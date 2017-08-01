August 1st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #194

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

146 Responses to August 1st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #194

  citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Presidential Retweet:

  kimosaabe says:
    August 1, 2017 at 12:20 am

  citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Rick Perry Retweets:

    fleporeblog says:
      August 1, 2017 at 12:30 am

      We are absolutely WINNING! Rick Perry thank you because what you, Ryan Zinke, Secretary Pruitt and Secretary Purdue are doing is INCREDIBLE!

      I listened to Corey Lewandoski and Laura Ingraham. Bought of them are out in left field when it comes to our President and his first six months in office. These people don’t realize that our President doesn’t intend on filling many of those 4,000+ positions. He realizes they are a total waste of money. What he has done from day one was get this country ready to rock and roll when it comes to Energy. Secretary Zinke has been freeing up land and water for companies to lease and begin fracking. That process is ongoing and nonstop. Secretary Perry has been spearheading the completion of the Dakota pipeline. The Keystone pipeline is close to beginning.

      Our country has been exporting more coal than one can imagine! A 61% increase from a year ago. Our EPA Secretary has rolled back all the Obamacare regulations. The Paris Accord is a thing of the past. Our President has the Three Seas Countries on the verge of purchasing all their gas needs from us. Poland received their first shipment of LNG in June. Our VP is currently visiting three additional Eastern European countries to once again discuss them purchasing gas from us. President Modi of India is on the cusp of purchasing LNG from us. South Korea signed a $15 billion dollar agreement for LNG.

      Our President talked about 7 additional pipelines he is going to give the ok too. Gas prices have remained at a very low cost per gallon in the summer. Normally gas prices skyrocket in the summer. Imagine what the price will be in the winter.

      Secretary Purdue is liberating our farmers! We are selling beef to China for the first time in 13 years. The total amount is close to $2.5 billion dollars in beef sales.

      Our Energy push has led us to a point that it will become sound economics to manufacture in the US again. We are on the cusp of that happening! When we turn that corner, MAGA will become so much easier. 3% to 4% GDP becomes possible without Healthcare or Tax Reform even occurring. If those two pieces fall, 5% to 7% GDP is not out of the realm of possibility.

      Walmart is ready to pull the trigger on US Manufacturing! They would need 1.5 million workers.

      https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/economy/2017/07/26/walmart-unveils-roadmap-create-1-5-million-new-us-manufacturing-jobs/

      From the article linked above:

      Walmart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) on Wednesday unveiled a “policy roadmap” to create 1.5 million new jobs and “renew” the U.S. manufacturing sector. The 10-point plan (viewable below) aims to “recapture” an estimated $300 billion in imported consumer goods and spur growth in domestic manufacturing.

      “As we’ve worked over the last four years alongside our suppliers toward our goal to source an additional $250 billion in products that support American jobs, we’ve learned a great deal about the challenges our suppliers face in domestic manufacturing,” said Cindi Marsiglio, Vice President for U.S. Sourcing and Manufacturing. “The good news is we’ve also learned how to overcome the challenges and, because of our experience, Walmart is uniquely positioned to help facilitate broad engagement in accelerating the expansion of U.S. manufacturing.”

      The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported last month its closely-watched manufacturing index (PMI) came in at 57.9 in June, beating the 55.1 consensus forecast. It was the strongest reading in almost 3 years, since August 2014.

      Under the Trump Administration, Walmart believes there is an opportunity to cut into the $650 billion of consumer goods that are currently imported, including furniture, cookware, and sporting goods.

      “Every $100 billion of retailer spend that is on-shored has the potential to create over 500,000 direct manufacturing jobs, which could potentially result in an additional 1.5 million indirect jobs,” the “Policy Roadmap to Renew U.S. Manufacturing” states. “With the right policies and industry tactics, the U.S. can strengthen our manufacturing industry and drastically reduce long-term unemployment by both driving job creation and upskilling a workforce capable of excelling in newly created manufacturing positions.”

      Please believe in our President! He has and will never ever let us down!

      Marygrace Powers says:
        August 1, 2017 at 12:47 am

        Thank you flep for your enthusiasm and
        hard work/I really appreciate your updates.

        President Trump is simply an amazing man.
        God Bless him and the entire Trump family. MAGA

      Alexsandra says:
        August 1, 2017 at 12:50 am

        http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/trump-cabinet-members-attend-bible-study-together/article/2630194

        Interesting. Perry, Zinke and Perdue are part of a weekly White House Bible study. Pompeo, DeVos, and Sessions also attend, and Pence does when he can. POTUS does not attend but gets a copy of the weekly study.

