New York Times Editor Concerned About Private Bias Being Exposed…

New York Times Deputy Managing Editor Clifford Levy is worried about journalists being questioned, and exposed, by other mysterious unknown planetary journalists from the rising Generation Z, ie. college students.
Levy sends tin-foil-hat warning about the vast conspiracy to his narrative engineers:
If you find yourself thinking this mindset has a similarity to Clintonian-level paranoia, well, you would be accurate in the comparison. Apparently ideological liberal journalists privately discuss fears of their ideologically liberal journalism becoming public. Note the line:
“We all know it’s important to remain fair and politically impartial in our public statements”.
By the time Gen Z is able to really make a difference in the ‘life’ of the NYTs, it will have collapsed under its own, corpulent, weight.
Here’s hoping.
Seriously, who reads that piece of trash anymore?
Several I know have cancelled their subscriptions.
Seriously, who reads that piece of trash anymore?
Carlos Slim?
My sister…PhD…
PhD isn’t a qualifier.
The Slimes is compromised, not sure if or when they will reclaim integrity.
JMO
I have highly educated classmates (3rd deg MIT-Silicon V$; a radiologist; another MD) that swallow this stuff. Not sure why they believe it, but it’s not a joke.
That’s proof that you can’t fix stupid.. (even after eight years of study)..
[No offense to you lf481].
A hard core of people. It’s their bible. The sweetest victory we could score would be for a conservative billionaire to buy it out and make it conservative. It would be a dagger in the heart of liberalism.
My lefty friend in Portland devours the NYT reverently. She trusts it implicitly. She thinks Paul Krugman is reliably correct in all things. I kid you not.
My lefty friend received an expensive BA from a hoity toity private school and is very well read, but she doesn’t read stuff off of the reservation if you get my drift.
Sylvia, yes my sister has a Masters. Watches The View & says people will look back in history & discover how many wonderful things our last President did. I don’t even want to remember his name. I kidd you not. I didn’t go to college but sit here & am glad I didn’t.
She must have missed the whole Mortgage Market/Big Bank/Wall Street Meltdown thang a few years back.
In her mind, Paul Krugman was right. Don’t ask me how, just that all roads lead to Paul Krugman is always right. Even when he is wrong. Liberalism is truly a mental disorder.
Why I am sure it will be sold for at least as much as Newsweek magazine. Their intellectual content and integrity are worth the dollar that was paid for Newsweek, or perhaps someone grossly overpaid. I doubt the NY Times is worth a dollar.
Still able to mine the brand value; only losing credibility, one soul and one reader a time.
You should have at least 100 likes for your above statement! 🙂
Smacks of a set-up to a set-up 😐
MSM = malevolent slimey media.
Sorry F’ them and their fellow travelers….I am so done with them destroying our beloved Republic for their duplicitous, multiplied evil ways…just go away, to your eutopia and leave us our beloved America 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
They’re imploding.
Patience 👍
Amen, I must regain hold of this virtue💖
May they meet their ghetto mob progeny on the street…
Thugs don’t go away until they have raped, robbed, and pillaged. Like lice they live off their victims.
So sadly very true…we will thwart and defeat them though, they know not what they are up against!! Do NOT MESS with Sasquatch!!! EVER!!!
The scientific term for that is parasitism.. Parasitism is when one species benefits at the expense of the host…
The scientific term for what democrats do is “inquilinism,” which is the invasion of a secondary organism on a host for permanent housing..
The process democrats use is “metabiosis.” That is when one organism creates a suitable environment for a second one. Maggots for example peform metabiosis..
Democrats are maggots..
(See – I got a real degree from a real college in Texas, where a Bachelors degree is higher than a Phd from anywhere else).
He was so talking about the Project Veritas video. Oh boy are they running scared! Keep up the good work Mr. O’Keefe!
That was my immediate guess as well. They don’t want to come out and say “O’Keefe” but that’s what they are scared of.
Me, too. They are very wary of O’Keefe.
Why don’t we have 5-6, heck even a Dozen O’Keefes?
Yup. Need more real journalism.
The other thing we need is more grade A certified Trump candidates for 2018 elections. And we need them now.
Kelli Ward taking out Jeff Fake is very important. She needs donations so she can get a top-notch security team fast. There will be big Obama protection of Fake’s seat.
