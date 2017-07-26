More Winning – President Trump Participates in Jobs and Manufacturing Announcement – 5:00pm Livestream…

President Trump is participating in a major jobs and manufacturing announcement from the White House. It is widely expected that a major investment by Foxconn will be the centerpiece of the event.
President Trump, along with Gov. Scott Walker and other Wisconsin leaders will make the announcement that Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn will announce it will build a new factory in Racine County. Foxconn is a partner with Apple, manufacturing technological products. That factory is expected to create 10,000 jobs. The electronics giant will build liquid-crystal display factory in Wisconsin.
White House Livestream – Alternate Livestream
Advertisements
President Trump is amazing!
LikeLiked by 3 people
But,but, RUSSIA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
slanted story about PDJT’s comments about being on Mt. Rushmore – trying to make him look baed. They put up a poll and 60% say PDJT does belong on the Mt. LOL
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/07/26/mount-trump-social-media-reacts-donald-trump-jokes-added-mount/
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
By the time PDJT finishes his second term, Mt Rushmore will not be big enough to hold all the winning. He will need his own mountain.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is so hilarious and why I love Trump supporters!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Heh heh heh! 🙂
Loves me some MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lyin Ryan has no business taking any credit for this.
LikeLiked by 5 people
WHanon making an appearance while this announcement is going on
LikeLike
gah
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wouldn’t that be sweet.
LikeLike
current consensus is this is a Politico shill LARPing for traffic… so delete Sharon for OT. I just found it interesting that a possible WHanon sighting coincided with this WH jobs announcement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
RSBN’s stream is currently running and is now showing an outside view of the White House.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent…Of course the left with no sense of shame will highlight the incentives the State has given, but then again they are against government subsidies in all forms if it bashes the President…They never ask who pays for the infrastructure in China or Vietnam..Its as if we have to be some ‘free market’ that exports our industry….
Good for Wisconsin and Governor Walker…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tonight or tomorrow another deep state leak will be coming to bring president down. It does not matter real or fake but keep fake msm busy and cover winning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The event is now underway.
LikeLike
The Swamp creatures are taking care of the corporatist progressive Ryan, obviously. Nothing to be said about it, this is how the game is played, and they don’t want Ryan to be primaried.
I guess we can enjoy the fruits of this, and move forward joyfully. But this new Wisconsin project should become the stick we use to beat more US jobs out of these globalists, and let’s not forget to use that stick on Ryan, shall we?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just a reminder to the good folks of Wisc.
Trump did this. Not Ryan.
Now he’s up to speak. Thanks Trump. Later tonite he’ll bash him publicly – Again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wooaaa … ran into a rater strange dude posting on CBS right now:
Obscured By Clouds • 2 minutes ago
Oh ye nations of the earth! Listen to my voice proclaim with triumphant zeal that on the morrow there shall be a great outpouring of chaos upon the earth, more specifically upon the United States government. There shall be great turmoil, unrest and crying outs as this chaos befalls us. There will be a great shock upon the whole face of this nation. Many will cry out in their sorrows while many others will be exceedingly joyful. Both political parties will collapse and be superseded. And it shall come to pass that order and reason will be restored upon the face of this nation for a short time more. And if the people will watch keenly their government and elect just persons, they shall prosper.
And on the 27th of July of this year many elected officials will be exposed to the light and their misdoings shall be made know to the whole world. And this this will bring to pass the collapse of which it has been spoken.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not only is this completely off topic – but you have made it your business to spread the nonsense from CBS threads a considerable distance further.
Start your own blog. It’s easy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Why thanks to backstabber Paul Ryan. He can not defend our president but want to ride with President. I hate Ryan’s smile.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL… I hate ALL OF HIM! Just saying….
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
This POS (Paul Ryan) said the other day that his job was not to defend the President seems really happy to accept this gift. We all know that if our Lion hadn’t won the WH, Foxconn wouldn’t be opening up this plant in Wisconsin or any other part of the US.
I am so sick of these RATS! I pray that I never happen to see one because my cold anger will go hot and God only knows what I would do!
LikeLiked by 6 people
That said, this will keep Ryan in office for another term at least.
LikeLike
Trump did this, not Ryan.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Didn’t stop Ryan from taking his victory lap.
LikeLike
Can stay in office but take his leadership away. Just make him regular congressmen.
LikeLike
If they produce screens for mobile devices, I will be switching all of ours (~100) over when they are ready.
LikeLike
This is no joke…Some idiotic woman named Jemuu Greene (something like that) is on with Eric Bolling claiming that Trump is benefiting from the obama economy, and that “Trump should leave a nice present for obama under the Christmas tree”. So, there goes FOX. Off!!!
LikeLike
That Jemuu Greene is or was a FOX news contributor. She ran for the head of the DNC but wasn’t quite crazy or freakish enough to win, although she is very hard left and obnoxious. I turn the channel if I see her. She is awful.
LikeLike
Take the plunge and boycott
LikeLike
Wisconn Valley–nice marketing
LikeLike
Pres Trump is doing wonders on the economic scene despite the failures of congress. Here is a blog post by an upper level manager at PIMCO.
https://blog.pimco.com/en/2017/07/trumps-victory-whats-next-for-currencies
The authors bio:
https://global.pimco.com/en-gbl/experts/Joachim%20Fels
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder if the President gave this to Wisconsin to get Paul Ryan to move forward on health care. This will probably help Ryan’s reelection campaign….
LikeLike
Seems sincere that during his trip to Snap-on he saw the potential in an abandoned part of WI.
LikeLike
It will and Ryan knows it
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is great.
Good job, Mr Vice President
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahahaha! President Trump just thanked everyone involved in this initiative except Ryan!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“If I didn’t get elected, he definitely would not be investing $10B!” – President Trump
LikeLiked by 2 people
Made in the USA
Love it
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am watching fbn at work! Traitor Ryan is right behind POTUS clapping!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
We know how to get stuff done! 🙂
LikeLike
The President telling Ryan what to do. Tax plan, infrastructure
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy to hear POTUS mentions that foxcon is investing because he was elected as president! Everything else and everyone else is insignificant!
LikeLiked by 1 person