New York Times Editor Concerned About Private Bias Being Exposed…

New York Times Deputy Managing Editor Clifford Levy is worried about journalists being questioned, and exposed, by other mysterious unknown planetary journalists from the rising Generation Z, ie. college students.

Levy sends tin-foil-hat warning about the vast conspiracy to his narrative engineers:

If you find yourself thinking this mindset has a similarity to Clintonian-level paranoia, well, you would be accurate in the comparison. Apparently ideological liberal journalists privately discuss fears of their ideologically liberal journalism becoming public. Note the line:

“We all know it’s important to remain fair and politically impartial in our public statements”.

