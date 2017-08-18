Don’t wreck your car during the eclipse (and other advice)

More excellent advice from Stella as we get ready for the eclipse. Be prepared, be safe. Please take time to read her post for some excellent tips .
First of all, if you decide to just stay home, there will be extensive television and cyber coverage:
- NASA is geared up to cover the eclipse on its TV channel and online, starting at 12 pm EDT. Viewers around the world will be provided a wealth of images captured before, during, and after the eclipse by 11 spacecraft, at least three NASA aircraft, more than 50 high-altitude balloons, and the astronauts aboard the International Space Station – each offering a unique vantage point for the celestial event.
- CNN has set up coast-to-coast coverage with 360-degree live streaming.
- The Weather Channel is airing Eclipse Day coverage starting at 3 a.m. PT, with anchors in Madras as well as Carbondale, Ill., and other locations along the path of totality.
- Science Channel will be streaming live coverage of totality on TV and Facebook Live, and is planning a prime-time recap.
- PBS…
Thanks to Stella who has taken the time to do a lot of work to give us all good advice for safety during the eclipse.
Thank you Ms.Stella!!!
I am sure trump will be blamed.
Cheers Stella.
Here’s my pic from a 2012 partial eclipse taken from Palm Springs, Ca. Even a partial can be impressive. Nikon D300s @ 200mm with #9ND filter.
Enjoy the event
Beautiful!
Lovely!
Yep, it was fascinating so I will have my box ready for early morning Monday to see the new one. Hope people are getting informed and not being stupid to think they can look at it directly, or through their cameras or eyeglasses because the end result won’t be nice!
our town is right in the middle of it and they are expecting so much traffic that all interstates, parkways, main roads will be clogged and at a standstill. We were invited to a nieces home for a party (about 30 miles from home) and I told her no way, no how. I have our glasses and a big wide open field in front of my home to view it. We are staying home-North Kentucky will be coming our way Monday!
Can use any type of glasses as will damage your eyes. Go on line and learn how to take a small box or shoe box and use that and be safe. Blindness is not a nice thing. Glass of any kind makes it even more dangerous as glass reflects more and more deeply into the eye.
Thank you Stella and Sundance for this helpful info and the resources.
Better to be safe than sorry.
I will share with the boys 👍
Thanks for the article. It will definitely be a once in a lifetime event to experience the totality of the event. Schools staring on Tuesday instead of Monday because of this. Lots of people expected to be in town. Should be an exciting afternoon in Columbia, SC. Hope people aren’t foolish enough to look directly at the eclipse.
Astronomy is my passion….
I’m driving down from BC on Sunday, and aim to be in the middle of nowhere/Oregon by 3am-ish Monday…..identified a few choice spots miles from civilization…hoping 10’000 other people haven’t done the same thing 🙂
Taking my telescope and cameras to hopefully capture totality and the sun’s corona…
I did see an admittedly funny meme….
‘Please God give us a sign to Impeach Trump…..like blocking out the sun during the day….or sonething’
