President Trump Condemns Charlottesville Violence…

Posted on August 14, 2017 by

President Trump traveled to Washington DC today and delivered specific remarks surrounding the weekend violence in Charlottesville Virginia.  This is the second set of remarks to condemn violence, bigotry and hatred.

[Transcript] – 12:38 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. I’m in Washington today to meet with my economic team about trade policy and major tax cuts and reform. We are renegotiating trade deals and making them good for the American worker. And it’s about time.

Our economy is now strong. The stock market continues to hit record highs, unemployment is at a 16-year low, and businesses are more optimistic than ever before. Companies are moving back to the United States and bringing many thousands of jobs with them. We have already created over one million jobs since I took office.

We will be discussing economic issues in greater detail later this afternoon, but, based on the events that took place over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, I would like to provide the nation with an update on the ongoing federal response to the horrific attack and violence that was witnessed by everyone.

I just met with FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the deadly car attack that killed one innocent American and wounded 20 others. To anyone who acted criminally in this weekend’s racist violence, you will be held fully accountable. Justice will be delivered.

As I said on Saturday, we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence. It has no place in America.

And as I have said many times before: No matter the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws, we all salute the same great flag, and we are all made by the same almighty God. We must love each other, show affection for each other, and unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry, and violence. We must rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans.

Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.

We are a nation founded on the truth that all of us are created equal. We are equal in the eyes of our Creator. We are equal under the law. And we are equal under our Constitution. Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America.

Two days ago, a young American woman, Heather Heyer, was tragically killed. Her death fills us with grief, and we send her family our thoughts, our prayers, and our love.

We also mourn the two Virginia state troopers who died in service to their community, their commonwealth, and their country. Troopers Jay Cullen and Burke Bates exemplify the very best of America, and our hearts go out to their families, their friends, and every member of American law enforcement.

These three fallen Americans embody the goodness and decency of our nation. In times such as these, America has always shown its true character: responding to hate with love, division with unity, and violence with an unwavering resolve for justice.

As a candidate, I promised to restore law and order to our country, and our federal law enforcement agencies are following through on that pledge. We will spare no resource in fighting so that every American child can grow up free from violence and fear. We will defend and protect the sacred rights of all Americans, and we will work together so that every citizen in this blessed land is free to follow their dreams in their hearts, and to express the love and joy in their souls.

Thank you. God bless you. And God bless America. Thank you very much.

END – 12:43 P.M. EDT

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions, media bias, President Trump, Racism, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

118 Responses to President Trump Condemns Charlottesville Violence…

  1. thedoc00 says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    If any of the bumbling, stumbling media and congressional personalities would bother to check, the president has been disowning the racists groups for the past year, yes even before the elections in November 2016. Guess nobody, just like today, listened and chose not to remember.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  2. Doug says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    what the DOJ should be doing is researching why the police departments in these communities arent protecting people. they are deliberately being told to stand down? why is this?

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
    • fred2w says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:04 pm

      Who says they won’t?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • auscitizenmom says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:16 pm

      And, WHY they allowed the counter protest group to gather at all without a permit. Which they did.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • StormyeyesC says:
        August 14, 2017 at 2:36 pm

        the counter protest did have a permit too auscitizenmom. The document on yesterday’s daily thread was the judge’s ruling allowing the Unite the Right rally to go forward. It specifically says the other group also had a permit. The fools should have denied the antifa permit at the same time and same location.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • mcclainra says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:18 pm

      The swamp/DS is still in charge……….

      Like

      Reply
    • karmytrumpateer says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:19 pm

      What the police did in Charlottesvile is the same tactic they did in San Jose, CA after the Trump rally. The police were told to stand down and deliberately funneled the Trump supporters into an area where the antifa protestors were. This appears to be a tactic out of the leftist playbook. This was a setup by the left to move forward toward their objective.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • mcclainra says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:21 pm

      DS/Swamp is still in charge.

      Like

      Reply
    • Inkraven says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:26 pm

      If you think the police are under any obligation to protect you, perhaps I can interest you in some beachfront property in Nebraska.

