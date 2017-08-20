Sunday August 20th – Open Discussion

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Sunday’s commin’ . . . Have a wonderful day with the Lord, Treepers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken.
Psalm 16:8 NIV
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our Father who art in Heaven, bless our President in this these difficult times. Guide and Protect him and his family, his cabinet and all Americans. For this country needs your Divine protection. Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people