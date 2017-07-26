July 26th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #188

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
LikeLike
http://thepopulist.us/2017/07/dncs-operative-alexandra-chalupa-worked-with-bomber-kimberlin-to-prevent-trump-from-being-sworn-in/
Amazing how they were planning marshal law to prevent him from being sworn in and congress was even considering it. Explains McCain desperation on the dossier and why Rhinos and Republicans never support and defend the admin. CUZ THEY ALL GUILTY
Hearings on UKRAINE start tomorrow? Or this week?
Called it on Manufort..Judicary no longer wants him to testify. He”s cleared so far. Roger Stone been calling it bull from the start. Really suprised on the lack of interest on the Ukraine angle on here even though it could bring down the DNC not including the Phony Dossier, or Pakistan IT Spy Ring
LikeLike
The saga continues! Was the Cruz Amendment setup to fail? By pulling the amendment on Wednesday last week, the CBO scored the BCRA Bill without it. The fact that the bill that was voted down this evening had the Cruz Amendment and the new Portman Amendment added to it, that meant they needed 60 votes rather than 51 because any amendment that wasn’t scored by the CBO would require 60 votes to pass. As we saw, only 43 Republican Senators voted for it. Amazingly Capito, Portman and Hoeven voted yes while the other two Medicaid Whores voted NO (Murkowski, AK and Heller, NV).
I am angry that the Cruz Amendment was setup for failure! HHS Price shared a report last Wednesday night showing the incredible savings (decrease in premiums anywhere from $5K to $7K a year) for Americans that didn’t need Obamacare (95% of the Forgotten Men and Women that don’t receive Healthcare through their employer). Even the 5% that need to purchase Obamacare compliant Healthcare would have actually saved money compared to leaving Obamacare as is according to the report.
It now looks like the only piece of legislation that would have a fairly good chance of passing by the end of the week is a Skinny Repeal Bill. It would eliminate all the individual and employer mandates as well as eliminating the medical device tax.
This will cause the Senate to work with the House to create a bill that would later be voted on by the Senate and the House. That bill would still be a reconciliation bill requiring 51 votes in the Senate. The House Freedom Caucus has sad that they want to see either the MacCarthur or Cruz Amendment in that final bill.
Keep in mind this all has to happen by October 1st in order to use the reconciliation process with the 2017 fiscal year. I think if we get close to that deadline without the votes, the House would take up the Skinny Repeal on its own because it would eliminate the mandates that everyone hated in the first place. Many more healthy Americans will tell the government and Barrycare to go fu…k themselves. They will not waste thousands and thousands of dollars on an Obamacare policy for themselves and/or their families.
This will drive even more insurance companies out of the exchange because those dollars from the healthy Americans would be gone and there won’t be any IRS collection. The 5% that need Obamacare will be the ones that will see their premiums rise by 20% on top of whatever increase has already been allocated by their state insurance company or companies.
The Medicaid Whores will be happy because not a single penny will be taken from them and their expansion lives for infinity because there won’t be a drop dead date!
https://www.scribd.com/document/354188239/HHS-Score#download&from_embed
From the HHS Report linked above:
1) Current Law Enrollment Weighted Average – 2024 Low End Monthly Payment $770 / High End Monthly Payment $845
2) 2024 Silver ACA Compliant – 2024 Low End Monthly Payment $660 / High End Monthly Payment $590
3) 2024 Non-ACA Compliant – 2024 Low End Monthly Payment $200 / High End Monthly Payment $190
The numbers don’t lie! $570 less a month on the Low End when comparing 1 and 3 above and $655 less a month on the High End when comparing 1 and 3 above.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/senate-republicans-vote-down-bcra-023608933.html
From the article linked above:
The Better Care Reconciliation Act went down, 43-57, with nine Republicans voting no: Susan Collins (Maine), Tom Cotton (Ark.), Bob Corker (Tenn.), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Dean Heller (Nev.), Mike Lee (Utah), Jerry Moran (Kan.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Rand Paul (Ky.).
