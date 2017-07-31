On May 20 Wyatt Patrick entered the world a month before he was scheduled to arrive, and he’s been pushing the limits ever since. He held that beautiful little head up when he was a couple of weeks old, he turned over before he was two months old, and when he does his tummy time he wriggles around trying to move and you can see him try to get those skinny little legs under him.
A few weeks ago a good friend of his father sent him a flag. This is the message his dad sent me with the picture above.
“This flag was flown by the first American forces to enter and assault Raqqa, Syria on 14 June 2017. It was raised to honor and celebrate the birth and lifelong freedom of Wyatt Patrick. OPPRESSORS BEWARE”
There have been a few great surprises along the way with having this little poo machine. The first has been how unbelievably adorable he is wrapped up in those animal towels after a bath. The second has been how incredibly well loved this kid is already by all our friends and family. It’s been humbling, really. This was given to Wyatt by a very great friend of mine, and even better American, that is a part of a fighting force that is truly the tip of the spear. These young men are fighting for a cause they believe in, and this flag represents everything that is great and unique about America. I hope I raise this kid to love the country as much as I do, and half as much as the steely eyed freedom fighter that fought under this flag in the face of our enemies.
As you can see from the picture, the first paragraph is the message written on the flag by the soldier for Wyatt. The next paragraph is the writing of my son, expressing his gratitude, pride, patriotism, and a vow for the future.
Aside from the very obvious proud grandmother reasons, I do have a much deeper motive for posting this picture.
From time to time, we need to be reminded what it is we fight for, who the battle is for, and a little about the unknown warriors who carry our flag into battle. And, just as importantly as any other reason, we need to stop and remember the honor, the spirit, the freedom, and the cost that flag represents.
I’m betting that, just like me, most of you started each and every school day with a Pledge of Allegiance, hand over your heart. On the 4th of July my husband and I were absolutely thrilled to hear our first grandchild, sweet Sadie, perfectly recite the Pledge.
It’s not often we hear it anymore, and some public figures and professional athletes dishonor themselves when it’s played now. Is it taught with the same fervor by teachers and parents? Do they instill the same love, modeling the patriotism that my generation found in every classroom, on every street corner, in the movies, and the parades?
I couldn’t be more humbled by the dedication on the flag to Wyatt, or more grateful. I could not be more proud of the words my son wrote about the gift, because that represents what we all live for and care about. The future of our children and grandchildren, who are the future of this country.
Wyatt’s father and mother will make sure that he knows the history, the honor, the fight, the cause, the hold fast against all odds struggle that stand behind this country. They will impart to him the stories, good and bad, and the love and the duty and the responsibility that come with the citizenship in the greatest country the world has ever known, his birthright.
Wyatt will be privileged to one day look up again (they met recently) at the steely eyed warrior who defended this flag in battle, and wrote the message to him. He will stand safely on his little legs looking up into the eyes of one of the men who guard so zealously the freedoms he will learn to appreciate, honor, and protect himself. His parents won’t wait for school to teach him all about the Constitution, The Bill of Rights, and what they mean for him, and how he must treasure and defend them for the future he will pass on.
And so today, my heart is full of gratitude, but most important, hope. We live in troubled times, divided times, angry times.
But that flag is still carried into battle with the same honor and fighting spirit the first patriots had, and our young Wyatt, his brother, his cousins, and millions of children out there from sea to shining sea are getting their first taste of the meaning behind the flag, from the beautiful, scrappy little boy whose father placed this banner across him to mark a moment in time for him, to his cousin who proudly recites the words she learned to honor that flag, to all the children out there who are learning the same lessons in your households.
Are they learning the lessons? Our young men and women fight on battlefields far away, but our battle here at home is what they are fighting for. If you do not know and pass on all that our freedom entails, then we are not doing our part. We have a fight and a duty too.
God Bless America.
OPPRESSORS BEWARE
De Oppresso Liber
Thank you for posting this story.
Truly uplifting.
Beautiful.
Oh, Menagerie! so beautiful. THIS is exactly why I’ve been doing this for 11 years now.
{Not only for my own “little cuties” but for yours also!!!!}
Thank you.
Amen to that menagerie!
