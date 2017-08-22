Democrat IT Staffers on Intel Committee May Have Sold Classified Intel To Pakistan and Russia…

The New York Post is reporting an evolution into the investigation of the indicted Awan family and colleagues who worked as Democrat staffers within the House Intelligence Committee and aides within the Super-Classified Congressional Intelligence Gang-of-Eight. It’s jaw-dropping how much intelligence this crew would have access to.
In an alarming development the Post writes: “Investigators now suspect that sensitive US government data — possibly including classified information — could have been compromised and may have been sold to hostile foreign governments that could use it to blackmail members of Congress or even put their lives at risk.”
(Via New York Post) […] Alarm bells went off in April 2016 when computer security officials in the House reported “irregularities” in computer equipment purchasing. An internal investigation revealed the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars in government property, and evidence pointed to five IT staffers and the Democratic Congress members’ offices that employed them.
The evidence was turned over to the House inspector general, who found so much “smoke” that she recommended a criminal probe, sources say. The case was turned over to Capitol Police in October.
When the suspected IT workers couldn’t produce the missing invoiced equipment, sources say, they were removed from working on the computer network in early February.
During the probe, investigators found valuable government data that is believed to have been taken from the network and placed on offsite servers, setting off more alarms. Some 80 offices were potentially compromised.
Most lawmakers fired the alleged “ringleader” — longtime IT staffer Imran Awan — in February. But Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former Democratic National Committee chief, kept Awan on her payroll until his arrest last month on seemingly unrelated charges of defrauding the congressional credit union.
For more than a decade, Awan, his wife, two relatives and a friend worked for 30 House Democrats. They included New York City pols Gregory Meeks, Joseph Crowley and Yvette Clarke and members of the sensitive Intelligence and Foreign Relations committees. (read more)
Unfortunately, this increasingly sketchy story is following a pattern we have seen all too often. The issues, while primarily framed around Democrats, if exposed, would leave a path of consequence upon both sides of the UniParty. As such, the DC apparatus will most likely push to keep this under-wraps.
We saw this happen with the hidden aspects to the Benghazi back-story; where Democrats and Republicans were guilty of allowing covert weapons programs in Libya and Syria. The joint Clinton/Panetta program was known to the congressional “Gang-of-Eight”; that’s essentially why the investigation went no-where. Corruption is bi-partisan.
Similarly, the same thing happened with the IRS, FBI and DOJ scandal. Both Democrats and Republicans benefited from the IRS targeting scheme; hence, no actual accountability was ever a motive during the investigation. The Uniparty protects itself.
If the latest investigative reports of the Intelligence Community staffers is true, once again both sides of the UniParty would have fault for allowing such a compromise in national security.
The swamp always protects itself.
It’s just how they roll:
Any questions?
PS. I always find it funny (not ha-ha) to see the UniParty pitching their ‘we are so divided’ talking points on TV and print interviews. That “divided” narrative is a tool, nothing more. It serves the UniParty’s interests to have the electorate think there’s so much division. The truth is there’s no empirical data, actual results, to support believing there’s an inch of difference on domestic policy as it relates to $$.
Additional references with evidence toward this perspective can be found in the 2009 “Citizens United” supreme court decision, and how that outcome was pitched to the sleepy masses.
Oh, how the RNC and DNC opined two separate pearl-clutching outlooks on the CU decision. Yet both of them couldn’t get enough corporate money in their new found Super-PAC’s fast enough. Those well designed 2010 political constructs were created exclusively to protect their incumbency; yet no-one noticed.
How’s that “Confiscated El-Chappo Money” bill for the border wall coming along?
I digress.
Now, let’s see….
WHO was it that was actually colluding with the Russians?
I think little Debbie is going to need a hold up in a bathroom stall because IT’S about to hit the fan.
LikeLiked by 12 people
She needs to be taken into protective custody….You know, to prevent any “accidental” hangings….