I get it. They don’t want people doing to them what they do to others, like taking “reasonable and lighthearted remarks” and making them appear improper.
Hell, that’s their entire MO in covering the President.
✅
After the Journo List scandal does the NY Times believe anyone with an IQ above 50 believes what the MSM says or cares about their braying?
The Millennial Generation calls NY Times and it’s cohorts “dead-tree” journalism. The Millennials are wired and tweeters.
I majored in journalism in college because I love writing and what did I learn in four years? I never wanted to pursue journalism as a career.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A few years back it seems every other college kid I met was majoring in Journalism.
Wonder if that’s changing.
“We all know it’s important to remain fair and politically impartial in our public statements”.
Unfortunately for the “Colleagues” at the NYT (and the rest of their like-minded colleagues in the MSM) your “public statements” reveal that you are ANYTHING BUT “fair and politically impartial”.
We can imagine what your private conversations are like.
They don’t have much time for private conversations, what with all of the “literally shaking” and “dry heaving” they do every time President Trump says “boo!”.
That “literally shaking” and “dry heaving” they do every time President Trump says “boo!” is a mark of their way of coping, i.e., excessive intake of alcohol to numb the pain.
I can picture them all commiserating together each day at the bar after a rough day trying to make up some more Fake News about Trump and his Deplorables.
I think it is funny that he thinks his colleagues are so dim-witted that they won’t understand his warning about the interviewer unless he spells it out: “We all know it’s important to remain fair and politically impartial in our public statements” !
Or:
“Ixnay onay ethay ommunismcay”
Sadly, he is correct on his assessment of the mental agility of his colleagues.
“Sadly, he is correct on his assessment of the mental agility of his colleagues.”
Yeah. He must have a bunch of ‘Jim Acosta’s’ on his staff.
Acosta is probably not an outlier. I suspect most of the “journalists” are of fairly mediocre intellect.
You can tell by the reports they file that most of them do not have a clue.
😂
Sundance, OT: your tweet concerning Chucky has disappeared from my feed 😐
I now understand how they play.
You actually see SD in your feed? Completely shadow-banned from mine, most days. I get a fraction of his tweets when I do get them.
😐
I hope you didn’t miss this one!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
wolf…
I don’t “do” twitter, so forgive me if this is nonsense. But I do go there a few times a day to read selected people’s output.
If I understand it correctly, “shadow banning” causes an interruption of notification to you about recent postings from specified people you have chosen, rather than actually blocking display of their stuff to anyone like me who just goes to their page.
If that’s right, it seems like it’d be simple to write some code to just repeatedly check those selected pages at specified intervals for new posts, and if found, copy them to a page that would be sent to you (or otherwise viewed by you). Perhaps such a utility already exists?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am guessing, however, knowing how tricky and slimy they are at Twitter (imagine the most lying tech SJWs you can, with a pasted on smile as they stab you in the back and claim to be unarmed), that such a thing would be “accidentally” defeated. So it needs force of law – meaning Bannon’s idea (and my elaboration of it) of “regulating freedom and non-censorship into the system”.
So – if somebody else offered a way to access the twitter databases at data speeds comparable to what we can get from Twitter, they would have to provide the data, and not subvert attempts to get past their censorship model.
“Be sure to maintain Times standards in any such interactions”
The Failing New York Times has standards?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Typical lib doublespeak. He is explicitly warning them to -not- reveal Times standards in any such interactions! 🙂
“The Failing New York Times has standards?”
That’s why the Left cannot be charged with hypocrisy…they have no standards.
NYT standard: Lie your head off at all times.
“A public and a private position on issues.”
Hillary Clinton
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen, brother….fellow swamp slime scourge
They are messing around with the Lion’s Cubs!
Generation Z are considered to be the most conservative generation sincw WWII!
http://www.cnsnews.com/commentary/eric-metaxas/next-generation-americans-gen-z-may-be-most-conservative-wwii
From the article linked above:
For at least a decade, Millennials have been stereotyped as lazy, entitled, and stuck on social media. While that may not be entirely fair, they are notoriously liberal, overwhelmingly supporting left-leaning candidates and favoring policies like nationalized healthcare and same-sex “marriage.”
But Millennials are also getting old—relatively speaking. The first are now reaching the ripe old age of thirty-five! And sometime between 1995 and 2000, the millennial generation ended, or at least stopped being born, and a new generation began.
