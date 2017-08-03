August 3rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #196

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Yes, I saw it on my computer at work this morning, both on MSN homepage and in my podunk local newspaper, and I called BS on it.
No worries Mr. President. The sophomoric quality of the Media is easy to discern. Americans recognize the incessant whining and complaining of the POTUS detractors. Crybabies….
I knew it was a lie! Fake News has to continue with their lies because they need something to write about so they just make up sh–t!👿👿
They’re just having trouble getting the weed smell out of the carpet, that’s all.
After having 0, Mooch, and her mother-in-law in the living quarters for 8 yrs, that part of the White House, could probably use a serious makeover.
What is the one topic that brings together Republicans with a majority of Independents as well as Reagan Democrats?
Immigration!
What our President proposed today with Senators Cotton and Perdue is beyond brilliant! The RAISE Act is kryptonite to the Gang of 8 Amnesty folks. I love to look at the Yahoo comment section whenever immigration is discussed. It is the only topic that flips the comments completely upside down. You will see a 6:1 ratio of pro immigration comments versus anti immigration comments. The Uniparty also can’t help but to expose themselves in these articles.
Democrats and Uniparty Republicans are petrified about immigration! I hope that they do everything in their power to stop the RAISE Act, Kate’s Law and Sanctuary Cities Bill from becoming law. I hope our President forces Mitch to introduce the three bills separately on the Senate floor. Have Senators vote on whether they want the bill(s) to reach the floor for debate.
Every single Democrat and Uniparty Republican will have to show their true color! Our President will use that vote to campaign like crazy in those states on the need of getting Trump Republicans into the Senate in order for these three pieces of legislation passed.
We have 13 Democrats/Independents that are very vulnerable in 2018. 10 Democrats come from states our President won during the Presidential Election. Good luck voting NO to any of these 3 bills and thinking you will win in 2018. Our Lion will have the parents of killed children by illegals with him on every single rally in those states. The RNC will put a majority of their money into those states. We truly could win 8 to 10 of those states on this one topic alone!
You tell me if voters in these 11 states would vote the Democrat/Independent back in knowing they will vote NO to those 3 bills:
WV, OH, MO, MT, ND, IN, PA, FL, WI, MI and ME
The other two states we will go after the Democrats in is NJ (Menendez) and VA (Kaine).
The other great thing is that Jeff Flake was all in for amnesty! He will be primared by either Kelli Ward, Jeff DeWit or Robert Graham.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-pushes-limit-legal-immigration-high-skilled-workers-170003240.html
From the article linked above:
Trump, who promised during his election campaign to reform the immigration system, argued that the bill, called the Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment (RAISE) Act, would replace “our low-skilled [immigration] system with a points-based system.”
It’s unclear when the Senate may take up the new legislation. The initial immigration reform bill was opposed by some Republicans and business groups and has been stalled in the Senate.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has already criticized the measure, saying it would hurt his state’s economy.
Some immigration reform advocates also disagree with the idea that the RAISE Act would contribute to better wages.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce also expressed doubt that the RAISE Act would improve the employment landscape.
“The goal of moving to a more skills-based immigration system that meets the diverse needs of our economy is a good one and one long championed by the Chamber,” Randy Johnson, senior vice president for labor, immigration, and employee benefits at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said. “But dramatically reducing overall immigration levels won’t raise the standard of living for Americans. In fact, it will likely accomplish the opposite, making it harder for businesses, communities, and our overall economy to grow, prosper, and create jobs for American workers.”
Here are some of the comments in the comment section (notice the number of likes versus dislikes):
James
Wow. We have a president who actually puts American citizens ahead of unskilled immigrants that want to flood our country for their free stuff that Democrats are only too happy to hand out for their vote of course
Likes – 286 / Dislikes – 95
James M
Trump is doing Exactly what WE elected him to do. Refreshing change.
Likes – 253 / Dislikes – 81
Tammy
Any immigrant who needs assistance in their first 10 years in America should be deported before they receive their first check.
Likes – 211 / Dislikes – 42
logic
Way past time for this legislation. A top priority should be to stop any type of welfare for illegals, including their anchor babies and family.
Likes – 176 / Dislikes – 30
Peautato
Setting aside all negative impressions of Trump, how is this proposal a bad thing?
