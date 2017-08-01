Battle of The NeverTrumpers: Bozell -VS- Flake…

#NeverTrump Brent Bozell takes on #NeverTrump Jeff Flake.
“On behalf of my late father and my family, I am denouncing Senator Jeff Flake and his new book, dishonestly titled, Conscience of a Conservative.
Since entering the Senate in 2013, Jeff Flake has, time and again, proven he is part of the indulgent hypocrisy in Washington. While he waxes poetically about conservative principles, his Conservative Review Liberty score is an abysmal 53%, also known as: “F”. In 2013, I watched first-hand as Flake refused to sign a letter pledging to defund ObamaCare, among his many betrayals to conservatism. Jeff Flake is neither a conservative nor does he have a conscience.
As every conservative leader knows, my father, L. Brent Bozell, Jr., ghost-wrote Conscience of a Conservative for Barry Goldwater. While the Goldwater Institute may own the rights to the book’s title, neither the organization nor Senator Flake have the right to unjustifiably trade on my father’s work. Conscience of a Conservative is the greatest selling polemic in history, and Senator Flake is trading on its reputation to shamelessly promote himself and disguise his own conservative deficiencies. My father would be appalled to see this fraud as the author of the so-called “sequel,” which it most certainly is not.
The media need to know, when reporting on Senator Flake and his “book,” that the author is a deceiver out for personal and financial gain. I also call on my conservative brethren to denounce this impostor, who dishonorably claims to speak for conservatism, in the strongest possible terms.” ~ Brent Bozell
This is quite rich.
I agree with Bozell. Flake the fake has some Balls using that title and even implying he is a conservative. The imposter has one of the lowest conservative voting records by every measure in the Senate.
Flake the Fake…nice ring to it, bumper sticker material 😄
One of the more respectful reporters (John Gizzi / who always says Thank You Sarah when called upon) wrote an article today about Mr. Flake and the fact he is in serious trouble. I have been saying for months that Jeff Flake is a DEAD MAN walking and that he knows it. A recent poll had Kelli Ward up 7% points. That same poll had Flake up 2% points on her two months ago. Flake is also having serious problems raising money!
I actually hope Jeff DeWit runs, former Trump COO during the campaign. He actually polls much better than Ward. However, I will be happy with her taking him out as well!
http://www.newsmax.com/John-Gizzi/jeff-flake-2018-primary-election/2017/02/22/id/774909/
From the article linked above:
Although Arizona’s Republican primary is more than a year away, a new poll shows that freshman Sen. Jeff Flake is already vulnerable to a challenge from the right.
In fact, the Political Marketing International (PMI) poll showed that among likely Republican primary voters in the Grand Canyon State, conservative Kelli Ward actually defeats Flake by 30 to 23 percent.
The survey comes at a time when Ward, former state legislator and osteopathic physician, recently filed to challenge Flake for renomination.
Less than a year after losing to McCain, PMI found, Ward has a recognition rate of 74 percent among Arizona Republicans and independents likely to vote in the GOP primary (which is permitted under state election law).
Flake never endorsed Donald Trump in 2016. Moreover, he has been criticized from conservatives within his own party for his stand on several issues, from his support of the “comprehensive reform” approach to illegal immigration to his long-standing support for the U.S. opening to Cuba executed by Barack Obama.
The latest poll comes two months after the same survey showed Flake barely edging Ward by 31 to 29 percent.
A further sign of Flake’s vulnerability is that, at a time when the average campaign war chest for senators facing the voters in 2018 is $3 million, the Arizonan has raised only $650,000.
The ultimate kiss of death!
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/08/01/jeff-flake-arizona-republicans-trump-241223
From the article linked above:
“I’m not gonna comment on his comments,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who collaborated closely with Flake in the so-called Gang of Eight talks over immigration. “I think he’s one of the finest people I’ve met in politics in terms of his principles and morality.”
Ha! That’s some endorsement! Thank you, Chuckie!
Fleporeblog: I look for your input here on the CTH regarding Flake. I know you are hoping for Jeff DeWitt to run, and I will vote for the candidate with the best chances to beat the Fake Flake. I had written in Dr. Kelli Ward in this last election where she ran for McCain’s seat. I hoped she had done somewhat better against Mccain. Anyway we are here now and I will do my utmost best to defeat Flake.