        I saw another article earlier today I cannot locate that says this is the first time there has been any bible study there by such high-level cabinet members in over 100 years.

      Wend says:
        August 1, 2017 at 1:16 am

        I like Corey but he has to be somewhat disgruntled – and Laura is working my last nerve.

      Sylvia Avery says:
        August 1, 2017 at 1:24 am

        I decided to support WalMart in this endeavor. They have free shipping. I refuse to enrich Bezos. I have tried several small orders and it worked just fine.

        fleporeblog says:
          August 1, 2017 at 1:34 am

          Sylvia this would kill Amazon!

        ladypenquin says:
          August 1, 2017 at 1:56 am

          I see the insomnia crew is on the night shift again. Nice to see some familiar faces. Agree, Syliva. We’ve been doing Wal-Mart online orders whenever possible. They do a good job.

          Sylvia Avery says:
            August 1, 2017 at 2:04 am

            ladypenguin, I admit a small part of my satisfaction is thinking, “Take that, Bezos!”

            But I can recommend them for anyone wanting to do something other than Amazon and there is no Prime annual fee, either. But alas, no Alexa to spy on your every word…

            Sleep? I remember sleep. There was a time when I could do that. Now I am up and down all night. Sigh.

            MM says:
              August 1, 2017 at 2:15 am

              I found ALEXA to be alarming/intrusive and can’t for the life of me figure out who would bring Alexa into their home. Are people not thinking things through?

      mireilleg says:
        August 1, 2017 at 1:31 am

        Flep, sometimes I read a long post like this and get so much into it that I forget to like it, or to comment. But I assure you that you are much appreciated for your posts and the hard work you do to bring us additional info, updates and heads up. Thank you!

      chicagodeplorable says:
        August 1, 2017 at 1:48 am

        LIKE!

      Sayit2016 says:
        August 1, 2017 at 1:48 am

        Thank you for this…..I think the big BIG picture is getting lost in the minutia…..

      DanDeplorable says:
        August 1, 2017 at 1:53 am

        But . . . but . . . we missed our chance to have the first woman president, AND Donald said a naughty word 20 years ago!

      ladypenquin says:
        August 1, 2017 at 1:54 am

        It’s simple Flep. I believe in Donald Trump because he is the only one who heard the people’s cry. Period. He has put up with more nonsense than anyone else we know. With his election we kept the final nail in our coffin from being driven in.

        Let the commie media and the supposedly conservative talk show hosts rant and rave – they do it for the money, but I wouldn’t presume to spend day in and day out telling President Trump what to do. He is no fool. He is a patriot. He is smart and he’s been dealing with dirty rotten scoundrels all his adult working life. IMO, he was the only one of that egotistical group of GOP candidates who could have beaten Hillary.

        At least Hillary is not in the White House. It’s something to be thankful for every day.

      Curry Worsham says:
        August 1, 2017 at 1:58 am

        Whew! After spending some time on that previous downer Lewindowski thread, this is a breath of fresh air! Thank you, FLeP. And, thank you, Walmart, if this comes to fruition.

        Liked by 1 person

        ladypenquin says:
          August 1, 2017 at 2:07 am

          I know. I was on the Kelly thread, and just thought folks had lost their way… Finally came here to see if we had sanity. I have a friend who chastises me all the time because I am doubtful – he’s a retired brilliant lawyer and historian. He says why can’t I see that “we’re winning”?
          We are winning. My Lord, can you imagine our conversations if Hillary was in the WH???

          Like

      ladypenquin says:
        August 1, 2017 at 2:03 am

        I read your post so fast Flep, and I’m tired, but I want to emphasize that Trump also did away with Obama’s First middle-finger to America, done the day after Obama was sworn in – the Roe v Wade anniversary – ending the Mexico City policy. Our money paying for overseas abortions.

        President Trump has ended all of that by his EO. Period.

  citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 12:21 am

  citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 12:23 am

    From GP…
    EPIC! Joe Piscopo Mocks Mad Maxine Waters, Bernie Sanders, Adam Schiff – Hilarious!

    Comedian and actor Joe Piscopo went on with Neil Cavuto Monday to discuss the recent events in Washington DC.

  citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 12:27 am

  Regina says:
    August 1, 2017 at 12:32 am

    she’s baaaaack

  Chuck says:
    August 1, 2017 at 12:34 am

    If your going to talk White House staff today let’s make it a review of P44s staff.

