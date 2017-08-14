Former NSA Tech Director Bill Binney Outlines DNC Emails Were a Leak, Not a Russian Hack…

Former NSA Technical Director Bill Binney outlines how the 2016 DNC emails were actually taken by a leaker using a portable storage device, and not taken by a computer hack initiated by the vast Russian enterprise.
Mr. Binney’s outline on Tucker Carlson mirrors a previous new discussion that was reported within The Nation –See Here– A generally far-left media outlet.
The reality that it was an internal leak further advances the possibility that DNC employee Seth Rich was actually the person who took the DNC email data after becoming disenfranchised by the DNC intentionally undermining Bernie Sanders and aiding candidate Hillary Clinton. Seth Rich was murdered under rather unusual circumstances in 2016, shortly after WikiLeaks began releasing and publishing the emails.
Now the question is….will anything be done with this information?
YES! Our President is letting them all hang themselves. Our President knew all of this the day the great White Hat by the name of NSA Director, Admiral Michael Rogers, showed up to meet with him on November 18th! Please recall that Admiral Rogers never fully committed to the Muh Russia conspiracy. Unlike Clapper, Brennan and Comey. He basically told us that day it was 💩. He had to go along with the plan in order for all the RATS to come out of the closet.
The RAISE Act was ready back in early February. Our President purposely sat on it until a few days before the August break. Why wait six months? He knew that DACA was going to be litigated in Judge Hanen’s Federal Court by AG Paxton from TX on September 5th. He also knew that the Republican RATS like Lindsey Graham, Jeff Flake, John McCain as well as the Democrats would be ready to deal on transforming the face of legal immigrants for generations to come.
I shared the paragraph above to make a point that HRC will be proven absolutely right that he will have us all hang by a noose. When that day occurs will be determined by our President for maximum effect! All he asks of us is to have patience and to BELIEVE in him because he would never lie to us!
Sure hope you’re right fle. I always like reading your comments.
TAS I truly believe you will see the Sledgehammer of Truth dropped sometime in September next year! It will have the Democrats and Uniparty Republicans scrambling for cover knowing there is absolutely nothing they can do with the 2018 Elections only months away.
2018 Elections are truly for all the MARBLES! Getting that supermajority in the Senate will send shockwaves across the Establishment! Plus Mitch the Bitch, Ben Sasse, Lindsey Graham and others will be coming up for reelection in 2020. Having witnessed the 2018 Elections and the fact Heller, Flake and Lucifer are gone and replaced by Trump Republicans, there will be massive amounts of bills currently sitting in the Senate signed into law!
This will eliminate and future President from using the power of EOs since it is NOW legislation!
Here are the articles I referenced in my post:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/03/occams-razor-did-nsa-admiral-mike-rogers-warn-trump-on-november-17th-2016/
From the post linked above:
Sometimes the utilization of Timelines means you have to look at the new information with a keen awareness of specific events. In hindsight, NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers may have notified Team Trump of Obama’s Intelligence Community (James Clapper and John Brennan) spying on their activity.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/15/cia-director-john-brennan-attempts-to-justify-his-agency-leaks-to-media-duping-delight/
From the post linked above:
NSA Director Rogers participates in session at Intelligence and National Security Summit in Washington. Again We Repeat. All indications lead to the conclusion that NSA head Admiral Mike Rogers is a ‘white hat’ in direct opposition to the corrupted intelligence of ODNI Clapper and CIA Director Brennan.
Admiral Rogers would not agree with Clapper/Brennan on the “high confidence” standard of intelligence assessment for the Russian Interference documents as compiled by Brennan and Clapper.
Remember also, it was Admiral Rogers who met with President-elect Donald Trump in New York the week after he won the election. A week earlier, Clapper was recommending to President Obama that Rogers should be fired.
I’m glad you are addressing this, Sundance. I’m curious as to if other Treepers remember reading this from Mr. Binney before. This really sounds familiar to me. Since it’s now been on Tucker’s show, maybe it will get more national attention. I sure hope so.
Hannity was going with this for awhile, then shut it down at the wishes of Seth’s parents.
I don’t think it was Seth’s parents that asked him to stop. There been a lot of legal pressure from dnc operatives to silence any talk about this. Also…Hannity was pushing the limits given that I’m sure the Murdoch kids want him gone. Remember that was around the time they were trying to stick him sexual harassment claims.
Bolling is supposedly gone for good as of tonight. Sean also had an ominous ‘Tick Tock’ post last week.
Ten Little Indians?
I know; I watched those episodes of Hannity. I just know I knew about this from Binney and his group long before the leftist group. I’m pretty sure I read it, not heard it. Bill Binney had a rough time explaining his position tonight.
Agree. Tucker interviews a technical guy for his technical expertise and at least twice when he was trying to state the technical facts (download speeds etc), Tucker interrupted him to insert his own views which were political points not facts. Why do these talk hosts have to have the limelight all the time.
Those technical facts which are in the metadata say that the speed of the download was impossible to get through the internet at that time and place, but is a common speed of download for someone who is standing next to the computer downloading on to an external device such as a usb stick.
Also he is also saying that since the spooks are tapping everything that goes over the internet both in the USA and worldwide, then they would have records of the transfer if it were done over the internet, which they apparently don’t have or they would have produced them.
That’s why I prefer transcripts, lol.
He is a technician. Binney needed to have time that Tucker could not fully give.
Well, that time might be a comin’…..in a courtroom on the witness stand.