      Like

      Reply
      • 4sure says:
        August 14, 2017 at 2:41 pm

        Police cannot stand by and watch a crime of violence be comitted in their presence w/o taking action to prevent such crime. At best it is gross negligence for which they are civilly liable, and perhaps criminally liable as well and at worst, failure to perform their sworn oath. They definitely violated their ethical standards. The dept. and city also have an obligation to properly train and supervise police officers. A civil lawsuit can be brought for failure to train or failure to supervise.

        Many civil actions are available and I think the city and police dept. would lose.

        Like

        Reply
  3. Sentient says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    I wish he’d added “we’re still going to build the wall” – just to drive the left crazy.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. Mary Kate Conly says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Beautiful pictures! No wonder the Left is literally killing us.

    BTW, I live 10 miles from the Republican committeeman in West Chester PA, executed by his rabid anti Trump neighbor.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. law4lifeblog says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    The President should have stuck with his Saturday statement, or even doubled down on it re: “many sides”. I smell “JaVanca” all over today’s statement, with a big dose of establishment-friendly Gen. Kelly. This statement sounds like retreat to placate those who not only can never be satisfied, but who are working overtime to defeat his agenda.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:07 pm

      The statement was beautiful…all hate groups must cease and desist.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • rsanchez1990 says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:07 pm

      It doesn’t make any sense to use this to bash Jared, Ivanka, or General Kelly.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Bob Thoms says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:07 pm

      Agree. A speech Obama would have delivered….

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • kinthenorthwest says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:08 pm

      You are right–cause the BLMers and ANTIFAers will most likely take this as support form Trump.
      This will be interesting how the left and media twist and turn this one.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • joanfoster says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:15 pm

      Unfortunately the town of Charlottesville allowed an unnamed group to counter protest without having filed for a permit. Without names, it’s going to be difficult for the DOJ to determine who organized the counter protest. The DOJ should investigate the local process with respect to permits, law enforcement being told to stand down and the lack of normal crowed control protocols. I am disappointed that Trump called names. I think his words on Sat. were much better chosen with placing blame on all sides. I think he did this only to distance himself from radical far right groups, but it came across as giving a bit of a pass to the other group. The accused is the new Darren Wilson. No matter what the facts are he will never get a fair trial in Charlottesville.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • booger71 says:
        August 14, 2017 at 2:25 pm

        The anti nationalist hate groups most likely have social media footprints all over the place

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • StormyeyesC says:
        August 14, 2017 at 2:43 pm

        They also had a permit. Please recheck your facts. BOTH groups had permits. Unite the Right had theirs, and a second permit was issued after the fact to the second group. Check yesterdays presidential thread. You will see the actual court document allowing Unite the Right to go forward after the city tried to stop them. They took it to court and the document states that the other group had permits but the city was afraid of conflict. (they should have never issued to the other group) and they tried to shut down Unite the right.

        Like

        Reply
    • KittyKat says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:15 pm

      The left thinks the president’s first statement was an unforgivable sin.

      Former Secretary of State John Kerry wrote on Twitter:

      “No matter what [the president] says now — first instincts always revealing; his was to look into the camera and say “many sides” — that can’t be erased,”

      source: BB article today, about the president’s address.

      Like

      Reply
      • Publius2016 says:
        August 14, 2017 at 2:23 pm

        Everyday of the Trump Presidency is full speed ahead…the Nevertrumpers, RINOs, and Dems have many tricks up their sleeves like creating destabilizing protests and fake narratives…President Trump has a more than 40 year history of being a friend to all People…notice how the Extreme Media refuses to show President Trump from the past. His agenda is about one color: GREEN $$$ for America. The primaries were filled with violence…it will not end but no matter: it would’ve been worse with Crooked Hillary in charge!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • KittyKat says:
          August 14, 2017 at 2:34 pm

          There’s more than money at stake. There’s a culture war going on. Not much fun to go to work and have a gag around one’s mouth, or be fired. Sure people can make lots of money in places where it’s a thought crime to think that two sides of a conflict are troublemakers. But that’s far from an optimal or “great” society.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • The Boss says:
        August 14, 2017 at 2:40 pm

        Who really cares what the loser John Kerry has to say?

