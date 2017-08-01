August 1st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #194

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
Presidential Retweet:
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ms Rowling is a horse’s posterior and her books are SERIOUSLY overrated!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Have you seen her husband?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What gender…? Just curious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Totally overrated, and not suitable for the consumption of young readers. They are redundant to the point of — if you have read one; you have read them all. They have the imagination of a “reality” television show, and the flat-lining of the brain that so many are guilty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rick Perry Retweets:
LikeLiked by 16 people
We are absolutely WINNING! Rick Perry thank you because what you, Ryan Zinke, Secretary Pruitt and Secretary Purdue are doing is INCREDIBLE!
I listened to Corey Lewandoski and Laura Ingraham. Bought of them are out in left field when it comes to our President and his first six months in office. These people don’t realize that our President doesn’t intend on filling many of those 4,000+ positions. He realizes they are a total waste of money. What he has done from day one was get this country ready to rock and roll when it comes to Energy. Secretary Zinke has been freeing up land and water for companies to lease and begin fracking. That process is ongoing and nonstop. Secretary Perry has been spearheading the completion of the Dakota pipeline. The Keystone pipeline is close to beginning.
Our country has been exporting more coal than one can imagine! A 61% increase from a year ago. Our EPA Secretary has rolled back all the Obamacare regulations. The Paris Accord is a thing of the past. Our President has the Three Seas Countries on the verge of purchasing all their gas needs from us. Poland received their first shipment of LNG in June. Our VP is currently visiting three additional Eastern European countries to once again discuss them purchasing gas from us. President Modi of India is on the cusp of purchasing LNG from us. South Korea signed a $15 billion dollar agreement for LNG.
Our President talked about 7 additional pipelines he is going to give the ok too. Gas prices have remained at a very low cost per gallon in the summer. Normally gas prices skyrocket in the summer. Imagine what the price will be in the winter.
Secretary Purdue is liberating our farmers! We are selling beef to China for the first time in 13 years. The total amount is close to $2.5 billion dollars in beef sales.
Our Energy push has led us to a point that it will become sound economics to manufacture in the US again. We are on the cusp of that happening! When we turn that corner, MAGA will become so much easier. 3% to 4% GDP becomes possible without Healthcare or Tax Reform even occurring. If those two pieces fall, 5% to 7% GDP is not out of the realm of possibility.
Walmart is ready to pull the trigger on US Manufacturing! They would need 1.5 million workers.
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/economy/2017/07/26/walmart-unveils-roadmap-create-1-5-million-new-us-manufacturing-jobs/
From the article linked above:
Walmart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) on Wednesday unveiled a “policy roadmap” to create 1.5 million new jobs and “renew” the U.S. manufacturing sector. The 10-point plan (viewable below) aims to “recapture” an estimated $300 billion in imported consumer goods and spur growth in domestic manufacturing.
“As we’ve worked over the last four years alongside our suppliers toward our goal to source an additional $250 billion in products that support American jobs, we’ve learned a great deal about the challenges our suppliers face in domestic manufacturing,” said Cindi Marsiglio, Vice President for U.S. Sourcing and Manufacturing. “The good news is we’ve also learned how to overcome the challenges and, because of our experience, Walmart is uniquely positioned to help facilitate broad engagement in accelerating the expansion of U.S. manufacturing.”
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported last month its closely-watched manufacturing index (PMI) came in at 57.9 in June, beating the 55.1 consensus forecast. It was the strongest reading in almost 3 years, since August 2014.
Under the Trump Administration, Walmart believes there is an opportunity to cut into the $650 billion of consumer goods that are currently imported, including furniture, cookware, and sporting goods.
“Every $100 billion of retailer spend that is on-shored has the potential to create over 500,000 direct manufacturing jobs, which could potentially result in an additional 1.5 million indirect jobs,” the “Policy Roadmap to Renew U.S. Manufacturing” states. “With the right policies and industry tactics, the U.S. can strengthen our manufacturing industry and drastically reduce long-term unemployment by both driving job creation and upskilling a workforce capable of excelling in newly created manufacturing positions.”
Please believe in our President! He has and will never ever let us down!
LikeLiked by 24 people
Yessss!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you flep for your enthusiasm and
hard work/I really appreciate your updates.