  Plain Jane says:
    August 1, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Is there any some big litigation going on in SD regarding the pipeline? Or property rights? Curious, and haven’t seen anything.

  rf121 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Y’All getting pessimistic. I am the ultimate sarcastic s.o.b out there so here is a reminder of what brought us here. MAGA.

    Alexsandra says:
      August 1, 2017 at 12:57 am

      I know. I’m trying to ignore the pessimism. We are fortunate we have President Trump. King David’s reign was full of scandal, intrigue, and turmoil and he was still, as scripture says, a man after God’s own heart. I am very grateful.

  fangdog says:
    August 1, 2017 at 12:40 am

    It is time the Trump administration become much more aggressive and use all legal and necessary means to go on offense against these subversive anti-American people. It is not enough to merely expose them, but to hold them accountable under statutes of the law.

    There is a reason these people are being pussy-footed, however, there comes a point whereby no one is above the blindfolded lady holding balanced scales. Maybe Trump has a plan and finds them necessary far the time being. Maybe it is like the farmer who needs to butcher his steer for winter meat, but in the meantime needs his steer to haul in the winter’s hay for his milk cow.

  SR says:
    August 1, 2017 at 12:43 am

    AG supposed to have press briefing about leaking or some news this week as per last week interview with Tucker.

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    August 1, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Complicated business, folks, complicated business! President D. J. Trump accomplished a lot in 6 months. When you reach a point where other projects aren’t reaching fruition because of bottlenecks, he will shake things up. Don’t expect things to stand still. It’s quite a ride. I’m picturing the rollercoaster where the person has to hang on to their hat, it can be scary but thrilling too.

  citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 12:58 am

  lawrencepaul1 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 12:59 am

    After the dark ages of Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama, we finally have a decent human being in the white house and an incredibly brave one at that.

    Trump Saw A Disturbing Video, Then He Shut Down The CIA’s Covert Syria Program
    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-31/trump-saw-disturbing-video-then-he-shut-down-cias-covert-syria-program

    MM says:
      August 1, 2017 at 1:07 am

      Very disturbing.

      Bull Durham says:
        August 1, 2017 at 1:19 am

        Trump needs to see the videos from Donbass before he okays any shipments of weapons to the Ukie nazis.

        Maybe a review of the Odessa Trade Union Building fire and massacre.
        Or the Lugansk City Park and City Hall aerial attack video.
        Or the repression in Mariupol putting down two uprisings, and quarantining the city for years, disappearing hundreds after murdering scores of police who fought the nazis.
        Maybe asking about what happened to all the males over 13 years of age in Krasny Limon.
        Ethnic cleansing in Donbass has produced monumental videos and photographs to view.

      lawrencepaul1 says:
        August 1, 2017 at 1:20 am

        It’s been going on for years and we have been paying for it. It took a man like Trump to finally put an end to it.
        McCain should have his nose rubbed in this for the rest of his miserable life.

  citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 12:59 am

  SR says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:01 am

    I read somewhere John M was one of the leaker on Jan 2017 when president was talking to many world leaders. May be Flynn too by John M. These are hanging from long time in DC something know a lot inside. John M hates Flynn and everyone who is not a neo globalist.

  lawrencepaul1 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:05 am

    The democrat party appears to be in complete disarray. If they didn’t have the media on their side I doubt they would be a viable political party at all.

    Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) Runs From Awan Bros. Question Like A Little Bitch
    http://ibankcoin.com/zeropointnow/2017/07/31/rep-brad-sherman-d-ca-runs-from-awan-bros-question-like-a-little-bitch/

  psadie says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:05 am

    I happened to catch this discussion on Talk Radio with Glenn Beck and Walt Heyer. Walt is an advocate for detransition of transgenders. He has quite a story since he was 4 years old his Grandmother would babysit him and make him wear girls outfits and tell him he should be a girl. It went on for years until his parents found out and his father a cop felt he needed “strict” discipline (physical abuse) to change his thinking of being a girl. In the meantime his uncle sexually abused him. He was very confused about himself and transitioned to a woman only to realize that he was extremely unhappy after he had the “final cut.” Now he transitioned back to a man and married a woman and he is at peace with himself at 74 yrs. old. His point is that those pushing children and others to be “themselves” and transition is doing irreparable damage to their psyche. He said that the doctors are too quick to offer hormone therapy and surgery to make you feel better when there are “real problems” mentally that need explored BEFORE you jump into that surgery. Suicides are soaring in the transgender community. He had his surgery in the 1970’s! Something for parents to think about and stop this genderless nonsense for it is psychologically damaging the children who cannot cope with it!

