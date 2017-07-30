July 30th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #192

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Boom!
President Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to warn Congress that if healthcare legislation is not approved soon then they can forget about their exemption from Obamacare.
How Trump can win the ObamaCare fight: End the “friends and cronies” exemption for Congress
Ending the special perk funded by taxpayers may represent the only leverage President Trump has to fulfill his promise to repeal ObamaCare
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/07/28/how-trump-can-win-obamacare-fight-end-friends-and-cronies-exemption-for-congress.html
This was a great article that was written yesterday! May have inspired our President’s tweet.
From the article linked above:
With a mere stroke of his pen, President Trump could end the exemption that President Obama gave members of Congress and their staffs that makes them the only participants in the ObamaCare exchanges to receive generous subsidies from their employer (the American people) to pay for their health insurance. Nothing would better focus Congress’ attention on changing ObamaCare than being trapped in it just like other Americans.
Well, it’s about time. Ending the special perk funded by taxpayers may represent the only leverage President Trump has to fulfill his promise to repeal ObamaCare.
Most employment lawyers interpreted that to mean that the taxpayer-funded federal health insurance subsidies dispensed to members of Congress and their personal staffs – which now range from $6,000 to $12,000 a year and cover about 70 percent of the cost of insurance premiums – would have to end.
Polls taken by Independent Women’s Voice, a free market group, find that 94 percent of voters think Congress shouldn’t be exempted from the insurance provisions of ObamaCare.
”If the president does this, he’d have huge negotiating leverage. He would align the interests of the ruling class with those of his voters, forcing Congress to act. He might even get some Democratic votes.”
Man, our President was on a TEAR today! Love it!
He’s been dropping Bombs all day, I love it! Big beautiful ugly all day long.
That was a barrage of weapons-grade tweets today, wasn’t it.
Whew.
That was epic.
Well done, Mr. President!
Everything you are hearing right now is white noise! I absolutely LOVE our President because he is doing what I prayed he would do! He can single handily destroy Obamacare by doing three simple things!
1) Do not make the subsidy payments that are required monthly. Projected cost for 2018 is $8 billion dollars and for 2019 $10 billion dollars. Keep in mind he has a federal case that House Republicans brought and won with a federal judge. By stating what he stated in his tweet, he is telling those POS Republicans like Collins, Alexander, the Medicaid Whores (AK, NV, ND, OH and WV) as well as Lucifer from AZ that they better find 19 Republicans to join with the 48 Democrats to override his veto on any bill that requires the payments. They would also need 54 Republicans in the House to join with the Democrats to override his veto.
The great thing with this approach is that by September 27th, Insurance companies will either stay or leave the exchange. Anthem is saying they will pull out of the remaining 10 states.
2) State that the IRS will once again process returns that have box 61 not marked. That kills Obamacare because millions of more Americans will bail from the exchange knowing their won’t be paying a penalty. Right now there are approximately 6.5 million Americans out of the exchange. That number can easily double in the next 3 months.
3) Don’t advertise for folks to join Obamacare. That would come from HHS, Tom Price. They already cut the enrollment period in half. It is from November 1 through December 15 of this year.
By pulling the exemption from the congress members, their employees will be devastated. Our President knows he has the American people on his side no matter the BS polls and comments they put out. With a 2nd quarter GDP at 2.6%, Americans are finding great paying jobs and are financially happy.
The Uniparty, CoC, Barry’s Legacy are fu…KED!
Just like I mentioned above, the WHITE NOISE is in full effect with threats from Crying Chuck and a fake poll!
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-threatens-end-insurance-payments-no-healthcare-bill-201617513.html
From the article linked above:
The first part of Trump’s tweet appeared to be referring to the approximately $8 billion in cost-sharing reduction subsidies the federal government pays to insurers to lower the price of health coverage for low-income Americans.
The second part appeared to be a threat to end the employer contribution for Congress members and their staffs, who were moved from the normal federal employee healthcare benefits program onto the Obamacare insurance exchanges as part of the 2010 healthcare law.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said that if the president carried out that threat, “every expert agrees that (insurance) premiums will go up and health care will be more expensive for millions of Americans.”
Many insurers have been waiting for an answer from Trump or lawmakers on whether they will continue to fund the annual government subsidies. Without assurances, many plan to raise rates an additional 20 percent by an Aug. 16 deadline for premium prices.
However, a majority of Americans are ready to move on from healthcare at this point. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Saturday, 64 percent of 1,136 people surveyed on Friday and Saturday said they wanted to keep Obamacare, either “entirely as is” or after fixing “problem areas.
