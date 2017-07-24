President Trump Gives Remarks During Visit to National Boy Scout Jamboree – 6:15pm Livestream…

President Trump is heading to West Virginia today to give remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree. Tonight’s event takes place at the Boy Scouts of America venue AT&T Summit Stadium, which is located on 10,600 acres of property adjacent to West Virginia’s New River Gorge National River, the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve.

The Jamboree has a scheduled gathering at 7:30pm titled “Fellowship and Service”. President Trump’s visit and remarks (6:15pm) appear scheduled just before their united fellowship event. President Obama never attended, however President George W Bush and President Clinton did attend. History of Presidential Attendance HERE – The audience will be more than 40,000 attendees.

Update: video added:

RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Live Stream #1