At this point, the idea is for Republicans to just pass this smaller repeal ― which will likely get rid of the individual and employer mandates, as well as a medical devices tax ― and enter into a conference with the House so that Republicans can come up with some larger repeal-and-replace measure later.
The skinny repeal, while a less robust piece of legislation, would still manage to do much of the same. The CBO has previously said that similar legislation would lead to 15 million fewer people with health insurance and 20 percent premium increases. The legislation would, in short, produce the sort of death spiral that Republicans accuse Obamacare of producing.
The inclusion of the so-called Cruz amendment Tuesday night in the Senate replacement bill subjected the whole measure to 60 votes, as the Senate parliamentarian has not ruled whether his proposal conforms with reconciliation rules. If the parliamentarian found that Cruz’s amendment ― which would allow insurers to offer plans that don’t comply to Obamacare regulations so long as they offered at least one plan that did ― should be subject to 60 votes, it could be difficult for a final piece of legislation to address that issue as well.
And if House conservatives are making it a prerequisite that the conference bill eliminate at least some of those regulations that ensure people with pre-existing conditions are charged the same amount as healthy people, they could be setting up the whole process for failure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am DISGUSTED with all of these clowns who just pull our chains and don’t give a damn what we want. They continue to do what THEY want and ignore the American people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Last time this happened it ended up in a Revolution. Taxation without Representation.. And that is definitely what is going on right now..
LikeLike
In case you want to share what I wrote on twitter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sick of their cutesy garbage. “Skinny repeal”–who the he** came up with that one?
LikeLike
” A problem occurred with this webpage so it was reloaded”
This is my 4th attempt at htis reply…Here we go
IS ANYONE SURPRISED THE CRUZ AMENDMENT FAILED?
REALLY???
Everything Cruz does is for show. We Treepers KNOW this.
He is LYIN TED for a reason. Lest we forget TPA/TPP, Immigration, etc, etc.
Ted is a schemer and a deceiver. Forget what he says and what he ‘proposes”
ALL THAT MATTERS IS WHAT GETS PASSED AND SIGNED INTO LAW….PERIOD!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gee. Wonder what sick people with pre-existing conditions and not yet 65, but elderly and sick will pay.
Sounds like a great plan. /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is the problem! The Medicaid Whores want their money and expansion while the Conservatives want healthy and young Americans to be freed from this disaster. Those 95% are being used to pay the Whores and the subsidies for the 5%!
This may actually cause Democrats to come to the table in good faith because they lose their gravy train and have to put something in place that works for everyone!
Like group policies (farmers of America having one million joined together to buy a policy rather than individually), buying across state lines, tort and pharmaceutical reform. That will not only drive Healthcare costs down but medical costs as well!
LikeLike
Is there something wrong with this site? Half pages show up and it takes a long time to load and even reply to a post. Jumps around also.
LikeLike
Get AdblockPlus.
LikeLike
Thanks. 🙂
LikeLike
Why do you think Ad Block would cure this? I’ve had Ad Block for a long time yet every time I post these pages jump up and down like they were on a pogo stick. I’ve learned to just be patient. When I click post then I just sit back and relax until all the crap is loaded into this page (see bottom left corner for all the crap being loaded). Once finished, then I am able to scroll down and hunt for where I was when I posted. Frustrating – yes but nothing anyone but Word Press can do anything about it.
LikeLike
Worked for me, wiggy Safari. Note I did not say Adblock.
LikeLike
Disable active scripting – AdBlock plus didn’t do it for me.
LikeLike
Will try that if I can find it on my MAC.
LikeLike
When my pages jump on my Ipad, I reload. Solves problem.
Also, if you are on wi-fi, you might have to disconnect your router for a few minutes and then reconnect. Until I did that, loading most sites onto my Ipad was a huge bear.
