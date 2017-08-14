Former NSA Tech Director Bill Binney Outlines DNC Emails Were a Leak, Not a Russian Hack…

Former NSA Technical Director Bill Binney outlines how the 2016 DNC emails were actually taken by a leaker using a portable storage device, and not taken by a computer hack initiated by the vast Russian enterprise.

Mr. Binney’s outline on Tucker Carlson mirrors a previous new discussion that was reported within The Nation –See Here– A generally far-left media outlet.

The reality that it was an internal leak further advances the possibility that DNC employee Seth Rich was actually the person who took the DNC email data after becoming disenfranchised by the DNC intentionally undermining Bernie Sanders and aiding candidate Hillary Clinton. Seth Rich was murdered under rather unusual circumstances in 2016, shortly after WikiLeaks began releasing and publishing the emails.