LikeLiked by 8 people
LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope she doesn’t commit Arkancide.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh yeah! Never thought of that. You never know how something like that could happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish they all would – save money and spare the b.s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wish they all would – save money and spare the b.s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s in a big heap o’trouble. May this be the first domino to fall that leads to bigger and bigger fishies being arrested and tossed in solitary confinement.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I love all the treepers, so, please, treepers, don’t any one of you hold yer breath waiting for ANY bigger swamp fish to fry.
LikeLike
I hate this injustice we live with more than anything. A country cannot survive in lawlessness.
LikeLike
I agree! I’m hoping so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree also and Sessions does not give me a warm fuzzy feeling to date.
As a reference I always look back to Justice Roberts decision on Obamacare.
Ownership by?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rats have no loyalty, they eat their own.
I don’t expect Debbi to be any different.
🐀🐀🐀🐀
LikeLiked by 2 people
If they overlook this, then they need to release Robert Hanssen from ADX and issue him a profuse apology.
LikeLike
Well, her brother Steve is the Asst. AG for DC, overseeing the Awan case
One of the prosecutors Michael Marando is married to a JoAnna Wasserman – internet sleuths trying to determine if it’s the same family tree.
Why should she worry? It’s all Islamophobia anyway, right??
LikeLiked by 8 people
George Webb has conducted an investigation for the past 305 days. When the depth and breadth of this multi-faceted scandal emerges, the Uniparty’s obstruction and opposition to President Trump will be evident.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And then?
LikeLike
No this is an internet myth. He is not overseeing the Awan case according to my best reliable sources inside the FL branch of the AG. I hate DWS with the heat of a thousand suns for personal reasons and believe she is as corrupt as they come. But that doesn’t mean we don’t need to keep our facts straight.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Regina says:
August 22, 2017 at 6:24 pm
Well, her brother Steve is the Asst. AG for DC, overseeing the Awan case
One of the prosecutors Michael Marando is married to a JoAnna Wasserman – internet sleuths trying to determine if it’s the same family tree.
Why should she worry? It’s all Islamophobia anyway, right??
Regina, follow George Webb here:
Day 305.6 US Attorney Michael John Marando Is Married To Joanna Wasserman? 4/26/2015?
George Webb, brilliant investigator whose father invented the cordless telephone.
LikeLike
Sorry, here is the link to George Webb’s Youtube video Day 305.6 US Attorney Michael John Marando Is Married To Joanna Wasserman? 4/26/2015?
LikeLike
lol – thanks, I’ve been following George since about day 23 🙂
LikeLike
I think there are actually separate cases in FL? I honestly don’t know, so all corrections appreciated.
LikeLike
There is no evidence that DWS brother is overseeing the investigation, although he does work in the office. The guy in charge is an Obama holdover who was never even confirmed by the Senate. His replacement…still not confirmed by the Senate.
But whether her brother is in charge or not, there are a LOT of problems with this investigation. It sounds to me like it is being deliberately screwed up. I’m starting to get that sinking feeling like this isn’t going to go anywhere at all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There’s a very high chance that you are absolutely right. Too much Vermin involved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t want to be right. I really do not. Hoping and praying for justice.
LikeLike
Yes, they wouldn’t need her brother to spike the investigation. Plenty of loyal libs in that office,
LikeLike
No, her brother is not overseeing the Awan case. He handles a different brand of cases to this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Sylvia and Sandra – but what type of “other” case does he cover? This case has tentacles going all over the place.
LikeLike
I’ve seen that same piece on many other sites but I can’t confirm that is true. That is beyond a major conflict of interest and I simply can’t see them allowing such. But nothing would surprise me.
LikeLike
I’ve seen it debunked many times. As said above, though, it doesn’t mean that the fix isn’t in in some other way!
LikeLike
And the judge on the case is Tanya Chutkan. Born in Kingston, Jamaica and an Obama appointee.
I have not read about any US Citizenship granted to Judge Chutkan, and she is an Obama appointee. How convenient. It’s a NEW seat since 2014.
