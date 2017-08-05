Saturday August 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

32 Responses to Saturday August 5th – Open Thread

  1. nimrodman says:
    August 5, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Globalists’ Big Idea: Grow GDP with 2 Immigrants for Every American Turning 18
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/04/business-urges-population-bomb-expand-economy/

    Point 1 –
    Welfare State, Open Borders – pick one.
    Actually, let’s secure the border AND curtail the welfare state, as one Treeper replied last time I posted that phrase.
    But at least curtail welfare and then maybe we’ll talk about “immigrants”

    Point 2 –
    Nah – let’s not talk after all.
    This is clearly a “Replace-American-Citizens” population-replacement ploy.
    No sale.
    Not interested.

    Sell it somewhere else.

  2. dogsmaw says:
    August 5, 2017 at 12:18 am

  3. nimrodman says:
    August 5, 2017 at 12:18 am

    But then again, it IS caturday!

  5. Gil says:
    August 5, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Love you guys….
    Cove freakin fefe!!!!

  6. Janie M. says:
    August 5, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Smart kitty, evil grin…. 😆

  7. Mark A Thimesch (artist) says:
    August 5, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Not exactly related to today’s political topics, but since this is an “open thread”, I thought I might post this: https://marksstudio.wordpress.com/2017/08/04/eil-wallach-part-ii-the-good-the-bad-and-the-ugly-drawing/

    Just completed it earlier this evening. Will be doing Part III with Clint Eastwood next.

  8. Garrison Hall says:
    August 5, 2017 at 12:36 am

    It’s CATERDAY!! Treepers . . .

  12. Laura Wesselmann says:
    August 5, 2017 at 1:31 am

    Trump supporters don’t expect big changes over-night. We respect our president and the nuances of the long game.

  14. dogsmaw says:
    August 5, 2017 at 1:41 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    August 5, 2017 at 2:00 am

    Well of course he does!

    Absent Father Of Philando Castile, Convicted To Life, Wants Payday From Shooting

    https://bluelivesmatter.blue/philando-castiles-father-settlement/

  16. suejeanne1 says:
    August 5, 2017 at 2:09 am

    Here is the – IMHO – magnificent poem by Rudyard Kipling –
    “IF”
    If you can keep your head when all about you;
     Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,
    If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,
     But make allowance for their doubting too.
    If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,
     Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,
    Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,
     And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise:

    If you can dream—and not make dreams your master;
     If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim;
    If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster,
     And treat those two impostors just the same;
    If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken
     Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,
    Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,
     And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools:

    If you can make a heap of all your winnings
     And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,
    And lose, and start again at your beginnings
     And never breathe a word about your loss;
    If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew
     To serve your turn long after they are gone,
    And so hold on when there is nothing in you
     Except the Will which says to them: “Hold on!”

    If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,
     Or walk with Kings—nor lose the common touch,
    If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,
     If all men count with you, but none too much;
    If you can fill the unforgiving minute
     With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run,
    Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it,
     And—which is more—you’ll be a Man, my son!

  17. smiley says:
    August 5, 2017 at 2:19 am

    latest imagery on Inv 90L and (more importantly to USA) Inv 99L…

    http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/