LikeLike
There seem to be more than the number of usual trolls. It would not surprise me if Russians hackers are attacking the site AND i have a vague recollection of SD posting something in the last two weeks acknowledging issues with the site AND leftists owned WordPress looking the other way.
As for me, the biggest problem I have is with frequent and UN-expected page reloads “there was a problem with the page so it reloaded.” I primarily use an ipad and Safari as browser. Not fun when it reloads in the middle of a comment I am posting. I cannot tell you how many incredibly insightful, humorous and thought provoking comments have been lost forever… 😏
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG, so many tonight but I will not use the T word because one AdRem screamed at me lately. No T word. Even when you are right, I guess.
LikeLike
Saw that TRex is taking some time off. I pray he and his family are okay. His schedule has been brutal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tomorrow CNN breaking news- Rex is leaving PTrump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reading the left wing press? It has been vehemently denied from the White House.
LikeLike
The whole Rexit narrative started over a week ago. I didn’t post because I thought it was more anon sources driven by political wish-thinking.
As far as I can determine, it was former and fired/laided-off State staff who fell victim to Sec T-Rex’s reorganization of the State Department. He has recently ‘fired’ made redundant the head of the cyber unit and folded it into another unit to create better efficiency. The reorganization has not gone done well. Hence the leaking. Helping this is the reports that Sec Tillerson is having a hard time getting his preferred appointments through the West Wing. The President needs to support him.
We have a major DRPK crisis on the horizon on the 27th. Sec Tillerson has a very difficult and essential job. He has the skills, the wisdom and the will to do what’s best for the US and its people. The political operatives in the west wing, meh.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes it was CNN lately. but I read reports about this over a week ago. They are just johnny come latelys on this story. Fits their agenda.
LikeLike
Yes, he has been such a warrior. After the G20 that trip to the middle east to help get terrorist funding by Qatar stopped was amazing. He deserves a rest to recharge. We need him fresh because he has a lot on his plate what with China and North Korea and Nafta coming up in August. What a great statesman!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too much flying can initiate problems with circulation, and other issues.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
John Boehner has been mouthing off lately that OCare will NEVER be REPEALED/REPLACED. Looks like he is right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pour him some more wine. He’ll shut up. Use a giant goblet. He’ll slurp all night.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He should know. Isn’t he one of the people passing out bribes now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
He’s right!
The Fool Dems and RINOs are just a distraction now. Let ’em flail and flop around, like fish out of water who will soon be your meal in a pan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 10 people
It is f*cking extraordinary, isn’t it?
Thanks RINOs! You’re showing us who and what you are every single day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This guy is implanted by DWS, Obama and Hillary to collect all the info from senators and congressmen. They are running democratic plantations by controlling everyone but how he is related to Seth Rich and leaking to Wikileaks’s that is biggest question.
LikeLike
Are we all being “Trumped?” Sessions has come alive!
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/go-ag-sessions-set-drop-major-leak-investigation-report/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes
LikeLike
Purty much
LikeLike
The Awans Brothers story should be the biggest story in politics right now. I noticed CNN and MSNBC don’t even touch it. FOX only does on Lou Dobbs, Hannity, Tucker Carlson. Republicans in Congress don’t talk about it. Democrats are never questioned about it by MSM. And only God knows why Trump has never talked about it or tweeted about it. Never
How serious and scary the case has gotten, you would figure Republicans would be all over it. And that includes Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope PTrump retweets fox story tomorrow about same.
LikeLike
Well these bros were frog marched out of the White House. I guarantee POTUS is paying attention. These guys probably have so much information that POTUS isnt commenting because they want to get it under the radar. Awans are big, but still bait for the bigger fish.
LikeLike
A little twitter birdy has told me to expect something big to drop tomorrow…..today’s news is part of that……;-)
LikeLike
It is called a missile launch by the DPRK from a sub.
LikeLike
A MAGA MOAB I presume?
LikeLike
Redditt is all over the Awan Brothers story. They think it is the plug release for the sewer.
