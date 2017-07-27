Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – July 27th, 1:45pm Livestream

Posted on July 27, 2017 by

Sarah Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Thursday July 27th. 1:45pm EDT anticipated start time:

WH Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

18 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – July 27th, 1:45pm Livestream

  1. SeekerOfTruth says:
    July 27, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Turn off the cameras. Yesterday was a press spoiled child ranting disaster with the cameras on.
    Else just stop and walk out if things go like yesterday. You have to be ready to spank the spoiled children.

    Or be really firm and just allow two questions on the same topic and then say no more and cut off anyone who tries to break it.

    And Shut April Ryan The Heck Up. She is a rambler taking the whole press on camera scene with her continual talking But…But…But…But…But…
    Better yet never call on her.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. mikebrezzze says:
    July 27, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    I hope “mooch” shows up and fires Reince!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Albertus Magnus says:
    July 27, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    MAGA SMOOCH!

    Like

    Reply
  4. SR says:
    July 27, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    I can not see these angry prestitute asking same stupid question 5 times and making Sarah frustrated.

    Like

    Reply
  5. fedback says:
    July 27, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    These fake news clowns don’t deserve to be on camera

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. fedback says:
    July 27, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Bad hombres

    Like

    Reply
  7. sunnydaze says:
    July 27, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    How many people here think the Press Idiots are listening to a single word this DOJ Official is saying about MS13?

    Like

    Reply
  8. sunnydaze says:
    July 27, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Another DOJ Official up. More opportunity for the Press Idiots to daydream and chew their bubble gum.

    Like

    Reply
  9. waltherppk says:
    July 27, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    MS-13 is like dog shit, it should be left on the ground for later collection where anyone finds it.

    Like

    Reply
  10. fedback says:
    July 27, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    ICE officers are heroes

    Like

    Reply
  11. Bob Thoms says:
    July 27, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Would be good if we get some questions about Awan arrest.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s