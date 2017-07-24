Yikes – Wisconsin Company First In Nation To Offer Microchip Implants To Employees…

Well, this is all kinds of creepy when carried out to its logical and unintended consequences.   Would you allow yourself to have a microchip installed in your hand?

(Via Fox Business) A Wisconsin tech company says they are about to become the first business in the U.S. to offer microchip implants to its employees.

Three Square Market (32M), a River Falls-based software design company, says starting August 1st, it will be offering microchips to all their employees. The chips will be implanted underneath the skin between the thumb and forefinger, which will allow employees to pay for food and drinks in the company’s break room, open security doors, and login into their computers without any special cards—or passwords.

“Eventually, this technology will become standardized allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities, etc.,” Todd Westby, 32M CEO said in a company press release.

The technology the company is using is called RFID or (Radio-Frequency Identification) that uses electromagnetic fields to identify electronically-stored information. The chips will also use near-field communications (NFC), the same type of technology that is used in most contactless credit cards and mobile payments. Westby says these microchips have already become very popular in many European markets around the world and they want to be ahead of the curve in bringing it to the U.S. (read more)

  1. treehouseron says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:59 am

    The day this crap becomes mandatory is the day myself and all God loving people everywhere start an underground society as big as the ones in the “Matrix” movies.

  2. DebbieUK says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:21 am

    They expect people to volunteer for this? I bet some will. Madness.

  3. DeplorablePatriotInCa says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:35 am

    Only an idiot or a sheep (literally and figuratively) would allow themselves to have a chip implanted in them.

