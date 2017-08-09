Wednesday August 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
For anyone needing an extra hug tonight, remember He is with you, always💖
For countless decades humans consumed salt – even accepted it as compensation for labor – used it as a food preservative and valuable industrial chemical. Comes the late 20th century and suddenly salt became a poison . Makes me wonder how all those salt-eating folks “back when” survived long enough to procreate, let alone create the industrial empires and technologies empowering those critical of our diet !
I am praying for our military in SK/Japan.Pacific fleet right now. I am sure they are stressed and I know they are in harm’s way. Lord, please protect our members of service, ease their hearts and bring comfort to their families. In your holy name, Amen.
The opiate epidemic? And, the myth of the 20 Hour Work Week.
Here is how it works.
After WWII, we had a massive boost in wealth, and productivity, and technical capacity. R/D related to the war helped a lot. It just came at the right time. We now think we can “put a man on the moon” if we just dedicate intention and money, but that was a unique point in time.
Chemistry, marketing, the financial system, labor, etc., collided to propel us to a new level of wealth and productivity.
To over-generalize, this all converged in the 1950s. Look at our population numbers, productivity per person, and GDP 1920s – now. It all skyrockets in 1950s and on to the 60s.
A couple ideas arose. 1. Better Living Through Chemistry. 2. Machines Will Get Rid of Tedious Labor.
A third idea arose from these: “WE” won’t have to work the typical 40, or 60, hour work week any more.
[Now, right here, the faithful should realize that this is the opposite of what God said to Adam, so this low-labor, 30-hour work week idea is not the right thing to pursue.]
Machines – the toaster, the washing machine, the dish washer, etc., will “save” us so much time that we will all be working just 20 hours a week, and enjoying the heck out of the rest of the week. Some of y’all are old enough to recall this futuristic optimism.
But, it turns out, that is not quite what happened.
We all did get more productive, partly due to advances in drugs, and partly due to labor-saving innovations. [I used a typewriter all through undergrad, so I myself do realize how technological innovation can boost productivity.]
So, where did the time-savings go?
We productive people do not see it. We are busier than ever.
So, who reaps the bounty?
Folks, here is my crazy idea: instead of me enjoying my boosted productivity, that productivity is being “redistributed” to someone else.
We are getting ever more divided into producers and those who benefit from the promise of the 1950s that has been realized.
So, here is the big question: How is my productivity getting shifted away from me, and over to the bulk of the populace?
I makea professional salary, but I have a tight personal budget, and splurged $400 on a bog boy toy when this year’s bonis came in. So, for all of my tens of thousands, I get to splurge $400 guilt-free. Big thanks, everyone! I got to enjoy 0.5% of my productivity.
Here is something of an answer. This relates to the opiate crisis. Follow me.
Our populace shifts from most men having to be productive simply to keep us alive, to only a modest portion of us having to be productive.
So, a great portion of us get shifted to not having to be productive. The crazy concept is how the government shifts the wealth from the productive to those who we no longer need to be productive.
If politicians can convince me, and everyone, that, instead of me enjoying a 20 hour work week, since I am so much more productive with a power weed eater, computer, and omnipresent electronic access to all kinds of data for my intellectual-based job, that I should instead work 60 hours a week and be happy about it, then the government can bribe a huge class of people with the wealth that I and the other producers are producing to be happy receiving that wealth, and be satisfied to not be living a life of meaningful productivity.
An entire huge demographic is not needed. We have the proof: while there are awesome examples of Black men being normally productive, we have broad swaths of Black men NOt being productive. We know this. The Black teen summer unemployment rate. The Black Man unemployment rate. The Black Man incarceration rate. Obviously, we are getting by without huge swaths of able-bodied men producing wealth. Because some of us are more productive than ever. Literally. We know our productivity per active work force member is greater than EVAR! Were is my 20 hour work week!!!??
Not trying to be racist – consider other broad swaths of the populace who we somehow have made arrangements for to not have to be productive: young adults don’t go professional until they are 35yo??!! What the Heck??!! Barrista? WTH? I did that as a teenager!
Occupy Wall Street? How about Occupy a Job and raise your family!! Six years in college – while neither you nor your family pay??!!
See? Vast swaths of the populace – fully competent and able-bodied adults producing little. Because they don’t have to. That 20 hour work week – i stil lwork it, plus a second 20 hr work week. So, who gets that wealth? someone NOT doing their 20-hours-a-week. but not me.
We COULD all be working our 20, and enjoying Better Living Through Machines and Chemistry. But we ain’t. On average, yes. But it is not averaged out.
How do politicians sell that? In two ways. One is plain old wealth-transfer welfare. Someone is poor, so I cover the cost of their kid being born, their preschool, their breakfast while in grade school, and so on.
The second is this magical gem of an insight: via disability. The Medical Establishment controls who is declared to be “disabled,” but it is the Government who says how many people can receive Disability Benefits in a given year. The Politicians control the Government’s Disability purse strings.
So, Disability is used to support a great portion of our society, and this is the “legitimate,” doctor-ordered, politician-purchased gift to vast hordes of fully functioning, two-armed, two-legged, English-speaking Adults in order for them to “buy” this arrangement, and be happy about it.
So, now, with this scenario, maybe it begins to make sense that the greatest two categories of clinical reason for “disability” are not being blind, or lame. They are: mental illness and chronic pain. Now, tell me: how could you FAIL to fake either, when in a disability exam?
Yes, there is genuine mental disability. Yes, there is genuine physical disability.
