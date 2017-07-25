Press Secretary Sarah H. Sanders Interview This Morning…

Amid a swirl of stories surrounding the White House, the larger administration, and ongoing healthcare reform efforts, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders appears on Fox and Friends this morning:

.

Also, internal to the communications team, Asst. Press Secretary Michael Short has been released from his responsibilities. Short was another of Reince Priebus’s former RNC staffers who was brought to the White House by Priebus. He was also widely considered one of the leakers.

In the larger overview – CTH did not use the word “ugly” accidentally. It was obvious the solutions to the DC issues were going to be very atypical, hence “big ugly”.

Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign – "quietly working to boost Clinton." So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Big day for HealthCare. After 7 years of talking, we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

ObamaCare is torturing the American People.The Democrats have fooled the people long enough. Repeal or Repeal & Replace! I have pen in hand. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

So great that John McCain is coming back to vote. Brave – American hero! Thank you John. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

This will be a very interesting day for HealthCare.The Dems are obstructionists but the Republicans can have a great victory for the people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

The American people have waited long enough. There has been enough talk and no action for seven years. Now is the time for action! pic.twitter.com/VdTiYL0Ua7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