This is exactly what I taught we taught our five children and what we are teaching our 12 grand children.
You have said it perfectly.
👍👍💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸
Something happened to my comment?
De Oppresso Liber is the motto of the United State Army Special Forces…Tango Yankee Sundance for this story…and a Hand Salute to the Soldier fighting for this young man’s future. May God be with all of the Men/Women who are fighting on the front lines!!!
Thank you so much for sharing your beautiful baby boy and story.
I will remember – Who, What and Why!🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
Wyatt looks pretty comfortable wrapped in that beautiful flag. There is hope for our future generations. God Bless America!
Some people get what it’s all about. Little Wyatt will no doubt be brought up right. He has a great family.
This is a beautiful story. It uplifted my spirit. Thanks so much!
Inspirational!
As a New Nonna, I especially appreciate this post, Menagerie!!
God bless your sweet grandson, Wyatt, your Sadie, my sweet 4 1/2 month old first grand baby and ALL next generation Americans.
God bless their parents, and God bless America.
And may God bless Patriot Americans like our President Trump!
Thank You, God for all our blessings. Thank You, Jesus! For Your Redeeming us sinners. Holy Spirit, please fill the hearts of men with Your gifts and graces… especially those most in need of them.
It says it all, MAGA.
Booyah!
Snif.
What a wonderful story!
You have all the signs of a little champion there in young Wyatt Patrick. Coordination, determination, stamina….
Reminds me of the first moments of Secretariat’s life, the champion who leapt up on his all fours immediately after birth and who loved to come from behind just because it was fun to leave all those other horses one by one behind him in the dust.
Also reminds me of our wonderful exceptional United States of America that survived and thrived in such a short time to lead the world in freedom, creativity and productivity and of our current exceptionally strong, dedicated and determined President Donald Trump.
May little Wyatt Patrick always keep his strength, stamina and determination and use it for good.
He has many good examples near and far!
Plus, he’s so handsome, and huggable!
Many blessings on thee, young Wyatt Patrick – ❤️❤️❤️!!!
I’m blown away…My son and his wife just had a baby boy, and he’s out there deployed on the Ronald Reagan…I don’t think folks will ever understand the sacrifices being made by our troops and families. God bless them…
Many, many blessings for your family and their new little one!
Awesome! The future will be in his generations hands, lets give them something to build on.
Beautiful story a with an adorable little boy to go along with it. Congrats on your new grandson Menagerie.
Great story!
I like many others have put a great deal of effort into getting President Trump elected? I lost friends over it, I have grown a bit greyer, older and slower since I started. My eyes have weakened and at times so has my spirit but I continue on for one simple reason and that reason is my children and grandchild.
We have one child that went into the military an all American kid and unfortunately came out with a progressive attitude but as I have told our child “you may not agree with me and at times you might even hate me but just as when you were little I will continue to fight for you and what I know is right for you and your future not matter how you feel about me because I am your father and that will be my job until the day I die”.
MAGA!
I like many others have put a great deal of effort into getting President Trump elected.
(not a “?”mark)
Beautiful post
Nothing like the sweetness of a baby. Parenting is an awesome job and not to be taken lightly. It sounds like Wyatt’s parents have it covered.
Beautiful.
May God Bless Wyatt as he grows and learns from his parents and Grandparents … proud Americans. We will all stand together to insure he has the opportunity. #MAGA
The first time I recite the Pledge of Allegiance as a citizen, I had tears in my eyes, I was so humbled and grateful.
Thank you for this great story!
President Trump needs to see this amazing story – can someone ‘tweet’ the picture and caption – Please – Thanks!
Thank You for posting, Sundance!
Oopsey, sorry Menagerie! Thank YOU for posting!
If hes continuously determined, he will be climbing the countertops and refrigerator in no time. Going through the cupboards and taking things apart to see how they work.
My son is still reciting the Pledge daily while I homeschool him and its his favorite thing. I bought patriotic flag clothes at gymboree a couple weeks ago bc he loves them so.
Pointing out and counting the flags we see when driving is a regular past time.
Its probably time to head over to the library and get a new stack of history books for him!
