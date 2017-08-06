Stunning Interactive 3-D Graphic Tells 2016 Election Story in A Single Image…

There are multiple visual tools used to capture and conceptualize data.  No doubt you’ve probably seen many graphs, charts and maps outlining the 2016 election results.  However, no single interactive 3-D graphic is as accurate at portraying the story as this one. – Interactive Link

If a single picture can speak 1,000 words, this interactive 3-D graphic is a book all unto itself. I hope you enjoy.

CLICK HERE TO GO INTERACTIVE

You can drag and maneuver the graphic to look at the horizontal image from multiple angles; you can also zoom in/out regionally and nationally.  It’s pretty cool.

Obviously the skyscraper imagery shows the volume of vote (blue/clinton – red/trump).

You can see how densely compact the voting base for Hillary Clinton is, and also how severe they voted for Hillary Clinton.

Each of these spires represents a narrow geography with high density democrat Clinton voters.  The graphic tells the story.

In essence these are vertical bubbles.  At the base of the spire is a densely compacted voting base for democrats (in this example Clinton).

One of the disconnects amid the mindset of the democrat bubble-base-voter is that they don’t travel out of their bubble to see the rest of American and understand how differing regions have views that are entirely divergent from their own.

The height of the spires shows just how narrow-minded the ideology is within the base of the electorate voting there.   The highest blue peak is Chicago.  Yes, even higher than Los Angeles.

It should be noted this graphic shows “recorded vote counts”.  As such it would also show higher spires if there were fraudulent ballot submissions.

  1. The Popcorn Tape says:
    August 6, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    “Land patches do not vote. Trump can’t win where people LIVE.”
    –losers

    • antonio says:
      August 6, 2017 at 5:42 pm

      ahhhh popcorn……..what’s even more delicious is that the dems still lost…and how about the 1000 legislative seats, the senate, the house, the governorships and every single special election thus far. The liberals didn’t lost them by land mass votes but landslides…so it seems your theory does not hold water…however, it does hold liberal tears.

      enjoy…bc we do!!!!!!

    • imprimipotest says:
      August 6, 2017 at 5:49 pm

      To be correct you should have said “Trump can’t win where ILLEGALS and DECEASED people LIVE.”

    • scott467 says:
      August 6, 2017 at 5:50 pm

      “Land patches do not vote. Trump can’t win where people LIVE.”

      ___________________

      After the voter fraud investigations are complete, and criminal aliens are deported, and voter ID laws are passed, dead people and outlaws do not vote anymore.

      Democrats can’t win where dead people and outlaws can’t vote.

      Sorry about your luck…

      • The Popcorn Tape says:
        August 6, 2017 at 6:01 pm

        I was afraid of this. I’ve been misunderstood again.
        I meant the loser Democrats keep saying this, not me.
        Both of those are actual arguments I’ve had thrown my way on Twitter.
        They don’t realize they’re a regional party now.

      • Sharon says:
        August 6, 2017 at 6:36 pm

        “After the voter fraud investigations are complete…”

        Ummmm…..what “fraud investigations” are you talking about? The Republicans agreed, a long time ago, to not pursue fraudulent vote issues.

        The following was published in 2012:

        “The Republican Party made an agreement 30 years ago with the Democrat Party NOT to ensure voting integrity and NOT to pursue suspected vote fraud.

        “Yes. You read it correctly.

        “In fact, legally the GOP cannot ensure voting integrity, nor can it prevent vote fraud”

        https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2012/11/15/why-the-gop-will-not-do-anything-about-vote-fraud/

        • The Boss says:
          August 6, 2017 at 6:39 pm

          That’s why a commission is now doing it and NOT the GOP. Regardless, the agreement will likely be held unenforceable, no matter how corrupt the GOP who entered into the agreement were at the time. You think it would stand up to real public scrutiny?

          • Sharon says:
            August 6, 2017 at 6:44 pm

            Of course it would not stand up to “real public scrutiny.”

            It is on the books and has been adhered to as a method for avoiding accountability.

            Most of what the government and the political parties have doing for the last fifty years would not stand up to public scrutiny.

            Standing up to “public scrutiny” is not the criteria by which decisions are made or existing power plays are implemented.

        • janc1955 says:
          August 6, 2017 at 6:44 pm

          Commission on Election Integrity led by Kris Kobach.
          http://www.politico.com/story/2017/07/19/kris-kobach-defends-voter-fraud-panel-240708

          May not get far, but it’s something.

          • Sharon says:
            August 6, 2017 at 6:46 pm

            Yes, it is something.

            Just like all the petitions that everyone loves to sign.

            Lots of false hope is verbalized in stressful times.

            That’s ok.

