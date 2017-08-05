Fox News Eric Bolling Suspended After Claims He Shared Pictures of His Penis…

Fox News host Eric Bolling has been suspended after allegations of sexual harassment by female colleagues at the network.  According to media reports Mr. Bolling is being accused of sending pictures of his penis to co-workers.

Mr. Bolling’s lawyer, Paul Weiss law firm, says his client: “does not believe he sent any communications.”

The career outlook for Mr. Bolling appears tenuous because apparently Mr. Bolling cannot recall sending pictures of his penis.  One would think this would be an easy thing to remember, I digress.  The scandal will obviously be very hard on his family.

NEW YORK – Huffington Post’s Yashar Ali reported on Friday evening that Bolling had sent unsolicited photos on multiple occasions to female co-workers several years ago. On Saturday, a Fox News spokesperson confirmed that Bolling had been suspended following the allegations and that an investigation is being opened into the matter.

Paul Weiss, a law firm with a history of handling Fox News complaints, will be leading the investigation.

Bolling’s attorney told Huffington Post that he “does not believe he sent any communications.”

Bolling is a co-host of the Fox News talk show, “The Specialists,” and is host of a Saturday morning program “Cashin in” which was cut from airing this morning and replaced by an episode of “America’s News HQ,” according to Mediaite.  (read more)

  1. The Drake says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    A shame. He was a great and needed voice in MSM who supported Trump. The only Conservatives left on FOX or MSM are Hannity and Lou Dobbs. Why someone would do something like this, is beyond my understanding

  2. psadie says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Seriously WHAT is wrong with men that they feel the need to do something like this…dickheads!

  3. Pam says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    If he did do it, it’s shameful. If he’s truly innocent, then it’s just another smear because he backed up POTUS the majority of the time during his candidacy and since then.

  4. Landslide says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    No words. 😳😳😳

  5. StormyeyesC says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Several years ago? What, like when he was 14? This smells bad, who waits several years ?

  6. amwick says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    From Huf post:

    Bolling’s star at the Fox Networks has risen in the past two years, in part because of his close relationship with and strong support of President Donald Trump. Bolling can often be seen aggressively defending Trump on the network, and his loyalty has been repaid. Over the past few years, Trump has tweeted praise and support for Bolling at least a dozen times, including support for his book in 2016. When “The Specialists” premiered earlier this year, Bolling was granted an exclusive interview with Trump.

    Huh??? Something is just wrong here. All this happened several years ago,, supposedly..

  7. sundance says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    I will be very disappointed if a picture of Lou Dobbs’ johnson shows up on someone’s phone.

  8. Summer says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Several years ago? Why are they complaining only now? I see a pattern here…

  9. rsanchez1990 says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    That’s what you get for dicking around.

  10. Lumina says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Wasn’t he going to run for office? Or is this another Fox guy? No cable TV ever so I don’t know who’s who…

  11. debmonson says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Witch Hunt the boys way of getting rid of all the Conservative vocal Trump supporters the reason Fox has or seems to have a high rate of complaints is because they CAVE Everytime without any real due process they use it to get of those they want out Watch out Sean H

  12. trapper says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Uh … alcohol?

    • 1stgoblyn says:
      August 5, 2017 at 7:38 pm

      No, doubt it is even true. This is how the dims operate. Find someone willing to lie about something for enough money and then accuse the conservative of the ‘crime’. Doesn’t have to be true to be told. IMNSHO.

  13. Question Everything says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Maybe they should call in Dick Tracy?
    Pretty sure this one will be easy to prove or disprove in the blink of an eye..

  14. Mickie says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    This has the stench of Michelle Fields all over it.

  15. Artist says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    I am waiting for Her Royal Harpiness Gloria Allred or her stupid daughter to show up in half a second.
    I smell a load of excrement

  16. Joe says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Holy crap, how do people not know the oldest rule of the Internet?

    Send pics of men’s junk: not good.

    Sending pics of women’s junk: good, but better if sent everyday.

    Just kidding!

  17. Wend says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Me too. Great minds think alike.

    • Red says:
      August 5, 2017 at 7:52 pm

      Only a few male conservatives (actually PDJT supporters) left on SUXNEWS. They already tried to get rid of SH. EB was rumored to be going to WH, so lets see what happens there.