I emailed Louie Gohmert and asked him to at least look into it.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tanya_S._Chutkan
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any American judges in Jamaica ? Or American policemen in Somalia?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good one! Chutkan may very well be a citizen. I just have not found that part.
LikeLike
I looked, and it is almost as if her life before she came to the U.S. has been hidden.
The Federal Statute than was used to create her new seat, could be used by President Trump to create more federal judgeships, I would vote for new ones in Fly Over country.
LikeLike
104 Stat. 5089. is the 1990 law used to increase the DC circuit.
LikeLike
I don’t know Mark. I just posted a link below to a piece that looks in a pretty detailed, technical fashion into the known aspects of the investigation and legal proceedings against Imran Awan and his wife. It is looking like a suspicious dung heap. After reading that, my confidence in anything actually coming out of this dropped.
Reposting the link:
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/450665/debbie-wasserman-schultz-it-scammers-indicted-mysteriously-narrow-and-low-key-way
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, that sucks
LikeLiked by 1 person
😦 I know.
LikeLike
The NR said various agencies were looking into this case.
From what I have understood, only the Capitol police were on it until the Naval officer renter called their criminal investigation office. They then called the FBI. And tbat call could have just been to some random field office.
This may be a case in spite of itself. Like the tarmac meeting being tipped off to a local reporter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really good analogy. I was beside myself for MONTHS wondering how/why the investigation seemed to be limited to the Capitol Police. Nothing against the CP, I don’t know a thing about them, but I immediately thought espionage and wondered over and over how it was the FBI wasn’t involved.
It might actually have been a good thing that the FBI was (apparently) not involved or at least not deeply given how compromised it seems to be.
I so hope you are right and that this gets glaring bright sunlight despite all swamp attempts to bury it.
LikeLike
It was said at the time that these charges would be ‘placeholders’ (I think it was actually Awan’s lawyer who said that?) – it was something they knew would stick, and could be used to keep Imran from leaving the country. No one bothered to stop his wife with her cardboard box ‘luggage’ when she headed out with the kids, so they needed to stop him with a solid charge.
The original grand jury has been looking at this for a long time –
LikeLike
This article talks about the problems letting the wife and her cash skate causes the prosecution and other strange omissions and perplexities in the indictment that seem to deliberately weaken the prosecutor’s case. Why would that be?
I, too, had read that about the original arrest/charges being kind of placeholders, but this look at the legal paperwork didn’t inspire one bit of confidence in me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like to believe that DOJ allowed this to continue to build a case.
It’s also possible there are sealed indictments? I don’t know –
I can’t count how many times I’ve heard Andy McCarthy on Rush, Fox, Hannity, etc.
Why isn’t he blowing some airtime with this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with SD that this won’t see the light of day as far as convictions of the Swamp goes. They always protect their own. Always. Equal opportunity bi-partisan corruption.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sad but true
LikeLike
I agree. Nothing will happen. Lots of talk hut no action.
LikeLike
Democrat scandals are never seen or heard until you watch a documentary on the History Channel about 20 years later.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL! How true!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The naritive should now include Hilary and the rest of the Obama gang….get them to be the first prisoners at the newely renovated Club Gitmo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
Go to jail, go directly to jail, do not pass Go, do not collect your government pension.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We’d better start expanding Gitmo right now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Naw, a gallows would work much better.
Hillary herself admitted this in a moment of panicked clarity and outrage, after Matt Lauer slipped her a few questions with more bite.
LikeLiked by 1 person
After my “not one penny until….” message sent back with the donation plea…I haven’t gotten anything since.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the very first Congressmen I would investigate are the ones screaming the loudest against POTUS, the ones desperately trying to change the subject, and without question starting with the 30 that paid for the services. They must be scared out of their boots that a miracle may happen and actual investigations take place.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Scared out of their boots” oh yes, been going on for forty years and to date the folks stepping up with damning information number ………Waiting
President still does not all appointments onboard!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This link is for a really excellent detailed piece on just some of the dirty dealings involved. Regina, you really provided us all with a service by linking it here.
