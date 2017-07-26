More Winning – President Trump Participates in Jobs and Manufacturing Announcement – 5:00pm Livestream…

President Trump is participating in a major jobs and manufacturing announcement from the White House. It is widely expected that a major investment by Foxconn will be the centerpiece of the event.

President Trump, along with Gov. Scott Walker and other Wisconsin leaders will make the announcement that Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn will announce it will build a new factory in Racine County. Foxconn is a partner with Apple, manufacturing technological products. That factory is expected to create 10,000 jobs. The electronics giant will build liquid-crystal display factory in Wisconsin.

White House Livestream – Alternate Livestream

Advertisements