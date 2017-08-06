Stunning Interactive 3-D Graphic Tells 2016 Election Story in A Single Image…

There are multiple visual tools used to capture and conceptualize data. No doubt you’ve probably seen many graphs, charts and maps outlining the 2016 election results. However, no single interactive 3-D graphic is as accurate at portraying the story as this one. – Interactive Link –
If a single picture can speak 1,000 words, this interactive 3-D graphic is a book all unto itself. I hope you enjoy.
CLICK HERE TO GO INTERACTIVE
You can drag and maneuver the graphic to look at the horizontal image from multiple angles; you can also zoom in/out regionally and nationally. It’s pretty cool.
Obviously the skyscraper imagery shows the volume of vote (blue/clinton – red/trump).
You can see how densely compact the voting base for Hillary Clinton is, and also how severe they voted for Hillary Clinton.
Each of these spires represents a narrow geography with high density democrat Clinton voters. The graphic tells the story.
In essence these are vertical bubbles. At the base of the spire is a densely compacted voting base for democrats (in this example Clinton).
One of the disconnects amid the mindset of the democrat bubble-base-voter is that they don’t travel out of their bubble to see the rest of American and understand how differing regions have views that are entirely divergent from their own.
The height of the spires shows just how narrow-minded the ideology is within the base of the electorate voting there. The highest blue peak is Chicago. Yes, even higher than Los Angeles.
It should be noted this graphic shows “recorded vote counts”. As such it would also show higher spires if there were fraudulent ballot submissions.
“Land patches do not vote. Trump can’t win where people LIVE.”
–losers
ahhhh popcorn……..what’s even more delicious is that the dems still lost…and how about the 1000 legislative seats, the senate, the house, the governorships and every single special election thus far. The liberals didn’t lost them by land mass votes but landslides…so it seems your theory does not hold water…however, it does hold liberal tears.
enjoy…bc we do!!!!!!
Thank God our founders created the electoral college. Exactly for this reason.
To be clear, Popcorn is attributing that quote to the losers (dems). It’s not his theory, but their theory, hence the reason they lost and why he calls them losers.
To be correct you should have said “Trump can’t win where ILLEGALS and DECEASED people LIVE.”
Sorry, I meant to phrase that as “Trump can’t win where ILLEGALS and the DEAD supposedly can vote.”
Exactly right. Just look at California where Ronald Reagan was governor 50 years ago. Illegals and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation anchor babies have changed that State forever.
Your argument relies on what no study of voter fraud has ever shown.
“Land patches do not vote. Trump can’t win where people LIVE.”
___________________
After the voter fraud investigations are complete, and criminal aliens are deported, and voter ID laws are passed, dead people and outlaws do not vote anymore.
Democrats can’t win where dead people and outlaws can’t vote.
Sorry about your luck…
I was afraid of this. I’ve been misunderstood again.
I meant the loser Democrats keep saying this, not me.
Both of those are actual arguments I’ve had thrown my way on Twitter.
They don’t realize they’re a regional party now.
I knew what you were saying as I too have had that used as an end to the conversation. The massively lopsided blue communities are having their votes being misrepresented for them.
That happens in States where they have mail in secret ballots. They can tell you whether you voted but not how you voted. How convenient for them as they can use your vote anyway they want. I mean the left is absolutely trustworthy.. right!
I understood you; I thought you attributing the quote to “losers” was a dead giveaway.
Accepted. Please forward my response to those who believe what you were saying the liberals say.
Kings of the overpopulated getto.
Sorry Popcorn!
I misunderstood!
“After the voter fraud investigations are complete…”
Ummmm…..what “fraud investigations” are you talking about? The Republicans agreed, a long time ago, to not pursue fraudulent vote issues.
The following was published in 2012:
“The Republican Party made an agreement 30 years ago with the Democrat Party NOT to ensure voting integrity and NOT to pursue suspected vote fraud.
“Yes. You read it correctly.
“In fact, legally the GOP cannot ensure voting integrity, nor can it prevent vote fraud”
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2012/11/15/why-the-gop-will-not-do-anything-about-vote-fraud/
That’s why a commission is now doing it and NOT the GOP. Regardless, the agreement will likely be held unenforceable, no matter how corrupt the GOP who entered into the agreement were at the time. You think it would stand up to real public scrutiny?
