Fox News Eric Bolling Suspended After Claims He Shared Pictures of His Penis…

Fox News host Eric Bolling has been suspended after allegations of sexual harassment by female colleagues at the network. According to media reports Mr. Bolling is being accused of sending pictures of his penis to co-workers.
Mr. Bolling’s lawyer, Paul Weiss law firm, says his client: “does not believe he sent any communications.”
The career outlook for Mr. Bolling appears tenuous because apparently Mr. Bolling cannot recall sending pictures of his penis. One would think this would be an easy thing to remember, I digress. The scandal will obviously be very hard on his family.
NEW YORK – Huffington Post’s Yashar Ali reported on Friday evening that Bolling had sent unsolicited photos on multiple occasions to female co-workers several years ago. On Saturday, a Fox News spokesperson confirmed that Bolling had been suspended following the allegations and that an investigation is being opened into the matter.
Paul Weiss, a law firm with a history of handling Fox News complaints, will be leading the investigation.
Bolling is a co-host of the Fox News talk show, “The Specialists,” and is host of a Saturday morning program “Cashin in” which was cut from airing this morning and replaced by an episode of “America’s News HQ,” according to Mediaite. (read more)
A shame. He was a great and needed voice in MSM who supported Trump. The only Conservatives left on FOX or MSM are Hannity and Lou Dobbs. Why someone would do something like this, is beyond my understanding
So you immediately accept the story as fact?
Bolling in the gutter? Spare me the details.
What, no Bolling balls?
Ok, I guess someone had to go there! 🙂
Libs have been out for Bolling and others for quite some time, that is their agenda, personal destruction, since they have no good ideas.
Judge Jeannine Piro?
Seriously WHAT is wrong with men that they feel the need to do something like this…dickheads!
Dddd ickkkk heeee dzzzzzz!! tttt tryin ttt2 LOL 😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣
Im a man and i wonder the same thing BUT…Its because they are perverts not because of being a man. I hope Eric didn’t do this and it’s a setup. Why would someone send a pecker pic to someone that doesnt want it?
If he did do it, it’s shameful. If he’s truly innocent, then it’s just another smear because he backed up POTUS the majority of the time during his candidacy and since then.
So why didn’t the women come forward years ago? Why now?
I can’t argue with you there. Look what happened to POUTS with all of those women coming out of the wood works during the campaign and of course once he was elected, they magically disappear.
Actually, they didn’t disappear ‘once he was elected’. They magically disappeared almost as soon as they appeared.
The answer to that one is easy. That is the way the Democrats roll.
Apparently she was enjoying the pictures until she found better ones.
No words. 😳😳😳
Several years ago? What, like when he was 14? This smells bad, who waits several years ?
Agree StormyeyesC
From Huf post:
Bolling’s star at the Fox Networks has risen in the past two years, in part because of his close relationship with and strong support of President Donald Trump. Bolling can often be seen aggressively defending Trump on the network, and his loyalty has been repaid. Over the past few years, Trump has tweeted praise and support for Bolling at least a dozen times, including support for his book in 2016. When “The Specialists” premiered earlier this year, Bolling was granted an exclusive interview with Trump.
Huh??? Something is just wrong here. All this happened several years ago,, supposedly..
I will not say pics or it didn’t happen. I thought this was total bs before,,, I still do. They went after Hannity.. SMH
Maybe he was over the target?
All of these men are as stupid as Anthony Weiner?
I will be very disappointed if a picture of Lou Dobbs’ johnson shows up on someone’s phone.
Would you recognize it if you saw it?? (Yuge GRIN) 😉
LOL.
Question??? Do these women have other pictures on their phones. I want all their phones taken into custody. I want proof. How many years ago? Do we examine all the body parts by a Doctor? Was it from his phone? Goodness, sexist, racist, and now body parts on cell phones. I digress…
Dang…that would be it for me…
Haaaaaaa.
LOL! You owe me a grilled salmon dinner.
And then one of Hannity’s……Hmmm…..
People we are entering the time when the picture of anyone’s johnson could show up on someones phone. Graphics art is now easy and the number of cameras around is astounding.
Oh, hahahahaha! Too Funny!! Thanks, Amwick!
Nice Johnson ya got there! 🤓 /s
That was my good laugh for the day! Thank you!
Never!!!
Several years ago? Why are they complaining only now? I see a pattern here…
Me too.
Let me guess…are some of the complainants represented by Gloria Allred or Lisa Bloom?
That’s what you get for dicking around.