        Like

        Reply
    • fred2w says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:22 pm

      The problem is that a surprising number of Trump conservative voters were criticizing the President’s previous statement as being “weak.” The blame can be laid on Uniparty operatives in the GOP and Fox News for pushing this lie.

      Remember that a lot of conservatives:

      * Don’t know the Uniparty exists.

      * Still think Fox News is among the good guys.

      So, though I liked the previous stament, I can understand why President Trump made the latest statement to encourage his supporters who got rattled by the Uniparty/Fox News gaslighting.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Lulu says:
        August 14, 2017 at 2:35 pm

        I’m convinced there’s no way to save what’s left of the country. The electorate is just too stupid and easily influenced. We are so screwed.

        Like

        Reply
    • mopar2016 says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:30 pm

      I don’t mind one bit when Mr. Trump names the troublemakers.
      But I’d rather that he named all of them. Soros and Buraq had their people in there too.

      Like

      Reply
    • Question Everything says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:33 pm

      “To anyone who acted criminally in this weekend’s racist violence you will be held fully accountable. Justice will be delivered.” — POTUS

      Like

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:34 pm

      Your wrong and another fellow Treeper explains why.

      bkrg2 says:

      Many posters asking why Trump did not call out Antifa or BLM… think it through..

      The lion did not become the king of the jungle by slicing its own throat before going in for the kill

      There is no upside to him mentioning these groups, only downside. As I posted yesterday, 100% of sane people already know Nazi and White supremacy is bad. Unfortunately, King Obama has fooled about 45% of America into thinking BLM and the other hate groups are legitimate. Trump mentioning them only pours more gasoline on their fire…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. Publius2016 says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Right on President Trump! We love everyone and pray for America.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. The Boss says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    This shit show in Virginia shows how depraved democrat leaders are. Should be plenty of puckered sphincters in the Charlottesville city government and the Virginia governor’s mansion now that the FBI (under new management) is involved.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:09 pm

      Notice San Antonio and Virginia; two leading 2020 Dems..Castro and McAuliffe…it’s not a coincidence. No matter the Deep State candidate (s), President Trump will win in 2020!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • GomeznSA says:
        August 14, 2017 at 2:21 pm

        And yet there was a similar (in context – remove them evil Confederate memorials) yesterday and there was virtually no confrontation – only one arrest (guess which ‘side’ he was on).Could it possibly be due to SAPD letting both groups assemble/demonstrate but kept the separated? Unlike in VA where one group had a legal permit (regardless of how wrongheaded they may be) and the others didn’t? And were NOT kept apart…………..

        Like

        Reply
        • Publius2016 says:
          August 14, 2017 at 2:26 pm

          There is a movement to erase history from our country. Without context and understanding, our posterity will be ignorant of true courage. Each generation must confront the issues of their day and MAGA!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  8. spiritof76nv says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    I’m already tired of this story. MAGA!!!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. Budman says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Just pardon Sheriff Joe and move on! Enough of this non story!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. The ghost formerly known as Prince says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    How sad that the President had to denounce violence, as if there is any question about his position on running over people with cars.

    I think it would be nice to point out that we live in a free country, where every citizen is entitled to his own opinions and beliefs, even if other people find those beliefs stupid and wrong.

    And every citizen has a God-given right to free speech, to sound off loud and proud, to tell everyone who will listen just what they believe, no matter how stupid, wrong, and offensive others find it. There isn’t a right to not be offended.

    HOWEVER: No one has a right to commit violence against other citizens, no matter what the motivation, even if it is “politically correct”.

    I do hope the investigation looks at the violence committed by the ironically named ANTIFA, and BLM as well as the KKK and neo-Nazis. And, exactly why did the authorities employ the police so poorly.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Orygun says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    The left sets the stage for these atrocities to occur and then uses them politically. We have witnessed this over and over again through the campaign trail. Chicago comes to mind along with California.

