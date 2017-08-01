Tuesday August 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The war on words: don’t kowtow to the lexicon police
Liberals want to tell you what you can and can’t say. Ignore them.
The people who insist you cannot say the word “crazy,” let alone perfectly reasonable political terms like “illegal alien,” are not interested in protecting aggrieved minorities from linguistic harm; they are interested in bossing you around, exerting a measure of dominance over you, and ultimately binding you to to the strictures their own silly and egotistical whims. This is control for control’s sake.
Thank you. This is an issue that irks me too.
As an early supporter and volunteer for his presidential campaign, this first-time poster would like to make a suggestion: It is extremely important, now more than ever, to “show” your support of our President. Display your pride in MAGA like a badge of honor!
I know that we Treepers get it; However, many people do not. They are very confused. The media and Hollyweird have bombarded them like Pavlov’s dog for over a year. They now associate their resultant discomfort with him, i.e. Trump = Chaos. At this point folks drool at the mention of his name. Believe me, I know. My husband is one of those people, too traumatized to have a rational discussion of the issues.
It is therefore critical for those of us who are “awake” to step up to counter all the lies out there. One very effective way to do this is to display a bumper sticker (use a removable window decal for parking lots if you must worry). Also display an American flag, all the better to connect the two together, i.e. Trump = Patriot.
However, the most important aspect of your “outward” support is where it concerns people who actually know you. Friends, neighbors, acquaintances and coworkers all need to see that you support our President. Some will approach you about it and that’s a prime teaching moment, so be ready. I also suggest you let them initiate the conversation. ‘By their works you will know them’ applies here, and they must be ready to receive.
Others may not engage you at all but, nevertheless, they will subliminally internalize that somebody who they like and admire, somebody who is just like them, who they respect and look up to.. supports our President. That alone is HUUGE. And MAGA cannot happen without turning this tide against all the media lies and propaganda. People are ignorant and there’s just too much at stake.
So, please, I beg each and every Deplorable to think about our Lion and all he has put on the line to save this country. Do it for him. Do it for us. We need to see and support each other out in the real world. Don’t let the media marginalize our movement. Don’t give in to the fear they sow: Remember that fear is the absence of God. Trust in Him and don’t be afraid to do what is right. The time has come to circle the wagons and MAGA!
Nice story, it’s a couple years old so some may have seen it but I never had.
This Is A MUST Read: Take A Gander At This Amazing, But Little Known, 9-11 Story
Psalm 109
1 My God, whom I praise,
do not remain silent,
2 for people who are wicked and deceitful
have opened their mouths against me;
they have spoken against me with lying tongues.
3 With words of hatred they surround me;
they attack me without cause.
4 In return for my friendship they accuse me,
but I am a man of prayer.
5 They repay me evil for good,
and hatred for my friendship.
6 Appoint someone evil to oppose my enemy;
let an accuser stand at his right hand.
7 When he is tried, let him be found guilty,
and may his prayers condemn him.
8 May his days be few;
may another take his place of leadership.
9 May his children be fatherless
and his wife a widow.
10 May his children be wandering beggars;
may they be driven[a] from their ruined homes.
11 May a creditor seize all he has;
may strangers plunder the fruits of his labor.
12 May no one extend kindness to him
or take pity on his fatherless children.
13 May his descendants be cut off,
their names blotted out from the next generation.
14 May the iniquity of his fathers be remembered before the Lord;
may the sin of his mother never be blotted out.
15 May their sins always remain before the Lord,
that he may blot out their name from the earth.
16 For he never thought of doing a kindness,
but hounded to death the poor
and the needy and the brokenhearted.
17 He loved to pronounce a curse—
may it come back on him.
He found no pleasure in blessing—
may it be far from him.
18 He wore cursing as his garment;
it entered into his body like water,
into his bones like oil.
19 May it be like a cloak wrapped about him,
like a belt tied forever around him.
20 May this be the Lord’s payment to my accusers,
to those who speak evil of me.
21 But you, Sovereign Lord,
help me for your name’s sake;
out of the goodness of your love, deliver me.
22 For I am poor and needy,
and my heart is wounded within me.
23 I fade away like an evening shadow;
I am shaken off like a locust.
24 My knees give way from fasting;
my body is thin and gaunt.
25 I am an object of scorn to my accusers;
when they see me, they shake their heads.
26 Help me, Lord my God;
save me according to your unfailing love.
27 Let them know that it is your hand,
that you, Lord, have done it.
28 While they curse, may you bless;
may those who attack me be put to shame,
but may your servant rejoice.
29 May my accusers be clothed with disgrace
and wrapped in shame as in a cloak.
30 With my mouth I will greatly extol the Lord;
in the great throng of worshipers I will praise him.
31 For he stands at the right hand of the needy,
to save their lives from those who would condemn them.
Oregon district to drop ‘Lynch’ from school names due to ‘racial implications’
The buildings are named after a FAMILY named Lynch, of course.
Ha! So what’s next? Lynch families renamed? Buried in unmarked graves? So silly
This kind of nonsense makes me crazy. lol
Classy First Lady.
Subject: Melania in Israel
You won’t see this in the mainstream media, or perhaps anywhere outside of Israel…
The most memorable moment from the trip in Israel of president Trump and the First Lady was probably that moment at the entrance to the house of President Rivlin.
“Nechama Rivlin, President Rivlin’s wife, welcomed the First Lady Melania Trump at the door. As they were about to walk inside, Nechama whispered to Melania that she will do her best to catch up with the walking pace, but she might be a bit slower because of her medical condition which requires her to use an oxygen tank. Melania took her hand, looked at her and said: “We’ll walk at any pace you choose”.
And so they walked, slowly, gracefully and proudly, hand in hand.
That, is the moment I choose to cherish. That silent gesture has neither any political significance nor any colorful tone to it, but it is everything.
It is the hope we yearn for when we speak of peace;
It is the kindness we wish to protect when we speak of defeating terror;
It is the dignity we want to teach when we speak of stopping hate;
It is the friendship we pray for when we speak of our unbreakable bond;
In other words, this gesture encompasses everything that is good, kind and human”
– George Deek
The first time I head this I was captivated by both the purity of Judy Collins’s voice and the simple emotions expressed in this song. At the time, I didn’t know that it was actually written by Sandy Denny who’s voice also has a similar transcendental musical quality. Honestly, I vacillate between just who’s versions of this song I like best. One thing that’s certain, however, is that this 20 something Judy ably backed up by the subtle guitar playing of Steven Stills provides a performance that’s as fresh today as it was almost 50 years ago.
That whole album is beautiful.
Another nice one sung by Sandy Denny, with Fairport Convention, a traditional English song I believe.
cleaner audio but I like the gypsy visuals better; remove the leading star
Pray for the North Koreans, that they will be immediately receptive to Americans when we eventually liberate them. I know we will do this. And pray for the starving and fearful there. A great work is going to come their way.
My concerns are for the well being of the nation. Trump should have canceled any and all exemptions to the ACA to begin with. He should also cancel the EPA’s hike of the percentage of ethanol to be added to our gasoline and send it back to the small percentage mandated by the Renewable Fuels Act of 2007 while awaiting repeal. Equal treatment under the law calls for a flat universal (of maybe 10%) income tax and the solution to health care is not subsidizing insurance companies but subsidizing the people by making drug store and health care expenses the one and only tax exemption.
A Christian’s Apology
Wild Bill for America
