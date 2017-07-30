Sunday Talks: Kellyanne Conway -vs- Chris Wallace…

Senior Advisor to The President Kellyanne Conway appears on Fox News with swamp guardian and deep state front-man Chris Wallace.

Wallace wanted primarily to discuss the palace intrigue with the change in White House Chief-of-Staff.

12 Responses to Sunday Talks: Kellyanne Conway -vs- Chris Wallace…

  1. HBD says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Sometimes I’d love to chap-slap Wallace.

  2. joshua says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    IS KAC relevant anymore? and why go on Fox anymore…especially with Chris Wallace master of snark. All KAC does is defense….where is Moocher…he has some fire, and Gorka too….get the light weights out of the picture….

    • StormyeyesC says:
      July 30, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      She is a female Marco Rubio. Same talking points repeated like a script…………… Never listens………. Just keeps going like a wind up doll

  3. coveyouthband says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    I STILL say, he looks like a Muppet of himself……

  5. Joe S says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    LOL:

    KellyAnne Conway: Russia is a hoax, phony, waste of time story.

    Wallace: Let’s move on to health care!

    HAHA!

