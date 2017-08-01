Battle of The NeverTrumpers: Bozell -VS- Flake…

Posted on August 1, 2017

#NeverTrump Brent Bozell takes on #NeverTrump Jeff Flake.

“On behalf of my late father and my family, I am denouncing Senator Jeff Flake and his new book, dishonestly titled, Conscience of a Conservative.

Since entering the Senate in 2013, Jeff Flake has, time and again, proven he is part of the indulgent hypocrisy in Washington. While he waxes poetically about conservative principles, his Conservative Review Liberty score is an abysmal 53%, also known as: “F”. In 2013, I watched first-hand as Flake refused to sign a letter pledging to defund ObamaCare, among his many betrayals to conservatism. Jeff Flake is neither a conservative nor does he have a conscience.

As every conservative leader knows, my father, L. Brent Bozell, Jr., ghost-wrote Conscience of a Conservative for Barry Goldwater. While the Goldwater Institute may own the rights to the book’s title, neither the organization nor Senator Flake have the right to unjustifiably trade on my father’s work. Conscience of a Conservative is the greatest selling polemic in history, and Senator Flake is trading on its reputation to shamelessly promote himself and disguise his own conservative deficiencies. My father would be appalled to see this fraud as the author of the so-called “sequel,” which it most certainly is not.

The media need to know, when reporting on Senator Flake and his “book,” that the author is a deceiver out for personal and financial gain.  I also call on my conservative brethren to denounce this impostor, who dishonorably claims to speak for conservatism, in the strongest possible terms.”   ~ Brent Bozell

Suspicious Trump-cat says:

“Hey when you get all done with that, can I just eat the rat”?

105 Responses to Battle of The NeverTrumpers: Bozell -VS- Flake…

  1. Joe Blow says:
    August 1, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    This is quite rich.

    Reply
    • Joanne Avella says:
      August 1, 2017 at 11:41 pm

      I agree with Bozell. Flake the fake has some Balls using that title and even implying he is a conservative. The imposter has one of the lowest conservative voting records by every measure in the Senate.

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      August 1, 2017 at 11:48 pm

      One of the more respectful reporters (John Gizzi / who always says Thank You Sarah when called upon) wrote an article today about Mr. Flake and the fact he is in serious trouble. I have been saying for months that Jeff Flake is a DEAD MAN walking and that he knows it. A recent poll had Kelli Ward up 7% points. That same poll had Flake up 2% points on her two months ago. Flake is also having serious problems raising money!

      I actually hope Jeff DeWit runs, former Trump COO during the campaign. He actually polls much better than Ward. However, I will be happy with her taking him out as well!

      http://www.newsmax.com/John-Gizzi/jeff-flake-2018-primary-election/2017/02/22/id/774909/

      From the article linked above:

      Although Arizona’s Republican primary is more than a year away, a new poll shows that freshman Sen. Jeff Flake is already vulnerable to a challenge from the right.

      In fact, the Political Marketing International (PMI) poll showed that among likely Republican primary voters in the Grand Canyon State, conservative Kelli Ward actually defeats Flake by 30 to 23 percent.

      The survey comes at a time when Ward, former state legislator and osteopathic physician, recently filed to challenge Flake for renomination.

      Less than a year after losing to McCain, PMI found, Ward has a recognition rate of 74 percent among Arizona Republicans and independents likely to vote in the GOP primary (which is permitted under state election law).

      Flake never endorsed Donald Trump in 2016. Moreover, he has been criticized from conservatives within his own party for his stand on several issues, from his support of the “comprehensive reform” approach to illegal immigration to his long-standing support for the U.S. opening to Cuba executed by Barack Obama.

      The latest poll comes two months after the same survey showed Flake barely edging Ward by 31 to 29 percent.

      A further sign of Flake’s vulnerability is that, at a time when the average campaign war chest for senators facing the voters in 2018 is $3 million, the Arizonan has raised only $650,000.

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        August 2, 2017 at 12:07 am

        The ultimate kiss of death!

        http://www.politico.com/story/2017/08/01/jeff-flake-arizona-republicans-trump-241223

        From the article linked above:

        “I’m not gonna comment on his comments,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who collaborated closely with Flake in the so-called Gang of Eight talks over immigration. “I think he’s one of the finest people I’ve met in politics in terms of his principles and morality.”