Asked what they think Congress should do next, most respondents picked other priorities such as tax reform, foreign relations and infrastructure. Only 29 percent said they wanted Republicans in Congress to “continue working on a new healthcare bill.”
He is also telling Mitch that he will not sign a bill propping up Obamacare by paying the subsidies. The great thing for our President is that everything is reaching a conclusion for the upcoming year over the next 3 to 4 months! Anthem backed the BCRA Bill. They could single handily destroy the Exchange if they pulled out of the remaining 10 states! Many would have zero insurance companies left.
http://www.mystateline.com/news/politics/repeal-is-dead-for-now-but-will-obamacare-survive/778168905
From the article linked above:
Anthem, which has already announced it will withdraw from three of its 14 states next year, said Wednesday it needs more predictability, particularly on the subsidies. The insurer, one of the largest on the exchanges, has 1.5 million enrollees in Obamacare plans.
“If we aren’t able to gain certainty on some of these items quickly, we do expect that we will need to revise our rate filings to further narrow our level of participation,” CEO Joseph Swedish said in an earnings call.
Insurers have until Sept. 27 to make a final decision about their participation next year. State regulators had hoped the repeal effort would have funded the cost-sharing reduction subsidies in the short run, giving carriers some peace of mind. But now, with Trump rooting for Obamacare to implode and conservative lawmakers reluctant to prop it up, more may decide to withdrawal.
Thank You, Flep, for everything you’re doing here in the Treehouse.
Flep on a tear nightly, as usual. Oh yea.
And also…Waivers, Fle.
Pres Trump could issue waivers to these Ins Companies, exempting them from having to make all policies ‘Ocare compliant’.
They could go back to offering the low-cost ala carte type policies that people were able to afford.
It would have to be temporary…but it would ease the pain that people have been suffering.
The longest period that Barry’s Waivers covered, was 2 years.
These companies could then go back into All the markets again, like before.
That would be awesome because it would show what the Cruz Amendment would have done for the majority of Americans that don’t have insurance through their employers.
Don’t believe the Polls. They’re Fake, Just Like The News.
I want a well done steak with ketchup with those tweets 🙂 Delicious.
LikeLiked by 5 people
…and two scoop of Covfefe ice cream. Yum 🙂
Don’t forget the big beautiful piece of chocolate cake.
Yum…and shall we add the MOAB as entertainment? 😉
PLEASE and TY
Does anyone have any gossip from the dinner tonight?
Too funny. Haven’t gotten the scoop just yet but I can give a whirl if you like.
I hear the food was good.
I heard it from an anonymous official…
LOL somebody from the WH staff I bet!
Oh, dear. Did Comey sneak in and hide behind the curtains again?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I heard from a source in government that Trump got two scoops of ice cream and that the server was Russian.
“You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.
Matthew 5:14,16 NIV
Thank you, Grandma Covfefe. You just answered a question for me. 🙂
🙂
Now, now, I’m refraining from a comeback (although your post brought a smile) as too much jocularity may be frowned upon.
We can’t all be cerebral all of the time.
Enjoy your evening.
And of course the cell decides to act up, now 😐
This was a response to you, Wend.
When I saw you said cell my first thought was as in a jail cell. Took me a minute to connect you were on a phone.
I know this is wayyyy off topic, but the new Star Trek series “Discovery” is beating the “diversity” drum rather intensely of late. Which is weird, considering Star Trek was always about the spectrum of humanity from the start… they just didn’t need to shout it from the rooftops, the just unconventionally hired minority actors in some parts in a time where TV was often intentionally exclusionary.
I find it silly that these left leaning producers/writers/actors think that those of us who voted Trump and support Trump would actually prefer an all-white or white-dominated society, when every Trump supporter I’ve met sees every person regardless of their ethnic heritage as a human being to be judge by the content of their character solely… NOT by their “color” first.
Why these Hollywood types don’t understand this, I cannot seem to understand, and nothing I’ve said to any of this mentality seems to break them of this brainwashing.
Any thoughts, fellow Treepers?
Or am I out on one of the far limbs here?
They know better but the have a story to push to make us TRUMP supporters look bad.
M33: The media makes false news, Hollywood makes false accusations. Why? To destroy Trump and Trump supporters. So of course Hollywood isn’t going to listen to any protestations of innocence.
