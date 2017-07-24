President Trump Gives Remarks During Visit to National Boy Scout Jamboree – 6:15pm Livestream…

President Trump is heading to West Virginia today to give remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree. Tonight’s event takes place at the Boy Scouts of America venue AT&T Summit Stadium, which is located on 10,600 acres of property adjacent to West Virginia’s New River Gorge National River, the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve.
The Jamboree has a scheduled gathering at 7:30pm titled “Fellowship and Service”. President Trump’s visit and remarks (6:15pm) appear scheduled just before their united fellowship event. President Obama never attended, however President George W Bush and President Clinton did attend. History of Presidential Attendance HERE – The audience will be more than 40,000 attendees.
Update: video added:
RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Live Stream #1
Best Speech Ever!
Great speech, loved every moment of this event. God bless my President.
Dad of 2 Eagle Scouts here – his speech made my heart sing!!
Mom to an Eagle Scout here…. I cried.
Bravo, Mr. President.
HAHAHAHAHAHAAAAH! ” I’m not going to talk about politics.”
Are there any people in the media still alive?
I just know that heads EXPLODED in media newsrooms all over the coutry during that speech. It was awesome!
OMG, that was great!
Big middle finger to FNC & FBN for just cutting away and leaving. THANK YOU OAN!
I watched on OAN too. I’m sending them a thank you email.
I cannot imagine what it was like to be THERE, at Jamboree, during this speech.
Wow, what an inspiration!
As a man, I felt furtive drops forming under my eyelids . . . it must be the dry air.
May God keep this extraordinary man healthy and strong.
As a woman, I did too – this d@mn air conditioning!
What a crowd!! Young people love him!
That’s the thing – Young people love him. That is what our schools should be doing!
That’s the best thing to us… the young people love Trump!
I suspect that the USA chants were to overwhelm some negative yelling towards Trump.
The kids from The_Donald also loved the speech
Only made Star, but very proud!
Me too….
This speech was the mother load. Totally awesome and filled with love while at the same time reenforcing the MAGA goals and highlighting those who stand in the way. PDJT is the ultimate spokesperson for the success formula. To be a scout at this jamboree is a memory these boys will never forget. ❤ in love with our Lion!
President Trump just locked N loaded with 45,000 EVER-TRUMPERS whose dedicated commitment and leadership talent – with another 18 months of experience and growth – will make them CAMPAIGN MULTIPLIERS in the 2018 Mid-Term Elections.
Epic Trump.
WINNING.
Boy Scouts for TRUMP!
Eagle Scouts to recruit and run Grassroots MAGA Teams.
Sundance, saw your tweet 2 hrs ago about T45 being the Tea Tsunami…can we call Trump45 the Sun Tzu-nami😎 He rocks any ‘house’ he is in, gloves are off!! 🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸
45,000 cheering Boy Scouts chanting We Love Trump and USA. Well. They have parents and siblings and what do you want to bet these are all voters? These are people who believe in civic duty, try to do the right thing, and won’t let a little rain stop them on Election Day. Very encouraging.
UNMATCHED passion from an absolutely driven group of CAN- and WILL-DOERS.
Nationwide instant impact!
WOW! another truly awesome speech and event – by an already all time GREAT president.
he’s done so many now…
such interesting presidential influences Donald Trump has – Andrew Jackson, Teddy Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan – and mostly his own, unique, equally commanding style…Scaramucci was referring to him as a tremendous coach, and that’s what you saw tonight when he was talking directly to the Scouts…hard not to be motivated when you hear that!!!
P Trump is like a good boss you want to work hard for them because you respect them and want them to be proud of you. Rare.
Once again thanks Sundance for posting the video. I missed it live, and am so glad to be able to come here and watch it and enjoy the always perceptive Treeper commentary.
Hear! Hear! FNC and FBN cut out😡 I LOOOOOVE it when the Prez goes off script!!! I laughed out loud, gasped, cried at his “momentum” story…. WHAT AN INSPIRATION FOR THOSE YOUNG MEN!!🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷
^ ^ ^ ^ ^
MAGA!
CNN carried it and Wolf got pre-empted. Looked very upset as he passed the anchor over at 7 pm.
Did they show the entire speech? Fox went back to regular programming about halfway through.
seriously? they missed an ALL TIME CLASSIC then ‘O’
to cut to bret baer or martha – good grief
FOX is such a thug puppet network…they just try to cover all bases for ratings from dopey shep and wallace to Sean Hannity
but thanks for the heads up – i always try to watch on Right Side if i can ;O
huh. well good for CNN.
See, that’s the problem. CNN got so dang toxic that I don’t even check ’em anymore. Checked MSNBC, but not CNN.
Take note, Swamp. This crowd is coming for you, and President Trump is leading the way like Ragnar Lothbrok invading Wessex. (Binge watching The Vikings as you can tell….)