I hope at least a few of you will take the time to read this. It is good reporting by The Daily Caller who has been on this story like white on rice since the beginning.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t agree with others that this will get swept under the run “like before” – I think this is a HUGE national security issue, and knowing Trump’s devotion to the military I don’t think he’ll let it go.
Having said that, I doubt the right characters (e.g. the actual crooks behind the plan) will go down – they’ll blame it on fall guys.
LikeLiked by 3 people
*under the rug
LikeLiked by 1 person
One thing that is different, this is a legal proceeding and not a stupid circus of a Congressional Investigation. Those are pointless.
In my dreams, the new FBI head actually cares and looks into this and Jeff Sessions rises to the occasion and digs into it.
Really, this is kind of a test case for how deep is the swamp?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even the swamp may find it necessary to see retirements, medical issues, and accidents amongst the guilty…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember what President Trump said last night:
“America’s enemies must never know our plans”
We had moles inside our government potentially giving our enemies our plans. Our troops will likely be that much safer now that at least part of that spy ring is behind bars.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I wonder if the Awan family knew the Jarrett family …….
LikeLiked by 6 people
….or the Abedin family …..
LikeLiked by 7 people
via the Brotherhood, or Pakistani ISI
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let’s hope. Anyone seen Hillary lately or checked the Clinton Foundation’s activities?
LikeLiked by 8 people
I heard a rumor that Hillary is getting ready to report for classes at a Methodist Theological Seminary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
🌩⚡️🔥💥🌩
The sky’s will open up and the earth will vomit.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Second thought.
I think HRC just want to dip her greasy hands in the collection basket.
LikeLiked by 1 person
C’s lookin for the new 501C3, baby!
LikeLike
Look in Qatar counting millions of dollars she raped and pillaged from American people.
Not to mention the shake down of willing corporation heads for access to corruption.
Every image of Hildabeast makes it harder to be patient with DOJ.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They seem to have gone to earth for the moment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the sarcasm. But my cold anger grows by leaps and bounds every day..
LikeLiked by 11 people
I’m beginning to suspect everyone in Congress is somehow compromised, including Jeff Sessions.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I believe USAG Sessions might be one of the <30% who isn't compromised.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ditto, in spades!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every time I receive a request for money from the RNC, I send back their request with a note saying not until every GOP incumbent is replaced by a real Republican. SD, you have hit the nail on the again with the whole UniParty scam being foisted upon us by career politicians. I would enjoy watching the DOJ indict the IRS-scandal culprits, the Fast-&-Furious scandal culprits, the Clinton Foundation, the obstruction of justice former AG & FBI Director, all treasonous leakers and mishandlers of classified information (HRC and staff), and these low-life IT people and their deaf-and-blind Dem enablers.
LikeLiked by 10 people
A month or so ago, they sent me a freaking GOP lapel pin with their money begging mail. I sent it back to them with a note that they can keep it until the republicans in congress prove that they can actually pass a budget!
I don’t expect to ever see it again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
After my “not one penny until….” message sent back with the donation plea…I haven’t gotten anything since.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I used your strategy Tegan, but I used slightly harsher words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope you told them to stick that pin where the sun don’t shine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yesterday I received a ‘Trump Agenda Survey, A Project of the RNC’, or more accurately, another ploy by the RNC to fund the Uniparty. They asked if I’d be interested in serving as a volunteer at local party headquarters or in assisting a Republican candidate in my area. I don’t think they’ll enjoy my reply.
I was always registered as an Independent, only switched to R so I could participate in the caucus and support Trump. I’m in CO, and we all know how that turned out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember, back in the day, when CO was not a Commie stronghold. Those days are long gone.
LikeLike
Globalist/Leftists always PROJECT….if they say you are colluding with Russians, then you know….?
What can be done with all these NWO Traitors? Hmmm?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rope, feathers, tar. Then more rope…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“… may have been sold to hostile foreign governments that could use it to blackmail members of Congress or even put their lives at risk.”
We’re not that lucky.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We’ll never, ever get that lucky!