Likes – 155 / Dislikes – 21
Dsolo
We should end the welfare state period. But this is not a bad start.
Likes – 140 / Dislikes – 23
FFf
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE MY NEW PRESIDENT
Likes – 149 / Dislikes – 48
Steve
This will be a tough one. Obama really changes the dynamics in his 8 years of destroying this country….
Likes – 99 / Dislikes – 32
Richard Fitzwell
That’s how immigration works in CANADA, AUSTRALIA, and pretty much anywhere.
Results: Canada and Australia have minimum wage laws, but the actual wages are much higher, why, because shortage of cheap labor forces the market to offer higher pay. Who wins? Legal immigrants, and citizens. Even Liberal groups support this. Search it on the web if you don’t believe me.
Likes – 42 / Dislikes – 4
OurVanishingAmerica
Mr. President, you still have my vote.
Likes – 56 / Dislikes – 12
BnS
All good things, this is what we voted for Americans!
Likes – 49 / Dislikes – 8
Capitata Malleus
Our President is doing a fantastic job on so many levels, but especially on illegal immigration; Thank You Mr, President~!!!
Likes – 55 / Dislikes – 7
YAHOO! is libretarded SHIT!!
wants immigrants ‘who speak English’ and won’t ‘collect welfare’ … OK by me!! how about you Iibturds? whadya say? LOL!!
Likes – 55 / Dislikes – 12
Adele
“This competitive application process will favor applicants who can speak English, financially support themselves and their families and demonstrate skills that will contribute to our economy,” Canada does this. Unless you’re a refugee, you can’t just migrate to Canada unless you speak their languages, already have a job there and are highly skilled – and not over the age of 40. Other countries have strict contingencies also. We are the only nation that throws the doors wide open. In the old days – before the 1970s, there was no welfare, so migrants came to work and work hard. They may not have known the language when they first came, but they learned it and learned it quickly. There were no free rides. Today there are many free rides for many people, the burden of cost which falls on those fewer and fewer who work. The system cannot sustain itself. The old rule of thumb (unless you are disabled or elderly), If you don’t work, you don’t eat, should still apply.
Likes – 81 / Dislikes – 16
BRILLIANT strategy on PDJT’s part to send Steven Miller today to brief the dullard press on Immigration. It may too much to hope that at least some of what he said would slowly seep into their sluggish brains. The ordinary American people get it, though!
LikeLiked by 3 people
typo: should be “It may BE too much”
I am sorry, but you are wrong on how it will go down in congress. They will all vote for it, but it will not go past the Senate where McCain and two others will shoot it down just like they did the Obamacare repeal. Those folks aren’t stupid, they realize that voters are looking at their record for an excuse to vote them out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am talking about the Senate! Those bills were passed (Kate’s Law and Sanctuary Cities) in the House. RAISE Act will also pass in the House.
I am only concerned about the Senate! This is a million times different than Healthcare! Democrats will be screwed for saying NO to these 3 bills because Americans want them to be passed in record numbers.
The president should demand that it be part of the upcoming budget or he’ll let the government shut down
Great analysis Flep. I’m hoping that Paul LePage runs for the senate in Maine. Paul LePage was elected governor in Maine (2 terms ending next year) with his anti illegal immigration position. There was a bill passed cutting welfare reimbursement to cities who give welfare to illegal immigrants in Maine. Whether it was signed and is standard practice is a little murky. He is fighting some really crazy democrats, including the attorney general.
They keep saying Paul LePage is so unpopular, but he won 2 terms as a governor, so its not true. LePage was the 2nd governor to support Donald Trump, after Chris Christie. President Trump got our electoral vote for the 2nd district of Maine. President Trump has had LePage to the White House 4 times since the inauguration, so I’m sure something is going on. LePage blasted Collins and King according to today’s Bangor Daily News for the Obamacare vote.
NJ Transplant my brother told me the same thing about LePage killing the two Democrat Senators in Maine.
He will absolutely beat King in 2018! Don’t forget our President gave Maine a serious shot in the arm by imposing that tariff on Canadian lumber.
I’m Pretty sure the self-nominated leaders of the free world in Ninth Circuit would disapprove such a merit based immigration system. But F them!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Folks thanks to a fellow Treeper (Lucile) who came up with a fantastic idea, we should all email Speaker Ryan! Just imagine if his office over the next few days receives thousands and thousands of emails pointing out the farce that he and the Republicans are. It might be enough to scare him and them to death because the electorate has awaken!