Al Gore recently appeared on a late night show and cryptically said America needs to prepare for rough months ahead. A respected medical group -American Psychiatric Association?- recently announced that it was appropriate for clinicians to declare POTUS to be unfit w/o examining him. Ex-CIA director Brennan openly calls for a coup if POTUS fires Mueller. The administration still teems with traitors and leakers, undermining POTUS. Meanwhile, the DWS/Awan brothers/Seth Rich murder mystery interests no one in the MSM. They are all complicit. This drama is more absurd and dangerous than a Grisham novel. It is scary. Am I “concerned”? Maybe. But I’m also scared for POTUS and his safety. The conspiracy, the terror of realizing you can’t trust anybody, feels like Rosemary’s Baby. I hope Jeff Sessions is not Dr. Saperstein. Does anyone else feel heightened anxiety?
Yes they seem to be upping the ante of their smack talking. I worry every minute of every day for the President and his family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same here. I think it’s getting much worse. I pray for him and his family every day.
Sounds like Al is getting ready for another massage, that’s all it is. Part of Al’s problem is he–just like Hillary–could never accept that he wasn’t the President of the United States. He also felt entitled. Like most Globalists, they all feel entitled.
Now sadly, Gore flies around in his private jet telling the World that we are all going to die. Over and over.
Yes, I am also concerned about the ALMOST-POTUS Syndrome. It is dangerous. Whether on a private jet, or in the woods. It is extremely scary…..
LikeLike
Guess our President is having our VP go out to some of the Eastern European countries to make sure everything is ready for us to export our LNG so that Russia is eliminated from the equation when it comes to Gas that is required in the Three Seas countries!
Our Energy Independence has already taken off! We are at 2.6% GDP without the sale of LNG to the Three Seas Countries (11 total). We can easily supply all their Energy needs given our production to their combined needs a year. Imagine where our GDP will be at by the end of the fourth quarter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Montenegro? Oh Noes, didn’t Hillary write a whole chapter about Montenegro??!!
bwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
“What Happened?”
Chapter 9 Montenegro’s Is to Blame!
bwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
That will set her off on one of her tangents. They were against her in the GE.
Must See:
Louie Gohmert Exposes Awan Brothers’, Radical Muslim Islamist, Deep State and Corrupt Officials Plans To Destroy America from Within
Finally, a representative stands up to the Imran and Awan Brothers (March 10, 2017) who, with the help of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Debbie Wasserman Shultz, among others, have been able to hack, eavesdrop, coerce and infiltrate the US government unimpeded for 12 years… and get paid millions to do it.
Video May-27-2017 Duration 1:00:36
Muslim Brotherhood CAIR Barack Obama Comey Susan Rice Loretta Lynch Eric Holder James Clapper John Brennan Samantha Power Valerie Jarrett
LikeLiked by 2 people
I saw this back when he said all these things and no one brought it to any ones attention. I could not believe it was ignored.
This is blackmail and espionage…courtesy of the Stupid Democrats who always have a”scheme” going on somewhere!
They have scams and schemes everywhere you look!
My favorite interviews with Louie is after he’s had a few. Drunk and carefree, Louie is a happy drinker. God bless.
Do I believe a word Louie says? Nope.
If I want to know what is really going on I read President Trump’s Contract with Voters.
That is truth.
It Has to be Asked: Was Wasserman Schultz Having Affair with Criminal IT Staffer Imran Awan?
Jim Hoft Jul 29th, 2017 10:14 pm 108 Comments
“The more you read about Imran Awan the more you see the picture of a complete soulless criminal.
So why was he hanging around Wasserman Schultz for 13 years?
Either they were having an affair or Imran had the goods on the Democratic Party.
Possibly both scenarios are true.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/asked-wasserman-schultz-affair-criminal-staffer-imran-awan/
Imran Awan and DWS are a PERFECT MATCH/ 2 SOULESS CRIMINALS.
Seriously…just look at her photo for it is “Ramen Noodle Hair.” Yuk.
I guess it would take a special kind of man to want that woman. Yikes! Although I did read he was blind.
can you imagine having an affair with what’s her name Schultz. That is what nightmares are made of.
This is a pretty good take on the Russia hacking BS. It is in it’s death throws at long last.
Shock Claim From Inside DNC: Seth Rich Leaked Emails To Moscow Lawyer One Month Before His Murder
http://ibankcoin.com/zeropointnow/2017/07/29/shock-claim-from-inside-dnc-seth-rich-leaked-emails-to-moscow-lawyer-one-month-before-his-murder/
I feel like I’m living in the twilight zone these days as more and more is revealed.
Love Brunell’s tweets…they’re always so uplifting.