LikeLike
I heard that Imran was arrested and released with an “ankle bracelet” with supervised chaperone. What are the odds this guy doesn’t live long?
LikeLike
MAJOR ALERT: Brennan/Awan Brothers/McMasters CIA Collusion? (self.The_Donald)
submitted 10 minutes ago by Ta_Ta_Toothie
Twitter “insiders” are going OFF right now about this!
Adam Gingrich (Trump campaign surrogate) says he’s hearing Awan Bros were Obama admin CIA agents.
Then Cernovich is saying he’s hearing a McMasters ally in the intelligence community goes to the same mosque as the Awan Bros
Then obviously the suspect is John Brennan!
https://www.mediamatters.org/blog/2017/01/05/trump-adviser-roger-stone-cia-director-john-brennan-saudi-mole/214936
HO-LY SHIT!
LikeLike
Keep praying people!
We always knew there were traitors in the CIA. Heck, I remember an uncle yammering about it when I was a tiny kid back in the 50’s!
LikeLike
So what? We have pics here showing that people in the admin went to the same schools and were on the same sports teams. It is meaningless. Pres Trump socializing with the Clintons. Newt on the couch with Pelosi. What next?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m going to chillax and watch the Ohio Rally soon. Was Kasich hiding at a spaghetti factory? Melania was gorgeous and elegant again! I found this video today of Melania from before and it’s beautiful. She doesn’t have to virtue-signal at all because she is very tender-hearted already and one can see it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love her pronunciation of some words like “opportunity”.
She understands the American dream and communicates it as well as anyone.
“My husband will never let you down. He will never quit.”
It just resonates.
God bless the Trump family and MAGA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In general, Recent Immigrants understand the American Dream better than people whose family has lived here a few generations or more.
The longer you’re family’s in the country, the more you take for granted. It’s unfortunate, but natural.
And the more effed up the place you immigrated from (like Communist, etc) the more you appreciate it here in the USA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the Old Testament the rainbow signifies God’s promise to mankind that he would never destroy the earth by flood waters again. Ergo, he will Drain the Swamp!
LikeLike
Very interesting interview on Hannity with Sara Carter and John Solomon about unmasking. John pointed out that it has now been confirmed that done of the names specifically unmasked we’re the ones leaked to media. He also said the House doesn’t have the votes to renew section 702 warrantless spying program.
—–
Declassified memos reveal Obama admin NSA privacy violations
Jul. 25, 2017 – 3:51 – John Solomon and Sara Carter discuss The Hill report on ‘Hannity’
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5521615510001/?#sp=show-clips
Here is The Hill article mentioned in the article:
Newly declassified memos detail extent of improper Obama-era NSA spying
http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/343785-newly-declassified-memos-detail-extent-of-improper-obama-era-nsa
LikeLike
“some of the names” not “done of the names”. Sorry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks..This needs a Sessions Grand Jury
LikeLike
Obama, Hillary, DWS et al played games with
US Intel, infiltrating our government with Pakistani
ISI (CIA equivalent) and as a result are responsible
for the deaths of many great service men and women.
Investigations into the “Awan Spy Team” involvement into the death
of Navy Seal Ryan Owens in the Yemen raid, 1/29/17, and
30 Americans who lost their lives, including 17 U.S. Navy SEALs,
most of whom were members of SEAL Team Six, costliest day in
Seal Team Six history, August 6, 2011 (call sign – Extortion 17),
would be a great place to start.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The fake msm would not talk about new unmasking and Awan brother story until there is arrest from DNC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even then, they’ll just mention it briefly, then move on.
So much Russia, so little time. Starting to think I’ll be hearing about Russia til the day I die.
LikeLike
The latest uproar? REX TILLERSON is “taking some time off,” after [supposedly] clashing with President Trump over Tillerson’s failure to get the State Dept. to stop sabotaging everything Pres. Trump is trying to do….
Apparently they had a very heated/tense meeting yesterday. Stay tuned….