Wasn’t he going to run for office? Or is this another Fox guy? No cable TV ever so I don’t know who’s who…
Yes, he has been thinking of running for the US Senate.
es and the next guy they will go after will be Kid Rock but somehow I think he would laugh and say “Sure I did and here’s what she texted back….sweet huh?”
Witch Hunt the boys way of getting rid of all the Conservative vocal Trump supporters the reason Fox has or seems to have a high rate of complaints is because they CAVE Everytime without any real due process they use it to get of those they want out Watch out Sean H
Uh … alcohol?
No, doubt it is even true. This is how the dims operate. Find someone willing to lie about something for enough money and then accuse the conservative of the ‘crime’. Doesn’t have to be true to be told. IMNSHO.
Maybe they should call in Dick Tracy?
Pretty sure this one will be easy to prove or disprove in the blink of an eye..
This has the stench of Michelle Fields all over it.
I am waiting for Her Royal Harpiness Gloria Allred or her stupid daughter to show up in half a second.
I smell a load of excrement
Holy crap, how do people not know the oldest rule of the Internet?
Send pics of men’s junk: not good.
Sending pics of women’s junk: good, but better if sent everyday.
Just kidding!
Me too. Great minds think alike.
Only a few male conservatives (actually PDJT supporters) left on SUXNEWS. They already tried to get rid of SH. EB was rumored to be going to WH, so lets see what happens there.
I only watch F&F and SH on SUXNEWS; and SV and LD on SUXBUSINESS.
That is very hard to believe. This is another takedown of a Trump supporter.
Man, that is a classic Johnson!
Man, that WAS a classic Johnson, I mean, I guess.
I am a woman, and I think I speak for most women. A pic of your dic is a terrible idea. Women don’t um………like to be treated that way. Not unless you work in a whorehouse. Then it’s just business. LOL
Whatever guys! I don’t believe it anyway. Even though FOX news makes their women dress provocatively.
Darn, I liked Eric Boling! Is it too late to send him my phone number? I wouldn’t complain.
Oh, hahahahah! Very funny, Maine…..love it….
If this is not true, and I would like to believe it is not, then Bolling needs to hit back strongly like Trump did when he was falsely accused by the Allred women. Bolling’s actions will be the telltale sign.
Agreed – if he fights like hell against this we will know he is not guilty. If he quietly goes away – well, not very good optics…..
I really have suspicious cat face right now…and a question….could some operative, say Shep for instance, have gotten Bolling’s phone and snapped a pic of their own Johnson and sent that pic to select females then deleted the pic from Bolling’s phone?
I find it remarkable that any male at Fox that remotely supports Trump finds some way to sexually harass his female colleagues. Perhaps Brian did this, but Ailes, Hannity, O’Reilly AND Bolling? I’m not buying it without further proof. Innocent until proven guilty.
Charles Paine too, isn’t he suspended for sexual harassment?
-First, always consider source/ Huff Poo 😡
-Second, note the response
Ya either did it or not…how can you not remember something like that??
🙄
Yes – either his lawyer misspoke in his reply or this was just plain weird…..who doesn’t remember something like that!!??
Have we gone beyond fingerprints to dick pics? There is a rebuttable presumption that this is a lie.
It’s possible that its true, you won’t believe the number of people who loose all inhibition in the comfort of their home where they can just snap a picture and send it to an online girl. It’s excusable when you’re 18, but at his age he should know BETTER!!!
Get your hands off my Penis! LMAO
IMO this is B.S. I wouldn’t be surprised if Fox News itself was involved. They still have an agenda to remove conservative values from their organization, except for a “token few.” Can’t have anyone of substance on board.
I hope he & family sue all involved & win, hands Down!
One other thing. This type of charge has been used so much, & found wanting, (found to be false) it is losing its punch….People are wising up.
That was not exactly a denial. With a wife like that too. As my wife would say. Dumb ass!
Dear lord, here we go, again.
Deep State and their puppets will do anything and go to disgusting depths to silence those who oppose their repugnant narrative 😡
It’s become blatantly obvious, this game they play.
When will there be push back???
Wasn’t there a story about him running for office a couple of weeks ago? Or am I thinking of someone else?
On top of that, this is the sort of offense that deserves a good stiff reprimand and a financial penalty on the first offense, along with probation and not a firing. Also, I would really prefer it if entertainment people could keep their private peccadilloes private. These people do not in general share my morals and I really don’t want to have mental images of their text message photos when I watch the news. If Brian did it. Which I highly doubt.
Oh by all means! If Huff is reporting it, it must be so /s
