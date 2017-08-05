Fox News Eric Bolling Suspended After Claims He Shared Pictures of His Penis…

Fox News host Eric Bolling has been suspended after allegations of sexual harassment by female colleagues at the network. According to media reports Mr. Bolling is being accused of sending pictures of his penis to co-workers.

Mr. Bolling’s lawyer, Paul Weiss law firm, says his client: “does not believe he sent any communications.”

The career outlook for Mr. Bolling appears tenuous because apparently Mr. Bolling cannot recall sending pictures of his penis. One would think this would be an easy thing to remember, I digress. The scandal will obviously be very hard on his family.

Bolling is a co-host of the Fox News talk show, “The Specialists,” and is host of a Saturday morning program “Cashin in” which was cut from airing this morning and replaced by an episode of “America’s News HQ,” according to Mediaite. (read more)