Link below for the Speaker:
http://www.speaker.gov/contact
I wrote the following taken directly from SD’s post:
The Republican party doesn’t need a single Democrat to fund the border wall.
A single spending bill could come from the House of Representatives that fully funds 100% of the border wall. The spending bill then goes to the senate, where again, it doesn’t need a single Democrat vote because spending legislation is specifically what “reconciliation” was designed to facilitate. That House bill can pass the Senate with 51 votes and proceed directly to the President’s desk for signature.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/02/the-swamps-biggest-willful-blindness-republicans-dont-need-democrats-to-fund-southern-border-wall/
Thanks
Love that last one!
LikeLiked by 4 people
We could run a paper bag in IN in 2018 and it would beat the incumbent Democrat Senator, Joe Donnelly!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I would pay good money to see that happen just so I could laugh at Donnelly’s expense.
At least the meeting at Sarkey Farms took place on folding tables and chairs in a working equipment shed ! Same goes for Liberty Mine ! Seems we have an EPA Administrator unafraid to get down among the ” sweat hogs ” feeding and supplying America’s needs on a daily basis !
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sec Pruitt hates the EPA!
As our AG here in OK, he was constantly suing the EPA for their overreach.
He is working behind the scenes to dismantle it’s power, while publicly peeling back the layers of bad regulations.
WOTUS is one of those bad regulations that has to go.
It seems the Trump Administration is acknowledging the “sacrifices and trials ” of our Service members’ families with some positive action. Let’s hope the states ( whose province this sort of licensing is ) will react positively to the Administration’s initiative !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Its long been known if one wants to conserve, preserve, enhance or otherwise protect our environment, wildlife and biodiversity, the easiest and most cost-effective course has always been to enlist the counsel, co-operation and assistance of the “Sportsmen’s/ Sportswomen’s ” communities. Not only do they have a vested interest; they have extensive knowledge of species, population, environment, weather and conditions, and threats to any and all wildlife .
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Republicans should use this video as a commercial in 2018. If they weren’t all bought and paid for, they would.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perspective. Starting to think the win-win is send McMaster to Afghanistan to make the Prince plan work.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Better idea…send McMaster to the chopping block.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And take his coat!
The “Prince plan”?
I don’t know what that is…is it a good thing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES! Bannon-approved!
View story at Medium.com
Thanks! I just read it.
Sounds good, in theory…I just wouldn’t want our Special Ops guys left there without sufficient backup, if they needed it.
There has been an ongoing problem with the Afghan military being infiltrated with bad guys who would kill our people if they have the chance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The beautiful thing about defining down from the current structure with a truly free reign, and total control by the military, is that they can ADAPT as they redefine it. So if something isn’t working, they just change it, without seeking “permission” from Trump. And with Kelly on board, this sounds like a militarily feasible plan.
If you remember the beginning of the war, our people were literally free agents, doing whatever they needed. That’s what I’m seeing here. They will basically be cats stalking the Afghans, and hanging in the shadows of their operations, like the infamous “Russian and Chinese advisors” of Vietnam. A very safe place to be, and very asymmetrically winning. It’s the 80 from 20 solution. And it MAKES the Afghans do the heavy lifting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks.
I think Rummy had the right idea about building up our special forces and asymmetric warfare.
Some people may not like Rumsfeld, but I think he did the best he could with what he was given…a military that had been depleted under Clinton and fighting a war against combatants that no country would claim.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Eric Prince’s plan uses contractors to integrate inside the Afghan Army, to fight along with the Green against the Taliban, under the Afghan rules of engagement.
It extricates US fighters but inserts expertise for training and special skills.
It saves a ton of money and keeps the US “national interests” in place.
After all, we want to take the minerals and prevent China and Russia and Iran from having influence there.
It’s a shade different than what we’ve been doing.
The only real difference is it is all inside the very weak Afghan military.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t either, but Eric Prince is Betsy DeVos’s brother, I think, and he was the founder of Blackwater IIRC. I also think he continues to be involved with private contractors used by the military. I am assuming that the Prince plan has something to do with Eric Prince.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s been 15 years. Just get out. No nation has ever defeated the Afghans. If we are waiting for a victory we will be for ever.