But look at these charts: portions receiving disability, by condition, across years, 1960 to 2015 – this post-WWII boom:
“musculoskelatal” = OPIATES. The YUGEST disability category.
The government produces the dollars and the medical establishment produces the diagnoses for the “down-trodden.”
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2016-12-16/mapping-the-growth-of-disability-claims-in-america
LNG OUTLOOK
One done, one going up, eight others in the works
If you’ve been in Southwest Louisiana any length of time, you’ve undoubtedly heard the term “LNG,” which is short for liquefied natural gas.
http://www.americanpress.com/news/business/one-done-one-going-up-eight-others-in-the-works/article_0140db3a-7acc-11e7-8669-33ac03cba99a.html via @AmericanPress
The following 10 companies affirmed their commitment to exporting from Southwest Louisiana:
Cameron LNG
Construction on the Hackberry project began in 2014 and is set to wrap up in 2018.
Besides its forerunner, Cheniere, which is already operating, it’s the only local LNG project underway. One reason the two companies have outpaced their competitors is that they already had import facilities, which they continue to maintain.
The only other LNG export company that was an importer was Lake Charles LNG, formerly Trunkline LNG.
Commonwealth LNG
Commonwealth LNG, formerly Waller LNG, is planned for the mouth of the Calcasieu Ship Channel down in Cameron Parish.
It started the prefiling phase with FERC this year and has Department of Energy approval to ship to countries with free-trade agreements, but is still awaiting approval to ship to non-FTA countries.
It expects to start operating in the second quarter of 2022.
Delfin LNG
Delfin LNG — the first offshore LNG project in North America — will set up 45 miles off the Cameron coast, feed gas in from existing pipelines and liquefy it in floating trains.
William Daughdrill, the company’s health and safety director, said the company has an advantage over its competitors because it won’t have the high overhead of maintaining a dredged berth and is more easily accessible to ships.
Additionally, it won’t depend on the ship channel being properly dredged, a costly necessity that doesn’t have a secure source of funding, he said.
Delfin expects to operate in 2021 or 2022 and has signed a joint development agreement with Golar LNG to build and operate the project. Delfin falls under other federal regulators besides FERC. But Daughdrill said the company is nearing the end of the process and expects to reach final investment decision in 2018.
Driftwood LNG
Driftwood LNG might be the newest project, but it’s certainly one of the fastest growing.
The Calcasieu Parish project was founded in 2016 by Martin Houston and Charif Souki after Souki was ousted from his top position at Cheniere. Souki guided Cheniere’s transition from an import to an export company, so he comes with experience.
Driftwood has gotten DOE approval to export to FTA countries and is awaiting non-FTA approval. It finished the prefiling phase and is now going through the FERC process while courting buyers for the offtake.
A merger between parent company Tellurian Investment and Magellan Petroleum made Driftwood a public company earlier this year. It plans to start operating by 2022.
G2 LNG
G2 LNG stands out from the others as the only company based in Louisiana, with offices in Baton Rouge.
It received DOE approval to export to FTA countries and is awaiting non-FTA approval, which CEO Tom Hudson said he expects later this year. It’s undergoing the FERC process and expects to start operating by 2021.
G2 will occupy about 1,250 acres near the mouth of the ship channel, after a 500-acre expansion in March.
Lake Charles LNG
Shell delayed final investment on Lake Charles LNG in August 2016, although the project has gotten approval from both FERC and DOE.
Spokesman Ray Fisher told the American Press that the move was part of a larger decision by Shell to reassess its capital projects.
Shell recently increased the terminal’s export capacity after updating its design. A review of the project is underway by Shell and other industry specialists.
Magnolia LNG
Magnolia LNG is the only project among its peers that’s “shovel ready,” as COO John Baguley put it.
The only thing standing in its way is financing. It has all its permitting from DOE and FERC, as well as a lease on the Calcasieu Ship Channel and an environmental procurement contract. It’s the only company with a full EPC contract in place, although Venture Global has an EPC for its storage tanks.
Magnolia’s parent company, LNG Limited, is based in Australia, another global leader in natural gas. Magnolia has a buyer for a quarter of its offtake and is busy trying to persuade global buyers to commit.
Monkey Island LNG
Monkey Island LNG recently changed its name from SCT&E LNG because of how well-received the unique name of its location, Monkey Island, has been worldwide, according to a statement sent to the American Press.
The facility is planned for about 766 acres. It hasn’t started the FERC process, but does have approval from DOE to export to FTA countries. It expects to begin operating in 2023.
Sabine Pass LNG
Cheniere Energy has shipped more than 140 cargoes to 23 countries out of its Sabine Pass facility since it began operating in 2016, putting the U.S. back on the map as an LNG export nation.
Three of its liquefaction trains are operational, with a fourth expected to reach substantial completion in the second half of 2017 and a fifth on track for the second half of 2019.
The company expects a final investment decision on a sixth and final train once it obtains an engineering, procurement and construction contract.
Venture Global
Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass facility is still waiting on permit approvals from DOE and FERC, but, like Magnolia, it has a buyer for part of its offtake — about a 10th of expected annual production. It also has a partial EPC contract for two storage tanks, totaling $200 million.
Spokeswoman Jessica Wickett said construction should start in 2018 and that operations should begin in the early 2020s.
CORRECTION: A previous version of the article said Venture Global has its EPC contract. Although it does have a contract for $200 million for storage tanks, other contracts are still needed before construction can begin.
^^^^
This right here is why our area is booming…Our little town is expanding so much that I am considering a smaller town to reside 😛