    These are not random acts of violence but set up by the left to create an atmosphere of hate to promote the violence and get the negative press they want. Until the instigators are taken to task they will continue to set these orchestrated scenes up. We need to look up stream from the actions of the people caught up in it and file charges against the mayors and governors who facilitate this.

    They are handling out permits to riot in our streets and then having the police stand down.
    This needs to stop.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. labrat says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    This whole event is a leftists wet dream. I envision the antifa high fiving in their dens. They finally ensnared their white right wing domestic terrorist. A real one. This one’s not a hoax. (It matters not if the kid was deliberate or panicked.) The ‘alt-right” was set up, and fell right into the trap. They will not win this fight now.

    The President will never get one up on them on this issue so I hope he does what he does best and pivots quickly to a new controversy and does his best to move on.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. 17CatsInTN says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    RICO violations run amok. Count on it.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Michael says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    I have heard the case made that the young man from my home state of Ohio panicked when his car was attacked, the windshield having been smashed, <strongprior to, and instigating his panic.

    IF this is the case I do hope he gets a fair trial although I know the yellow-stream media will do it’s best to lynch this young person. Again IF this is what happened the mob attacking his car must bear scrutiny in this matter.

    I hope POTUS makes sure the investigation is thorough and FAIR!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • andyocoregon says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:33 pm

      It’s not looking good for this guy since MSM has already dug up people from his recent past who have affirmed his proclivity to support Nazi values and White Supremacy ideals. Although I strongly suspect he actually did panic as his car was being beaten with baseball bats and rocks, he will likely be convicted of intentional murder and assault with a deadly weapon due to the image the prosecution will create of him in court. Even I must wonder why he was anywhere near the protest marchers with his car. Surely he knew it was risky driving on a street with riled up agitators.

      Like

      Reply
      • StormyeyesC says:
        August 14, 2017 at 2:47 pm

        His views are not illegal. His actions are. I also believe he panicked (windshield was smashed from the outside on passenger side. How did that happen?

        Like

        Reply
  15. Lulu says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    I still don’t care even a little about this story. The only think I’m paying attention to is which Republicans come out and slander Trump, his supporters, or simply virtue signal. Because I’m no longer voting for the lesser of two evils.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. missmarple2 says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    I am busy unfollowing reporters on Twitter. They are STILL bitching. I thought it went without saying that a guy who has Jewish in-laws, a Jewish daughter, and Jewish grandchildren as well as many Jews on his staff, didn’t support Nazis or the KKK. I guess you have to draw them a picture.

    The two big complaints are:
    1. 48 hours too late!
    2. He used a teleprompter, so it wasn’t from the heart!

    What a disgusting bunch the press is. Anyway, I have so far dropped Zeke Miller of Time, Andrew of KFILE, and the odious Frank Luntz, who is NOT non-partisan as demonstrated by his tweets. I let each of them know why. I have a LOT more to do, so that is going to be my occupation this afternoon.

    I will just get my news here and with a couple of good people who do research on Twitter.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • KittyKat says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:45 pm

      The real story is, for the first time ever, he tried to appease them, not saying “both sides” today, and so they’ve doubled down, saying he cant’ be forgiven for saying it in the first place. To date the usual dynamic has been, he doubles down and they wail and gnash their teeth. I like the latter better.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Travis McGee says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Why do I suspect the people thinking a DOJ investigation is going to delve into anything other than the supremacists role in what happened are going to be disappointed. There’s a president to take out above and beyond having an in depth investigation. We shall see.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Artist says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    As an artist and children’s book illustrator on Facebook with over 800 “friends”, most of who’re professional colleagues and politically diametrically opposite in their POV…I do wish that President hadn’t only called out, specifically, those on the Extreme Right ,the misnamed “AltRight” but had also named the jackbooted thugs of ANTIFA and the bigoted hates, BLM.
    Also absent was a condemnation of the far Left Obama adoring mayor who told the police to stand down.
    If the police had not stood down, and if the original protestors were not forced to exit through a gauntlet of ANTIFA and BLM, the violence would not have occurred as it did.
    I totally support President Trump but giving in to hate of his enemies , b not calling out ALL extremists, will never endear him to them.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. yy4u says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    I saw Karl Rove on Maria’s show last evening attacking Donald Trump for not “doing enough” to
    denounce the Charlottesville (VA) attack and I wanted to reach into the television and wring that (censored) little (censored) neck!