Of course it would not stand up to “real public scrutiny.”
It is on the books and has been adhered to as a method for avoiding accountability.
Most of what the government and the political parties have doing for the last fifty years would not stand up to public scrutiny.
Standing up to “public scrutiny” is not the criteria by which decisions are made or existing power plays are implemented.
Commission on Election Integrity led by Kris Kobach.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/07/19/kris-kobach-defends-voter-fraud-panel-240708
May not get far, but it’s something.
Yes, it is something.
Just like all the petitions that everyone loves to sign.
Lots of false hope is verbalized in stressful times.
That’s ok.
The only reason I posted it is because I have learned over the last decade that many of those who are most upset about current circumstances have no idea how we got here. Thought the information might provide useful context. If it is not useful to anyone, that’s fine. No problem.
Popcorn….you just proved our point.
1st. We won & you lost. How are we losers?
2nd. As the article stated you don’t get out much. We have great numbers all around you. Try looking around on google earth. Lots of homes with green all around it. It’s called grass btw.
My house is dead center in Missouri. Just
mowed my 9 Acres with a big smiley face cut into it just for you and your Libtard friends.
I use to try and save you Libtard Snowflakes. Now I just sit back and watch you guys MELT.
So much more enjoyable!
You misunderstood his post. He was being sarcastic.
He even put the quote in quotation marks, it was a QUOTE from the LOSERS. In other words, sarcasm.
I see that now. SORRY popcorn
He won the presidency. Thats winning.
And the cow and corn patch in Nebraska are grateful….
We’ve known and experienced this all along: claiming to be well-educated, well-informed, well-traveled, liberals live in homogeneous bubbles. The truth is that they are the mostly grossly deceived demographic in the world.
___
Disheartening to see such a large swath of AZ go blue.
“Disheartening to see such a large swath of AZ go blue.”
___________
The McRino McCain constituency.
Yep.
Scott: It is. Tucson is very blue. The influx of hi taxed Californians is doing this. Also CO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me too, since I’m heading back there next year…
Transplants from California. What is nuts is most of them moved because their politics made their state unlivable, so they go and ruin somebody else’s. You don’t move from California to Arizona for the weather.
Leftists are willfully incapable of connecting their choices with the consequences of those choices.
Or as I have seen it said here recently (paraphrasing), in order to maintain their beliefs, Liberals have to forget that they know certain things.
Well of course it did. We have a huge population of illegals, and economic migrants. You would expect something else? Of course, as someone else points out, we also have a growing number of CA transplants too. However, most of them are older and are republican in my experience.
A liiiittle more winning and we’ll see those towers say TRUMP across the top of them.
Notice that president Trump’s votes are pretty much level and steady across the whole country with no youge disproportionate spikes. I’m not sure what it means but very cool!
It means he got real votes from live American citizens, lol.
The size and narrowness of the spikes suggests to me that there could well be a very effective system of vote fraud going on in these places.
Count on it. The dems know exactly where to concentrate the fraudulent votes for maximum effect. And we know where to concentrate anti-fraud activities.
This brings up a BEAUTIFUL idea for Trump’s team working on election fraud.
They need to show their results JUST LIKE THIS – GEOGRAPHICALLY – and possibly even INTERACTIVE with this data. The result is predictable, and will have Chuckie Cheese and Maxine Headroom screaming and red-faced (no pun intended).
Concur. Broward county is a cesspool of vote fraud.
Ugh. So disgusted with the county where I live. Lake County, IN. No idea Clinton won by that much. Stupid democrats here are still “old school” democrats and don’t realize that the Left is not their party anymore. The steel mills here are on a hiring frenzy though. You think that would tell them something.
I grew up in Lake Co., IN; still have a brother there, and he’s one of those “old school” Democrats. He just doesn’t “get” or see how things have changed.
This map just demonstrates how ridiculous and flawed polling really is. During last year’s election season if you were truly paying attention, the polls that really told the story were the online polls where anyone anywhere could vote and as some said if you discounted the illegals, then POTUS would win these polls by very huge margins and that’s what the MSM knew and was purposely trying to keep from the American people and of course the leopard hasn’t changed its spots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dense urbanization isn’t good. Why is there so much of it now? This is a HUGE country yet a vast chunk of the population live in and around a handful of cities. And living in such cities means giving up a lot of freedoms for there to be order instead of chaos, so these people are used to depending on nanny government and their voting habits reflect that.