I sure hope so, Mark!
Me too, WSB! Me too! I sure hope and pray that AG Sessions and the DOJ make me eat crow! I’d be happy to eat crow if some big fish got hooked!
Rush Limbaugh mentioned this last week. Mr Binney is a member of VIPS. There is absolute proof that the data grab did not come thru the internet. Too much latency in the web for the speed in which the files were copied. Had to be copied via a LAN (LOCAL access network). It was definitely an insider.
I hope to God this blows up in their faces. I saw Krauthammer and Hayes tonight. They make my blood pressure rise more than Pelosi. The way the right has seemingly coordinated with the left and the media this weekend is hard to unnotice. Someone is giving marching orders.
Awful. But expect the media to bury this. I am still wondering where Montgomery and Klayman are?
ROTFLMAO!!! Uh oh! THIS on national television AND supported by a “left wing” media outlet?
I think the case has been quietly building and we are going to see some VERY INTERESTING times ahead.
NO WONDER President Trump is under assault from every angle. TRILLIONS are at stake, and with that – P.O.W.E.R.
Absolute “witch hunt” so when will the special counsel be called off due to this revelation…stop wasting time and money and get behind your President! MAGA.
I hope someone ask question to DAG what Mueller is doing if no Russia?
Mueller is doing his job distracting the administration, taking resources away from the DOJ and FBI that could be used for more important investigations, and at the same time trying to force the President (or someone close to him) into committing perjury.
Sundance, thank you forbyour brilliant insight in all of your posts. There is a ton of funky stuff surrounding the Seth Rich case. From the law enforcement agencies slowing the investigation to the camera footage from body cams not being available. It’s been said that Seth Rich was alive and talking after he got shot. He died at the hospital.
The sheer number of people who had Info on HRC and died mysteriously is mind boggling.
The leaker was overheard asking for Russian dressing on his salad. ;-p
It’s over Extreme Media…like Chinese Water torture…you continue with more and more lies…the problem: His name was Seth Rich! Who will believe you anymore? The fools on the left wanted Bernie and “Panda” loved Bernie…like President Trump said “Bernie, you could’ve been a legend…but you’re tired…go to sleep, Bernie…get some rest…”
This is why the vilence ensued. They have lost this narrative and they needed another deflection which isn’t going to work either but, hey, trillions of dollars are at stake.
That train left the building months ago. Trump is about to lower the boom on China, Canada, and Mexico. No stopping it now. They have lost. Violence in the streets is their next to last resort. Their last resort is unspeakable and they would rue the day.
Thanks for this, Sundance. I’ve been following Binney’s take on this for a while and after reading the article in The Nation a few days back, I have become totally convinced that my Bat$hit theory isn’t really crazy, afterall.
I’m going to show my tinfoil slip, here…
Seth was the leaker.
Debbie sicced the Awans on him.
Debbie owes them for the hit and for their silence, hence her continuing to pay them even after that were fired.
Deb is paranoid now which explains her calling a law office using a voice changer.
Ahem.
So what can we do to push back against all this? We are under siege on multiple fronts. Leftists have always seemed to have the upper hand with regard to controlling the narrative. One thing I think has hurt the conservative message, is that too many of our media outlets and commentators built their business on publicizing MSM news clips, quotes, and the like just so they can have something to talk about. This all makes the MSM see more powerful than they are. CNN gets a fraction of the viewers than Rush Limbaugh has listeners for instance.
Please…President Trump is the leader of the free world…our Constitution preserves the balance of power…The date and time will be of our President’s choosing…funding violence is criminal and those responsible will be held to account.
I don’t think they have an emotional attachment to Trump/Russia. I think this whole thing is about preventing Trump from warming relations with Russia.
I found it; was on Consortium News in July. A memo was presented to PJDT so he is aware. The group was Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, (VIPS), of which Bill Binney is a member.
Session is not doing anything to look Hillary’s email but he can brongbthis antifa, BLM and other local group and their financers to justice . Liberal can not win argument and they are stealing PTrump economic ideas. Obama, fake msm and Soro are creating a coup army who will disrupt everything and people will vote 2018 mid term to rats.
There is also an excellent chance that the Left will overplay its hand. Trump was elected because a lot of us can see the strings on the puppets.
Binney’s position is that the DNC emails were downloaded at a speed which makes it unlikely it occurred over the internet (hack) but more likely to have been doneinperson, onto a device of some sort (thumb drive, etc.). Since I’m no techie, can anybody here clue me in as to how the download speed was ascertained–is that something that appears somehow on the downloaded data itself that ended up over at wikileaks? Also, is this also the case with the Podesta stuff, or was that simply a case of a remote user accessing the server via a password that they had tricked somebody on that network into to turning over?
There are more reasons…Seth Rich was the leaker…remember, the Obama Administration setup Guccifer 2 cover story that is the “smoking gun.”
It was from metadata they looked at from Gucifer 2.0 . The article I mentioned was dated July 24, 2017. https://consortiumnews.com/2017/07/24/intel-vets-challenge-russia-hack-evidence
If you want to really follow this case, go to crowdsource the truth and / or George Webb on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrQ-wHKVi0JDWjQGcuoYnew
During the primaries, they shot cops in the street like rabid dogs…the Obama Administration had plans to stop the 2016 Presidential Election due to “interference”…it was the Obama Administration that attempted to hack our election in several states and they have continued to subvert our nation with continuous leaks.
Bingo!
Lovit, Walther!