LikeLike
Thanks for the Uniparty criminal update. Wonder if I will see it elsewhere. Remember this when voting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is an excerpt from an article going into some of the technical legal points of the Awan investigation and legal proceedings and indicating there are some extremely peculiar things going on with this case.
Trigger warning: The article is written by Andrew McCarthy, a former DOJ lawyer and Never Trumper and is published in the National Review. Nonetheless, I am linking it here because it is good, solid information calling BS on a hot mess of an investigation.
“To summarize, the indictment is an exercise in omission. No mention of the Awan group’s theft of information from Congress. Not a hint about the astronomical sums the family was paid, much of it for no-show “work.”
Not a word about Wasserman Schultz’s keeping Awan on the payroll for six months during which (a) he was known to be under investigation, (b) his wife was known to have fled to Pakistan, and (c) he was not credentialed to do the IT work for which he had been hired.
Nothing about Wasserman Schultz’s energetic efforts to prevent investigators from examining Awan’s laptop. A likely currency-transportation offense against Alvi goes uncharged. And, as for the offenses that are charged, prosecutors plead them in a manner that avoids any reference to what should be their best evidence.
There is something very strange going on here.”
Read more at: http://www.nationalreview.com/article/450665/debbie-wasserman-schultz-it-scammers-indicted-mysteriously-narrow-and-low-key-way
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/450665/debbie-wasserman-schultz-it-scammers-indicted-mysteriously-narrow-and-low-key-way
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great post Sylvia, thank you.
I would not have seen, I stopped reading McCarthy during the campaign (I used to read him religiously – smart guy and interesting topics).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad you read it. I still click onto McCarthy articles sometimes to see if they are worth my while. I won’t read anything he says about Trump because he is unhinged on the subject, but this was a good article.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always enjoyed reading Andy until he went off the rails over Trump. Ahem, PRESIDENT Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙂
LikeLike
Former U.S. Attorney On Awan Indictment: “There Is Something Very Strange Going On Here”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-22/former-us-attorney-awan-indictment-there-something-very-strange-going-here
LikeLiked by 1 person
Waterboard the Packi !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Until a new party is formed and takes hold. nothing is EVER going to change. Doesn’t matter who is elected POTUS. The swamp rats will still rule.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Give President Trump a chance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are already 42 political parties plus Independents in the US. 6 of them were formed after Obama became President. How many more do you want?
LikeLike
Yes it’ll go nowhere but they’ll put on a good show for the public. I’d rather watch paint dry than watch our Uniparty pretend they give a crap. Now, on to other news. Meanwhile back at the outhouse (congress) things were piling up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which congressional actor will take the starring role in leading this clown show of an investigation?
Nominations.
LikeLike
There’s only about 17% voter turnout in republican primaries. Not enough of The People are willing to do what is necessary to remove uniparty RINOs in the primaries.
LikeLike
We should have known that – they project quite a bit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We should have known that – they project quite a bit.
LikeLike
SO TO A MAN, THEIR SOLUTION WAS – PAY THE HUSH MONEY. THEIR SEAT IN CONGRESS WAS MORE IMPORTANT THEN OUR REPUBLIC OR THE OATH THEY SWORE.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Betty, that pretty well seems to sum that up. If one of these Congressmen who was involved with this mess represented my district, I’m afraid I would get in touch with my inner street activist and go all antifa on them. This is just despicable.
I want DWS head. Well, not literally, but you know what I mean.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Betty,
Yes that is it.
A personal CHOICE! … by each individual.
They have chosen sides… against us!!
Imo
If the swamp ain’t drained and God knows how many hanged or imprisoned for life…
In 8 years they will FINISH what they’ve started.
Rather see them swinging… then my children!!!
Otherwise… This is all for not!!
Spare the rope.
And you “Give” them the planet!!!
Lotsa money is nice. Great job is nice.
My children’s FREEDOM, PRICELESS!!
Simple as that!! Sorry to say!!!!