President Trump is simply an amazing man.
God Bless him and the entire Trump family. MAGA
LikeLiked by 6 people
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/trump-cabinet-members-attend-bible-study-together/article/2630194
Interesting. Perry, Zinke and Perdue are part of a weekly White House Bible study. Pompeo, DeVos, and Sessions also attend, and Pence does when he can. POTUS does not attend but gets a copy of the weekly study.
I saw another article earlier today I cannot locate that says this is the first time there has been any bible study there by such high-level cabinet members in over 100 years.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Oh, and Price also attends.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That is why I don’t worry with all the BS out there! God is looking over our President and will protect him from evil!
LikeLiked by 9 people
What a fabulous find!
LikeLike
Oh, and didn’t we hear that yesterday, a prayer was said before Gen Kelly’s swearing in. God is mentioned in almost every speech President Trump gives… He is changing the culture back to what it should be – a true tolerant one. We can come out of the catacombs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At Mass one Sunday right after Kelly was sworn in as DHS Secretary, the priest made a big deal about what a statement Kelly made about his Catholicism and about holiness when he made the sign of the cross after taking the oath of office. He also used that sermon to tell the lefties in the pews that they ought to think twice before freaking out about our new prez….
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2017/07/31/team-trumps-bible-study-weekly-worship-meeting-white-house
LikeLike
I like Corey but he has to be somewhat disgruntled – and Laura is working my last nerve.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I decided to support WalMart in this endeavor. They have free shipping. I refuse to enrich Bezos. I have tried several small orders and it worked just fine.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sylvia this would kill Amazon!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I see the insomnia crew is on the night shift again. Nice to see some familiar faces. Agree, Syliva. We’ve been doing Wal-Mart online orders whenever possible. They do a good job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ladypenguin, I admit a small part of my satisfaction is thinking, “Take that, Bezos!”
But I can recommend them for anyone wanting to do something other than Amazon and there is no Prime annual fee, either. But alas, no Alexa to spy on your every word…
Sleep? I remember sleep. There was a time when I could do that. Now I am up and down all night. Sigh.
LikeLike
I found ALEXA to be alarming/intrusive and can’t for the life of me figure out who would bring Alexa into their home. Are people not thinking things through?
LikeLike
Flep, sometimes I read a long post like this and get so much into it that I forget to like it, or to comment. But I assure you that you are much appreciated for your posts and the hard work you do to bring us additional info, updates and heads up. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LIKE!
LikeLike
Thank you for this…..I think the big BIG picture is getting lost in the minutia…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
But . . . but . . . we missed our chance to have the first woman president, AND Donald said a naughty word 20 years ago!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s simple Flep. I believe in Donald Trump because he is the only one who heard the people’s cry. Period. He has put up with more nonsense than anyone else we know. With his election we kept the final nail in our coffin from being driven in.
Let the commie media and the supposedly conservative talk show hosts rant and rave – they do it for the money, but I wouldn’t presume to spend day in and day out telling President Trump what to do. He is no fool. He is a patriot. He is smart and he’s been dealing with dirty rotten scoundrels all his adult working life. IMO, he was the only one of that egotistical group of GOP candidates who could have beaten Hillary.
At least Hillary is not in the White House. It’s something to be thankful for every day.
LikeLike
Whew! After spending some time on that previous downer Lewindowski thread, this is a breath of fresh air! Thank you, FLeP. And, thank you, Walmart, if this comes to fruition.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know. I was on the Kelly thread, and just thought folks had lost their way… Finally came here to see if we had sanity. I have a friend who chastises me all the time because I am doubtful – he’s a retired brilliant lawyer and historian. He says why can’t I see that “we’re winning”?
We are winning. My Lord, can you imagine our conversations if Hillary was in the WH???
LikeLike
I read your post so fast Flep, and I’m tired, but I want to emphasize that Trump also did away with Obama’s First middle-finger to America, done the day after Obama was sworn in – the Roe v Wade anniversary – ending the Mexico City policy. Our money paying for overseas abortions.
President Trump has ended all of that by his EO. Period.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Slowly they turn.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah they want to keep their job in DC when many of those jobs will no longer exist and they are worried.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah? Make it faster…
LikeLike
Let have a press conference and tell in front of camera the whole story about previous administration and president can pardon all of them who tells in front of camera.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No pardons for the enemy.