    Rove is living in luxury in the DC swamp and will fight teeth, hair and eyes against draining it.

    He is no different than Pelosi or Schumer or Warren or Sanders or Clinton in his determination to get Trump out of there and restore the status quo where the crumbs Republicans like him and our elected officials are allowed to feed off are much more nourishing than the empty promises given to the taxpayers.

    There is no excuse for racist chants but unless you, I or Donald Trump made them personally none of us has anything to apologize for.

    Did Bernie Sanders apologize for a Sanders follower shooting up the Republican baseball game and nearly killing Steve Scalise?

    Did the media pound away on Sanders for his “culture of hate”? Do the media blame Pelosi and her culture of hate when Berkeley “protesters” take mace or baseball bats to Trump supporters? Do the media ostracize the Kathy Griffins for their bloodied heads? What about cone-boob Madonna and blowing up the White House?

    In my opinion, this was inevitable. No faction, group, ideology is made up of totally sane people. There are bound to be crazies in every group. The Left has its share of wackos and so does the right. To hold political leaders responsible for what the nutjobs way down in the weeds do is madness.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • samseau says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:42 pm

      “Did Bernie Sanders apologize for a Sanders follower shooting up the Republican baseball game and nearly killing Steve Scalise?”

      Yes actually, Bernie did. But still, no one hounded him for days and weeks after saying it wasn’t good enough. Conversely, this alt-right dude did not seem to be a Trump supporter, and Trump is forced to talk about him over and over.

      Like

      Reply
  21. Joe says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    California – a one party state, zero democracy where Mexico has as much influence as Washington DC.

    That is the future of the US and no amount of great trade agreements is changing that right now.

    Yes border crossings are down dramatically but that is only one front in this war. The Charlottesville’s are another. Seceding that ground to Antifa, BLM and Soros is a grave mistake.

    Like

    Reply
    • Lulu says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:42 pm

      I believe the country is dead – I’m just hoping that we are able to peacefully break into several countries at least one of which has free citizens. I don’t think that’s likely. We are heading to either a very bloody hot civil war or a powerful central government with its boot on our collective necks.

      Like

      Reply
  22. Bl says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    What did he accomplish with this? Read the comments on yahoo or twitter, liberals thinks this is “too little too late”, while many of his young supporters think that he caved in and didn’t protect the first amendment. I personally took it very badly and have little to no faith in DOJ or anyone else for that matter. Some of those people who attended the rally in good faith might have permanent health damages​ due to their injuries and for what? To be demonized by POTUS?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Question Everything says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    I swear some people will never be happy or they are just simply thick as a brick.
    Anyone who has been on this site any time at all should be more than able to read between the lines.
    “To anyone who acted criminally in this weekend’s racist violence you will be held fully accountable. Justice will be delivered.” — POTUS

    *************Let Our President Do His Job!**************

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Bob Thoms says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:35 pm

      “read between the lines” ?? WTH?

      When it came to speaking truth to power, DJ Trump was the messiah. He NEVER mixed his word; he NEVER bowed to PC Washington Swamp talk.

      His irreverence to PC speak was his calling card; his trademark. It is what packed the rallies to the rafters.

      When it came to strategy, yes, he never laid out his plans. But today’s speech wasn’t about strategy and how he is implementing his agenda.

      Like

      Reply
      • Question Everything says:
        August 14, 2017 at 2:37 pm

        *************Let Our President Do His Job!**************

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Question Everything says:
        August 14, 2017 at 2:47 pm

        “Our economy is now strong. The stock market continues to hit record highs, unemployment is at a 16-year low, and businesses are more optimistic than ever before. Companies are moving back to the United States and bringing many thousands of jobs with them. We have already created over one million jobs since I took office.”