LikeLike
Ted Nugent’s letter to his newest grandson:
http://www.deeranddeerhunting.com/blogs/dearest-grandson-felix-welcome-planet-earth
Ted Nugent and Sheriff Mack identify the greatest crime in America
(President Trump: Please listen to these men. If the abuse of power by judges and government bureaucrats in not halted nothing else you do will matter.)
Support Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers
http://cspoa.org
P.S. Donald J. Trump Jr: Please go hunting with Ted!
(Take Jared and buy him a clue.)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Like President Trump, Ted Nugent never drank or did drugs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can’t vouch that he never did but I do remember at one of his concerts back in the day (late 70’s) somebody threw one of them funny cigarettes on the stage. He stopped playing, picked it up, looked at it and threw it back into the crowd. He then gave a brief impromptu speech about not doing or needing drugs and to get high on life (in his profuse rapid fire adjective laden way of course). He then proceeded to give an example by screaming and running around like a neanderthal while singing and absolutely shredding the guitar in a way that only Ted could do. Uncle Ted is genuine.. what you see is what you get..
Soros bought the judgeships all over the country and you are seeing what is happening with that and PTrump’s agenda. Now Soros is going after Sheriff’s and State District Attorneys so he can get the NWO agenda implemented. Currently you have some Law Enforcement “refusing” to follow the Rule of Law!
LikeLiked by 3 people
He has also been buying up County Prosecutors/District Attorneys. George Soros. The gift that keeps on giving.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Which is why Sessions needs to RICO the hundreds of Soros nonprofits and freeze their assets. Difficult to continue to damage when you can’t access your bank accounts.
From OANN:
http://www.oann.com/dhs-spokesman-being-considered-for-wh-communications-director-role/
I realize it’s speculation, but it’s hard to be patient sometimes 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Can someone please explain what is really happening behind the scenes with the traitorous bill that PTrump just signed under duress it would appear , to sanction Russia ? Is this strategy ? Not following this …
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t understand the convo at the end of yesterday’s thread. Is there some sort of legal work around that was being discussed?
I’m lost.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our President signed it but added a comment to it. He is also using it to destroy the Uniparty since for seven years they have talked about repeal and replace and can’t get anything done yet they were quick to get this bill taken care of.
He also said that he has the ultimate decision to end sanctions on o country not congress! If the day comes he will decide and they are welcome to take him to court where he will win!
LikeLiked by 6 people
TY Felice. I have been wondering about this and it has bothered me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For what ever reason Congress wants to stranglehold President Trump from doing any negotiations with Russia. When it comes to Russia, our Congress is disturbingly paranoid, it’s crazy.
…Trump said despite some changes, ‘the bill remains seriously flawed – particularly because it encroaches on the executive branch’s authority to negotiate.’
He called parts of it ‘unconstitutional’ and signaled fresh tensions with Republicans by criticizing their failure to repeal and replace Obamacare…
https://search.yahoo.com/search?fr=mcafee&type=C111US84D20150630&p=daily+mail
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Did you read the President’s statement about it?
Here is a link, if you haven’t read it yet:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/08/02/statement-president-donald-j-trump-signing-hr-3364
It looks to me like he is challenging the skullduggery that the congressional weasels loaded into it.
He points out how they have violated the Constitution.
So…maybe he intends to get a Ruling on it from the SCOTUS?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks so much for clarifying , this level of treason on the part of uniparty is so perfidious and disgraceful , there are no words….people are hurting , families who need tax relief , lower premiums and they want war with Russia !!!???😡😡😡😡😡😡😡
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you Wheatietoo for the link! The Uniparty is screwed because our President has people read the bill before he signs it. He basically told Congress that they can scratch his azz if they think for one minute that they have trapped him with this bill pertaining to Russia.
From the article linked above:
In its haste to pass this legislation, the Congress included a number of clearly unconstitutional provisions. For instance, although I share the policy views of sections 253 and 257, those provisions purport to displace the President’s exclusive constitutional authority to recognize foreign governments, including their territorial bounds, in conflict with the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Zivotofsky v. Kerry.