      I only watch F&F and SH on SUXNEWS; and SV and LD on SUXBUSINESS.

  18. Abster says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    That is very hard to believe. This is another takedown of a Trump supporter.

  19. Joe S says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Man, that is a classic Johnson!

  20. redtreesquirrel says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    I am a woman, and I think I speak for most women. A pic of your dic is a terrible idea. Women don’t um………like to be treated that way. Not unless you work in a whorehouse. Then it’s just business. LOL

    Whatever guys! I don’t believe it anyway. Even though FOX news makes their women dress provocatively.

    • Question Everything says:
      August 5, 2017 at 7:49 pm

      Oh Man!!!
      Delete
      Delete
      Delete
      Delete
      Delete
      Delete
      Oh Come on phone go faster!
      Delete
      Delete
      Delete
      Delete
      Delete
      Delete

      lol Just kidding

  21. kathyfromnavarre says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Darn, I liked Eric Boling! Is it too late to send him my phone number? I wouldn’t complain.

  23. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    If this is not true, and I would like to believe it is not, then Bolling needs to hit back strongly like Trump did when he was falsely accused by the Allred women. Bolling’s actions will be the telltale sign.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      August 5, 2017 at 7:47 pm

      Agreed – if he fights like hell against this we will know he is not guilty. If he quietly goes away – well, not very good optics…..

  24. Red says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    I really have suspicious cat face right now…and a question….could some operative, say Shep for instance, have gotten Bolling’s phone and snapped a pic of their own Johnson and sent that pic to select females then deleted the pic from Bolling’s phone?

  25. Andy Smith says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    I find it remarkable that any male at Fox that remotely supports Trump finds some way to sexually harass his female colleagues. Perhaps Brian did this, but Ailes, Hannity, O’Reilly AND Bolling? I’m not buying it without further proof. Innocent until proven guilty.

  26. Patriot1783 says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    -First, always consider source/ Huff Poo 😡
    -Second, note the response
    Mr. Bolling’s lawyer, Paul Weiss law firm, says his client: “does not believe he sent any communications.”
    Ya either did it or not…how can you not remember something like that??
    🙄

    • olderwiser21 says:
      August 5, 2017 at 7:48 pm

      Yes – either his lawyer misspoke in his reply or this was just plain weird…..who doesn’t remember something like that!!??

  27. Joe says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Have we gone beyond fingerprints to dick pics? There is a rebuttable presumption that this is a lie.

  28. Jackk says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    It’s possible that its true, you won’t believe the number of people who loose all inhibition in the comfort of their home where they can just snap a picture and send it to an online girl. It’s excusable when you’re 18, but at his age he should know BETTER!!!

  29. colddeadhandsyoudirtyape says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Get your hands off my Penis! LMAO

  30. free73735 says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    IMO this is B.S. I wouldn’t be surprised if Fox News itself was involved. They still have an agenda to remove conservative values from their organization, except for a “token few.” Can’t have anyone of substance on board.
    I hope he & family sue all involved & win, hands Down!
    One other thing. This type of charge has been used so much, & found wanting, (found to be false) it is losing its punch….People are wising up.

  31. RF121 says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    That was not exactly a denial. With a wife like that too. As my wife would say. Dumb ass!

  32. Minnie says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Dear lord, here we go, again.

    Deep State and their puppets will do anything and go to disgusting depths to silence those who oppose their repugnant narrative 😡

    It’s become blatantly obvious, this game they play.

    When will there be push back???

  33. lizzieintexas says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Wasn’t there a story about him running for office a couple of weeks ago? Or am I thinking of someone else?

  34. Andy Smith says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    On top of that, this is the sort of offense that deserves a good stiff reprimand and a financial penalty on the first offense, along with probation and not a firing. Also, I would really prefer it if entertainment people could keep their private peccadilloes private. These people do not in general share my morals and I really don’t want to have mental images of their text message photos when I watch the news. If Brian did it. Which I highly doubt.

  35. Minnie says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Oh by all means! If Huff is reporting it, it must be so /s

