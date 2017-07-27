Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – July 27th, 1:45pm Livestream

Sarah Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Thursday July 27th. 1:45pm EDT anticipated start time:
WH Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Turn off the cameras. Yesterday was a press spoiled child ranting disaster with the cameras on.
Else just stop and walk out if things go like yesterday. You have to be ready to spank the spoiled children.
Or be really firm and just allow two questions on the same topic and then say no more and cut off anyone who tries to break it.
And Shut April Ryan The Heck Up. She is a rambler taking the whole press on camera scene with her continual talking But…But…But…But…But…
Better yet never call on her.
I hope “mooch” shows up and fires Reince!
The name ‘mooch’ reminds me of Moochie on Disney’s Spin & Marty
I’d like to see him show up and cancel the credentials of each of them affiliated with every organization that disseminated leaked information.
That’d be awesome!
My fave Smooch line so far is when asked about his comment that he and Reince were like brothers he said..’Cain and Abell were brothers too..we’ll see what happens’
BWAAAAHAAAAAAAAAAA
Chew bubblegum and kick ass.
And Scaramucci is all out of bubblegum.
Mooch is a street fighter, Reince has a pussy hat in his closets!
MAGA SMOOCH!
I can not see these angry prestitute asking same stupid question 5 times and making Sarah frustrated.
These fake news clowns don’t deserve to be on camera
Bad hombres
MS 13 same tactics as ISIS
How many people here think the Press Idiots are listening to a single word this DOJ Official is saying about MS13?
Another DOJ Official up. More opportunity for the Press Idiots to daydream and chew their bubble gum.
MS-13 is like dog shit, it should be left on the ground for later collection where anyone finds it.
ICE officers are heroes
Would be good if we get some questions about Awan arrest.