LikeLike
I HATE EVERY SINGLE DEMOCRAT who has ever taken a breath of air! It is wrong, I realize this, and I pray that GOD will forgive the burning sin that it is, but the injustice, the lawlessness, the insult of Obama has scarred me for life.
I just absolutely hate everything a democrat stands for.
I want to see these people exposed for what they are, exposed to the point that there is NO DENYING the criminal lengths they went to to destroy our country and way of life.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Leave some for McInsane.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rut roh!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That report was broadcast back in March
LikeLike
This tweet s over 4 months old; so why do we need Mueller?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
From GP…
EPIC! Joe Piscopo Mocks Mad Maxine Waters, Bernie Sanders, Adam Schiff – Hilarious!
Comedian and actor Joe Piscopo went on with Neil Cavuto Monday to discuss the recent events in Washington DC.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That was hilarious…..he sounds just like that VILE Maxine
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Reclaim muh time.”
LikeLike
The Adam Schiff ‘eyes in whites’ was the best…after Maxtime, that is.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh yea. Between this and the one uothread about Bammy’s “instructions” my mood has suddenly lifted!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is uplifting. One minute we’re down and then we get pulled back up. Roller coaster ride is putting it mildly
LikeLiked by 4 people
she’s baaaaack
LikeLiked by 2 people
lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sticking with the hospital Image I see. This woman boggles my mind.
LikeLike
It means there is no leadership right now in NYC?
LikeLiked by 1 person
yeah – right out of the gate her messaging isn’t quite hitting home, considering she’s going after her own team (maybe DeBla will stop bringing her to his events?)
It’s a clear dig at our President – wasn’t there talk at one time about Don Jr. running for mayor?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ugh, lol!
LikeLike
Is she seriously this delusional?
Even fake news media polls show if election were held today, Trump would win again.
Thankfully I don’t live in NYC anymore.
Ha, after thought. Maybe their rigging the polls in P45s favor in the hope she’ll go away!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh God! I watched that. I should have looked more carefully at the warning “she’s back”.
LikeLike
If your going to talk White House staff today let’s make it a review of P44s staff.
LikeLike
Is there any some big litigation going on in SD regarding the pipeline? Or property rights? Curious, and haven’t seen anything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just somewhat got an answer to my question, but I can’t find an outcome to the Souix burial grounds litigation.
LikeLike
Y’All getting pessimistic. I am the ultimate sarcastic s.o.b out there so here is a reminder of what brought us here. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know. I’m trying to ignore the pessimism. We are fortunate we have President Trump. King David’s reign was full of scandal, intrigue, and turmoil and he was still, as scripture says, a man after God’s own heart. I am very grateful.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is time the Trump administration become much more aggressive and use all legal and necessary means to go on offense against these subversive anti-American people. It is not enough to merely expose them, but to hold them accountable under statutes of the law.
There is a reason these people are being pussy-footed, however, there comes a point whereby no one is above the blindfolded lady holding balanced scales. Maybe Trump has a plan and finds them necessary far the time being. Maybe it is like the farmer who needs to butcher his steer for winter meat, but in the meantime needs his steer to haul in the winter’s hay for his milk cow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Huh?
LikeLiked by 1 person
(I think fangdog is counseling patience, first things first, though I couldn’t quite tell who the “subversives” were, nor who “these people” were that were being pussy-footed.)
Care to specify in plainer English, FD?
LikeLike
If I have it once I have said it 100 x until people start going to JAIL none of this will change.
LikeLike
AG supposed to have press briefing about leaking or some news this week as per last week interview with Tucker.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Complicated business, folks, complicated business! President D. J. Trump accomplished a lot in 6 months. When you reach a point where other projects aren’t reaching fruition because of bottlenecks, he will shake things up. Don’t expect things to stand still. It’s quite a ride. I’m picturing the rollercoaster where the person has to hang on to their hat, it can be scary but thrilling too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
After the dark ages of Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama, we finally have a decent human being in the white house and an incredibly brave one at that.