Members of “Generation Z” are now beginning to graduate high school, and 2016 was the first time any of them were old enough to vote. At seventy million and counting, they’re also about to outnumber their predecessors.
So, what’s so intriguing about this new brood? Well, according to a growing body of research, they may be, by certain measures, the most conservative generation since World War II—more than Millennials, Generation Xers and even the Baby-Boomers.
Gen Z kids are “digital natives.” They’ve never known life without the Internet, and have grown up surrounded by instant access to the world’s harsh realities on their smart phones.
These young people are products of conflict and recession. They can only remember a news cycle “marred by economic stress, rising student debt … and war overseas.” As a result, they’ve taken on what one team of Goldman-Sachs analysts called a “more pragmatic” and conservative outlook on the world.
Of course, generalizations at this stage are very early and very subject to development. But according to polling in the wake of the 2016 election, Gen Z Americans didn’t vote like their Millennial predecessors. Eight out of ten of these kids identify themselves as “fiscally conservative,” and they prefer saving to spending—at rates not seen since the Silent Generation.
Precisely!!
Proud mom to 3, all of whom proudly cast their votes for OUR President.
It wasn’t even a contest 👍
There IS hope!!
COVFEFE 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
COVFEFE TO INFINITY, SISTER 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸!!!!!!
Imagine what these kids are feeling and realizing with our President! There should never be a day he doesn’t speak about the Stock Market. These kids will begin investing in it. He should also always reference our GDP under his Presidency. The fact it currently stands at 2.6% is mind boggling! You know how much I love our President but I am shocked we got here so fast with the GDP percentage for the second quarter.
These kids see right through the BS that he hasn’t accomplished anything in his first six months. The Stock Market over 22K and GDP at 2.6% and rising tells you and them and his enemies the truth!
We are destroying them folks! Those numbers referenced above don’t lie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep – Yellow Journalism was born – or at least committed:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Propaganda_of_the_Spanish–American_War
That originated the term “Yellow journalism”.
The NYT pooh-bahs are worried about getting exposed by James O’Keefe and Veritas
LikeLiked by 7 people
Didn’t the horse already exit that barn?
😁
I hope the NYT has a quiet dark room with blankies and kitten videos that they go nurse themselves when they get triggered by those mean college students.
LikeLiked by 6 people
binkeys, binkeys, where are the binkeys!!!!!
Would this be considered a leak?
LikeLiked by 5 people
LMAO!!! Good one!
And don’t forget – the NYT has had a boatload of internal communications subpoenaed by Sara Palin to show the reporter’s bias for her lawsuit.
oops, excuse me – – – not a leak if you put it on Twitter – – – but it has a “leaky quality” 🙂
They’re paranoid that someone might record them…admitting the Truth.
Isn’t that right?
“…make sure you know who you’re talking to”
Why would this be a problem, if they are actually being ‘fair and impartial’ with their reporting.
Exactly!
Apparently the Deputy Managing Editor’s concern about “The Times standard” does not extend to grammar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My thoughts exactly. Pitiful.
Castle coin conscience for the motovation of selling ones soul for silver in the hope morphs to a belief.
“Even reasonable or lighthearted remarks can sometimes be made to appear improper.”
The irony is rich.
It is now weaponized irony, to be thrown back in their faces everytime they try to spin reasonable or lighthearted remarks into a crisis.
From November:
The left is not suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, their paranoia is s symptom of Dementia Pugilistica, caused by their suffering too many hard punches to the head landed by the Trump team.
Call me cruel but I kinda like the idea of NYT reporters being plagued by Paranoia every time they step out onto the sidewalk or pick up the phone.
Wouldn’t it be great if the NYT got caught doing something so grievously wrong that it ended up causing SCOTUS to reverse NYT v. Sullivan – the decision that has caused print and broadcast media to get away with lying and bias?????
NYT v. Sullivan [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_York_Times_Co._v._Sullivan}
Heh!
“Even reasonable or lighthearted remarks can sometimes be made to appear improper.” – New York Times Deputy Managing Editor Clifford Levy, August 1, 2017
A quote that will be thrown back at the NYT every time they take innocuous remarks from Trump, et. al, or us Deplorables and try to spin them into a crisis.
NY Slimes better be afraid. James O’Keefe and Project Veritas in on to them
