Black Death Resurfaces in Multiple Northern Arizona Counties…

The plague, also known as “the Black Death” killed somewhere between 75 and 200 million people as a result of international trade, commerce and transnational shipping. The disease was thought to be spread by fleas and parasites carried by rats. The global population took over 400 years to recover.
ARIZONA – Officials in two Arizona counties are warning the public after fleas in the region tested positive for the plague, the infamous infectious disease that killed millions during the Middle Ages.
Navajo County Public Health officials confirmed on Friday that fleas in the area have tested positive for the rare disease. The public health warning follows a similar notice from Coconino County Public Health Services District in Arizona warning of the presence of plague in fleas found there too.
Both counties are situated in the northern part of Arizona.
“Navajo County Health Department is urging the public to take precautions to reduce their risk of exposure to this serious disease, which can be present in fleas, rodents, rabbits and predators that feed upon these animals,” the public health warning states. “The disease can be transmitted to humans and other animals by the bite of an infected flea or by direct contact with an infected animal.”
Officials also urged persons living, working, camping or visiting in these areas to take precautions to reduce their risk of exposure, including avoiding sick or dead animals, keeping pets from roaming loose, and avoiding rodent burrows and fleas. (read more)
What a disgusting photo of that Monster! The flea looks so innocent next to Lucifer.
You’re right on that.
Agreed!
Yes, and quite a shame it is that the official Arizona notice put out had not one specific warning about him…
Now wait. I dislike McCain as much as the next person, but this is disgraceful and totally beneath Sundance. The friggin’ man has a brain tumor and obviously had some type of surgery. I get the humor intended, but at the very least use a photo without the surgical incision Or bet yet, show some tact and omit his picture all together. There is a literal cesspool of politicians to choose from. Why beat on a guy who’s going to get permanently beaten by cancer.
Because he earned it!
And is continuing to earn it. He hasn’t moderated his behavior after his fatal diagnosis.
He might enjoy really hot weather.
He looks a little like Flea?
You are so right mimbler.
John McCain continues to do as much damage as he can and always will.
Something we should never, ever forget.
McCain will have a miraculous recovery he will be in the .oooooooo1% that survive.
God forbid!
He certainly is acting like he’s not truly under a death watch,
If he’s done nothing illegal..
He’s got nothin’ to worry bout…
Right.
I myself, dont believe that because a person is sick or dying he can get away with all the bad things he did in life. I hated all the homage done after the traitor Edward Kennedy died. Dead or alive he was a traitor. I will hate the funerals of Bill Clinton if I have to endure all the false pretenses. Similar to traitor Mc Caine.
No one is suggesting to let him off the hook. Only to demonstrate a little CLASS.
When he does, I will.
Lighten up Francis, mcblackdeath is a TRAITOR who couldn’t care less if you live or die, though I believe he may actually have a preference…
Why don’t u lighten up, Huckleberry. I don’t disagree. I simply think there’s something to be said for exercising discretion.
You’re outvoted. You want class? How’s about this – I hope he dies soon. The sooner the better.
He denied others from cancer TX and other types of healthcare by casting a “no” vote and thus prevented the repeal of the deadly cancerous tumor known as Obamacare. He is evil and mother nature stepped in and imposed a term limit.
I agree, KRs2. Not cool.
Where is proof that this traitor does have terminal cancer? He doesn’t behave like someone who has just a few more months to commit additional acts if treason.
Double post. Double response. Because he earned it!
No idea why it posted twice. Phone service?
Let’s call out disgraceful where it belongs. McCain is Lucifer. He is a war mongering, traitorous vile POS.
I believe I speak for 90% of the tree house.
Yes. You speak for me for sure
Killed over 100 people on the Forrestal , crashed multiple planes , lied in his last campaign that he was going to repeal Obamacare…..my fingers hurt, must I continue?
Snuck around doing hell know what in Iraq, Libya, Syria with those ISIS murders who raped Christian children than sold them in to lives of hopeless sexual servitude that they are probably still suffering this very day and every day. Think of those little girls and boys huddling in a dark corner hoping and praying just to be over looked, just today, just once.
I forgot to write that I was helping you out md070264 by listing a few more coals to McCain’s pyre..
Thanks for the back up Betty.
Don’t agree regarding Forestfire (she had multiple fires during her career). The rest I fully support.
doesn’t he act like a terminally ill person! vacating his position so that another person can step in that would be of sound mind, wanting to spend last months with family, wanting to get affairs in order or is he terminally ill…….seriously with all that he has done is this a stunt to keep his tail end out of prison…….who knows..
Could not have said it better myself milktrader.
We have friends who live in Navajo County. This is worrisome. The only Trump Store in the USA is in Showlow, AZ Navajo County. Senator McCain is not immune from criticism because he is ill. McCain has been immune from criticism his entire life based on a lie- WAR HERO INDEED!. Time for the chickens to come home to roost.
While I can Relate to your sympathetic post about McCains photo, it is possible that his disfigurement is the representative of his inner soul, disfigured and twisted. It is the picture many of us will remember of his betrayal of America, so many times over.
My Lord. You people are dramatic.
I’m laughing helplessly. As soon as I saw that pic, I thought LUCIFER! And then I had to think for a few seconds, “Now, who is it that always calls McCain that?” I had just recalled it was you when I click on the comments and THERE YOU ARE! Hahahahaha!
He looks like evil incarnate in that photo.
He looks like the villain Jonathan Brewster from Arsenic and Old Lace. I guess that would make Little Miss Lindsey his sidekick Dr. Einstein (Peter Lorre) from the film.
No disrespect meant to the memories of Raymond Massey and Peter Lorre!
thanks flep! I needed a good laugh today!