Trump Saw A Disturbing Video, Then He Shut Down The CIA’s Covert Syria Program
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-31/trump-saw-disturbing-video-then-he-shut-down-cias-covert-syria-program
LikeLiked by 10 people
Very disturbing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump needs to see the videos from Donbass before he okays any shipments of weapons to the Ukie nazis.
Maybe a review of the Odessa Trade Union Building fire and massacre.
Or the Lugansk City Park and City Hall aerial attack video.
Or the repression in Mariupol putting down two uprisings, and quarantining the city for years, disappearing hundreds after murdering scores of police who fought the nazis.
Maybe asking about what happened to all the males over 13 years of age in Krasny Limon.
Ethnic cleansing in Donbass has produced monumental videos and photographs to view.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s been going on for years and we have been paying for it. It took a man like Trump to finally put an end to it.
McCain should have his nose rubbed in this for the rest of his miserable life.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You are being far to nice to McCain.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is not possible to be as mean as he deserves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
I read somewhere John M was one of the leaker on Jan 2017 when president was talking to many world leaders. May be Flynn too by John M. These are hanging from long time in DC something know a lot inside. John M hates Flynn and everyone who is not a neo globalist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The democrat party appears to be in complete disarray. If they didn’t have the media on their side I doubt they would be a viable political party at all.
Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) Runs From Awan Bros. Question Like A Little Bitch
http://ibankcoin.com/zeropointnow/2017/07/31/rep-brad-sherman-d-ca-runs-from-awan-bros-question-like-a-little-bitch/
LikeLiked by 7 people
I love seeing these RATS run when confronted with sunlight!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Me too.
Been a long time coming.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have met Sherman and he is a weasel !
LikeLike
I HATE this SOB Sherman…naturally he is from California.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s to like?
LikeLike
From San Fernando Valley, a special king of swamp petri dish for Liberal Cult politicians.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is the 30th District– San Fernando Valley area and an idiot….truly an idiot.
LikeLike
I happened to catch this discussion on Talk Radio with Glenn Beck and Walt Heyer. Walt is an advocate for detransition of transgenders. He has quite a story since he was 4 years old his Grandmother would babysit him and make him wear girls outfits and tell him he should be a girl. It went on for years until his parents found out and his father a cop felt he needed “strict” discipline (physical abuse) to change his thinking of being a girl. In the meantime his uncle sexually abused him. He was very confused about himself and transitioned to a woman only to realize that he was extremely unhappy after he had the “final cut.” Now he transitioned back to a man and married a woman and he is at peace with himself at 74 yrs. old. His point is that those pushing children and others to be “themselves” and transition is doing irreparable damage to their psyche. He said that the doctors are too quick to offer hormone therapy and surgery to make you feel better when there are “real problems” mentally that need explored BEFORE you jump into that surgery. Suicides are soaring in the transgender community. He had his surgery in the 1970’s! Something for parents to think about and stop this genderless nonsense for it is psychologically damaging the children who cannot cope with it!
http://www.theblaze.com/podcasts/former-transgender-who-transitioned-back-im-quite-comfortable-with-who-i-am/
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is very sad what Sheriff Joe is having to go through. I hope PTrump will help him. He was a Trump supporter….O wanted to bring him down
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/defiance-that-once-benefited-joe-arpaio-led-to-his-downfall/ar-AApbvCO?li=BBmkt5R&ocid=spartandhp
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think what happened to Sheriff Joe is Tragic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In May 2016 Federal Judge Hanen if Texas ordered DOJ lawyers to attend yearly ethics classes for unethical
behavior. Essentially repeatedly lying to the Judge. So far they have refused his order. Apparently defying a Federal Judge has a wide range of consequences, depending…
LikeLike
I know and they got by with lying
LikeLike
I tweeted President Trump to ask him to please help Sheriff Joe. Hopefully others will too.
LikeLike
Wow guess who is attending Bible Study? Yup.
http://godfatherpolitics.com/guess-who-is-attending-weekly-bible-study-at-the-white-house/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Attorneys general face the voters
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-politics-attorneys-general-idUSKBN1AG17K
In 2017 and 2018, 31 states along with the District of Columbia will hold elections for their attorney general. Virginia is first, in 2017, with the remaining 31 elections following in 2018. Of those, Republicans currently hold 18 of those positions and Democrats hold 13, but some of the incumbents may not run for re-election.