        Reply
      • Kristin says:
        August 2, 2017 at 12:19 am

        Fleporeblog: I look for your input here on the CTH regarding Flake. I know you are hoping for Jeff DeWitt to run, and I will vote for the candidate with the best chances to beat the Fake Flake. I had written in Dr. Kelli Ward in this last election where she ran for McCain’s seat. I hoped she had done somewhat better against Mccain. Anyway we are here now and I will do my utmost best to defeat Flake.

        Reply
        • fleporeblog says:
          August 2, 2017 at 12:23 am

          Kristian I think Flake buried himself with that BS Manifesto! Kelli Ward will primary him as well!

          Hopefully the Governor appoints DeWit to replace McCain once he dies! He is the Secretary of the Treasury for the state!

          Reply
    • rinoranch2017 says:
      August 2, 2017 at 12:32 am

      Thank you for the humor and the cat just is the icing on the cake.

      Reply
  3. Lulu says:
    August 1, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    I love that cat

    Reply
  4. sundance says:
    August 1, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Reply
  5. SR says:
    August 1, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    I think Flake is not running for reelection so he is polishing his resume for lobbyist job in Washington.

    Reply
  6. Joe says:
    August 1, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Too late for me.

    But I get it, keep the money flowing.

    Reply
  7. free73735 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Thanks for the cat SD, again! Good ending for the day!

    Reply
  8. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 1, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Looks like a Never Trump cat fight to me. Meow, hiss hiss…..

    I say for twenty bucks he’d carry a dead rat in his mouth. Guess which one I’m talking about (snicker)

    Reply
  9. Chris Geddes says:
    August 1, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Fantastic ! Throw down , Brent Bozell . Let’s see if Juan McAmnesty will stick up for his girlfriend . Boy is this going to be fun .

    Reply
  10. WSB says:
    August 1, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Flake has got to be one of the slimiest anti-American vermin I have ever seen. I know nothing about his rise to this position…and really do not want to know,

    C’mon AZ…you can really do better than this…

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      August 1, 2017 at 11:56 pm

      Yes! He does… he reminds me of about 500 or so people who also happen to hang around the sewer I also call the district of criminals. Funny how they all acquire that same look, or bring it with them. 😉

      Reply
  11. Sedanka says:
    August 1, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    A pair of pre-Trump relics fighting over whose fake principles are more real. Laughable!

    Reply
  12. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    August 1, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Drat!!! I have not received my monthly popcorn allowance from the Kremlin yet. Guess I’ll just have to make do with Himalayan salt….

    Reply
  13. Owlen Rose says:
    August 1, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    I can’t stand either one of these guys. One is pompous and the other is, well, a flake.

    Reply
  14. fangdog says:
    August 1, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Guys like Flake and Bozell are no different than Libtards;……..No practicality and no common sense. Basically, arrogant elitist jerks.

    Reply
  15. ALEX says:
    August 1, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Flake is the RINO party in totality. Nine months after our President wins he is writing a book trashing him and being welcomed like a hero on all the Fake News, including Brett Baier and Fox and Friends…Keep it up…Most of us are tuned out of this circus..

    Reply
    • BAMAFan says:
      August 1, 2017 at 11:38 pm

      Couldn’t stomach watching Flake on Special Report last night. Bret’s show was all I watched of FOX anymore. Now . . .

      Reply
      • Dixie says:
        August 2, 2017 at 12:07 am

        surely you were already tired of Krauthammer before last night. He’s a holier than thou old fool.

        Reply
        • BAMAFan says:
          August 2, 2017 at 12:19 am

          Unfortunately, my former hero Kraut has fallen away from my sphere of influencers. I’ve been a fan of his since the 70s when he was writing for the New Republic. We were both libertarians. But now, he is in a Never-Trump hole and can’t seem to dig his way out . Sad.

          Reply
  16. wheatietoo says:
    August 1, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    He’s “calling on his conservative brethren”….hahahaaa.

    That’s a nice touch.
    I wonder who he hopes to rouse with that call-to-arms.
    George Will?
    Bill Kristol?

    Trump Supporters have long memories.

    Maybe I shouldn’t scoff at Bozell…at least he is bowing up at the odious Flakester.
    And that’s something, right?