        Like

        Reply
    • auscitizenmom says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:36 pm

      Thank you for pointing that out. I hope everyone here reads what you wrote.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  24. valheisey says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    I watched video from Millie Weaver Infowars where she walked and talked alongside of the Unite the Right group bc it was definitely not safe to hang out with the Antifa and BLM people. The UTR did not come armed with urine/feces filled and chemical filled water balloons as the other side did which proves it was planned all along, and the aggression from UTR appeared to be in self defense… BUT, the UTR are definitely filled with HATE and openly admitted that they favored removing all Jews and non-whites. They proclaim to be white nationalists, but they were definitely white supremacists. I think both parties were guilty of causing the riot.

    The homicidal driver of the car, supposedly was with the UTR people and that may be why the other side is not being called out on the carpet. What is the bigger crime here… homicide by vehicle or inciting a riot. I think the Federal investigation brought about on a civil rights charge is the opening to further investigations – sorta like Mueller’s investigation of where one clue may lead down another rabbit hole to see what’s there.

    In this case, I hope they are able to connect lots of dots and bring peace back to our great nation.

    Like

    Reply
    • Tejas Rob says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:48 pm

      >The homicidal driver of the car, supposedly was with the UTR people and that may be why the other side is not being called out on the carpet. What is the bigger crime here… homicide by vehicle or inciting a riot.

      See, and here’s where we run into trouble, because it looks like I am defending this Nazi group when I’m not. I’ve made it clear I do not like them and want no part of them, however, I’m not convinced this guy who ran over the people intended to kill anyone.

      There is video of these antifa protestors attacking and chasing other cars. There is video of them shouting death threats at the Nazi people. You can also see people hitting this guys car before he ran into the crowd. So unless they find proof this guy acted intentionally, his lawyer is going to make a case he rightfully feared for his life/safety.

      Like

      Reply
  25. FofBW says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    I don’t know, this sure sounds like ANTIFA and BLM to me. No tolerance for opposite views, etc.

    Neo-Nazi: a person who belongs to a group that believes in the ideas and policies of Hitler’s Nazis and that sometimes commits violent acts.

    PT called our Neo-Nazi in his speech today.

    Like

    Reply
  26. PatriotGalNC says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    I read the following article in Front Page Magazine this morning. Forgive me if I missed someone else sharing this. This is a long, but very articulate article in describing the many front forces that our President Trump is facing. Sundance’s continued reminders that the factions wanting to remove PDJT from office are legion:

    Sobering, but we make our best decisions based on what is the truth…

    http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/267560/memo-set-mcmaster-nsc-purge-frontpagemagcom

    Like

    Reply
  27. visage13 says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    He gave them what they wanted, not enough they say, we demand you fire the white supremacists in the WH, Bannon, Miller and Gorka. That is their real end game now. Over it. Just concentrating on the good stuff that is happening that the MSM won’t report on because they are weak, bought and pathetic.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Tejas Rob says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    The media, Libtards and never Trumpers were trying to force President Trump into defending these white supremacist groups. They failed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. HolyLoly says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus. Galatians 3:28

    God’s answer to racism, sexism, income disparity, etc., etc.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Summer says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    I am disappointed that President Trump did not mentioned ANTIFA and racist, cop-killing BLM, two anarchist terrorist organizations intent on shutting down free speech and destroy any opposition.

    These people must be officially called by their real names: domestic terrorists and fascists. I am sick and tired of the whites being blamed and condemned for everything. Saying “all groups” is NOT enough.

    Oh, and there is no way I would ever “love” the leftist thugs and the invaders who are definitely not going to love me. Can you imagine loving Soros, Hillary, Waters and their ANTIFA stormtroopers?Loving McCain? Can you imagine them loving us deplorables? Not. Gonna. Happen.

    You can’t negotiate with terrorists. They must be defeated. Period.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Dorothy Marcum says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    and if he fires 3 men who are great assets to the #MAGA then he’ll be a much lesser POTUS than I ever thought possible

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s