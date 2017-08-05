Saturday August 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Globalists’ Big Idea: Grow GDP with 2 Immigrants for Every American Turning 18
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/04/business-urges-population-bomb-expand-economy/
Point 1 –
Welfare State, Open Borders – pick one.
Actually, let’s secure the border AND curtail the welfare state, as one Treeper replied last time I posted that phrase.
But at least curtail welfare and then maybe we’ll talk about “immigrants”
Point 2 –
Nah – let’s not talk after all.
This is clearly a “Replace-American-Citizens” population-replacement ploy.
No sale.
Not interested.
Sell it somewhere else.
LikeLike
In defense of the recently fired National Security Team expert on the Islamic threat, Richard Higgins.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Yes, yes, and about a week ago Rinse Priebus was entirely safe as White House Chief of Staff.
LikeLike
Really??? The Glazov Gang
LikeLike
LikeLike
But then again, it IS caturday!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Has anybody seen this? :http://blabber.buzz/politics/conservative-videos/202844-breakingtwitter-blocking-eric-trumpdrudge
LikeLike
LikeLike
It’s happening. Twitter AND Goggle-Utube have commenced their covert censorship of “wrong thinking people” that is, those of us on the Right. The GOPe who control Congress say … “Get used to it.”
LikeLike
🐱
LikeLike
Love you guys….
Cove freakin fefe!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Smart kitty, evil grin…. 😆
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL. Love it! Thank you – I needed this smile today. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha… Janie, this is hilarious.
LikeLike
Not exactly related to today’s political topics, but since this is an “open thread”, I thought I might post this: https://marksstudio.wordpress.com/2017/08/04/eil-wallach-part-ii-the-good-the-bad-and-the-ugly-drawing/
Just completed it earlier this evening. Will be doing Part III with Clint Eastwood next.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Really like this, the detail is astounding!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. But I have to agree with my Dad and my sister and her husband: it looks WAY better in person. The photos just don’t compare. I need to invest in a high quality camera and/or better lighting system.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holy cow, Mark! Breathtaking. My eyes wouldn’t be able to take it if I saw it in person; impossible to imagine it any better. Thanks so much for sharing your work with us.
LikeLike
It’s CATERDAY!! Treepers . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
^^^^
Makes you feel like dancin!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Trump supporters don’t expect big changes over-night. We respect our president and the nuances of the long game.
LikeLike
It may be Caturdy where y’all are, but it’s still Friday where I am.
Here’s one for the dogs: https://www.thedodo.com/close-to-home/tourists-rescue-street-dog?utm_content=buffer527d9&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=dodo
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well of course he does!
Absent Father Of Philando Castile, Convicted To Life, Wants Payday From Shooting
https://bluelivesmatter.blue/philando-castiles-father-settlement/
LikeLike
Here is the – IMHO – magnificent poem by Rudyard Kipling –
“IF”
If you can keep your head when all about you;
Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,
If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,
But make allowance for their doubting too.
If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,
Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,
Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,
And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise:
If you can dream—and not make dreams your master;
If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim;
If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster,
And treat those two impostors just the same;
If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken
Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,
Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,
And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools:
If you can make a heap of all your winnings
And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,
And lose, and start again at your beginnings
And never breathe a word about your loss;
If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew
To serve your turn long after they are gone,
And so hold on when there is nothing in you
Except the Will which says to them: “Hold on!”
If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,
Or walk with Kings—nor lose the common touch,
If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,
If all men count with you, but none too much;
If you can fill the unforgiving minute
With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run,
Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it,
And—which is more—you’ll be a Man, my son!
LikeLike
latest imagery on Inv 90L and (more importantly to USA) Inv 99L…
http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/
LikeLike