Thursday August 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

6 Responses to Thursday August 3rd – Open Thread

  1. psadie says:
    August 3, 2017 at 12:21 am

    PTrump and Kelly’s relationship and airplanes from south of the border. They know something is happening down there.

    http://nypost.com/2017/08/02/theres-more-to-the-trump-kelly-relationship-than-meets-the-eye/

  2. nwtex says:
    August 3, 2017 at 12:23 am

    ❤ May God bless them and keep them safe.

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    August 3, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Happy CURSDAY!! Treepers.

  5. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Ancient Celtic oral traditions – Carmina Gadelica

    God to enfold me,
    God to surround me,
    God in my speaking,
    God in my thinking.

    God in my sleeping,
    God in my waking,
    God in my watching,
    God in my hoping.

    God in my life,
    God in my lips,
    God in my soul,
    God in my heart.

    God in my sufficing,
    God in my slumber,
    God in mine ever-living soul,
    God in mine eternity.

  6. Plain Jane says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:39 am

    Don’t know is this is the right place to post this, but it isn’t a presidential matter. Great judge in the case. Remember the media slimed the beef industry by doing a hit job on “pink slime” hamburger. Well, media got slapped down good. This story isnt completely accurate, but close. Closer to twelve hundred people lost teir jobs because of the media slime.
    http://www.cbsnews.com/news/abc-settles-with-meat-company-in-1-9-billion-pink-slime-suit/