Additionally, section 216 seeks to grant the Congress the ability to change the law outside the constitutionally required process. The bill prescribes a review period that precludes the President from taking certain actions. Certain provisions in section 216, however, conflict with the Supreme Court’s decision in INS v. Chadha, because they purport to allow the Congress to extend the review period through procedures that do not satisfy the requirements for changing the law under Article I, section 7 of the Constitution. I nevertheless expect to honor the bill’s extended waiting periods to ensure that the Congress will have a full opportunity to avail itself of the bill’s review procedures.
Further, certain provisions, such as sections 254 and 257, purport to direct my subordinates in the executive branch to undertake certain diplomatic initiatives, in contravention of the President’s exclusive constitutional authority to determine the time, scope, and objectives of international negotiations. And other provisions, such as sections 104, 107, 222, 224, 227, 228, and 234, would require me to deny certain individuals entry into the United States, without an exception for the President’s responsibility to receive ambassadors under Article II, section 3 of the Constitution. My Administration will give careful and respectful consideration to the preferences expressed by the Congress in these various provisions and will implement them in a manner consistent with the President’s constitutional authority to conduct foreign relations.
You are not the only one. If he thought that they would override his veto, YOU VETO ANYWAY! He needs to learn a lesson from President Reagan. President Reagan signed the law written by Democrats that shuttered insane asylums across the country and put all the crazies out on the street because his veto would have been overturned. They had the numbers. To this day Democrats disingenuously claim Reagan closed the asylums and everything that has happened since is on him. ALWAYS VETO bad legislation and hang it around their necks if they overturn the veto because Democrats always lie! (We could really use all those asylums right now for the press, Hollywood and leftists in general.)
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump has enough problems with both houses of congress. He is just picking his battles. It would be very easy for PDJT to go to the Supreme Court and get the bill cancelled as it should be. The telling thing for me about the bill is that only 3 congressmen and 2 senators voted against it. That told me that basically none of them are any good. They know they are trying to take part of the President’s authority away from him. They all need to go.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s getting tiring waiting , waiting for real action on what we worked so hard for with the election of PTrump . I’m happy about the wall seeming to get traction but everything else of significant importance appears to be bogged down in the swamp , stuck , like a two wheel drive in a muddy bog !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mariposa, What’s bogged down for you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about firing all the Obama holdovers , McMaster , Macabe , get rid Mueller . Take action on congress , end the subsidies ! Hold them accountable ! Start a campaign in the media , buy airtime to explain to the American people who are the swamp dwellers sabotaging President Trump ! Fight in every front , not just twitter . We are in the midst of a civil war that will soon be global , if we can’t win here , how will we win anywhere else???
Are you kidding me? If what you said is true the Stock Market wouldn’t be over 22K and our GDP at 2.6% after only six months of our President’s time in office.
Don’t let this crap get you down! It will get resolved when it will cause the greatest damage! November 2018 is getting closer and closer!
LikeLiked by 6 people
In my opinion we can’t afford to wait for 2018 . Why ? Have you seen what is happening in Venezuela ? Columbia ? Europe ? Yes , we are winning on some fronts but the Deep State is undermining our democracy at every turn . These Communists , make no mistake that is what they are , are subverting the constitution st every turn in DC . We have to fight them head on . Please God General Kelly can bring pressure to bear on Sessions and congress before it’s too late ! I pray daily for this president and this country , but we must wage a vigorous campaign against them now , not wait til 2018!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to respectfully disagree! The RAISE Act was completed in February. Our President waited for the perfect time to talk about it. It was brilliant that he did so yesterday. Especially with DACA being taken out on September 5th by AG Paxton from TX and nine other state AGs.
Also right before the budget bill has to be approved which includes Wall funding.
The anticipation of death is worse than death itself!
To Mariposa,
You wanted PDJT to drain the swamp and bust up the establishment. That creates a some amount of chaos, creating some rubble.
The ride will get bumpier.
Stop whining, Dig in!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes and that is why Trump sent McMaster back to the drawing board. How much more money do we need to throw at that hell hole of a country?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prince solution, and put McMaster in charge of it.
Wolfmoon, can you enlighten us as to what the Prince solution is? Does this involve Eric Prince?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
At least with PTrump we will get a REAL vote so everyone can see who the traitors are so they will not be voted back in…..the way it should be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh, this is TOOOOO good.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Another hat or T-shirt suggestion:
….. MAKE
….. AMERICA
….. GOPe-FREE
….. AGAIN
Mr. Alexander from TN is in for a rude awakening! If he thinks for one minute that our President will sign this BS bill he is out of his mind! They don’t need 12 Republicans, they need 19 to override a veto in the Senate and 54 Republicans in the House!
