Sunday August 20th – Open Discussion

Posted on August 20, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Sunday August 20th – Open Discussion

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    August 20, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Sunday’s commin’ . . . Have a wonderful day with the Lord, Treepers.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 20, 2017 at 12:25 am

    I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken.
    Psalm 16:8 NIV

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Kristin says:
    August 20, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Our Father who art in Heaven, bless our President in this these difficult times. Guide and Protect him and his family, his cabinet and all Americans. For this country needs your Divine protection. Amen.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s