Ace says, the big question is who can they get for the job if Tillerson resigns? [I had my doubts about him: he was in charge of the BSA when the Boy Scouts’ policy reversal allowed sodomites to be members and Scout leaders, which is INSANE].
LikeLike
May be another fake news if someone is taking few days off.
LikeLike
Oh my. Are we going to start attacking Tillerson too now? Nothing like friendly fire.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tillerson retires for health reasons. Sessions switched to SOS. Scaramucci appointed to AG. Win, Win
LikeLike
LikeLike
Obama’s people pulled into Intel Committee…uh-oh!
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/top-obama-aide-ben-rhodes-hauled-questioning-house-intel-committee/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do the Obama people get to be incognito…Oh…never mind…
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks like 4 Chan was right about July 27th with breaking news. What happens if many members of Congress get pulled in and indicted? Who fills those seats? Does business continue on with Trump’s agenda…WINNING.
LikeLike
Please provide link? I read somewhere.
LikeLike
Top Obama Aide Ben Rhodes Hauled in For Questioning by House Intel Committee
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/top-obama-aide-ben-rhodes-hauled-questioning-house-intel-committee/
Excerpt:
The Intelligence Committee is investigating intelligence leaks, and Rhodes has become a person of interest for certain Republicans as someone who may be playing a role in the leaking of classified information from the Trump administration to reporters.
LikeLike
I know it is always nice to hope that the Republicans will do the right thing, but seriously, I am not Charlie Brown. I know better. Until the DOJ gets on this nothing will happen. That is why the pressure is on AG Sessions to get moving. Need the new FBI director also, hense the delay tactics of the uni-party. You are only setting yourself up for disappointment if you are placing any hope in congress.
Maybe we get some movement tomorrow. I’ve been waiting for that dam to break open.
LikeLike
Trump Could Throw Out the Rules and Fire Mueller
Neal Katyal, an Obama administration attorney, and one of the authors of the regulations admitted that yes, the President can just throw out the rules.
“Our Constitution gives the president the full prosecution power in Article II; accordingly, any federal prosecutor works ultimately for the president,” Katyal wrote. “Trump could order the special-counsel regulations repealed and then fire Mueller himself.”
http://lawnewz.com/legal-analysis/forget-sessions-how-trump-can-legally-fire-mueller-on-his-own/
LikeLike
Intel Vets Challenge ‘Russia Hack’ Evidence
July 24, 2017
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/07/24/intel-vets-challenge-russia-hack-evidence/
LikeLike
Not that you can trust Russia, but…
Kremlin Comments On Meeting With Kushner And Russian Banker
http://dennismichaellynch.com/kremlin-comments-meeting-kushner-russian-banker/
LikeLike
This article should go into the Sundance uniparty hall of fame…It’s enough to make me hurl..Ever wonder why Obama got everything and so easily…I’m sure most knew…
http://www.cnsnews.com/blog/cnsnewscom-staff/boehner-says-he-used-sneak-white-house-see-obama
Former House Speaker John Boehner said at an event in Las Vegas last week that he used to “sneak into” the White House to see President Barack Obama to avoid scrutiny from the “right-wing press,” according to a report by the Washington Post, which obtained a videotape of Boehner’s remarks.
Boehner also lamented the fact that Americans now have too many choices of where to go for news and information.
“What’s making everything even worse today is because we have so much news, people get to choose where they get their news,” Boehner said, according to the Post. “It used to be we had three big TV networks, five big newspapers, and five big radio stations and whatever they said was the news. Everybody else followed what they do.”
LikeLike
Yes it was so much better when people were treated like mushrooms by the media. It made being seditious, greedy, and corrupt trendy among all the d.c. insiders. He can go drown his sorrows in one of those giant bucket size margaritas but no one has any sympathy for him.
LikeLike
Signing off. Got my hopes up that things will start happening now. Hope I’m right about that, it would be such a welcome RELIEF!
LikeLike