    It’s just that, Bozell could have been a lot more supportive of our “conservative brethren” Candidate Trump…and come to his aid when it would have been a big help.

    Reply
    • Fe says:
      August 1, 2017 at 11:45 pm

      I know right? My first thoughts was your first sentence, followed by your second, third, fourth and fifth lines. 👍

      Ever since I learned Bozell was and in my humble opinion, still is a never trumper, he has become bozo the clown bozell to me. He needs to put aide his asinine two faced outrage and zip his lips. Talk to the hand bozo bozell ✋️

      Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      August 2, 2017 at 12:01 am

      Bozoell is probly moar likely to be pissed that he didn’t think of resurrecting the book somehow to boost himself in standing with… with, ? Ah, the globalist nevertrumpers with all the stolen loot! That must be it…

      Reply
  17. sunnydaze says:
    August 1, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Not a fan of Bozell. But it IS nice to see somebody taking it to Flake – especially another Fake Conservative.

    Reply
  18. anotherworriedmom says:
    August 1, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    I think flavored popcorn will be good this time. I definitely need more.

    Reply
  19. LBB says:
    August 1, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    This article had some of Flake’s passages. He criticizes DJT , supports Jeb! , and embraces the moniker of globalist.

    “Flake is an ardent supporter of free trade, which used to be a pillar of the Republican Party but now is under attack from Trump and others who support protectionist approaches. Flake is a critic of Trump’s decision to scuttle the Trans-Pacific Partnership and intention to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

    He embraces the term “globalist,” which many Trump supporters hurl as a pejorative.

    “Seemingly overnight, the word globalist became a grave insult among people in my party who also call themselves ‘conservative,'” he writes. “… In this country, we are less than 5 percent of the world’s population. We are 20 percent of the world’s economic output. And if we don’t trade, we don’t grow. Given the alternatives, I’ll take the globalist moniker, thank you.”

    http://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/arizona/2017/08/02/jeff-flake-book-reelection-campaign/527657001/

    Reply
  20. dogsmaw says:
    August 1, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Am I Ever Gonna Change

    I’m tired of being me,
    And I don’t like what I see,
    I’m not who I appear to be
    So I start off every day,
    Down on my knees I will pray,
    For a change in any way
    But as the day goes by,
    I live through another lie,
    If it’s any wonder why

    Am I ever gonna change
    Will I always stay the same
    If I say one thing,
    Then I do the other
    It’s the same old song,
    That goes on forever
    Am I ever gonna change
    I’m the only one to blame
    When I think I’m right,
    I wind up wrong
    It’s a futile fight,
    Gone on too long

    Please tell me if it’s true,
    Am I too old to start anew,
    Cause that’s what I want to do
    But time and time again,
    When I think I can,
    I fall short in the end
    So why do I even try,
    Will it matter when I die,
    Can anyone hear my cry?

    Am I ever gonna change
    Take it day by day
    My will is weak
    And my flesh too strong
    This peace I seek
    Till thy kingdom comes

    Written by: GARY F. CHERONE, NUNO BETTENCOURT

    Reply
  21. luke says:
    August 1, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Good for Brent. I’ll take him over Flake any day.

    Reply
    • Fe says:
      August 1, 2017 at 11:51 pm

      I’ll pass on both. Bozo Bozell is a never Trump. He can talk till he’s blue in the face regarding conservatives values, in my book he rates as a huge disappointment for not getting behind DJT. Begone Never Trumper Bozo Bozell.

      Reply
  22. dilonsfo says:
    August 1, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Lest some forget what got us here (the election of President Trump, the disgust with RINO’s) I will post an episode of Intellectual Froglegs from March of 2014. Joe Dan was right on the money.

    Reply
  23. areyoustillalive says:
    August 1, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Every time one of these morons speaks I find it impossible to not want to kick something.

    I’m an American. I do not have a problem with, nor do I see any problem with, immigrants coming to this country. Never have and never will.
    I have strong objections to “Illegal immigration” and to being told that I’m to ignorant to know the difference between the two.

    I want to know why some people have been on a list for 15+ years from Mexico waiting to come to America? Why isn’t anyone fighting for them? Why do we insist on protecting those that refused to use the system, and ignore those that are working in the system?