Menagerie, wouldnt it be great if someone took patriotic songs and made them into lullabies???
Your little grandson is a cutie patootie!
Oh man now my eyes are all messed up.
Must be allergies.
I absolutely get goosebumps whenever I read an article written by SD that references our future! Wyatt and the Boy Scouts from last week’s speech in WV represent our wonderful future. This that LOVE our Flag and our country. It was amazing watching Generation Z go NUTS for their Lion last week! It brought tears to my eyes. It makes you realize everything is absolutely right in the world! There is Nothing and I mean Nothing that Mueller, Barry, HRC, Democrats, Republicans, Big Club members etc. that can separate the CUBS from their LION! This is why Trumpism will reign for 50+ years.
These kids truly LOVE our President! Generation Z went wild for our President! Kids screaming USA after their LION talks about getting rid of Obamacare!
Folks we are WINNING and it is really miraculous when you step back and realize it! That picture of Wyatt shows it in full display for our enemies both foreign and DOMESTIC to see!
Generation Z is the workforce that will embrace our Lion’s Apprenticeship Program! It is truly a marriage made in HEAVEN!
http://www.dailywire.com/news/12785/gop-tsunami-looms-generation-z-skews-republican-lemuel-pitkin#exit-modal
From the article linked above:
You know all those teenagers with their face plastered in their iPhones, the ones skateboarding everywhere and whiling away their free time playing video games? Turns out they’re actually paying attention to politics — and they aren’t big fans of the only political party they’ve known up until now, the Democrats.
A new national survey by My College Options and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation gathered info from a whopping 50,000 “Generation Z” high school students ages 14 to 18 to gauge their political attitudes on the 2016 election. In what will surely be a surprise to the older generations yelling at Gen Z to get off our lawns, the survey found that a majority identify as Republican.
While all these kids will be able to vote in the 2020 election, let’s take first-time voters alone to start. The survey found that 46 percent of the 18-year-olds surveyed voted for Trump; just 31 percent went for Hillary Clinton. Sure, 6 percent said they “would choose not to vote in this election,” but just 11 percent went third party.
THIS IS AMERICANA at its best! Our Lion preparing the way for the future! Generation Z’s kids will be told about the Lion that saved America. They will be brought up in homes that parents are financially able to make it and prosper.
Here is an image that shows the love between our Lion and his cub (Generation Z)!
More kids like this. Less kids draped in foreign flags.
how incredibly well loved this kid is already by all our friends and family.
The foundation of a healthy and well-adjusted life.
Blessings, little Wyatt!
God Bless Wyatt and God Bless America!!!!!
AWESOME!
Could not be happier for you and your growing family, Menagerie! How awesome, and what a gift that flag is for little Wyatt, and for all of our children, and our children’s children.
Our oldest graduated high school and received from us a flag that flew over the US Capitol, with a note from us reminding her of her responsibilities as an 18-year-old adult living in the land of the free and the home of the brave — namely, that she must remember to vote, and it was our deepest wish that she vote thoughtfully, after studying carefully the issues and candidates. (She probably would have preferred a new car, but that wasn’t in the budget. IMHO, the flag — and all the freedom that goes with it — is a much, much better gift!)
Touching & inspiring piece Menagerie. God bless your boy
This country is going to need many more Wyatt’s & parents like you that instill upon them a sense of pride, duty & responsibility to their country. The left has neutered too many generations of American children & only we the people can right this ship
This post puts me in mind of the first lines of Walt Whitman’s poem,
THERE was a child went forth every day;
And the first object he look’d upon, that object he became;
And that object became part of him for the day, or a certain part of the day, or for many years, or stretching cycles of years.
Now THAT is what I’m talking about. Some weeks ago, I went on an anti-kitten/anti-puppy rant because I see them as a “PC” form of sharing pictures of our little ones. For some reason, sharing pictures of our children with friends and associates is considered “bad” while sharing cute kittens and puppies are fantastic. This anti-human and anti-family stuff has GOT to stop.
I love your little patriot boobledee-boobledee-booboo-boy! I’ve got three sons and I still like displaying my pride in them even though the two older ones are in their mid-20s 🙂 Younger females seem to like’m pretty good. 🙂
