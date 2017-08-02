New York Times Editor Concerned About Private Bias Being Exposed…

New York Times Deputy Managing Editor Clifford Levy is worried about journalists being questioned, and exposed, by other mysterious unknown planetary journalists from the rising Generation Z, ie. college students.

Levy sends tin-foil-hat warning about the vast conspiracy to his narrative engineers:

If you find yourself thinking this mindset has a similarity to Clintonian-level paranoia, well, you would be accurate in the comparison.  Apparently ideological liberal journalists privately discuss fears of their ideologically liberal journalism becoming public.  Note the line:

“We all know it’s important to remain fair and politically impartial in our public statements”.

 

 

  1. ECM says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    By the time Gen Z is able to really make a difference in the ‘life’ of the NYTs, it will have collapsed under its own, corpulent, weight.

  2. Minnie says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Smacks of a set-up to a set-up 😐

    MSM = malevolent slimey media.

  3. American Georgia Grace says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Sorry F’ them and their fellow travelers….I am so done with them destroying our beloved Republic for their duplicitous, multiplied evil ways…just go away, to your eutopia and leave us our beloved America 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸💖🇺🇸

  4. Pam says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    He was so talking about the Project Veritas video. Oh boy are they running scared! Keep up the good work Mr. O’Keefe!

  5. Niagara Frontier says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    I get it. They don’t want people doing to them what they do to others, like taking “reasonable and lighthearted remarks” and making them appear improper.

    Hell, that’s their entire MO in covering the President.

  6. Waco Bob says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    After the Journo List scandal does the NY Times believe anyone with an IQ above 50 believes what the MSM says or cares about their braying?

  7. Katie says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    I majored in journalism in college because I love writing and what did I learn in four years? I never wanted to pursue journalism as a career.

  8. Phil aka Felipe says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    “We all know it’s important to remain fair and politically impartial in our public statements”.

    Unfortunately for the “Colleagues” at the NYT (and the rest of their like-minded colleagues in the MSM) your “public statements” reveal that you are ANYTHING BUT “fair and politically impartial”.

    We can imagine what your private conversations are like.

    • Keln says:
      August 2, 2017 at 9:01 pm

      They don’t have much time for private conversations, what with all of the “literally shaking” and “dry heaving” they do every time President Trump says “boo!”.

      • Phil aka Felipe says:
        August 2, 2017 at 9:36 pm

        That “literally shaking” and “dry heaving” they do every time President Trump says “boo!” is a mark of their way of coping, i.e., excessive intake of alcohol to numb the pain.

        I can picture them all commiserating together each day at the bar after a rough day trying to make up some more Fake News about Trump and his Deplorables.

    • mimbler says:
      August 2, 2017 at 9:20 pm

      I think it is funny that he thinks his colleagues are so dim-witted that they won’t understand his warning about the interviewer unless he spells it out: “We all know it’s important to remain fair and politically impartial in our public statements” !
      Or:
      “Ixnay onay ethay ommunismcay”

      Sadly, he is correct on his assessment of the mental agility of his colleagues.

  9. Minnie says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Sundance, OT: your tweet concerning Chucky has disappeared from my feed 😐

    I now understand how they play.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      August 2, 2017 at 9:08 pm

      You actually see SD in your feed? Completely shadow-banned from mine, most days. I get a fraction of his tweets when I do get them.

      Like

      • Minnie says:
        August 2, 2017 at 9:15 pm

        😐

      • dogsmaw says:
        August 2, 2017 at 9:35 pm

        I hope you didn’t miss this one!!!

      • bofh says:
        August 2, 2017 at 9:42 pm

        wolf…

        I don’t “do” twitter, so forgive me if this is nonsense. But I do go there a few times a day to read selected people’s output.

        If I understand it correctly, “shadow banning” causes an interruption of notification to you about recent postings from specified people you have chosen, rather than actually blocking display of their stuff to anyone like me who just goes to their page.

        If that’s right, it seems like it’d be simple to write some code to just repeatedly check those selected pages at specified intervals for new posts, and if found, copy them to a page that would be sent to you (or otherwise viewed by you). Perhaps such a utility already exists?

        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          August 2, 2017 at 9:53 pm

          Yes – what you are saying is exactly why it would be possible to build front-ends to a Twitter API that simply exported their data and let other people create a new face to it. Very much like gas and electricity resellers.

          I am guessing, however, knowing how tricky and slimy they are at Twitter (imagine the most lying tech SJWs you can, with a pasted on smile as they stab you in the back and claim to be unarmed), that such a thing would be “accidentally” defeated. So it needs force of law – meaning Bannon’s idea (and my elaboration of it) of “regulating freedom and non-censorship into the system”.

          So – if somebody else offered a way to access the twitter databases at data speeds comparable to what we can get from Twitter, they would have to provide the data, and not subvert attempts to get past their censorship model.

  10. Keln says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    “Be sure to maintain Times standards in any such interactions”

    The Failing New York Times has standards?

  11. patrickhenrycensored says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    “A public and a private position on issues.”
    Hillary Clinton

  12. fleporeblog says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    They are messing around with the Lion’s Cubs!

    Generation Z are considered to be the most conservative generation sincw WWII!

    http://www.cnsnews.com/commentary/eric-metaxas/next-generation-americans-gen-z-may-be-most-conservative-wwii

    From the article linked above:

    For at least a decade, Millennials have been stereotyped as lazy, entitled, and stuck on social media. While that may not be entirely fair, they are notoriously liberal, overwhelmingly supporting left-leaning candidates and favoring policies like nationalized healthcare and same-sex “marriage.”