    So no Jeff, once again you and the rest are totally wrong. I am not against immigration. I am against illegal immigration. I’m against people sneaking in and taking advantage of our government, when others are signing up, paying the fee each year and trying their best to do it legally.

    Reply
    • Contrarymary says:
      August 2, 2017 at 12:00 am

      I’m sorry, I can’t agree. I am against immigration and here’s why. I want my American history and my American culture. Our schools are not teaching our history or our constitution and if they are teaching of our founders, it’s to denigrate them. We’re bringing in people who want the stuff, but know nothing of the freedom our forefathers came and fought for. We, the citizens, are being forced to give our institutions over to the immigrants or be called xenophobes. With civil rights laws the way they are, placement in colleges and jobs will go to the immigrant first. Much of the time we’re forced to support them, pay their medical bills, pay for their college education where they are brainwashed against us and raise their fists to us and demand for us to give to them are birthright. They also are first in line for government grants or loans to start businesses at little to no interest because they are minorities. No. It’s time to put a halt to immigration until such time as we can get our house in order and stop the insanity

      Reply
    • TPW says:
      August 2, 2017 at 12:31 am

      guess what because they have ignored the illegals now we must limit the legals…. too many…

      Reply
  24. John Matrix says:
    August 1, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    What an absolute disgrace to have both Jeff Flake and John Mccain as our Senators.
    Thank God we will soon be rid of both. Aside from the brain dead LDS who can be counted on to vote for Flake in the primary, there is not much support for this globalist shill.

    Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      August 2, 2017 at 12:06 am

      I feel you John… try having Boxer and Feinstein as Senators—and now Kamalla and Feinsten…someday I just want to punch myself in the head….. and repeat like a mantra Why ? Why ? Why ?

      Reply
    • dilonsfo says:
      August 2, 2017 at 12:10 am

      This globalist shill (Flake) is trying to position himself for a run at the Presidency or at least consideration for a VP spot. I believe he thinks if he can get enough spin out of the book that he will be able to dupe Arizona voters again. When the polls start looking bad in 2018 for him it would not surprise me to see him decide not to run rather than get his azz handed to him. He will say he is preparing to challenge for the presidency. That’s the way these egomaniac narcissistic sissy boys think.

      Reply
  25. Stringy theory says:
    August 1, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    There’s not an iota of difference between these two virulent nevertrumpers. A pox on both of themy. I still recall Bozell’s open letter against Trump published on Breitbart:
    http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/04/26/brent-bozell-an-open-letter-to-conservative-friends-supporting-donald-trump/

    Reply
  26. keeler says:
    August 1, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    And this is why America can’t have nice things.

    This encapsulates the entire problem with “ideology-based” big-c Conservatism and why it has failed. No more than ten percent of its proponents are cultists who would prefer to die in their ivory towers rather than embrace practicality, and the other ninety percent are playing a long con. Emerson had men like Flake in mind when he turned a Boswell phrase to say “The louder he talked of his honor, the faster we counted our spoons.” Cultists and con men don’t make nations great again.

    Limbaugh often laments Trump isn’t an ideological conservative. Duh Rush, that’s the point. Trump’s starting point is an emotion- a love for America and its people- and not an academically-derived principle or a cynical calculation. Which is not say Trump lacks intellect or fails to apply it, but it is this love- not pre-constructed logic-which motivates him.

    This what makes Trump stronger than others in American political life, despite his lack of experience. This what attracts people to Trump, in spite of his brash personality. This is what allows Trump to see possibilities when others cannot. This is both the ends and the means of “winning.”

    Meanwhile, the cultists and con-men squabble over book titles and who is the rightful claimant to the ash piles of their movement. Men of great ambition but little vision make for petty individuals.

    “The only books we had were the Bible, the Catechism, Watt’s Pslams, and the hymns and the almanacs… what we meant in going for those Redcoats was this: we had always been free, and we meant to be free always. They didn’t mean we should.”

    -Captain Levi Preston, 91 years old, on why he and his fellow Minutemen fought at Lexington and Concord.

    President Trump’s probably never heard this quote, but its echoes drive him. And in that sense, he has a better understanding of what America is and ought to be than the Brent Bozells and Jeff Flakes of the world could ever hope to.