Kristian I think Flake buried himself with that BS Manifesto! Kelli Ward will primary him as well!
Hopefully the Governor appoints DeWit to replace McCain once he dies! He is the Secretary of the Treasury for the state!
Thank you for the humor and the cat just is the icing on the cake.
Yawn………
I love that cat
That cat makes me laugh. Every. Single. Time.
I’m afraid I’m beginning to mimic that cat.
Well, it’s nice to see Brent Bozell get his back up about something.
He was sort of in the Never-Trumper camp too, wasn’t he…back during the primaries?
Bozell has given some tepid shows of support for Trump since then, but I would’ve liked to see more enthusiasm from him.
I mean…we finally have a Champion in the WH, who is fighting for everything that Bozell has claimed to be ‘for’!
That was my first thought too wheatietoo.
Brent Bozell was a NeverTrumper if I remember right, a very prissy one.
This has upset the little guy, that is for sure.
That’s where the nevertrump pretense grows so tiring. If these people were 100% behind Trump, they’d get nearly everything they’ve said they wanted for *decades*.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Their bluff has been called.
I’m tired of these people calling for patriotism and stabbing their voters in the back.
Line them up write them down and prime all of them.
THIS !!!!
He was a neverTrumper during the primaries, so I am not impressed.
Isnt it ironic today that people like Bozell are applauded at CTH the same day when the ONLY Senator who was a stalwart for PDJT is not?
Has 8-21 and 9-23 got here already?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who at CTH are applauding him??? I’ve only scrolled this far and have seen no signs of such a thing… Maybe I will just stop scrolling right here. Or… curiosity may just allow me to keep going to see this for mehself.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Applauded?
Looking at me wee hands they never came together once……
No one is applauding the NeverTrumpers… what we are doing is enjoying the rats eat each other!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, yes,yes
Alberts, Nobody is applauding – most are only noticing the hypocrisy involved, if you ask me. We all know who Bozell is…..
LikeLike
wheatietoo has nailed it! Once again, I might add… 😉
Thanks, THC…you’re a sugar.
I DENOUNCE MYSELF!
http://thepeoplescube.com/peoples-blog/i-denounce-myself-t1457.html
Bozell contributed to an article in National Review entitled, “Conservatives Against Trump” back in January, 2016. He said Trump “might be the greatest charlatan of them all”. He’s lost all credibility, except he’s right about Jeff Flake.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s because they are excellent at seeing their own junk when others are doing it but not in themselves. So he’s right about Flake because it’s who he is as well. I’d love to see every never Trumper and every Dem ousted in 2018, 2020, and 2022. Replace them all with genuine Tea Party people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Patriots above all else. America First!
LikeLike
I concur.
I think Flake is not running for reelection so he is polishing his resume for lobbyist job in Washington.
LikeLiked by 4 people
SD,
Won’t he have to wait at least five years?
It only applies to executive brand
2018
Oh he is most definitely running here, he has been all over the state holding townhalls, etc.. and flooding us with emails… Doctor Kellie Ward is running against him in the primary next year. Flake is a Romneyite. He is a Mormon. We have a large Mormon population here. His family settled Arizona back in the 1800’s and the town of Snowflake is named for the Snow and Flake families. It was founded in 1878 by Erastus Snow and William Jordan Flake, Mormon pioneers
LikeLiked by 4 people
When describing Jeffy, I always spell “Mormon” with only one “m”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where Flake is concerned, Mormon is an abbreviation for more moron.
LikeLike
I learn so much from hanging out in the Treehouse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
ormon?
Moron….not you Bama
romon, like the noodles or the old coliseum guys with swords and funny helmets and togas.
Well, I can see that Snowflake would fit Flake well because he acts and talks like a Dhimmirat liberal “Snowflake”. I hope AZ voters get rid of this useless leech. Bozo-ell, well that is another story.
Agreed. Flake knows he will lose reelection. He is selling books his true agenda.
That his book was praised by Mr. Mika is proof that the book was written for the “titles” crowd. Those are people who read nothing more than titles and headlines. So, the idea is they’ll get the wrong impression just like the purposefully mis-headlined fake news stories that start out with what sounds like a blockbuster but deep in the story it’s nothing. But how many really bother to read through? Flake is a flake and a fake. Arizona is stuck with two lousy senators and real Commies like Grijalva, all of whom IMO get flush with Soros and drug cartel monies, hence the open borders and amnesty nonsense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmmmm. Makes sense……
SR: he is running. Romney was here a few weeks ago for fundraising for Flake.