    http://www.theblaze.com/podcasts/former-transgender-who-transitioned-back-im-quite-comfortable-with-who-i-am/

  winky says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:12 am

    This is very sad what Sheriff Joe is having to go through. I hope PTrump will help him. He was a Trump supporter….O wanted to bring him down

    http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/defiance-that-once-benefited-joe-arpaio-led-to-his-downfall/ar-AApbvCO?li=BBmkt5R&ocid=spartandhp

  dogsmaw says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Attorneys general face the voters

    http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-politics-attorneys-general-idUSKBN1AG17K

    In 2017 and 2018, 31 states along with the District of Columbia will hold elections for their attorney general. Virginia is first, in 2017, with the remaining 31 elections following in 2018. Of those, Republicans currently hold 18 of those positions and Democrats hold 13, but some of the incumbents may not run for re-election.

    Note – Im hoping this works but also put a direct link to the story…just in case

  winky says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Does anyone know what happened to Fluffy Dog….have not seen any of his posts lately. He is a funny guy and made me laugh.

  lawrencepaul1 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:16 am

    So the deep state has alienated Russia with it’s BS and driven them towards China and they may well drive the odorous EU to join them. They are making it very hard for our president to have a sensible foreign policy.

    Berlin Calls For “Countermeasures” To US Sanctions Against Russia, Hints At Trade War
    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-31/berlin-calls-countermeasures-us-sanctions-against-russia-hints-trade-war

    MM says:
      August 1, 2017 at 1:20 am

      Seems like it was planned to be this why. What say you?

      lawrencepaul1 says:
        August 1, 2017 at 1:24 am

        It started under Obama whey they have total control over and they are trying to control Trump with it. I believe he will fight them every step of the way, but not overtly.

      Bull Durham says:
        August 1, 2017 at 1:29 am

        Unintended consequences.
        Foreign Policy should not be made by Congress. It’s unConstitutional and stupid.
        But they have POTUS in a corner over Russia and they have an ideological fanaticism against Russia that is profound.

        He should not go down in history signing this law. He should veto and let them override.
        Then at least he can state he protected the Constitution, take it to the SC (his Supreme Court), and see if they back him and the Founding Fathers.

        He is getting bad advice on this historic usurpation of Presidential authority.

  lawrencepaul1 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:27 am

    Most of you guys have probably seen this, but for those like me who like in a media free bubble it is worth a look.

    Judge Napolitano: Awans Had Access To ‘Virtually Everything’ In House of Representatives, Sold Information
    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-31/judge-napolitano-awans-had-access-virtually-everything-house-representatives-sold-in

    MM says:
      August 1, 2017 at 1:29 am

      LP1 Thanks for finding these articles and posting them. I’m media free and don’t have time to scour for the truth every day.

      lawrencepaul1 says:
        August 1, 2017 at 1:30 am

        You are very welcome MM. Time is something that I have an abundance of.

        MM says:
          August 1, 2017 at 1:37 am

          I will have an abundance of time very soon. Finishing up laying the groundwork for my exit from the business world. Soon!

          lawrencepaul1 says:
            August 1, 2017 at 1:42 am

            Good for you, I bailed out at 50. Time is more important than money.

            MM says:
              August 1, 2017 at 1:50 am

              I was going to bail at 50 and then mother nature delivered a blow to my industry. It was an unknown outlook for the future so I canceled a sale to a company that wanted to buy me out. I never told them why I just told them I decided to stay a little longer. In good faith I couldn’t sell to a friend knowing what was down the road that they didn’t know. It has everything to do with what NAFTA brought us.

  psadie says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:28 am

    Well at least the UK is waking up to the phenomenon of CHILD SEX DOLLS from CHINA. A UK court announced a landmark decision that ruled it was “indecent’ and “obscene”–by the law–to import and engage in sexual intercourse with a “child-like sex doll. They said there is a clear connection between possessing dolls and a sexual interest in children. They are arresting many pedophiles this way. Maybe we should order one for “Skippy” Podesta so he will be caught.

    http://www.trunews.com/article/police-use-rise-in-child-sex-doll-buying-to-catch-pedophiles

  hugofitch1 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:29 am

    Don’t you just love it when former leftists get their wake up calls?
    ——

    I went to hear David Horowitz speak in 2004. My intention was to heckle him. Horowitz said something that interrupted my flow of thought. He pointed out that Camden, Paterson, and Newark had decades of Democratic leadership.

