Look Familiar? Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Reveals Democrat 2018 Message “Better Deal”…

Chuck Schumer reveals the economic campaign priorities for 2018. Look familiar?
Essentially the “Better Deal” plan is to copy, identically copy, President Trump’s MAGAnomic economic and trade policy. Heck, the only thing missing is +”Build a Wall”.
It’s enough to make you wonder if Schumer copied his homework.
I hope people aren’t that stupid that they would fall for this.
These chair warmers in Congress have done NOTHING for the American people, and they’re not going to do anything either…unless FORCED.
Chuck the Schmuck Schumer. What an idiot to think we are that stupid to not recognize the origin of his “plan”. LOCK HIM UP!!!
Why isn’t this Mitch McConnell’s GOP plan?????
Not accepting what the Dems are saying at face value; they’re lying scumbags.
However, during the election when people complained Trump isn’t a Republican I said “If all Democrats were like Trump, then I’d be a Democrat”.
Hey, if those lying cheating bastards will do the right thing for the wrong reason, I’ll take it. Still won’t vote for them.
FINALLY! The truth comes out, the democraps are courting TRUMP as their next Presidential candidate! Who woulda thunk!
I keep telling people that it’s not about Republican/Democrat anymore – a seismic shift in politics occurred at the *nomination* of then-candidate Trump. The origin of the #NeverTrump movement (i.e. the UniParty) appears to be in the Senate. The GOPe in the Senate have dug in their heels. It’s transparently obvious now that the GOP is still the minority party and that the Democrats have a controlling majority in the upper house. Meanwhile the Democrats are trying to plagiarize President Trump’s campaign messaging.
Fortunately as leader of the GOP President Trump will have a lot of say over who receives campaign finances from the bulging coffers at the GOP. 2018 Primaries will hopefully be a bloodbath for the GOPe. The Democrats have become far too progressive for this messaging to resonate with their party base so I don’t see this as a threat at all.
Trump has say over who receives the blessing of the funds… I like that!!
Democrats are racist as they are thinking about American jobs instead of the globe. We live in a global market and democrats can not do that , hoping Obama’s lecture.
LOLing @ bullet point No. 7, “And more”.
I guess they couldn’t think of any more Trump ideas to steal.
How about “Drain the Swamp” for No. 7 and “Lock Her Up” for the “And more” part?
😜
Or…GET ‘EM OUT!!
+ More – For a limited time, If you respond to this TV special they will send you 2, just pay shipping and handling.
Dang, we think alike.
Your comment wasn’t here when I read down.
This proves how Transparent their Stolen message is.
Hmmm. It sounds as if the Dems want to Make America … Better? Again?
If only they had been in charge for the last 8 years! Oh yeah … that’s right, they were.
Democrats “Maybe we should get us some of that MAGA”
Warning, bad language
That is a hilarious scene from a truly great movie.
“And if You Call Now!, we’ll Give You a
Second Better Deal FREE!!”
just pay separate fees
…and you get both for just $19.95, + shipping and handling. But, if you order in the next 15 minutes, we’ll send you a second set absolutely free, plus a minor fee to cover s&h.
I never thought I’d say this , but since it’s cocktail hour…the Dems have the ability to implement the deal…do they not?
Yes, they are basically trying to copy POTUS’ ideas except for the $15/hr minimum wage which was part of this plan. That would basically sink the US economy. POTUS won’t go along with that foolishness.
#ABITTERDEAL
The uniparty had 30 years to MAGA and failed. This plan that they’re touting? It should read: Better Deal (for us) because that’s what we always do.
Copy Cat not Suspicious Cat – Sociopath Narcissists like the Evil Chuckie Shlonger are copycats (identity theft) due to their envy and lack of creative thought based in Truth. Their “reality” is based on their hero Alinsky and “the father of lies”
LOL, He’s getting massacred on his twitter page. This tells me that Democrat internal polling is showing them to be in huge trouble because President Trump’s plan is what the American people want.
Schumer is getting hammered on his twitter account for plagiarizing Trump – too bad Congressional Republicans aren’t getting in on the action.
Trump’s tweets about it could be epic.
If he wants this shouldn’t be a problem getting anything passed.
Chuckie see, Chuckie do…
Chuckle lie, Chuckie no do, tgmccoy. Fixed it for ya. 😉
Meanwhile, they keep hitting us with fake poll results saying Trumps base is leaving him and he’s sinking in approval.
The gaslighting mind games sure didn’t end at Nov 6!
The Democrat Socialist party is dead. There is no hope with these scum-sucking bastards. Death to the Democrat Socialist party.
😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆
#The Better Steal = stop, tax, crack down, punish, prosecute & more
(Choomer’s on drugs & reverse engineering Alinsky in the looking glass of delusion)
DNC = TheRedGreeMafia
I saw Cryin’ Chuck get ripped a new one on his tweet with this. If he thinks the people are going to fall for this blatant copy of MAGA then he is smoking something.
He is trying to tamp down the Cultural Marxists losers.
When it comes to delivering on this message it’ll be like watching a one legged man in an ass kicking contest, lol.
Come on Scmuck Tumour lace up that shoe and get to it.
Riots didn’t work
Recounts didn’t work
Electoral College threats didn’t work
Resistance isn’t working
Russia should not be working
Let’s copy MAGA