People need to spread out some, breathe that free air, and find out what it’s like to own a plot of land, not beholden to the whims of city councils and landlords.
This would require them stepping outside the Democrat plantations.
Keln, I think Sundance has written about that since I got here, earlier this year. Trapping people in large cities – by moving all of the jobs away from rural areas – is part of the globalist/collectivist plan. PREVENTING the ownership of land and REQUIRING acquiescence to “group-think” and the “herd mentality” is a part of “der new Verld orhdur”.
Couldn’t agree with you more. I’m PRIVILEGED to live in a small town but the air here is fresh and the people are friendly (if you don’t try to mess with them). We’re surrounded by farms and forests. Folks here went MAGA big-time back in November. Buncha people here got RED-PILLED back last Spring & Summer. Jobs are coming back and the kids graduating from College have reasons to return and STAY. Almost like it was back home when I was a kid.
And I hope YOU’LL stay and continue to share your perspective with us here! MAGA!
Seems to me we don’t need a thousand mile long wall, we can make do just surrounding four cities.
How can we turn AZ red? I want to stay here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
The genius of the Electoral College! Once again our founders put in place safeguards against widespread fraud and ideological fanaticism.
“The height of the spires shows just how narrow-minded the ideology is within the base of the electorate voting there. The highest blue peak is Chicago. Yes, even higher than Los Angeles.”
Otherwise known as the Ivory Tower syndrome or in this case the Indigo Spire syndrome. It’s a long fall from up there…
Tiny little red county in NM. I am there.
Is is SanJuan COunty?
Congress, Never Trumpers and Globalists need to look at this map and see how many people they are up against. More people have changed parties because of President Trump’s excellent polices since the election.
Pauline Kael is suppose to have said: “I can’t believe that Nixon won, I don’t know anyone who voted for him”.
That isolation of leftists has just gotten more entrenched.
The enormous spikes do make me think of voter fraud.
Voter fraud and mind control by grooming perceptions. One only needs to control a few newspapers, TV stations, and other media outlets to create a fake base reality. Note that this is also done where communist influence is already historic and strong.
Jeepers, Sundance! You already give us INCREDIBLE lessons in hundreds of categories of enlightenment that I can’t even identify. But at least I can (sorta) recognize the tutorials in history, diplomacy, religion, national and international politics (and skuldugerry), economics, the Trump MAGA method(s) AND the evil ways of the sneaky globalists, Rhinos, Whinos, Commies, Islamofascists and Crony Crapitalists.
And now you’re adding 3d visual aids to our lesson material? Shucks, I have GOT to step up to the donation jar (time’s comin’ soon!) but NO WAY I can pay you and your incredible, merry band of Treepers for all of THIS! ‘Til you and all you’re crew are better paid…. THANK YOU and GBY!!
Remember, President Trump said that if the winner was decided by popular vote total, he would’ve won as well. Instead of concentrating his campaign in the Rust Belt, he would’ve went to the large metropolitan population centers in blue states to keep the DEM numbers close…WINNING!
Wouldn’t it be interesting if someone did that same kind of interactive map showing where all the “illegals” lived in the United States? What do you bet they would be in correlation? What about welfare recipiants? I could go on……
I bet that graphic exists; I have seen the “sanctuary” cities map, aka “aiding & abetting” cities, overlapped with maps showing where the crime is the greatest. Suffice to say, they are a strong match.
High crime…
That was quite cool.
Now we can see where the election fraud was greatest.
Very neat infographic, Thanks. I’ll just leave this here: http://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-warns-california-clean-voter-registration-lists-face-federal-lawsuit/
Thank you for posting SD, really puts the makeup of US in perspective.
Think of those tall blue markers as points where the suction is the greatest. They suck all your money out of your pocket for doing absolutely nothing.
Republican senators and congressman should look at this map and realize it’s time to end subsidies to cities. What’s in it for them? They are not going to win in NYC, LA, Chicago, Houston, Miami, etc. They have a miniscule percentage of the vote. So why keep feeding $$$ to those cities?
Democrats are already saying the Republicans cannot “pay” for a tax cut. Cut federal subsidies to cities and cut taxes by an equal amount. Now let the states decide whether or not to recapture that money by raising state taxes.