The only thing this moron said in the article I agree with is the fact half of the states in the U.S. will have zero options. Meaning our useless congress has to set those states free from Obamacare!
From the article linked above:
Mr. Alexander said that it was important for Mr. Trump to approve the payments for August and September, and that Congress should approve “in a bipartisan way” a continuation of the payments for at least a year.
“Without payment of these cost-sharing reductions,” he said, “Americans will be hurt. Up to half of the states will likely have bare counties with zero insurance providers offering insurance on the exchanges, and insurance premiums will increase by roughly 20 percent, according to America’s Health Insurance Plans,” a trade group for insurers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe bank fraud? Let’s find out!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The poverty pimp aka Maxine Waters is rotten to the core.
“In the midst of a national financial catastrophe, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) used her position as a senior member of Congress and member of the House Financial Services Committee to prevail upon Treasury officials to meet with OneUnited Bank. She never disclosed that her husband held stock in the bank. This outrageous conduct has led Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) to include the congresswoman as one of the Most Corrupt Members of Congress.
https://conservativebase.com/rep-maxine-waters-named-one-of-the-nations-most-corrupt-lawmakers/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Easy answer….. THEFT.
Congressman Chris Collins early and enthusiastic supporter of President Trump. This is the sort of thing that I would have expected of him. Good man.
This New Piece Of Legislation Could Demolish State Gun Control Laws Across The Country
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-02/new-piece-legislation-could-demolish-state-gun-control-laws-across-country
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Day 196 of Liberals crying about absolutely nothing. I said after President Trump was elected, that the only downside I saw to him winning, is that we would have to listen to Dems scream themselves hoarse for the nest 8 years.
The real heart of the matter is, they see what President Trump is doing and they know his EO’s are starting to take root, they sense it- they feel it…..they might not totally understand it or even understand the long range effect ( as they never think that far ahead) but they know there has been a systemic shift, and deep deep down they know they have no chance in 2018 or 2020.
They are as mad as wet cats…..That is what all of this caterwauling is about. That is why Pelosi was trotted out to announce the “possibilty” of them not winning– they are trying to manage expectations, before their base rips them limb from limb….
That’s my take on it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bad hair day?
Notice how now we have some really hot issues going into the midterms. Failure to keep promise to repeal ObamaCare, funding for the wall, and how they handle the RAISE Act. And thanks to Stephen Miller and that Acosta guy everyone is putting their 2 cents in about what we can/should require of people seeking to join us in the Greatest Experiment in Human History, our Republic.
LikeLiked by 7 people
No facts/links to bring. Just want to say once more that Stephen Miller is one of my heroes. I SOOOO hope he is at tonight’s rally! I pray that God protects him and continues to give him wisdom, stamina, divine favor, and much joy.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Holy…..wow.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This would explain why there were tremors in my end of the swamp starting in 2005. Combine that with Brennan and Montgomery’s tech – do the math. IT-based coup by the Dems. Then they install either Hillary or Obama.
Yeah. I can see hanging.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This explains why Debbbie ” My hair hates you” Wasserman was freaking out about the laptop….Consequences indeed Deb…..just not the way you thought…….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah, I think this was nastier than we thought. Makes me wonder if Seth Rich found evidence of even worse stuff.
See, there was a very weird phenomenon where things supporting Obama and Holder started happening in DOJ BEFORE Obama’s election. I was always thinking “WTF” – well, if the whole election was “in the bag”, that would sure explain it. They already had a knife at the back of Washington, and were moving in.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wolfmoon- there was a second in time I will never forget…when Obama was elected and he was giving his speech and Michelle came on stage with him, when they were exiting right, that camera caught a look between the two– I was on the phone with my sister at the time and we both went — woah… did you see that ? That look said to me….”we’re in”… I will never forget it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. Long and patient commie plot.
Never again. We will never again let it happen.
PS. I do not think we have even scratched the surface on Seth Rich or Wasserman……Her panic over the computer is telling…..what we will find out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. Gonna be interesting. VERY interesting.