The parasite rejected the Seniletar.
#BlackDeathMatters
It definitely must to black trigger fingers…
Thanks for posting this. Those of us who live in New Mexico, AZ, etc. do keep in mind the issues with hantavirus, carried by rodents. Something more to worry about. https://www.cdc.gov/hantavirus/index.html Here is a brief CDC writeup.
Infection with hantavirus can progress to Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which can be fatal. People become infected through contact with hantavirus-infected rodents or their urine and droppings. The Sin Nombre hantavirus, first recognized in 1993, is one of several New World hantaviruses circulating in the US. Old World hantaviruses, including Seoul virus, are found across the world and can cause Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS). Rodent control in and around the home remains the primary strategy for preventing hantavirus infection. All cases of Hantavirus infection are reported to the CDC.
A simple fact sheet was also attached through article .
https://www.cdc.gov/plague/resources/235098_Plaguefactsheet_508.pdf
So is mccain the parasite, the flea, or the rat?
Any which way you stomp on it, exterminator required:
http://forum.encyclopediadramatica.rs/attachments/74983_1719475314933434_5653167305283569411_n-jpg
Dont go to 2nd pic, didnt link right…sorry
No, mcwarmonger is black death itself.
We have had periodic bubonic and pneumonic plague in CA since I was a kid (probably long before that as well). Usually on forest ground squirrels here (fleas again) but rats can also carry. At times, various campgrounds in the national forests have been closed for this reason.
I found a dead k rat in my yard a few years ago, of all things. Endangered species just laying there. Poor thing was kind of cute. Occasional rats and mice, birds etc. With west nile, we have to be careful. Cant live inside a hamster ball though.
There has been a reservoir of plague in prairie dogs in Colorado also, I think, for about as long as I can remember. It is treatable with current antibiotics, but still quite dangerous. At any rate, it is not new, and we get some cases from time to time.
1st ebola, then zika & now the plague.We need to have a few good cold winters to kill/control these viruses & vermin. Better yet, bring back some DDT for only the short term.
I’m not sure what is trying to be gained from this article. The fleas that carry Ysenia Pestis (the plague) is not a new thing in the Southwest. A few years ago there were two cases of hikers being bitten by this type of flea and contracting plague. I believe both were successfully treated.
Maybe there is nothing gained for you, but others may not know about this.
Yep.
I am appreciative when my county posts “positive” reports when dealing with mosquitos / bird diseases, animal found with rabies, etc. It is a signal that it is now found in the area vs. a possibility.
I believe the “gain” was the opportunity to observe the obvious similarities between two deadly forms of Arizona Black Plague parasites….I found it delightfully informative.
Juxtaposed to a picture of McCain, the meaning is positively Shakespearean.
Is that flea cozying up to that big ole rat?
Wow scary…
This appears to be in the area of the reservations where the living conditions are not the best.
From what I remember this would not be the first time that this disease has been problem in Arizona. If you google it ..you will find that just a few years ago it was a problem My ex who grew up in Arizona told me about it happening when he lived there in the 50s and 60s, but I just thought his memory wasn’t that great cause how could anything like the bubonic plague be in the US.
Video: The Black Death- Bubonic Plague in Arizona
Behind the Lens
Pat Shannahan, The Republic | azcentral.com Published 11:30 p.m. MT June 9, 2014
http://www.azcentral.com/story/behind-the-lens/2014/06/10/plague/9918973/
Plague is fairly common antibiotics work well on human infections. It cycles in the American west. Coconio and Navajo counties contain some of my favorite places and people..
Take care all..
Coconino County is where Ignatz mouse is from. I hope he had nothing to do with this.
The more you know…
George Herriman, creator of Krazy Kat (the greatest comic strip of all time), absolutely loved the Arizona landscape and used Coconino County as the setting for his brilliant surreal comic strip Krazy Kat. Ignatz was the mouse in the strip who repeatedly beaned Krazy Kat in the noggin with a brick.
I would love to visit Arizona some day…I have relatives there. You all stay safe flea free.
Ignatz!
Haha, thanks for the flashback.
Right up there with Foghorn Leghorn in my memory bank.
Best comic strip ever! Your welcome, Minnie.
Here’s a map of cases of the plague in USA 1970-2012, which have occurred mostly in Western States:
https://www.cdc.gov/plague/maps/index.html
Another one of the costs of globalism that gets passed along to Americans. Americans who already have enough of a financial pit to dig themselves out of, thanks to our own government. We don’t need this.
That is one disgusting blood sucker. And the flea looks pretty creepy too.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Lol😄
Love the illustration! Wonder how many lives McCain will cost with his final vote in the Senate.
If he were to be honest, he’d probably tell you “not enough”…
The fleas probably caught the plague from McCain.
McPlague
Hmmm…what’s worse. Isolated plague or 40% tested positiveTB carriers allowed to work in the food industry (SD, CA starbucks).
Both of those parasites go hand in hand and contribute to death. The reptilian species (left photo) of the two… is far more deadly. I was once in the PHX airport for an extremely early flight. I was practically alone in the terminal and decided to use the pay phone to call my office. (yes, shocking isn’t it and this was around 2007) when I encountered the reptilian (above photo on left) hunkered down secretly talking on a “pay phone”. (Me I can understand) Once I approached he quickly slammed the phone down and scurried off. This was an actual sighting of this reptilian shape shifter. I used another pay phone. Disclaimer: I do not take the article above lightly and sympathize with those who contracted the disease but DDT is not the answer for the “reptilian shape shifter.
Law of Natural Selection
Both McCain and the flea are a plague on society.
McCain is certainly a bug.
Which is the deadly parasite again? I fail to see the difference.
