Don’t wreck your car during the eclipse (and other advice)

Posted on August 18, 2017 by

More excellent advice from Stella as we get ready for the eclipse. Be prepared, be safe. Please take time to read her post for some excellent tips .

Stella's Place

First of all, if you decide to just stay home, there will be extensive television and cyber coverage:

View original post 483 more words

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

13 Responses to Don’t wreck your car during the eclipse (and other advice)

  1. Menagerie says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Thanks to Stella who has taken the time to do a lot of work to give us all good advice for safety during the eclipse.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Socrates says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    I am sure trump will be blamed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Mustang4176 says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Cheers Stella.
    Here’s my pic from a 2012 partial eclipse taken from Palm Springs, Ca. Even a partial can be impressive. Nikon D300s @ 200mm with #9ND filter.
    Enjoy the event

    2012 Solar eclipse 012

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Blue Moon says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    our town is right in the middle of it and they are expecting so much traffic that all interstates, parkways, main roads will be clogged and at a standstill. We were invited to a nieces home for a party (about 30 miles from home) and I told her no way, no how. I have our glasses and a big wide open field in front of my home to view it. We are staying home-North Kentucky will be coming our way Monday!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • carrierh says:
      August 18, 2017 at 2:55 pm

      Can use any type of glasses as will damage your eyes. Go on line and learn how to take a small box or shoe box and use that and be safe. Blindness is not a nice thing. Glass of any kind makes it even more dangerous as glass reflects more and more deeply into the eye.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Minnie says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Thank you Stella and Sundance for this helpful info and the resources.

    Better to be safe than sorry.

    I will share with the boys 👍

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. bullnuke says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Thanks for the article. It will definitely be a once in a lifetime event to experience the totality of the event. Schools staring on Tuesday instead of Monday because of this. Lots of people expected to be in town. Should be an exciting afternoon in Columbia, SC. Hope people aren’t foolish enough to look directly at the eclipse.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Deplorable Canuck says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Astronomy is my passion….

    I’m driving down from BC on Sunday, and aim to be in the middle of nowhere/Oregon by 3am-ish Monday…..identified a few choice spots miles from civilization…hoping 10’000 other people haven’t done the same thing 🙂

    Taking my telescope and cameras to hopefully capture totality and the sun’s corona…

    Like

    Reply
  8. Deplorable Canuck says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    I did see an admittedly funny meme….

    ‘Please God give us a sign to Impeach Trump…..like blocking out the sun during the day….or sonething’

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s