LikeLike
Too late for me.
But I get it, keep the money flowing.
Thanks for the cat SD, again! Good ending for the day!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like a Never Trump cat fight to me. Meow, hiss hiss…..
I say for twenty bucks he’d carry a dead rat in his mouth. Guess which one I’m talking about (snicker)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Safest bet ever….
Which reminds me… I have been waiting to get to see them start eating each other! What is it you guys always say?
Moar popcorn please! Never touch the stuff myself… on the wagon past a decade now. lol
Fantastic ! Throw down , Brent Bozell . Let’s see if Juan McAmnesty will stick up for his girlfriend . Boy is this going to be fun .
LikeLiked by 2 people
He will if Lynn “de” or soros tells him to!
Flake has got to be one of the slimiest anti-American vermin I have ever seen. I know nothing about his rise to this position…and really do not want to know,
C’mon AZ…you can really do better than this…
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yes! He does… he reminds me of about 500 or so people who also happen to hang around the sewer I also call the district of criminals. Funny how they all acquire that same look, or bring it with them. 😉
A pair of pre-Trump relics fighting over whose fake principles are more real. Laughable!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Drat!!! I have not received my monthly popcorn allowance from the Kremlin yet. Guess I’ll just have to make do with Himalayan salt….
LikeLiked by 10 people
Caviar dip. Yum!
Use the pink Himalayan salt for popcorn…it makes watching faux conservative so much more enjoyable. Ok… full disclosure…..I Iied about that….. salt is salt ; )
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t stand either one of these guys. One is pompous and the other is, well, a flake.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Guys like Flake and Bozell are no different than Libtards;……..No practicality and no common sense. Basically, arrogant elitist jerks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Flake is the RINO party in totality. Nine months after our President wins he is writing a book trashing him and being welcomed like a hero on all the Fake News, including Brett Baier and Fox and Friends…Keep it up…Most of us are tuned out of this circus..
LikeLiked by 6 people
Couldn’t stomach watching Flake on Special Report last night. Bret’s show was all I watched of FOX anymore. Now . . .
LikeLike
surely you were already tired of Krauthammer before last night. He’s a holier than thou old fool.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unfortunately, my former hero Kraut has fallen away from my sphere of influencers. I’ve been a fan of his since the 70s when he was writing for the New Republic. We were both libertarians. But now, he is in a Never-Trump hole and can’t seem to dig his way out . Sad.
LikeLike
He’s “calling on his conservative brethren”….hahahaaa.
That’s a nice touch.
I wonder who he hopes to rouse with that call-to-arms.
George Will?
Bill Kristol?
Trump Supporters have long memories.
Maybe I shouldn’t scoff at Bozell…at least he is bowing up at the odious Flakester.
And that’s something, right?
It’s just that, Bozell could have been a lot more supportive of our “conservative brethren” Candidate Trump…and come to his aid when it would have been a big help.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I know right? My first thoughts was your first sentence, followed by your second, third, fourth and fifth lines. 👍
Ever since I learned Bozell was and in my humble opinion, still is a never trumper, he has become bozo the clown bozell to me. He needs to put aide his asinine two faced outrage and zip his lips. Talk to the hand bozo bozell ✋️
LikeLiked by 4 people
ooooooooooooooooo hand convo… this can’t be good ; )
Bozoell is probly moar likely to be pissed that he didn’t think of resurrecting the book somehow to boost himself in standing with… with, ? Ah, the globalist nevertrumpers with all the stolen loot! That must be it…
Not a fan of Bozell. But it IS nice to see somebody taking it to Flake – especially another Fake Conservative.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
This article had some of Flake’s passages. He criticizes DJT , supports Jeb! , and embraces the moniker of globalist.
“Flake is an ardent supporter of free trade, which used to be a pillar of the Republican Party but now is under attack from Trump and others who support protectionist approaches. Flake is a critic of Trump’s decision to scuttle the Trans-Pacific Partnership and intention to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.
He embraces the term “globalist,” which many Trump supporters hurl as a pejorative.