Yes and combine that with what Maxine Waters blabbed about the “vast database” that Obama was creating.
Creepy stuff.
But it’s like whatever we could imagine in our worst most paranoid nightmares…was actually, in fact, happening.
I just hope that this thing is opened wide up, we get to the bottom of it, and we the people are told the truth. We deserve to know how bad it is, and we deserve justice.
I have NO PATIENCE with the point of view that it is unseemly to prosecute one’s political rivals and we must move on. I think that is a crock.
We need to have some reassurance that there is one system of justice for all and not one for the rich Dims and one for the rest of us.
PTrump is right about one thing…we should take the mineral-riches for payment for helping the Afghans because China is trolling them for more.
http://www.oann.com/trump-frustrated-by-afghan-war-suggests-firing-u-s-commander-officials/
LikeLiked by 4 people
And it’s only gotten worse since then.
Newly Unearthed CIA Memo: Media Are The “Principal Villains”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-02/newly-unearthed-cia-memo-media-are-principal-villains
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have said this over and over that they will change the name of the Rust Belt to the “TRUMP BELT” going forward! Our President absolutely owns it! Every single policy decision has the states of WI, MI, OH, IN, PA and IA in mind.
From the Foxconn announcement (Wisconsin) to the Ukraine Coal announcement (Pennsylvania)
http://nypost.com/2017/07/25/why-the-rust-belt-just-gave-donald-trump-a-heros-welcome/amp/
From the article linked above:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — This town was on fire.
By 1 in the afternoon on Tuesday, every main thoroughfare downtown was filled with happy people heading toward the Covelli Centre. Folks dressed in red, white and blue crisscrossed the main grids as vendors sold “Make America Great Again” ball caps, American flags and bottles of water.
Thousands had filled the gravel parking lot to wait until the doors opened at 4, license plates revealing they had traveled from as far as Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia to see the president speak directly to them in this Rust Belt city.
“I am very happy with the president’s performance so far,” said Skowron. “He has set the exact tone I was looking for, although I’ll be honest, I wish he didn’t tweet all of the time, but that is hardly anything to complain.”
Skowron said he is encouraged by reading about Trump’s constant meetings with industry leaders as well as union and trade members in trying to understand how to create jobs: “We have a president invested in trying to navigate between the people who create jobs and the men and women doing the jobs and how repealing regulations help both.”
Six months after Donald J. Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States, he received a hero’s welcome in this town. The festive scene made a counter-visual to the daily nonstop press reports about investigations into members of his inner circle, Russian interference in last year’s election and the debate over ObamaCare.
On Monday, police said the advance ticket request of over 20,000 had exceeded the 6,000-seat capacity of the center, prompting the event coordinators to put a large screen outside the center for the overflow crowd.
Dave Torrance, from Hermitage, Pa., had left early in the morning with three of his friends to see Trump. Torrance, 71, wore a blue ball cap with “American Patriot” embroidered across the top and a navy T-shirt with an American flag across the front.
Torrance, who is black, says he gets his fair share of criticism from folks when they find out whom he supports. He got more when he told them he was driving to see him in person at the rally.
“They don’t understand why I think he is doing OK,” he said. “They don’t think because I am black that I should support him. I am polite about it, but I tell them that politics isn’t about color, it is about accomplishments, and I think Trump is doing the right things.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Stephen Miller did a great job of pointing out the history of immigration waves into the US. The reason for the up and down shift was to allow new immigrates to assimilate before another tide came rolling in. Acosta has no business being in his line of work if he doesn’t even understand basic American history.
Mark Steyn on Tucker
re: Acosta/CNN
LikeLiked by 6 people
Journalists are for the most part not very bright people. Some political commentates are, but the run of the mill TV journalists like Acosta are pretty darn idiotic all in all.
There are approximately 400/500 million people in the world who speak English as their first language.
Another 700 million or so that use English as there L2 language (L2, is a language that is not the native language of the speaker, but that is used in the locale of that person. In contrast, a foreign language is a language that is learned in an area where that language is not generally spoken). And another 700 million or so who speak English as a foreign language. (A foreign language is a language indigenous to another country as opposed to L2 which is a second language that is generally spoken in your country).
That is close to two billion people Jim, or put another way, close to a third of the worlds total population.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And this is how we should deal with Acosta and his ilk.
