USS John S McCain Update – CNO Admiral John Richardson Orders Worldwide Operational Pause (video)…

USS John S McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore early in the morning on Aug. 21 (as reported 6:24 a.m. Japan Standard Time) and arrived at Changi Naval Base in the afternoon.
Significant damage to the hull resulted in flooding to nearby compartments, including crew berthing, machinery, and communications rooms. Damage control efforts by the crew halted further flooding.
There are currently 10 Sailors missing and five injured. Four of the injured were medically evacuated by a Singapore Armed Forces Puma helicopter to a hospital in Singapore for non-life threatening injuries. The fifth injured Sailor did not require further medical attention.
The U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson announced a worldwide operational pause and an investigation into operations into Navy forces around Japan on Aug. 21, 2017. US Navy Video (below):
.
(Via 7th Fleet) Search and rescue efforts continue in coordination with local authorities. Royal Malaysian Navy ships joined the search this afternoon, providing KD Handalan, KD Gempita, and KM Marudu and a Super Lynx helicopter.
Earlier in the day, Republic of Singapore Navy Fearless-class patrol ships RSS Gallant (97), RSS Resilience (82), and a Singaporean Police Coast Guard vessel Basking Shark (PH 55) rendered assistance. Gallant along with an SAF Super Puma helicopter and Police Coast Guard vessels Tiger Shark (PH 54) and Sandbar Shark (PH 56) continue to provide assistance.
U.S. Navy MH-60S helicopters and MV-22 Ospreys from USS America are also supporting search efforts at sea. Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) arrived at Changi Naval Base and is moored across the pier from the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56).
While in Singapore, America will provide messing and berthing services to McCain crew members and to support damage control efforts on board. America will also support ongoing searches for 10 missing Sailors. Ship Repair Facility divers are on scene as well to assess the damage to the hull.
The merchant ship Alnic MC is a Liberian-flagged 600-foot oil and chemical tanker with a gross tonnage of 30,000. She carries a Bulbous Bow at the waterline.
McCain’s Brain Cancer & USS McCain Cancer… McCain is literally falling to pieces all over… God’s trying to tell John his number is up…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who got promoted because of cronyism and sjw mentality across the board? Maybe lose some of the commanding officers to increase general morale and bring back some retired guys to show them how its done. For the families, I hope everyone is found.
LikeLiked by 5 people
One must ask why anyone should wish to name a military vessel after McCain who is as mad as a box of Frogs. Is the holing below the waterline an omen?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The ship is named after Admiral John S. McCain.
LikeLike
Something is going on and someone needs to get to the bottom of this. More readiness training, and cut the diversity stuff.
LikeLiked by 3 people
this sounds like affirmative action promotions in the navy
LikeLiked by 1 person
As my spouse said, something is basically wrong when our supposed ships are being so easily damaged and our military dying. What happened to electronics on board or someone seeing anything, are these directed wrecks? I hope they found out what in the world is happening as we are supposed?? to have the best of everything for our military. Unfortunately, no matter the cause, the captain is usually fired whether causing the problem or not. Or as my spouse also said we are losing more ships than in war time!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It a terrible thing that these innocent sailors had their lives cut short by their superiors ineffectiveness. After the last crash should not all Captains order 24hr a day binocular watches? Let’s get back to a little bit of basics, innocent sailors are sacrificing their lives for what; one wonders if social engineering had anything to do with these tragedies?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Humm.. Can’t help but think they do have access to our ship board military coms and more hits will be coming..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I pray for the innocent sailors who get caught up in the ineptitude of their superior officers. I left the Navy in 1997 and I cannot believe the number of embarrassing incidents that have occurred the past few years. It is imperative that a thorough review is done on the top Naval brass who are commanding all currently deployed ships
I always did feel safer on a submarine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We called surface ships “targets”.
LikeLike
Don’t like to generalize… but do not forget that our past “leadership” has pretty much done away with ‘merit’ promotion, and adopted ‘politic’ promotion… hence these stupid ‘accidents’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does the Thresher come to mind?
LikeLike
I wrote this yesterday and a Treeper responded shortly thereafter. Whatever one wants to believe about radar systems being hacked or down, you have actual sailors standing watch that should see this all happening. Listening to this 4 star Admiral was heartbreaking. WTF is going on with our Navy? At this point, once the review is completed and sent to Secretary of Defense, Mattis and our President, all these clowns from this damn Admiral to any other Admiral that operates in the Pacific Fleet need to render their resignation. I am so embarrassed and at the same time heartbroken for the 7 sailors that died on the Fitzgerald and the 10 missing sailors on this Destroyer. My heart goes out to their families because they should NEVER have had to die because of this incompetence!
I was a boatswain’s mate on a Destroyer back in the early 90s. Our ship looked similar to the Destroyer involved in the incident today. There was a constant 5 person crew among the boatswain mates that would stand watch rotating once every hour for five hours. One was located at the focsule (front of the ship), one at the port side off the bridge one at the starboard side of the bridge, one at the stern (back of the ship) and one at the helm (driving the ship {my favorite watch post}). The four on the outside all had binoculars and the ability to communicate via radio to the bridge.
Are there any recent sailors that left the Navy or are still part of the Navy that can answer whether or not the boatswain mates continue the watch I described above? Even if somehow the radars were jammed, these folks would have seen this from miles away. Even if their radios were jammed, two are right outside the bridge. I am flabbergasted because they should see a tanker that size approaching. Just amazing!
auscitizenmom says:
My son was on a destroyer and he mentioned this watch. He just got out a year ago, so the info is recent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t help but wonder if we will ever know the REAL truth about these incidents.
LikeLike
No way in hell is this a mere coincidence. 2 ships in 2 months within the same fleet during a show of force to deter Nortn korea? No way. These ships and their crews are more than capable of avoiding collisions. One way or another, one method or another, this was intentional. If these ships had their systems disabled, the US Navy sure as hell isn’t going to tell us. It might be China’s passive agressive way of saying, “You’re not as good as you think you are – don’t even think about attacking NK.”
LikeLike
May be due to multiple problems: late hour operating in dark, less experienced officers on duty, overwork due to USS Fitzgerald being out of commissions, lowered staffing due to Obama’s budget cuts, lack of discipline, poor training, getting ready for port call and time off, effect of PC rules and/or drugs.
LikeLike
It has to be utter incompetence. I just don’t see a coordinated attack from people on both vessels, but could very well be sabotage.
LikeLike