“Seemingly overnight, the word globalist became a grave insult among people in my party who also call themselves ‘conservative,'” he writes. “… In this country, we are less than 5 percent of the world’s population. We are 20 percent of the world’s economic output. And if we don’t trade, we don’t grow. Given the alternatives, I’ll take the globalist moniker, thank you.”
http://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/arizona/2017/08/02/jeff-flake-book-reelection-campaign/527657001/
Good for Brent. I’ll take him over Flake any day.
I’ll pass on both. Bozo Bozell is a never Trump. He can talk till he’s blue in the face regarding conservatives values, in my book he rates as a huge disappointment for not getting behind DJT. Begone Never Trumper Bozo Bozell.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lest some forget what got us here (the election of President Trump, the disgust with RINO’s) I will post an episode of Intellectual Froglegs from March of 2014. Joe Dan was right on the money.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“…and the Liberals are screaming everything but the Truth.”
~ Joe Dan Gorman
Still true today, Joe Dan!
They do tend to think, the louder they yell the more ” truthful” they are…..rather odd pee-po I’d say……
Every time one of these morons speaks I find it impossible to not want to kick something.
I’m an American. I do not have a problem with, nor do I see any problem with, immigrants coming to this country. Never have and never will.
I have strong objections to “Illegal immigration” and to being told that I’m to ignorant to know the difference between the two.
I want to know why some people have been on a list for 15+ years from Mexico waiting to come to America? Why isn’t anyone fighting for them? Why do we insist on protecting those that refused to use the system, and ignore those that are working in the system?
So no Jeff, once again you and the rest are totally wrong. I am not against immigration. I am against illegal immigration. I’m against people sneaking in and taking advantage of our government, when others are signing up, paying the fee each year and trying their best to do it legally.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m sorry, I can’t agree. I am against immigration and here’s why. I want my American history and my American culture. Our schools are not teaching our history or our constitution and if they are teaching of our founders, it’s to denigrate them. We’re bringing in people who want the stuff, but know nothing of the freedom our forefathers came and fought for. We, the citizens, are being forced to give our institutions over to the immigrants or be called xenophobes. With civil rights laws the way they are, placement in colleges and jobs will go to the immigrant first. Much of the time we’re forced to support them, pay their medical bills, pay for their college education where they are brainwashed against us and raise their fists to us and demand for us to give to them are birthright. They also are first in line for government grants or loans to start businesses at little to no interest because they are minorities. No. It’s time to put a halt to immigration until such time as we can get our house in order and stop the insanity
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent! I agree with you Contrary…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
guess what because they have ignored the illegals now we must limit the legals…. too many…
LikeLike
What an absolute disgrace to have both Jeff Flake and John Mccain as our Senators.
Thank God we will soon be rid of both. Aside from the brain dead LDS who can be counted on to vote for Flake in the primary, there is not much support for this globalist shill.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I feel you John… try having Boxer and Feinstein as Senators—and now Kamalla and Feinsten…someday I just want to punch myself in the head….. and repeat like a mantra Why ? Why ? Why ?
You think that’s bad, i get to have Dick Turban and Tammy Duckworth for senators….gag!
This globalist shill (Flake) is trying to position himself for a run at the Presidency or at least consideration for a VP spot. I believe he thinks if he can get enough spin out of the book that he will be able to dupe Arizona voters again. When the polls start looking bad in 2018 for him it would not surprise me to see him decide not to run rather than get his azz handed to him. He will say he is preparing to challenge for the presidency. That’s the way these egomaniac narcissistic sissy boys think.
There’s not an iota of difference between these two virulent nevertrumpers. A pox on both of themy. I still recall Bozell’s open letter against Trump published on Breitbart:
http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/04/26/brent-bozell-an-open-letter-to-conservative-friends-supporting-donald-trump/
LikeLiked by 1 person
This encapsulates the entire problem with “ideology-based” big-c Conservatism and why it has failed. No more than ten percent of its proponents are cultists who would prefer to die in their ivory towers rather than embrace practicality, and the other ninety percent are playing a long con. Emerson had men like Flake in mind when he turned a Boswell phrase to say “The louder he talked of his honor, the faster we counted our spoons.” Cultists and con men don’t make nations great again.
Limbaugh often laments Trump isn’t an ideological conservative. Duh Rush, that’s the point. Trump’s starting point is an emotion- a love for America and its people- and not an academically-derived principle or a cynical calculation. Which is not say Trump lacks intellect or fails to apply it, but it is this love- not pre-constructed logic-which motivates him.