I watched this earlier. It is great.
Tucker was laughing so hard…gasping for air…I thought he was gonna pass out from lack of oxygen.
Sounds all easy and commonsensy don’t it? But the Senate.
What Would You Do To Fix America’s Rapidly Failing Health Care System?
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-02/what-would-you-do-fix-americas-rapidly-failing-health-care-system
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am reminded of a scene from the Movie Brubaker when the main character was asked what he would do to fix the Prison and his response was. “What first comes to mind is to blow it up and start from scratch.”
Movie stars Robert Redford Ironically shows the concept of the uni party corruption in government quite well even if it was by complete accident.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes Redford and Morgan Freeman.
Ironic indeed.
It seems McMaster days are numbered. PTrump is keeping him for many reasons that we can not know. Mueller and McMaster are next in line. But PTrump and Session will not fire Mueller and DAG will never. I hope outran had figured out some way.
Just saw a total BULLSHYTE opinion poll that put Trump’s approval rating at 33%…the polls LIE!!! I know it, you know it, most of us should know it. But I think many at the Treehouse suffering BCS (Battered Conservative Syndrome) could benefit from a shot in the arm, by means of a re-posting of Sundance’s writing on how egregiously and blatantly these snakes lie to get the results they want from the polls they run!
Things like these make my cold anger increasingly HOT! I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Low poll numbers give energy to RINO to attack on PTrump and running away from MAGA. If PTrump is RNC money making machine and he controls money supply then all good.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No worries about polls. I see more enthusiasm and support for President Trump now more than ever.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I know it is troubling to see the polls, but we know by now this stuff is fake.
And the money is flowing into the GOP at much higher rates than anything Obama ever got, and much of this is from small donors not big Wall Street or Big Tech company donors.
At this point, I think the donations are a much better indicator of support than polls that routinely WAY oversample Dims and undersample Independents and Republicans.
Stay positive. We are good!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reminds me of the poll flepore mentioned recently, from Reuters, I think; of course, the pollsters trumpeted that their results showed how weak Trump’s support is! Chaotic admin! Muh Russia! Hitler! And on and on. But their very own poll showed that 92% (and the real number is probably) would vote for Trump again! And, given the margin of error for such a poll, which would likely be large due to a somewhat small sample size, that number is easily just a few points off of 100%!
It is so very hard not to hate, with a burning passion, these disgusting, lying snakes who loathe such large swathes of good American people. May God give me the grace.
LikeLike
*and the real number is probably higher etc.
We are at the stage of narrative manufacturing where polls are being used as a smoke screen to provide cover so Republicans retreat from the Budget fight and abandon the President.
The plan is to show the President loosing support, White House in Chaos, no leadership, Sprinkled with a little MUH RUSSIA! so Republicans can back down on budget and try to go with a “continuing resolution” and make it sound like a win as they are the only ones looking out for the country. <—- that is the endgame.
This whole narrative is being brought to you by the swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I honestly don’t know who anybody takes them seriously any more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Why”
The Libtards idea is to run the “low approval” polls to influence public opinion and, together with the lies about “chaos” in the WH, legislative “failures” of the President who does not know what he is doing, and Muh Russia is supposed to demoralize the supporters. The same tactic was employed during the campaign.
The allegedly low approval ratings also “justify” the impeachment because the population will not protest if the unpopular President is impeached… you know, by both parties, as a shining example of bipartisanship.
It will never get better unless the Hag and others are prosecuted, a few RINO primaried and several more Libs lose their seats.
“When we get him down in the polls then we can impeach him.”
I don’t remember Who it was that said this…but this is the Dem/UniParty/GOPe plan.
Yeah, that poll is total BS.
Just like all those polls that showed Hillary winning!
Turns out even the honeybees are happy that Donald J. Trump is President!
Good News for Bees as Numbers Rise, Mystery Malady Wanes
http://www.newsmax.com/Newsfront/bees-honeybee-colonies-mystery-malady/2017/08/02/id/805304/
LikeLiked by 6 people
I see the Dems have their new “talking point.” Statue of Liberty! Feinstein used in in an interview today when she said there is no way Trumps new Immigration proposal will pass the Senate
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL ! Someone should tell Feinstein!
Have you seen this?
This is the thuggery that Obama promoted.
I hope these guys get ID’d and arrested!