Note – Im hoping this works but also put a direct link to the story…just in case
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does anyone know what happened to Fluffy Dog….have not seen any of his posts lately. He is a funny guy and made me laugh.
LikeLike
Winky I just saw a few tweets from him yesterday IIRC.
LikeLike
Still on twitter.
LikeLike
So the deep state has alienated Russia with it’s BS and driven them towards China and they may well drive the odorous EU to join them. They are making it very hard for our president to have a sensible foreign policy.
Berlin Calls For “Countermeasures” To US Sanctions Against Russia, Hints At Trade War
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-31/berlin-calls-countermeasures-us-sanctions-against-russia-hints-trade-war
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems like it was planned to be this why. What say you?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It started under Obama whey they have total control over and they are trying to control Trump with it. I believe he will fight them every step of the way, but not overtly.
LikeLike
I know just have to let it all play out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s all we can do as frustrating as it is at times.
LikeLike
Unintended consequences.
Foreign Policy should not be made by Congress. It’s unConstitutional and stupid.
But they have POTUS in a corner over Russia and they have an ideological fanaticism against Russia that is profound.
He should not go down in history signing this law. He should veto and let them override.
Then at least he can state he protected the Constitution, take it to the SC (his Supreme Court), and see if they back him and the Founding Fathers.
He is getting bad advice on this historic usurpation of Presidential authority.
LikeLike
Most of you guys have probably seen this, but for those like me who like in a media free bubble it is worth a look.
Judge Napolitano: Awans Had Access To ‘Virtually Everything’ In House of Representatives, Sold Information
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-31/judge-napolitano-awans-had-access-virtually-everything-house-representatives-sold-in
LikeLiked by 2 people
LP1 Thanks for finding these articles and posting them. I’m media free and don’t have time to scour for the truth every day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are very welcome MM. Time is something that I have an abundance of.
LikeLike
I will have an abundance of time very soon. Finishing up laying the groundwork for my exit from the business world. Soon!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good for you, I bailed out at 50. Time is more important than money.
LikeLike
I was going to bail at 50 and then mother nature delivered a blow to my industry. It was an unknown outlook for the future so I canceled a sale to a company that wanted to buy me out. I never told them why I just told them I decided to stay a little longer. In good faith I couldn’t sell to a friend knowing what was down the road that they didn’t know. It has everything to do with what NAFTA brought us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well at least the UK is waking up to the phenomenon of CHILD SEX DOLLS from CHINA. A UK court announced a landmark decision that ruled it was “indecent’ and “obscene”–by the law–to import and engage in sexual intercourse with a “child-like sex doll. They said there is a clear connection between possessing dolls and a sexual interest in children. They are arresting many pedophiles this way. Maybe we should order one for “Skippy” Podesta so he will be caught.
http://www.trunews.com/article/police-use-rise-in-child-sex-doll-buying-to-catch-pedophiles
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my goodness.
LikeLike
He probably has piece of the business.
LikeLike
Do you remember when Biden gave Obama a bracelet with some “items” on it and one of the items was a “slice of pizza?” WHY would a grown man give another grown man something like that??? Mr. Touchy Feely Joe Biden…maybe we should order a doll for him too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Order one for him? He’s probably the wholesaler.
LikeLike
He designed them!
LikeLike
Podesta probably has a selection of them in one of his closets. He had to have a second closet fitted to his home as his other of is chock full of skeletons.
LikeLike
LOL
Seems we all hold Podesta in high regards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Higher that he deserves I recon.
LikeLike
Don’t you just love it when former leftists get their wake up calls?
——
I went to hear David Horowitz speak in 2004. My intention was to heckle him. Horowitz said something that interrupted my flow of thought. He pointed out that Camden, Paterson, and Newark had decades of Democratic leadership.
I live in Paterson. I teach its young. My students are hogtied by ignorance. I find myself speaking to young people born in the U.S. in a truncated pidgin I would use with a train station chai wallah in Calcutta.
Many of my students lack awareness of a lot more than vocabulary. They don’t know about believing in themselves, or stick-to-itiveness. They don’t realize that the people who exercise power over them have faced and overcome obstacles. I know they don’t know these things because they tell me. One student confessed that when she realized that one of her teachers had overcome setbacks it changed her own life.