    I live in Paterson. I teach its young. My students are hogtied by ignorance. I find myself speaking to young people born in the U.S. in a truncated pidgin I would use with a train station chai wallah in Calcutta.

    Many of my students lack awareness of a lot more than vocabulary. They don’t know about believing in themselves, or stick-to-itiveness. They don’t realize that the people who exercise power over them have faced and overcome obstacles. I know they don’t know these things because they tell me. One student confessed that when she realized that one of her teachers had overcome setbacks it changed her own life.

    My students do know — because they have been taught this — that America is run by all-powerful racists who will never let them win. My students know — because they have been drilled in this — that the only way they can get ahead is to locate and cultivate those few white liberals who will pity them and scatter crumbs on their supplicant, bowed heads and into their outstretched palms. My students have learned to focus on the worst thing that ever happened to them, assume that it happened because America is unjust, and to recite that story, dirge-like, to whomever is in charge, from the welfare board to college professors, and to await receipt of largesse.

    That one stray comment from David Horowitz, a man I regarded as the enemy, sparked the slow but steady realization that my ideals, the ideals I had lived by all my life, were poisoning my students and Paterson, my city.

    After I realized that our approaches don’t work, I started reading about other approaches. I had another Aha! moment while listening to a two minute twenty-three second YouTube video of Milton Friedman responding to Phil Donahue’s castigation of greed. The only rational response to Friedman is “My God, he’s right.”

    http://truthuncensored.net/womans-top-10-reasons-no-longer-leftist-goes-viral/

    Troublemaker10 says:
      August 1, 2017 at 1:53 am

      I love reading the stories about great internal transformations. Those who lived in that state of mind and converted make some of the best messengers because they understand it on a different level having lived it through that lens. It’s often described as having the scales lifted from your eyes. Horowitz himself was there once (as we’re others like Andrew Brietbart, Tammy Bruce, Eric Allen Bell (on Islamists), David Mamet, etc.

  citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:36 am

  psadie says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:36 am

    The Dems are trying to “save” themselves in 2018 by trying to cash in on the Trump Train pro-life agenda and their base is FURIOUS…haaaaaa.

    http://joemiller.us/2017/07/betrayal-left-wingers-furious-democrats-support-pro-life-candidates/

  Michaele Clarke says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:38 am

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-31/stockman-tweet-shaking-war-party
    excerpt: Good article on McCains’ war.

    Most of the Donald’s tweets amount to street brawling with his political enemies, but occasionally one of them slices through Imperial Washington’s sanctimonious cant. Indeed, Monday evening’s 140 characters of solid cut right to the bone:
    -The Amazon Washington Post fabricated the facts on my ending massive, dangerous, and
    -wasteful payments to Syrian rebels fighting Assad…..
    Needless to say, we are referencing not the dig at the empire of Bezos, but the characterization of Washington’s anti-Assad policy as “massive, dangerous and wasteful”.

    No stouter blow to the neocon/Deep State “regime change” folly has ever been issued by an elected public official. Yet there it is – the self-composed words of the man in the Oval Office. It makes you even want to buy some Twitter stock!

    Predictably, the chief proponent of illegal, covert, cowardly attacks on foreign governments via proxies, mercenaries, drones and special forces, Senator McWar of Arizona, fairly leapt out of his hospital bed to denounce the President’s action:

    “If these reports are true, the administration is playing right into the hands of Vladimir Putin.”
    That’s just plain pathetic because the issue is the gross stupidity and massive harm that has been done by McCain’s personally inspired and directed war on Assad – not Putin and not Russia’s historic role as an ally of the Syrian regime.

  Thurstan says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:44 am

    Communism has been the bane of democracy for over a century. IMO Trump’s plan is simple. Just as his idol Reagan defeated the Communists by running them out of money in the arms race, so too will Trump succeed. He will use economic competition to end Communism for good. He is taking Reaganism to a new and more definitive extent. Communism cannot beat us or even keep up with us if we are unshackled economically and become the provider doc goods to the world. Our Dem imposed shakles (regulations, high-minded BS, and so forth) are in place in order to allow the socialists and communists to survive. In a no holds barred capitalistic world, Russians and Chinese will fold as their systems are inherently not competitive. Just a thought.

    lawrencepaul1 says:
      August 1, 2017 at 1:54 am

      You do know that Russia has not been a communist country for over 25 years and is now a capitalist democracy, and China only calls itself communist. It is actually a centrally controlled fascist state these days.
      Neither of them would be anywhere nearly as successful as they have been if they were actually communist countries.