I DO not enjoy the thought of Capital punishment…
That being said…
THEY. WILL. NOT. STOP!!!
That’s all I have to say about that!
LikeLike
Without justice, the rule of law is dead. Praying President Trump and Jeff Sessions send a message to the criminal cartel destroying our Republic by arresting the scum. No one is above the law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops! Keyboard got ahead of me! It’s me, JustMe, but maybe keyboard is trying to alter me something with the Med slip! Lol Wanted to correct that last post!
Without justice, the rule of law is dead. Praying President Trump and Jeff Sessions send a message to the criminal cartel destroying our Republic by arresting the scum. No one is above the law.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Explains why Navy Seal was killed in Yemen Probably caused a lot of death. They knew it and didn’t let FBI in. Blamed Russian hacks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t understand why PDJT doesn’t order an investigation into all those scandals.
LikeLike
If you look at the window in the first photo you can see the demon watching.
That is if you have normal healthy vision, and no faith in the people who created the term paredolia.😏 Which might be a real thing or might be a deliberate construct to train us not to believe our eyes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I mean the first photo of the congressmen goofing off together.
LikeLike
I saw that too.
LikeLike
If you accept the Sundance principal that “The Swamp Protects Itself”; the logical next question is, who then has the authority and delegated responsibility to do something about it?
Well, the answer is AG Sessions.
The Sessions Countdown Clock is ticking away; 197 Days And No Perp Walk…………………
And bets on the over-under when we will see a high level perp walk?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truly, this Awan case is going to be a litmus test for the new FBI head and for Jeff Sessions. Will this legal proceeding proceed properly or will it be slow walked and hushed up? I’m hoping for the best.
LikeLike
Wonder why Repyblican office holders are so Quiet about this ? I’ll bet they are crapping in their pants . You don’t think the Dems were paying to spy on each other do you ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
vince foster…missing FBI files…whitewater…travel office….on and on and on.does it ever end.
LikeLike
For reference, here is a ZeroHedge article from Feb, which casts suspicion on the Awan brothers and the death of Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens during the Yemen raid.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-11/alleged-muslim-spy-ring-why-rex-tillerson-cleaned-house
LikeLike
Obama judge (female) will be in charge of the case. That should make you feel better.
LikeLike
the swamp does have a deep end:
http://truepundit.com/fbi-suspects-members-of-congress-leaked-grand-jury-indictment-to-the-awans-doj-officials-possibly-implicated-too/
hmmmm – you don’t say! Guess we’ll never see this nice little corrupt mess ever dragged out into the sunshine…
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the good news is that FBI Acting Director McCabe was fired a few mins. after Wray was sworn in.
My imagination sometimes goes waaaaaay off the rails, I know.
LikeLike
No more three ring circus’s or clown shows that are called congressional hearings. Nobody is ever held accountable. For it to be just, a justice department, FBI investigation needs to be done with grand juries. It would be nice to see, before I depart this world, people go to jail after all these years of corruption.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Immunity for the entire swamp is the hard cold reality. Wake me up when anyone of any significance faces jail time.
Winning the Presidency has hardly made a microscope dent in swamp lifestyle or comfort zone. Campaign rhetoric was great, but it’s simply impossible to drain the swamp when there is no real desire to do so by virtually all of Washington, the heart of Swampland.
At this juncture it seems ‘the art of the deal’ just does not work when the other side doesn’t care about any compromises at all.
Sadly, the biggest disappointment since the election is that hardly anyone in power or with influence has committed to the Trump agenda. Even some of his biggest supporters have fallen by the wayside by one means or another. Often brought down by outside forces, and sometimes by their own hubris or mistakes. Sessions may be the biggest failure. It seems aligning with Trump about immigration during the campaign sent a false reading of his overall objectives and his actual capacity to head the DOJ. But Trump had such a small pool to choose from that there wasn’t more competition.
Ironically, Obama and his masters unleashed a juggernaut of an army of eager acolytes to swarm the swamp the second he won.
