Democrat IT Staffers on Intel Committee May Have Sold Classified Intel To Pakistan and Russia…

The New York Post is reporting an evolution into the investigation of the indicted Awan family and colleagues who worked as Democrat staffers within the House Intelligence Committee and aides within the Super-Classified Congressional Intelligence Gang-of-Eight. It’s jaw-dropping how much intelligence this crew would have access to.

In an alarming development the Post writes: “Investigators now suspect that sensitive US government data — possibly including classified information — could have been compromised and may have been sold to hostile foreign governments that could use it to blackmail members of Congress or even put their lives at risk.”

(Via New York Post) […] Alarm bells went off in April 2016 when computer security officials in the House reported “irregularities” in computer equipment purchasing. An internal investigation revealed the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars in government property, and evidence pointed to five IT staffers and the Democratic Congress members’ offices that employed them.

The evidence was turned over to the House inspector general, who found so much “smoke” that she recommended a criminal probe, sources say. The case was turned over to Capitol Police in October. When the suspected IT workers couldn’t produce the missing invoiced equipment, sources say, they were removed from working on the computer network in early February. During the probe, investigators found valuable government data that is believed to have been taken from the network and placed on offsite servers, setting off more alarms. Some 80 offices were potentially compromised. Most lawmakers fired the alleged “ringleader” — longtime IT staffer Imran Awan — in February. But Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former Democratic National Committee chief, kept Awan on her payroll until his arrest last month on seemingly unrelated charges of defrauding the congressional credit union. For more than a decade, Awan, his wife, two relatives and a friend worked for 30 House Democrats. They included New York City pols Gregory Meeks, Joseph Crowley and Yvette Clarke and members of the sensitive Intelligence and Foreign Relations committees. (read more)

Unfortunately, this increasingly sketchy story is following a pattern we have seen all too often. The issues, while primarily framed around Democrats, if exposed, would leave a path of consequence upon both sides of the UniParty. As such, the DC apparatus will most likely push to keep this under-wraps.

We saw this happen with the hidden aspects to the Benghazi back-story; where Democrats and Republicans were guilty of allowing covert weapons programs in Libya and Syria. The joint Clinton/Panetta program was known to the congressional “Gang-of-Eight”; that’s essentially why the investigation went no-where. Corruption is bi-partisan.

Similarly, the same thing happened with the IRS, FBI and DOJ scandal. Both Democrats and Republicans benefited from the IRS targeting scheme; hence, no actual accountability was ever a motive during the investigation. The Uniparty protects itself.

If the latest investigative reports of the Intelligence Community staffers is true, once again both sides of the UniParty would have fault for allowing such a compromise in national security.

The swamp always protects itself.

It’s just how they roll:

Any questions?

PS. I always find it funny (not ha-ha) to see the UniParty pitching their ‘we are so divided’ talking points on TV and print interviews. That “divided” narrative is a tool, nothing more. It serves the UniParty’s interests to have the electorate think there’s so much division. The truth is there’s no empirical data, actual results, to support believing there’s an inch of difference on domestic policy as it relates to $$.

Additional references with evidence toward this perspective can be found in the 2009 “Citizens United” supreme court decision, and how that outcome was pitched to the sleepy masses.

Oh, how the RNC and DNC opined two separate pearl-clutching outlooks on the CU decision. Yet both of them couldn’t get enough corporate money in their new found Super-PAC’s fast enough. Those well designed 2010 political constructs were created exclusively to protect their incumbency; yet no-one noticed.

How’s that “Confiscated El-Chappo Money” bill for the border wall coming along?

I digress.