This what makes Trump stronger than others in American political life, despite his lack of experience. This what attracts people to Trump, in spite of his brash personality. This is what allows Trump to see possibilities when others cannot. This is both the ends and the means of “winning.”
Meanwhile, the cultists and con-men squabble over book titles and who is the rightful claimant to the ash piles of their movement. Men of great ambition but little vision make for petty individuals.
“The only books we had were the Bible, the Catechism, Watt’s Pslams, and the hymns and the almanacs… what we meant in going for those Redcoats was this: we had always been free, and we meant to be free always. They didn’t mean we should.”
-Captain Levi Preston, 91 years old, on why he and his fellow Minutemen fought at Lexington and Concord.
President Trump’s probably never heard this quote, but its echoes drive him. And in that sense, he has a better understanding of what America is and ought to be than the Brent Bozells and Jeff Flakes of the world could ever hope to.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually, Trump’s decisions have been extremely conservative, far more conservative than any of the other Rs in the campaign would have been had they won.
Can anyone here conceived of any of the other presidential candidate barring transexuals from the military, for example? None would have been conservative on immigration, and perhaps one would have recognized a good Supreme Court justice candidate if he saw one. On issue after issue–2nd amendment, borders, culture, strong military, deregulation, crime, religious freedom, etc. Trump has absolutely embraced conservative issues.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t disagree. The contention is that Trump doesn’t fit the “Conservative” brand as formulated by academics and marketed for mass consumption by corrupt politicians.
Limbaugh is correct that Trump isn’t a “Conservative” in that sense, but unlike Limbaugh I believe that is a good thing.
Trump keeps it simple: he asks what’s good for America and its people, and tries to do it. There’s no need for intellectual semantics or street corner grifts in such a mission. He means to make America great again, and keep it that way.
Damn the ideology, full speed ahead.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are right…the only box you can put President Trump in is the “American” box. He believes what the true American spirit believes. He is not conservative, he is not liberal, he is not in the middle…he is an American and he will do whatever it takes to keep America America.
Absolutely Sherlock, absolutely!
Hum-Drum folks like Bozell and Flake are ‘shallow ideologues’ looking to have the last word and make a lot of bucks.
President Donald J. Trump is the Tea Party POTUS; a pragmatist with a big splash of a real conservative. He is bold, he is brash, he is honest, he is straight forward, he owns the downside and moves to the upside all in one swoop. And did I mention he loves people, he loves this country; he fights for and protects what he loves.
There is no comparison.
These ‘conservatives’ have no idea who President Trump is and they never will, b/c they are not Real Conservatives! They are Faux Conservatives.
For that, I thank God everyday for our Tea Party POTUS and exposing the Faux Conservatives.
Bravo, well stated!!!
Never-Trumper infighting….
“Oh boy, is this great?!”
A house divided against itself cannot stand. So, be on the lookout for the Republican party to start visibly crumbling as midterm elections oust fakers and neverTrumpers to the consternation of many of them and riotous joy of the masses!
Actually, Bozell is standing up for what Barry Goldwater believed. Bozell, Sr. wrote about Goldwater’s beliefs were. Flake is trying to trade on Barry Goldwater’s beliefs hoping to fool the Arizona voters again. Flake does not believe one word Goldwater believed: in fact, Flake doesn’t even believe what he wrote. Just a flim-flam man.
Both are poster boys for why “conservatives” keep losing.
Two Nevertrumps do not make a Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Careful, boys. Don’t sprain your wrists swinging those frilly gloves at each other.
Does it matter who they turn on? Nothing from either of these two scumbags is about love of country, integrity or honor. It’s about money & power. Always has been & always will be
NeverTrumpers aren’t a group of friends ideologically opposed to Trump. They’re not ideological in the least, & they could care less what’s good or bad for the country. If their globalist owners wanted them to be for Trump they’d be singing his praises
These people will turn on each other on a dime. They’d sell their own mothers for a bag of cash. Their loyalty is to whoever writes the largest check
People like them are utterly void of humanity, soulless individuals who’s only objective in life is to profit no matter the consequences of their actions on their country & their people
Bozell speaks of dishonor & being appalled? Look in the mirror Brent. If your father was a good American & a true conservative, then you dishonor him & he’d be appalled by you