Let’s just hope that the unexpected miraculously occurs and a reasonable smidgen of justice prevails. But I wouldn’t bet on it.
LikeLike
Keywords here “unexpected miraculously occurs.” This is my prayer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
and ‘Never Give Up!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our tweeting POTUS will get it out there over the heads of the Uniparty! Trust him on this one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dems sell info to Pah Kee Stahn, China –
Just like I guessed yesterday, in an Afghanistan post, on what leverage U.S. might have over Pah Kee Stahn in working on Afghanistan problem – threaten to expose joint China-Pah Kee Stahn espionage
LikeLike
These swamp critters are so full of it, you can see the brown oozing down their chins.
LikeLike
You know what is truly sad and pathetic? The fact that day after day we learn how corrupt the DC swamp has become. I mean it is like reading a tabloid describing some shithole Banana Republic. And the thing that is really sad and depressing is how we have become resigned to the idea(fact) that nothing is or will be done about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Katherine Clark democrat congresswoman from Massachusetts also employed this gang !
LikeLike
Alarm bells went off in April of 2016 and these guys weren’t removed from access until Feb 2017?
SMH
LikeLiked by 2 people
some reports state that the Awans have been under investigation since 2015!
stick that in your pipe and smoke it…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
On YouTube, George Webb has extensive ongoing research into the Awan Family SPY RING. I am following George as he tracks the Pakistan illegal trails up & down our East Coast and Ports. Check out George Webb YouTube videos about the Awan family. I feel like I am IN the story as it unfolds!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alarm bells went off in April 2016 when computer security officials in the House reported “irregularities”
When the suspected IT workers couldn’t produce the missing invoiced equipment, sources say, they were removed from working on the computer network in early February.
February 2017 – so almost a year to remove these IT guys from network access and classified material.
Last I worked on a government contract (DOE), the guy on night shift looking at internet porn was canned within a week.
Something not quite right with this investigation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At minimum the Awans should have been relieved of ALL duties having to do with computers with sensitive data as soon as the question came up.
Pay them if you have to but immediately remove their security clearances.
WHAT in Hades were FOREIGN NATIONALS doing in these positions to begin with??? Even if they were naturalized citizens.
LikeLike
I mentioned this in another comment but It needs mentioning here too:
Look how the deaths spiked during the time Hillary was Sec of State.
One commenter who had been in Afghanistan said they noticed they kept getting ambushed after she was appointed so they quit telling anyone @ Sec of State their battle plans until afterwards or something to that effect. Also they had US hand held anti-aircraft weapons suddenly appear in the hands of the Taliban there by nullifying helicopter cover fire.
Coalition Military Fatalities By Year
Year……US UK Other Total
2001… 12… 0… 0… 12
2002… 49… 3… 18… 70
2003… 48… 0… 10… 58
2004… 52… 1… 7… 60
2005… 99… 1… 31… 131
2006… 98… 39… 54… 191
2007… 117… 42… 73… 232
2008… 155… 51… 89… 295
2009… 317… 108… 96… 521
2010… 499… 103… 109… 711
2011 …418… 46… 102… 566
2012… 310… 44… 48… 402
2013… 127… 9… 25… 161
2014… 55… 6… 14… 75
2015… 22… 2… 3… 27
2016… 14… 0… 2… 16
2017… 11… 0… 0… 11
Total ….2403.. 455.. 681.. 3539
LikeLike
This reminds me of the saying:
“If you owe a bank a million dollars, and can’t pay, you have a problem. If you owe a bank a billion dollars, and can’t pay, the bank has a problem.”
There is so much corruption here with the Anwar bros, they do not have a problem, the dems, and our govt have a problem.
LikeLike
i read these “reports” with disinterest – knowing NOTHING will ever come of them
btw: why did it take Sessions and Rosenstein SIX MONTHS of heavy, damaging leaks before they decided to “vow” to go after them? and where are the leakers they vowed to go after?
and when will they bring barry, ROD HAM, comey and lynch to justice?
so far, they have cartoon character “reality winner” behind bars..
LikeLike