    But Millennials are also getting old—relatively speaking. The first are now reaching the ripe old age of thirty-five! And sometime between 1995 and 2000, the millennial generation ended, or at least stopped being born, and a new generation began.

    Members of “Generation Z” are now beginning to graduate high school, and 2016 was the first time any of them were old enough to vote. At seventy million and counting, they’re also about to outnumber their predecessors.

    So, what’s so intriguing about this new brood? Well, according to a growing body of research, they may be, by certain measures, the most conservative generation since World War II—more than Millennials, Generation Xers and even the Baby-Boomers.

    Gen Z kids are “digital natives.” They’ve never known life without the Internet, and have grown up surrounded by instant access to the world’s harsh realities on their smart phones.

    These young people are products of conflict and recession. They can only remember a news cycle “marred by economic stress, rising student debt … and war overseas.” As a result, they’ve taken on what one team of Goldman-Sachs analysts called a “more pragmatic” and conservative outlook on the world.

    Of course, generalizations at this stage are very early and very subject to development. But according to polling in the wake of the 2016 election, Gen Z Americans didn’t vote like their Millennial predecessors. Eight out of ten of these kids identify themselves as “fiscally conservative,” and they prefer saving to spending—at rates not seen since the Silent Generation.

    • Minnie says:
      August 2, 2017 at 9:08 pm

      Precisely!!

      Proud mom to 3, all of whom proudly cast their votes for OUR President.

      It wasn’t even a contest 👍

      There IS hope!!

      COVFEFE 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • fleporeblog says:
      August 2, 2017 at 9:12 pm

      Imagine what these kids are feeling and realizing with our President! There should never be a day he doesn’t speak about the Stock Market. These kids will begin investing in it. He should also always reference our GDP under his Presidency. The fact it currently stands at 2.6% is mind boggling! You know how much I love our President but I am shocked we got here so fast with the GDP percentage for the second quarter.

      These kids see right through the BS that he hasn’t accomplished anything in his first six months. The Stock Market over 22K and GDP at 2.6% and rising tells you and them and his enemies the truth!

      We are destroying them folks! Those numbers referenced above don’t lie!

    • furrcats says:
      August 2, 2017 at 9:20 pm

      That’s because they are the silent generation but the Zs are between 0 and 111 right now

  13. Matt says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    If I’m not mistaken, there has never been impartial journalism. Didn’t William Randolph Hearst propose the falsehood of the sinking of the USS Maine in Havana harbor, and claimed it was done by the Spanish, in order for the US to declare war against Spain in what became known as the Spanish- American War, some 119years ago? So called “journalists” have political motives all their own, they don’t give a whit about the truth.

  14. georgiafl says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    The NYT pooh-bahs are worried about getting exposed by James O’Keefe and Veritas

  15. booger71 says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    I hope the NYT has a quiet dark room with blankies and kitten videos that they go nurse themselves when they get triggered by those mean college students.

  16. suejeanne1 says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Would this be considered a leak?

  17. 94corvette says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    And don’t forget – the NYT has had a boatload of internal communications subpoenaed by Sara Palin to show the reporter’s bias for her lawsuit.

  18. suejeanne1 says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    oops, excuse me – – – not a leak if you put it on Twitter – – – but it has a “leaky quality” 🙂

  19. wheatietoo says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    They’re paranoid that someone might record them…admitting the Truth.

    Isn’t that right?

    “…make sure you know who you’re talking to”
    Why would this be a problem, if they are actually being ‘fair and impartial’ with their reporting.

  20. AmericaFirst says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Apparently the Deputy Managing Editor’s concern about “The Times standard” does not extend to grammar.

  21. MK says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Castle coin conscience for the motovation of selling ones soul for silver in the hope morphs to a belief.

  22. dianeax says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    “Even reasonable or lighthearted remarks can sometimes be made to appear improper.”

    The irony is rich.

    • Charles says:
      August 2, 2017 at 9:43 pm

      It is now weaponized irony, to be thrown back in their faces everytime they try to spin reasonable or lighthearted remarks into a crisis.

      Like

  23. Gil says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    From November:

  24. emet" says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    The left is not suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, their paranoia is s symptom of Dementia Pugilistica, caused by their suffering too many hard punches to the head landed by the Trump team.

  25. sunnydaze says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Call me cruel but I kinda like the idea of NYT reporters being plagued by Paranoia every time they step out onto the sidewalk or pick up the phone.

  26. georgiafl says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Wouldn’t it be great if the NYT got caught doing something so grievously wrong that it ended up causing SCOTUS to reverse NYT v. Sullivan – the decision that has caused print and broadcast media to get away with lying and bias?????

    NYT v. Sullivan [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_York_Times_Co._v._Sullivan}

    Heh!

  27. Charles says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    “Even reasonable or lighthearted remarks can sometimes be made to appear improper.” – New York Times Deputy Managing Editor Clifford Levy, August 1, 2017

    A quote that will be thrown back at the NYT every time they take innocuous remarks from Trump, et. al, or us Deplorables and try to spin them into a crisis.

  28. Jotaro the Great🇺🇸 (@Toonami4Ever) says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    NY Slimes better be afraid. James O’Keefe and Project Veritas in on to them