            The only reason I posted it is because I have learned over the last decade that many of those who are most upset about current circumstances have no idea how we got here. Thought the information might provide useful context. If it is not useful to anyone, that’s fine. No problem.

    • Strike1 says:
      August 6, 2017 at 6:11 pm

      Popcorn….you just proved our point.
      1st. We won & you lost. How are we losers?
      2nd. As the article stated you don’t get out much. We have great numbers all around you. Try looking around on google earth. Lots of homes with green all around it. It’s called grass btw.
      My house is dead center in Missouri. Just
      mowed my 9 Acres with a big smiley face cut into it just for you and your Libtard friends.

      I use to try and save you Libtard Snowflakes. Now I just sit back and watch you guys MELT.
      So much more enjoyable!

  2. nobaddog says:
    August 6, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    He won the presidency. Thats winning.

  3. Sleep No More 🇺🇸 (@ConservativAZ) says:
    August 6, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    We’ve known and experienced this all along: claiming to be well-educated, well-informed, well-traveled, liberals live in homogeneous bubbles. The truth is that they are the mostly grossly deceived demographic in the world.
    ___

    Disheartening to see such a large swath of AZ go blue.

    • scott467 says:
      August 6, 2017 at 5:47 pm

      “Disheartening to see such a large swath of AZ go blue.”

      ___________

      The McRino McCain constituency.

      • fred2w says:
        August 6, 2017 at 5:49 pm

        Yep.

      • Kristin says:
        August 6, 2017 at 5:54 pm

        Scott: It is. Tucson is very blue. The influx of hi taxed Californians is doing this. Also CO.
        Don’t forget AZ Treepers: give Fake Flake less than 18% he has now.

      • CathyMAGA says:
        August 6, 2017 at 5:56 pm

        Me too, since I’m heading back there next year…

      • Sid Farkiss says:
        August 6, 2017 at 6:03 pm

        Transplants from California. What is nuts is most of them moved because their politics made their state unlivable, so they go and ruin somebody else’s. You don’t move from California to Arizona for the weather.

        • scott467 says:
          August 6, 2017 at 7:28 pm

          Leftists are willfully incapable of connecting their choices with the consequences of those choices.

          Or as I have seen it said here recently (paraphrasing), in order to maintain their beliefs, Liberals have to forget that they know certain things.

          .

      • thetinfoilhatsociety says:
        August 6, 2017 at 6:16 pm

        Well of course it did. We have a huge population of illegals, and economic migrants. You would expect something else? Of course, as someone else points out, we also have a growing number of CA transplants too. However, most of them are older and are republican in my experience.

  4. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    August 6, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    A liiiittle more winning and we’ll see those towers say TRUMP across the top of them.

  5. sapfromthegap says:
    August 6, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Notice that president Trump’s votes are pretty much level and steady across the whole country with no youge disproportionate spikes. I’m not sure what it means but very cool!

  6. avogadra says:
    August 6, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    The size and narrowness of the spikes suggests to me that there could well be a very effective system of vote fraud going on in these places.

    • The Boss says:
      August 6, 2017 at 6:03 pm

      Count on it. The dems know exactly where to concentrate the fraudulent votes for maximum effect. And we know where to concentrate anti-fraud activities.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        August 6, 2017 at 7:26 pm

        This brings up a BEAUTIFUL idea for Trump’s team working on election fraud.

        They need to show their results JUST LIKE THIS – GEOGRAPHICALLY – and possibly even INTERACTIVE with this data. The result is predictable, and will have Chuckie Cheese and Maxine Headroom screaming and red-faced (no pun intended).

    • JAS says:
      August 6, 2017 at 6:54 pm

      Concur. Broward county is a cesspool of vote fraud.

  7. Katie says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Ugh. So disgusted with the county where I live. Lake County, IN. No idea Clinton won by that much. Stupid democrats here are still “old school” democrats and don’t realize that the Left is not their party anymore. The steel mills here are on a hiring frenzy though. You think that would tell them something.

    • jsbachlover says:
      August 6, 2017 at 6:14 pm

      I grew up in Lake Co., IN; still have a brother there, and he’s one of those “old school” Democrats. He just doesn’t “get” or see how things have changed.

  8. Pam says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    This map just demonstrates how ridiculous and flawed polling really is. During last year’s election season if you were truly paying attention, the polls that really told the story were the online polls where anyone anywhere could vote and as some said if you discounted the illegals, then POTUS would win these polls by very huge margins and that’s what the MSM knew and was purposely trying to keep from the American people and of course the leopard hasn’t changed its spots.

    On another note that map is way cool!

  9. G. Willikers says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Can we overlay a map of sanctuary cities on this one and see if there’s a correlation to the blue areas?

