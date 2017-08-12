Black Death Resurfaces in Multiple Northern Arizona Counties…

Posted on August 12, 2017 by

The plague, also known as “the Black Death” killed somewhere between 75 and 200 million people as a result of international trade, commerce and transnational shipping. The disease was thought to be spread by fleas and parasites carried by rats.  The global population took over 400 years to recover.

Deadly Arizona Parasites

ARIZONA – Officials in two Arizona counties are warning the public after fleas in the region tested positive for the plague, the infamous infectious disease that killed millions during the Middle Ages.

Navajo County Public Health officials confirmed on Friday that fleas in the area have tested positive for the rare disease. The public health warning follows a similar notice from Coconino County Public Health Services District in Arizona warning of the presence of plague in fleas found there too.

Both counties are situated in the northern part of Arizona.

“Navajo County Health Department is urging the public to take precautions to reduce their risk of exposure to this serious disease, which can be present in fleas, rodents, rabbits and predators that feed upon these animals,” the public health warning states. “The disease can be transmitted to humans and other animals by the bite of an infected flea or by direct contact with an infected animal.”

Officials also urged persons living, working, camping or visiting in these areas to take precautions to reduce their risk of exposure, including avoiding sick or dead animals, keeping pets from roaming loose, and avoiding rodent burrows and fleas. (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, History, Infectious Disease. Bookmark the permalink.

79 Responses to Black Death Resurfaces in Multiple Northern Arizona Counties…

  1. fleporeblog says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    What a disgusting photo of that Monster! The flea looks so innocent next to Lucifer.

    Liked by 23 people

    Reply
  2. Rodney Plonker says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    #BlackDeathMatters

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. hpushkin says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Thanks for posting this. Those of us who live in New Mexico, AZ, etc. do keep in mind the issues with hantavirus, carried by rodents. Something more to worry about. https://www.cdc.gov/hantavirus/index.html Here is a brief CDC writeup.
    Infection with hantavirus can progress to Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which can be fatal. People become infected through contact with hantavirus-infected rodents or their urine and droppings. The Sin Nombre hantavirus, first recognized in 1993, is one of several New World hantaviruses circulating in the US. Old World hantaviruses, including Seoul virus, are found across the world and can cause Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS). Rodent control in and around the home remains the primary strategy for preventing hantavirus infection. All cases of Hantavirus infection are reported to the CDC.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Gil says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    So is mccain the parasite, the flea, or the rat?
    Any which way you stomp on it, exterminator required:

    http://forum.encyclopediadramatica.rs/attachments/74983_1719475314933434_5653167305283569411_n-jpg

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Sherlock says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    We have had periodic bubonic and pneumonic plague in CA since I was a kid (probably long before that as well). Usually on forest ground squirrels here (fleas again) but rats can also carry. At times, various campgrounds in the national forests have been closed for this reason.

    Like

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      August 12, 2017 at 8:18 pm

      I found a dead k rat in my yard a few years ago, of all things. Endangered species just laying there. Poor thing was kind of cute. Occasional rats and mice, birds etc. With west nile, we have to be careful. Cant live inside a hamster ball though.

      Like

      Reply
    • JoAnn Leichliter says:
      August 12, 2017 at 8:23 pm

      There has been a reservoir of plague in prairie dogs in Colorado also, I think, for about as long as I can remember. It is treatable with current antibiotics, but still quite dangerous. At any rate, it is not new, and we get some cases from time to time.

      Like

      Reply
  6. Beenthere says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    1st ebola, then zika & now the plague.We need to have a few good cold winters to kill/control these viruses & vermin. Better yet, bring back some DDT for only the short term.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Carrie says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    I’m not sure what is trying to be gained from this article. The fleas that carry Ysenia Pestis (the plague) is not a new thing in the Southwest. A few years ago there were two cases of hikers being bitten by this type of flea and contracting plague. I believe both were successfully treated.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Deb Foster says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Is that flea cozying up to that big ole rat?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Wow scary…
    This appears to be in the area of the reservations where the living conditions are not the best.
    From what I remember this would not be the first time that this disease has been problem in Arizona. If you google it ..you will find that just a few years ago it was a problem My ex who grew up in Arizona told me about it happening when he lived there in the 50s and 60s, but I just thought his memory wasn’t that great cause how could anything like the bubonic plague be in the US.

    Video: The Black Death- Bubonic Plague in Arizona
    Behind the Lens
    Pat Shannahan, The Republic | azcentral.com Published 11:30 p.m. MT June 9, 2014
    http://www.azcentral.com/story/behind-the-lens/2014/06/10/plague/9918973/

    Like

    Reply
  10. tgmccoy says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Plague is fairly common antibiotics work well on human infections. It cycles in the American west. Coconio and Navajo counties contain some of my favorite places and people..
    Take care all..

    Like

    Reply
    • Harry Lime says:
      August 12, 2017 at 8:41 pm

      Coconino County is where Ignatz mouse is from. I hope he had nothing to do with this.

      The more you know…

      George Herriman, creator of Krazy Kat (the greatest comic strip of all time), absolutely loved the Arizona landscape and used Coconino County as the setting for his brilliant surreal comic strip Krazy Kat. Ignatz was the mouse in the strip who repeatedly beaned Krazy Kat in the noggin with a brick.

      I would love to visit Arizona some day…I have relatives there. You all stay safe flea free.

      Like

      Reply
  11. georgiafl says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Here’s a map of cases of the plague in USA 1970-2012, which have occurred mostly in Western States:

    https://www.cdc.gov/plague/maps/index.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Bendix says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Another one of the costs of globalism that gets passed along to Americans. Americans who already have enough of a financial pit to dig themselves out of, thanks to our own government. We don’t need this.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Judith says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    That is one disgusting blood sucker. And the flea looks pretty creepy too.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  14. US says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Love the illustration! Wonder how many lives McCain will cost with his final vote in the Senate.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. The Devilbat says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    The fleas probably caught the plague from McCain.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. MK Wood says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Hmmm…what’s worse. Isolated plague or 40% tested positiveTB carriers allowed to work in the food industry (SD, CA starbucks).

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. sobriquet4u says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Both of those parasites go hand in hand and contribute to death. The reptilian species (left photo) of the two… is far more deadly. I was once in the PHX airport for an extremely early flight. I was practically alone in the terminal and decided to use the pay phone to call my office. (yes, shocking isn’t it and this was around 2007) when I encountered the reptilian (above photo on left) hunkered down secretly talking on a “pay phone”. (Me I can understand) Once I approached he quickly slammed the phone down and scurried off. This was an actual sighting of this reptilian shape shifter. I used another pay phone. Disclaimer: I do not take the article above lightly and sympathize with those who contracted the disease but DDT is not the answer for the “reptilian shape shifter.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Minnie says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Law of Natural Selection

    Like

    Reply
  19. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Both McCain and the flea are a plague on society.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. thevaccinemachine says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    McCain is certainly a bug.

    Like

    Reply
  21. quintrillion says:
    August 12, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Which is the deadly parasite again? I fail to see the difference.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s