    Reply
    • Sherlock says:
      August 1, 2017 at 11:52 pm

      Actually, Trump’s decisions have been extremely conservative, far more conservative than any of the other Rs in the campaign would have been had they won.

      Can anyone here conceived of any of the other presidential candidate barring transexuals from the military, for example? None would have been conservative on immigration, and perhaps one would have recognized a good Supreme Court justice candidate if he saw one. On issue after issue–2nd amendment, borders, culture, strong military, deregulation, crime, religious freedom, etc. Trump has absolutely embraced conservative issues.

      Reply
      • keeler says:
        August 2, 2017 at 12:05 am

        I don’t disagree. The contention is that Trump doesn’t fit the “Conservative” brand as formulated by academics and marketed for mass consumption by corrupt politicians.

        Limbaugh is correct that Trump isn’t a “Conservative” in that sense, but unlike Limbaugh I believe that is a good thing.

        Trump keeps it simple: he asks what’s good for America and its people, and tries to do it. There’s no need for intellectual semantics or street corner grifts in such a mission. He means to make America great again, and keep it that way.

        Damn the ideology, full speed ahead.

        Reply
        • dilonsfo says:
          August 2, 2017 at 12:19 am

          You are right…the only box you can put President Trump in is the “American” box. He believes what the true American spirit believes. He is not conservative, he is not liberal, he is not in the middle…he is an American and he will do whatever it takes to keep America America.

          Reply
      • abigailstraight says:
        August 2, 2017 at 12:12 am

        Absolutely Sherlock, absolutely!
        Hum-Drum folks like Bozell and Flake are ‘shallow ideologues’ looking to have the last word and make a lot of bucks.
        President Donald J. Trump is the Tea Party POTUS; a pragmatist with a big splash of a real conservative. He is bold, he is brash, he is honest, he is straight forward, he owns the downside and moves to the upside all in one swoop. And did I mention he loves people, he loves this country; he fights for and protects what he loves.
        There is no comparison.
        These ‘conservatives’ have no idea who President Trump is and they never will, b/c they are not Real Conservatives! They are Faux Conservatives.
        For that, I thank God everyday for our Tea Party POTUS and exposing the Faux Conservatives.

        Reply
    • Fe says:
      August 1, 2017 at 11:55 pm

      Bravo, well stated!!!

      Reply
  27. JoD says:
    August 1, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Never-Trumper infighting….
    “Oh boy, is this great?!”

    Reply
    • jmclever says:
      August 2, 2017 at 12:13 am

      A house divided against itself cannot stand. So, be on the lookout for the Republican party to start visibly crumbling as midterm elections oust fakers and neverTrumpers to the consternation of many of them and riotous joy of the masses!

      Like

      Reply
    • dilonsfo says:
      August 2, 2017 at 12:23 am

      Actually, Bozell is standing up for what Barry Goldwater believed. Bozell, Sr. wrote about Goldwater’s beliefs were. Flake is trying to trade on Barry Goldwater’s beliefs hoping to fool the Arizona voters again. Flake does not believe one word Goldwater believed: in fact, Flake doesn’t even believe what he wrote. Just a flim-flam man.

      Like

      Reply
  28. paulraven1 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    Both are poster boys for why “conservatives” keep losing.

    Reply
  29. jackphatz says:
    August 1, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    Two Nevertrumps do not make a Trump!

    Reply
  30. kimosaabe says:
    August 1, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    Reply
  31. Frank says:
    August 2, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Careful, boys. Don’t sprain your wrists swinging those frilly gloves at each other.

    Reply
  32. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 2, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Does it matter who they turn on? Nothing from either of these two scumbags is about love of country, integrity or honor. It’s about money & power. Always has been & always will be

    NeverTrumpers aren’t a group of friends ideologically opposed to Trump. They’re not ideological in the least, & they could care less what’s good or bad for the country. If their globalist owners wanted them to be for Trump they’d be singing his praises

    These people will turn on each other on a dime. They’d sell their own mothers for a bag of cash. Their loyalty is to whoever writes the largest check

    People like them are utterly void of humanity, soulless individuals who’s only objective in life is to profit no matter the consequences of their actions on their country & their people

    Bozell speaks of dishonor & being appalled? Look in the mirror Brent. If your father was a good American & a true conservative, then you dishonor him & he’d be appalled by you

    Reply