My students do know — because they have been taught this — that America is run by all-powerful racists who will never let them win. My students know — because they have been drilled in this — that the only way they can get ahead is to locate and cultivate those few white liberals who will pity them and scatter crumbs on their supplicant, bowed heads and into their outstretched palms. My students have learned to focus on the worst thing that ever happened to them, assume that it happened because America is unjust, and to recite that story, dirge-like, to whomever is in charge, from the welfare board to college professors, and to await receipt of largesse.
That one stray comment from David Horowitz, a man I regarded as the enemy, sparked the slow but steady realization that my ideals, the ideals I had lived by all my life, were poisoning my students and Paterson, my city.
After I realized that our approaches don’t work, I started reading about other approaches. I had another Aha! moment while listening to a two minute twenty-three second YouTube video of Milton Friedman responding to Phil Donahue’s castigation of greed. The only rational response to Friedman is “My God, he’s right.”
http://truthuncensored.net/womans-top-10-reasons-no-longer-leftist-goes-viral/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love reading the stories about great internal transformations. Those who lived in that state of mind and converted make some of the best messengers because they understand it on a different level having lived it through that lens. It’s often described as having the scales lifted from your eyes. Horowitz himself was there once (as we’re others like Andrew Brietbart, Tammy Bruce, Eric Allen Bell (on Islamists), David Mamet, etc.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
No but it darn well should.
LikeLike
The Dems are trying to “save” themselves in 2018 by trying to cash in on the Trump Train pro-life agenda and their base is FURIOUS…haaaaaa.
http://joemiller.us/2017/07/betrayal-left-wingers-furious-democrats-support-pro-life-candidates/
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are chasing their tails. They move to the left, then back to the center and then go in circles. They make me dizzy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL.
LikeLike
I thought their DNC leader, Perez, played with it for awhile but then sided with base and said there was no room in Dem party for pro lifers?
LikeLike
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-31/stockman-tweet-shaking-war-party
excerpt: Good article on McCains’ war.
Most of the Donald’s tweets amount to street brawling with his political enemies, but occasionally one of them slices through Imperial Washington’s sanctimonious cant. Indeed, Monday evening’s 140 characters of solid cut right to the bone:
-The Amazon Washington Post fabricated the facts on my ending massive, dangerous, and
-wasteful payments to Syrian rebels fighting Assad…..
Needless to say, we are referencing not the dig at the empire of Bezos, but the characterization of Washington’s anti-Assad policy as “massive, dangerous and wasteful”.
No stouter blow to the neocon/Deep State “regime change” folly has ever been issued by an elected public official. Yet there it is – the self-composed words of the man in the Oval Office. It makes you even want to buy some Twitter stock!
Predictably, the chief proponent of illegal, covert, cowardly attacks on foreign governments via proxies, mercenaries, drones and special forces, Senator McWar of Arizona, fairly leapt out of his hospital bed to denounce the President’s action:
“If these reports are true, the administration is playing right into the hands of Vladimir Putin.”
That’s just plain pathetic because the issue is the gross stupidity and massive harm that has been done by McCain’s personally inspired and directed war on Assad – not Putin and not Russia’s historic role as an ally of the Syrian regime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trumps tweets will be the death nail to McCain!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And David Stockman is no fan of our president so his words have even more credence.
He is a very sharp economic annalist though.
LikeLike
Communism has been the bane of democracy for over a century. IMO Trump’s plan is simple. Just as his idol Reagan defeated the Communists by running them out of money in the arms race, so too will Trump succeed. He will use economic competition to end Communism for good. He is taking Reaganism to a new and more definitive extent. Communism cannot beat us or even keep up with us if we are unshackled economically and become the provider doc goods to the world. Our Dem imposed shakles (regulations, high-minded BS, and so forth) are in place in order to allow the socialists and communists to survive. In a no holds barred capitalistic world, Russians and Chinese will fold as their systems are inherently not competitive. Just a thought.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You do know that Russia has not been a communist country for over 25 years and is now a capitalist democracy, and China only calls itself communist. It is actually a centrally controlled fascist state these days.
Neither of them would be anywhere nearly as successful as they have been if they were actually communist countries.
