBI at Dulles International Airport to flee to Pakistan.

    “She had cardboard boxes for luggage,” one FBI agent said. “The school didn’t even know she took her kids out.”

    […]

    These new revelations of high-placed leaks flowing from multiple branches of the government follow similarly disturbing news that when Awan’s wife was preparing to flee the United States to Pakistan, the FBI’s efforts to arrest her were blocked by now-fired ex FBI director James Comey and Andrew McCabe, deputy FBI director.

    A disturbing pattern has emerged in this growing case where it has become evident that Awan has been helped along the way, including intervention by Wasserman Schultz who vouched for at least one Awan Congressional Federal Credit Union loans, a transaction which is now central to the indictment.

    http://truepundit.com/fbi-suspects-members-of-congress-leaked-grand-jury-indictment-to-the-awans-doj-officials-possibly-implicated-too/

    hmmmm – you don’t say! Guess we’ll never see this nice little corrupt mess ever dragged out into the sunshine…

    • 4sure says:
      August 22, 2017 at 7:22 pm

      And the good news is that FBI Acting Director McCabe was fired a few mins. after Wray was sworn in.

      My imagination sometimes goes waaaaaay off the rails, I know.

  27. bullnuke says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    No more three ring circus’s or clown shows that are called congressional hearings. Nobody is ever held accountable. For it to be just, a justice department, FBI investigation needs to be done with grand juries. It would be nice to see, before I depart this world, people go to jail after all these years of corruption.

  28. History Teaches says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Immunity for the entire swamp is the hard cold reality. Wake me up when anyone of any significance faces jail time.

    Winning the Presidency has hardly made a microscope dent in swamp lifestyle or comfort zone. Campaign rhetoric was great, but it’s simply impossible to drain the swamp when there is no real desire to do so by virtually all of Washington, the heart of Swampland.

    At this juncture it seems ‘the art of the deal’ just does not work when the other side doesn’t care about any compromises at all.

    Sadly, the biggest disappointment since the election is that hardly anyone in power or with influence has committed to the Trump agenda. Even some of his biggest supporters have fallen by the wayside by one means or another. Often brought down by outside forces, and sometimes by their own hubris or mistakes. Sessions may be the biggest failure. It seems aligning with Trump about immigration during the campaign sent a false reading of his overall objectives and his actual capacity to head the DOJ. But Trump had such a small pool to choose from that there wasn’t more competition.

    Ironically, Obama and his masters unleashed a juggernaut of an army of eager acolytes to swarm the swamp the second he won.

    Let’s just hope that the unexpected miraculously occurs and a reasonable smidgen of justice prevails. But I wouldn’t bet on it.

  29. jojo says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Our tweeting POTUS will get it out there over the heads of the Uniparty! Trust him on this one.

  30. TheLastDemocrat says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Dems sell info to Pah Kee Stahn, China –

    Just like I guessed yesterday, in an Afghanistan post, on what leverage U.S. might have over Pah Kee Stahn in working on Afghanistan problem – threaten to expose joint China-Pah Kee Stahn espionage

  31. Tim702 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    These swamp critters are so full of it, you can see the brown oozing down their chins.

  32. 4sure says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    You know what is truly sad and pathetic? The fact that day after day we learn how corrupt the DC swamp has become. I mean it is like reading a tabloid describing some shithole Banana Republic. And the thing that is really sad and depressing is how we have become resigned to the idea(fact) that nothing is or will be done about it.

  33. beaujest says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Katherine Clark democrat congresswoman from Massachusetts also employed this gang !

  34. labrat says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Alarm bells went off in April of 2016 and these guys weren’t removed from access until Feb 2017?
    SMH

  35. sedge2z says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    On YouTube, George Webb has extensive ongoing research into the Awan Family SPY RING. I am following George as he tracks the Pakistan illegal trails up & down our East Coast and Ports. Check out George Webb YouTube videos about the Awan family. I feel like I am IN the story as it unfolds!

  36. scdd says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Alarm bells went off in April 2016 when computer security officials in the House reported “irregularities”

    When the suspected IT workers couldn’t produce the missing invoiced equipment, sources say, they were removed from working on the computer network in early February.

    February 2017 – so almost a year to remove these IT guys from network access and classified material.

    Last I worked on a government contract (DOE), the guy on night shift looking at internet porn was canned within a week.

    Something not quite right with this investigation.

    • G. Combs says:
      August 22, 2017 at 7:25 pm

      At minimum the Awans should have been relieved of ALL duties having to do with computers with sensitive data as soon as the question came up.

      Pay them if you have to but immediately remove their security clearances.

      WHAT in Hades were FOREIGN NATIONALS doing in these positions to begin with??? Even if they were naturalized citizens.

  37. G. Combs says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    I mentioned this in another comment but It needs mentioning here too:

    Look how the deaths spiked during the time Hillary was Sec of State.
    One commenter who had been in Afghanistan said they noticed they kept getting ambushed after she was appointed so they quit telling anyone @ Sec of State their battle plans until afterwards or something to that effect. Also they had US hand held anti-aircraft weapons suddenly appear in the hands of the Taliban there by nullifying helicopter cover fire.

    Coalition Military Fatalities By Year
    Year……US UK Other Total
    2001… 12… 0… 0… 12
    2002… 49… 3… 18… 70
    2003… 48… 0… 10… 58
    2004… 52… 1… 7… 60
    2005… 99… 1… 31… 131
    2006… 98… 39… 54… 191
    2007… 117… 42… 73… 232
    2008… 155… 51… 89… 295
    2009… 317… 108… 96… 521
    2010… 499… 103… 109… 711
    2011 …418… 46… 102… 566
    2012… 310… 44… 48… 402
    2013… 127… 9… 25… 161
    2014… 55… 6… 14… 75
    2015… 22… 2… 3… 27
    2016… 14… 0… 2… 16
    2017… 11… 0… 0… 11
    Total ….2403.. 455.. 681.. 3539

  38. kenmar1965 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    This reminds me of the saying:
    “If you owe a bank a million dollars, and can’t pay, you have a problem. If you owe a bank a billion dollars, and can’t pay, the bank has a problem.”

    There is so much corruption here with the Anwar bros, they do not have a problem, the dems, and our govt have a problem.

  39. blessdog says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    i read these “reports” with disinterest – knowing NOTHING will ever come of them

    btw: why did it take Sessions and Rosenstein SIX MONTHS of heavy, damaging leaks before they decided to “vow” to go after them? and where are the leakers they vowed to go after?
    and when will they bring barry, ROD HAM, comey and lynch to justice?

    so far, they have cartoon character “reality winner” behind bars..

