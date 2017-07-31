Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – July 31st, 3:45pm

Against the backdrop of White House Communciations Director Anthony Scaramucci being fired, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Monday July 31st.

59 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – July 31st, 3:45pm

  1. sundance says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    • auscitizenmom says:
      July 31, 2017 at 3:49 pm

      Probably because of his open enthusiastic support for Pres. Trump.

    • newuser2017 says:
      July 31, 2017 at 3:55 pm

      The style of scaramucci defeats the purpose of “communications director” who is supposed to know how to communicate president’s agenda. He could great as investigator of leaks or a dictator ruling an army etc. However, with that language, he could not be a communications director.

    • Chickficshun says:
      July 31, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      Seriously. Pile on all you want but the administration needs to get its act together RIGHT NOW.
      AND I’m getting tired of PDT’s threat tweets. Stop threatening and DO IT. Perhaps it would be best to stop telegraphing your moves so that the uniparty can’t spin it for days. I would love to see him tweet FACTS which can help his message from a PR standpoint instead of constant threats which never end up doing anything.
      Jesus on roller skates, who advised him on hiring Mooch. A wasted week of blunders. I expect Trump not to be perfect but GAWD I’m getting tired of the constant self inflicted wounds.

      • Paula Kinziger says:
        July 31, 2017 at 4:08 pm

        Give me a break… he can hire anyone he wants, and maybe he was hired to just fire Spicer and Reince. Gen Kelly wasn’t going to have him work for him anyway. Way more important things to be concerned with.

        • Chickficshun says:
          July 31, 2017 at 4:22 pm

          Thats a stupid way of going about firing someone. Hire someone to fire someone then fire the person you hired to do the firing. You know that looks just like incompetency which is what the media harps on all the time. This is getting to be a constant issue. Needless self inflicted bad PR. We have to worry about the outright lies the media tells all the time….so dont give them the opportunity to say ” I told you so”.

      • rsanchez1990 says:
        July 31, 2017 at 4:31 pm

        He does tweet facts.

    • tax2much says:
      July 31, 2017 at 4:02 pm

      Should have moved him over to DOJ. Mooch knows how to light a fire.

      • Sunshine says:
        July 31, 2017 at 4:27 pm

        NO. The guy is a lone wolf. He doesn’t work well with others, this much was obvious. He would do better as a WH contractor.

    • AmSa/Mx says:
      July 31, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      Jared and Ivanka are wonderful people and there never going to leave the White House. President Trump is not going to let that happen. Tried of all the jealous BS that comes out towards Ivanka & Jared. Thank God that Scaramucci was able to get rid of Preibus. Good job Scaramucci 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 👊👊👊👊👊

  2. hypnotique59 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Wow that was fast……

  3. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    That kinda sucks. Mooch was doing a great job.

  4. Paco Loco says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Scaramucci went “off the ranch” due to an obviously oversized “little Italian” ego. Trump corrected his mistake immediately which shows that he wants both performance and discipline in his top staff. Mooch blew it by showing a total lack of discipline…he was simply to big for his britches!

  5. SonFlower says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Oh, well. Ivanka and Jared, you live and learn. It’s ok. Scaramucci blew it when he mouthed off so fast. Those days are over. This is a new day, one with a 4 star marine General in charge. This could be good..

  6. popsfromvienna says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    I wonder when Sarah should start looking for a new job?

  7. Modernlove says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Mooch couldn’t get the Obamacare repeal passed so, out he went!

  8. Regina says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    funny how no one noticed that Scaramucci essentially leaked to the NYT during that interview-

    as always, I’ll never believe these things aren’t happening intentionally – some day people will learn to stop watching the ripples in the pond (media blather) and pay attention to the guy throwing the rock

  9. H.R. says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Scaramucci was exactly the bull in the China shop that was needed. Unfortunately, he started crashing around in the home China shop instead of waiting until he got to the “competitor’s” shop. That’s where he was supposed to wreak havoc.

    President Trump still needs a bull for the “competitor’s” shop.

  10. fedback says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Perhaps we can go off camera again

  11. das411 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    hey you guys, i know an experienced media type who might be available for that job:

    MK

  12. Regina says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:00 pm

  13. sirdaver says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Don’t have a good feeling about this move. Scaramucci was one of the very few people that DJT could trust. Finally had someone in Communications that actually understood how to get the President’s message out and not be in constant reactionary mode. While I am estatic that DJT put General Kelly in as Cheif of Staff, I fear the whores in the media are going to drive the narrative again and the President’s messages will get lost in all the media noise.

    Strong alpha move by Kelly, but he better know or get someone who knows how new media works. Spicer didn’t. I hope I’m wrong.

  14. Honest Abbey says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    It had to be his vile language that President Trump found to be unacceptable, as did most decent people. He made me cringe.

  15. madelinesminion says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Pat Buchanan called it 2 days ago.

    “I think [Scaramucci] is the one that’s going to get his wings clipped,” Buchanan told host Michael Smerconish.

    “As for Bannon, everything I have seen Steve Bannon so far, he has kept his head down, done his job, advised the president, sometimes the way the president went sometimes the way he didn’t. If you’re looking at early casualties here, I would take a good look at the Mooch,” he continued.

    Video: http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/07/29/buchanan-warns-scaramucci-a-possible-early-casualty/

  16. Ejay says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    What a strange week. Perhaps, sometime in the far future, we will learn what really occurred and that Scaramucci served an important role. Too bad about his foul and foolish mouth as we need more people with his extraordinary charm and conviction. Hope he can return in some capacity down the road.

  18. HolyLoly says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    The whole Scaramucci episode has that choreographed feeling to it. Like a ruse to give the appearance of chaos in order to make needed changes and throw critics off balance along the way. I mean, I just don’t buy that Scaramucci is so reckless and unprofessional that he lost control of his speech with his filthy tirade. Don’t buy it.

    Stay tuned for Act II, Scene 1. Maybe one day I’ll learn to decipher the methods to Trump’s madness.

  19. arete55 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    I’ll gladly give up a Mooch for a Reince……..D.C. Chess….

    Creating new “Momentum”….

    It’s Kelly’s turn now to enforce the Law….messaging must be direct, fearless, and fear inducing…

    However, I certainly enjoyed the Mooch’s “Goodfellas” demeanor while it lasted….

    Could he have just been hired to shake up the “Priebus Applecart”..?

    • arete55 says:
      July 31, 2017 at 4:21 pm

      Trump knows baseball and situational relief pitching….Sometimes a pitcher is used to throw to just one batter…get him out and bring in the closer who is unencumbered by the prior innings “jam”..

      The Mooch got the out……

  20. fedback says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Sarah: ‘Tough crowd today’

  21. redlegleader68 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    John Roberts still trying to define the chain of command, like it’s any of his biz. Geez….

  22. fedback says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    April smirking

  23. helmhood says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Mike Huckabee for communications director!

  24. fedback says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    A communications guy is fired and the fake media freaks out

  25. Enlightened Vulgarian says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    “If you want to see chaos, come to my house with three preschoolers….”

  26. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Who Ivanna, Jared and Bannon reports to question asked three times already.

  27. lurker99 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Scaramuci/Russia/Spicer looping questions ……. anything else to talk about ? creeps

  28. jbrickley says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Love Sarah but someone has to tell her not to wear those colors on camera. It’s hurting my eyes.