LikeLike
I don’t understand why this confuses people. What do they not understand?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beats me.
LikeLike
Multiple blasts of news like today’s will often trigger mental motion-sickness, making sleep impossible, so I’m gonna try typing out some thoughts:
After Mike Dubke resigned as WHCD on May 18th, Sean Spicer agreed to absorb those tasks (minus the title), leading eventually to Sarah Sanders conducting more of the press briefings. And, even though resigning as WHPS, it’s being reported Sean will stay at the WH as part of the communications team until mid-August. Anyone else reading “votes of confidence” here?
Anthony Scaramucci, on the other hand, arrives at the WH with almost no “comm” experience, behaves like a Tazmanian devil, and is gone 10 days later (oddly, without ever having been sworn in). I wasn’t surprised by Reince Preibus’ exit, only perplexed by the Scaramucci factor.
General Kelly is immediately named as COS on Friday, was sworn in Monday morning and, by afternoon, had attended a full Cabinet meeting as new COS. The entire planet seems to agree that General will handle White House staff matters in military fashion — and probably would NOT have tolerated Scaramucci for very long had he stayed. So, with my speculation running at full throttle tonight about likely candidates for the WHCD position, I’m finding it easy to imagine Sean Spicer staying on at the White House. Oh, sure, he did work for the RNC for awhile; but his military history reveals much more about where his loyalty is anchored: http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/04/14/sean-spicer-reports-to-pentagon-for-navy-reserve-duty.html
[excerpts]: Sean has been a Naval reservist for 20 years, holds the rank of commander, fulfills his duties at the Joint Chiefs of Staff offices (Pentagon), possesses a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College, has overseen media coverage of Navy operations in Antarctica, and has performed as a media planner in joint military exercises in various foreign countries.
All things considered, I see General Kelly interacting very well with Sean Spicer, and wouldn’t be surprised at all if he’s donning the official WHCD cap within a matter of days — especially if any Little Kim maneuvers are in the works. Then again, the Dramamine hasn’t yet fully kicked in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve completely given up trying to read the tea leaves. Your theory makes as much sense as any other and more than most. I just shut my eyes, hold onto the sissy bar, and pray.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
What Happened?
YOU DIDN’T WIN.
Why is she still compelled to explain this to her comrades.
They are confused enough already!
LikeLike
So is the question mark.
LikeLike
WHAT’S HAPPENING – 07/31/2017
https://www.whitehouse.gov/blog
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
It confuses me, too, which is somewhat unsettling.
But as long as we’re winning, well, I just gotta go find my big girl pants because I’m not gonna be the one to tell the President I’ve had to much winning.
Nope, not me.
LikeLike
too not to
hate when that happens
LikeLike
If Health insurance companies doubled their profits under Obamacare, then why do they need a bailout?
——–
“In 2008, the year that Barack Obama was elected as president, the combined annual profits of America’s ten largest health insurance companies were $8 billion. Under Obamacare, the ten largest health insurers’ annual profits have risen to $15 billion. This is another fine example of the natural alliance between Big Government and Big Business, which flourishes at the expense of Main Street Americans.”
http://www.weeklystandard.com/insurers-profits-have-nearly-doubled-since-obama-was-elected/article/2005073
LikeLike
http://www.charismanews.com/politics/opinion/66556-rick-joyner-says-he-had-a-vision-of-priebus-leaking
May I suggest going down to the video — which is long –and just reducing it to listen to while you are reading tonight. Ignore the title — as that is just something he mentions in passing as a dream — but the reason I strongly suggest listening to this in its entirety is that it is full of more homey yet wise insight that I have not heard anyone else express, including for those who are still conflicted about Sessions and POTUS’ management style — as he gives surprisingly wise insights flattering to both of them. I highly recommend listening to it while you post.
LikeLike
BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur had a lengthy interview with Sebastian Gorka aired today. Mr Gorka did fine with pushback. It was a tough interview. The bright spot was that the interview became increasingly contentious and Sackur was visibly pissed off at the end (lol). Sorry can not post, but maybe someone here can do it.
The news round-up, after had businessman and Brexiteer, David Buik on and he gave Sarah Huckabee Sanders a glowing tribute for being a ‘tough as teeth’ professional who handled the press with consummate skill.
LikeLike