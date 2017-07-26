More Winning – President Trump Participates in Jobs and Manufacturing Announcement – 5:00pm Livestream…

Posted on July 26, 2017 by

President Trump is participating in a major jobs and manufacturing announcement from the White House. It is widely expected that a major investment by Foxconn will be the centerpiece of the event.

President Trump, along with Gov. Scott Walker and other Wisconsin leaders will make the announcement that Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn will announce it will build a new factory in Racine County. Foxconn is a partner with Apple, manufacturing technological products. That factory is expected to create 10,000 jobs. The electronics giant will build liquid-crystal display factory in Wisconsin.

White House LivestreamAlternate Livestream

This entry was posted in Economy, Live Streaming, media bias, Paul Nehlen, Paul Ryan, President Trump, Scott Walker, Uncategorized, Union Activity - ALL. Bookmark the permalink.

55 Responses to More Winning – President Trump Participates in Jobs and Manufacturing Announcement – 5:00pm Livestream…

  1. dobbsfan says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    President Trump is amazing!

  2. Nigella says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    But,but, RUSSIA!

  3. pattyloo says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    slanted story about PDJT’s comments about being on Mt. Rushmore – trying to make him look baed. They put up a poll and 60% say PDJT does belong on the Mt. LOL

    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/07/26/mount-trump-social-media-reacts-donald-trump-jokes-added-mount/

  4. sundance says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:05 pm

  5. Trumpstumper says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Heh heh heh! 🙂

    Loves me some MAGA!

  6. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:09 pm

  7. Ziiggii says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    WHanon making an appearance while this announcement is going on

  8. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:11 pm

  9. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    RSBN’s stream is currently running and is now showing an outside view of the White House.

  10. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:13 pm

  11. ALEX says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Excellent…Of course the left with no sense of shame will highlight the incentives the State has given, but then again they are against government subsidies in all forms if it bashes the President…They never ask who pays for the infrastructure in China or Vietnam..Its as if we have to be some ‘free market’ that exports our industry….

    Good for Wisconsin and Governor Walker…

  12. SR says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Tonight or tomorrow another deep state leak will be coming to bring president down. It does not matter real or fake but keep fake msm busy and cover winning.

  13. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    The event is now underway.

  14. railer says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    The Swamp creatures are taking care of the corporatist progressive Ryan, obviously. Nothing to be said about it, this is how the game is played, and they don’t want Ryan to be primaried.

    I guess we can enjoy the fruits of this, and move forward joyfully. But this new Wisconsin project should become the stick we use to beat more US jobs out of these globalists, and let’s not forget to use that stick on Ryan, shall we?

  15. Scotty19541 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Wooaaa … ran into a rater strange dude posting on CBS right now:

    Obscured By Clouds • 2 minutes ago
    Oh ye nations of the earth! Listen to my voice proclaim with triumphant zeal that on the morrow there shall be a great outpouring of chaos upon the earth, more specifically upon the United States government. There shall be great turmoil, unrest and crying outs as this chaos befalls us. There will be a great shock upon the whole face of this nation. Many will cry out in their sorrows while many others will be exceedingly joyful. Both political parties will collapse and be superseded. And it shall come to pass that order and reason will be restored upon the face of this nation for a short time more. And if the people will watch keenly their government and elect just persons, they shall prosper.

    And on the 27th of July of this year many elected officials will be exposed to the light and their misdoings shall be made know to the whole world. And this this will bring to pass the collapse of which it has been spoken.

    • Sharon says:
      July 26, 2017 at 5:33 pm

      Not only is this completely off topic – but you have made it your business to spread the nonsense from CBS threads a considerable distance further.

      Start your own blog. It’s easy.

  16. SR says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Why thanks to backstabber Paul Ryan. He can not defend our president but want to ride with President. I hate Ryan’s smile.

  17. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:30 pm

  18. fleporeblog says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    This POS (Paul Ryan) said the other day that his job was not to defend the President seems really happy to accept this gift. We all know that if our Lion hadn’t won the WH, Foxconn wouldn’t be opening up this plant in Wisconsin or any other part of the US.

    I am so sick of these RATS! I pray that I never happen to see one because my cold anger will go hot and God only knows what I would do!

  19. meadowlandsview says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    If they produce screens for mobile devices, I will be switching all of ours (~100) over when they are ready.

  20. The Boss says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    This is no joke…Some idiotic woman named Jemuu Greene (something like that) is on with Eric Bolling claiming that Trump is benefiting from the obama economy, and that “Trump should leave a nice present for obama under the Christmas tree”. So, there goes FOX. Off!!!

  21. G3 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Wisconn Valley–nice marketing

  22. MK Wood says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Pres Trump is doing wonders on the economic scene despite the failures of congress. Here is a blog post by an upper level manager at PIMCO.

    https://blog.pimco.com/en/2017/07/trumps-victory-whats-next-for-currencies

    The authors bio:

    https://global.pimco.com/en-gbl/experts/Joachim%20Fels

  23. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:38 pm

  24. rsanchez1990 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    I wonder if the President gave this to Wisconsin to get Paul Ryan to move forward on health care. This will probably help Ryan’s reelection campaign….

  25. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:40 pm

  26. fedback says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    This is great.
    Good job, Mr Vice President

  27. duchess01 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Hahahaha! President Trump just thanked everyone involved in this initiative except Ryan!

  28. fedback says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Made in the USA
    Love it

  29. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:44 pm

  30. codasouthtexas says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    I am watching fbn at work! Traitor Ryan is right behind POTUS clapping!

  31. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:45 pm

  32. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:46 pm

  33. sundance says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:48 pm

  34. fedback says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    The President telling Ryan what to do. Tax plan, infrastructure

  35. codasouthtexas says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Happy to hear POTUS mentions that foxcon is investing because he was elected as president! Everything else and everyone else is insignificant!