  10. Keln says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Dense urbanization isn’t good. Why is there so much of it now? This is a HUGE country yet a vast chunk of the population live in and around a handful of cities. And living in such cities means giving up a lot of freedoms for there to be order instead of chaos, so these people are used to depending on nanny government and their voting habits reflect that.

    People need to spread out some, breathe that free air, and find out what it’s like to own a plot of land, not beholden to the whims of city councils and landlords.

    • Ad rem says:
      August 6, 2017 at 7:01 pm

      This would require them stepping outside the Democrat plantations.

    • thluckyone says:
      August 6, 2017 at 7:13 pm

      Keln, I think Sundance has written about that since I got here, earlier this year. Trapping people in large cities – by moving all of the jobs away from rural areas – is part of the globalist/collectivist plan. PREVENTING the ownership of land and REQUIRING acquiescence to “group-think” and the “herd mentality” is a part of “der new Verld orhdur”.

      Couldn’t agree with you more. I’m PRIVILEGED to live in a small town but the air here is fresh and the people are friendly (if you don’t try to mess with them). We’re surrounded by farms and forests. Folks here went MAGA big-time back in November. Buncha people here got RED-PILLED back last Spring & Summer. Jobs are coming back and the kids graduating from College have reasons to return and STAY. Almost like it was back home when I was a kid.

      And I hope YOU’LL stay and continue to share your perspective with us here! MAGA!

  11. Vince says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Seems to me we don’t need a thousand mile long wall, we can make do just surrounding four cities.

  12. Constance Morrow says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    How can we turn AZ red? I want to stay here.

  13. Publius2016 says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    The genius of the Electoral College! Once again our founders put in place safeguards against widespread fraud and ideological fanaticism.

  14. TheWanderingStar says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    “The height of the spires shows just how narrow-minded the ideology is within the base of the electorate voting there. The highest blue peak is Chicago. Yes, even higher than Los Angeles.”

    Otherwise known as the Ivory Tower syndrome or in this case the Indigo Spire syndrome. It’s a long fall from up there…

  15. WonkoTheSane says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Tiny little red county in NM. I am there.

  16. oneofthecrazies says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Congress, Never Trumpers and Globalists need to look at this map and see how many people they are up against. More people have changed parties because of President Trump’s excellent polices since the election.

  17. MfM says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Pauline Kael is suppose to have said: “I can’t believe that Nixon won, I don’t know anyone who voted for him”.

    That isolation of leftists has just gotten more entrenched.

    The enormous spikes do make me think of voter fraud.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      August 6, 2017 at 7:30 pm

      Voter fraud and mind control by grooming perceptions. One only needs to control a few newspapers, TV stations, and other media outlets to create a fake base reality. Note that this is also done where communist influence is already historic and strong.

  18. thluckyone says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Jeepers, Sundance! You already give us INCREDIBLE lessons in hundreds of categories of enlightenment that I can’t even identify. But at least I can (sorta) recognize the tutorials in history, diplomacy, religion, national and international politics (and skuldugerry), economics, the Trump MAGA method(s) AND the evil ways of the sneaky globalists, Rhinos, Whinos, Commies, Islamofascists and Crony Crapitalists.

    And now you’re adding 3d visual aids to our lesson material? Shucks, I have GOT to step up to the donation jar (time’s comin’ soon!) but NO WAY I can pay you and your incredible, merry band of Treepers for all of THIS! ‘Til you and all you’re crew are better paid…. THANK YOU and GBY!!

  19. Publius2016 says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Remember, President Trump said that if the winner was decided by popular vote total, he would’ve won as well. Instead of concentrating his campaign in the Rust Belt, he would’ve went to the large metropolitan population centers in blue states to keep the DEM numbers close…WINNING!

  20. Ad rem says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Wouldn’t it be interesting if someone did that same kind of interactive map showing where all the “illegals” lived in the United States? What do you bet they would be in correlation? What about welfare recipiants? I could go on……

  21. PDQ says:
    August 6, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    That was quite cool.
    Now we can see where the election fraud was greatest.

  23. Patriot1783 says:
    August 6, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Thank you for posting SD, really puts the makeup of US in perspective.

  24. Bruce says:
    August 6, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Think of those tall blue markers as points where the suction is the greatest. They suck all your money out of your pocket for doing absolutely nothing.

  25. testpointwp says:
    August 6, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Republican senators and congressman should look at this map and realize it’s time to end subsidies to cities. What’s in it for them? They are not going to win in NYC, LA, Chicago, Houston, Miami, etc. They have a miniscule percentage of the vote. So why keep feeding $$$ to those cities?

    Democrats are already saying the Republicans cannot “pay” for a tax cut. Cut federal subsidies to cities and cut taxes by an equal amount. Now let the states decide whether or not to recapture that money by raising state taxes.