  Kathy says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:44 am

    Multiple blasts of news like today’s will often trigger mental motion-sickness, making sleep impossible, so I’m gonna try typing out some thoughts:

    After Mike Dubke resigned as WHCD on May 18th, Sean Spicer agreed to absorb those tasks (minus the title), leading eventually to Sarah Sanders conducting more of the press briefings. And, even though resigning as WHPS, it’s being reported Sean will stay at the WH as part of the communications team until mid-August. Anyone else reading “votes of confidence” here?

    Anthony Scaramucci, on the other hand, arrives at the WH with almost no “comm” experience, behaves like a Tazmanian devil, and is gone 10 days later (oddly, without ever having been sworn in). I wasn’t surprised by Reince Preibus’ exit, only perplexed by the Scaramucci factor.

    General Kelly is immediately named as COS on Friday, was sworn in Monday morning and, by afternoon, had attended a full Cabinet meeting as new COS. The entire planet seems to agree that General will handle White House staff matters in military fashion — and probably would NOT have tolerated Scaramucci for very long had he stayed. So, with my speculation running at full throttle tonight about likely candidates for the WHCD position, I’m finding it easy to imagine Sean Spicer staying on at the White House. Oh, sure, he did work for the RNC for awhile; but his military history reveals much more about where his loyalty is anchored: http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/04/14/sean-spicer-reports-to-pentagon-for-navy-reserve-duty.html

    [excerpts]: Sean has been a Naval reservist for 20 years, holds the rank of commander, fulfills his duties at the Joint Chiefs of Staff offices (Pentagon), possesses a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College, has overseen media coverage of Navy operations in Antarctica, and has performed as a media planner in joint military exercises in various foreign countries.

    All things considered, I see General Kelly interacting very well with Sean Spicer, and wouldn’t be surprised at all if he’s donning the official WHCD cap within a matter of days — especially if any Little Kim maneuvers are in the works. Then again, the Dramamine hasn’t yet fully kicked in.

    Sylvia Avery says:
      August 1, 2017 at 2:10 am

      I’ve completely given up trying to read the tea leaves. Your theory makes as much sense as any other and more than most. I just shut my eyes, hold onto the sissy bar, and pray.

  citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:45 am

  duchess01 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:53 am

    WHAT’S HAPPENING – 07/31/2017

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/blog

  citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:56 am

  Troublemaker10 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:07 am

    If Health insurance companies doubled their profits under Obamacare, then why do they need a bailout?
    ——–
    “In 2008, the year that Barack Obama was elected as president, the combined annual profits of America’s ten largest health insurance companies were $8 billion. Under Obamacare, the ten largest health insurers’ annual profits have risen to $15 billion. This is another fine example of the natural alliance between Big Government and Big Business, which flourishes at the expense of Main Street Americans.”

    http://www.weeklystandard.com/insurers-profits-have-nearly-doubled-since-obama-was-elected/article/2005073

  Alexsandra says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:07 am

    http://www.charismanews.com/politics/opinion/66556-rick-joyner-says-he-had-a-vision-of-priebus-leaking

    May I suggest going down to the video — which is long –and just reducing it to listen to while you are reading tonight. Ignore the title — as that is just something he mentions in passing as a dream — but the reason I strongly suggest listening to this in its entirety is that it is full of more homey yet wise insight that I have not heard anyone else express, including for those who are still conflicted about Sessions and POTUS’ management style — as he gives surprisingly wise insights flattering to both of them. I highly recommend listening to it while you post.

  A2 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:15 am

    BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur had a lengthy interview with Sebastian Gorka aired today. Mr Gorka did fine with pushback. It was a tough interview. The bright spot was that the interview became increasingly contentious and Sackur was visibly pissed off at the end (lol). Sorry can not post, but maybe someone here can do it.

    The news round-up, after had businessman and Brexiteer, David Buik on and he gave Sarah Huckabee Sanders a glowing tribute for being a ‘tough as teeth’ professional who handled the press with consummate skill.