Just not possible to love this man more.
One man is changing our American culture back to American culture.
you said it all ;O
What a speech…………………these young men represent our future !
So good to hear them cheer for our president and America.
Our future will be men, not “pretty boys” like Marcron.
Really hope this speech gets a ton of views. Looks like about 20K so far on the net.
That man! I adore President Trump.
PDJT is a smart man. Many of the Eagle, Life, & Star scouts he was talking to will be voting for the first time in 2020. The 15, 16, 17, & 18 year olds will remember this day and will spread the impact of today to many of their peers. In the meantime, the Dems do nothing but message, “Impeach & Hate Trump,” They will continue to lose. Kamala Harris and a Bernie re-run will be the cartoons before the main feature in 2020.
That’s a great point, Rick.
When you think that this was the Scouts National Jamboree, (every 4 years) these kids are coming from every State in the Country. The fact that they will go home to all 50 of their home States and remember the impact on their lives of the President’s speech and the excitement that they will spread to their own peer groups on social media and personal contact in the days ahead will be a HUGE win. The President just expanded his base exponentially today with the youth of America. Something that Obozo didn’t seem to bother with.
Exactly. Force multiplier. Really, really smart.
Holy crap….
Our Commander In Chief.
I just commented on this below, thanks for posting this. That crowd amazing! It continues behind the grass on a steep slope.
awesome!
holy crap is right!!! that’s the first time i saw the crowd after reading and hearing the #45000 many times
the Right Side Youtube stream i saw didn’t show any of the crowd shots that i was hoping to see, and the audio didn’t begin to reflect massive the size of that crowd!
that is freaking AMAZING!!
WOW – GREAT video thanks for posting it ;O
Thank you for this perspective – absolutely un-freakin-believable!!
Mega MAGA!!!!!!
This is a fantastic video, thank you for posting!!
Holy crap is right!
This is a really short video. I encourage everyone to click on it. You get to see what the President saw. It is a SEA of faces. Like a crowd at an NFL stadium. Wow. I am sure that energized our President bigly. Really something.
Must have really struck a nerve, as Chuck Todd is wringing his hands over “politicizing” the Jamboree. His comments over the Wellstone Funerally can be referred to, for a real example, but of course, that was a democrat event so anything goes.
Pfft.
Chuck Toad’s network didn’t seem that this event was too important to pre-empt regular programming, so what’s his beef. The President just expanded his Gen Z vote for 2020, while the Dem’s only message is coming from Mad Max Waters, Bernie the Bandit, and Kamila the Hun, along with Chuck Slimer…..Impeach the President. Losers calling out…..”Russia, Russia, Russia”. Who cares? No one!
Scaramucci’s parody twitter account points out where Chuck Todd has politicized the BSA before with Perry!
Great speech! I really felt the passion in this one.
Poking around it looks like Dan Scavino and Sarah Sanders were also with Trump tonight (besides the others that people have noted). I think I also spotted Scaramucci but am not sure. Scavino has some decent photos and a video of backstage on his twitter feed. He also shows a video sweep of the crowd.
If you look closely it looks like the crowd ends because you can see grass… but it doesn’t. That is a steep hillside that they keep clear. The crowd continues behind it. It is also where walkways and driving areas are for emergency vehicles.
Trump has landed in DC… and believe it or not the BSA show is just wrapping up. Which is good because at dusk they can still get back to their campsites with out a flashlight that they weren’t allowed to bring for security reasons.
You can tell from the crowd cheering that some saw Trump come into the backstage area.
The sweep of the crowd showed a little over HALF of it. That structure in the middle of the audience was also in the middle left to right.
Wow! I was so blown away by this speech. I don’t even know any Boy Scouts but I was crying at the end of this. I love how Trump still continues to surprise me (us). I had no idea he knew all this stuff about Boy Scouts and how many of his cabinet are Boy Scouts and even the new ship/Gerald ford being a scout. Great speech and most of all, it became even more clear just how lucky we are that Trump is our President. He is almost the last great American that we still have that could step up to this position. I think he is more American than any president in the last 20 years or so. I have never heard a President talk like this about this country or its citizens. THIS is reality, not the other crap that the media likes to harp on all day.
WOW! President Trump, celebrating honor and pride to one of America’s great institutions, the BSA . I still remember the Scout Oath and the Scout Laws fifty years later they were that important to me. The BSA helped to put me and my fellow scouts on the road to success and to appreciate what it is to be honorable. MAGA
Please troll Chuck Todd on Twitter. He’s having a melt down over this.
That must mean it was so good that he’s freaking out!
Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, devil pups, little league, boys christian league, Pop warner, junior Olympics…….We had no cells phones and had lots of real role models take us out and shoot that shotgun at 12 years old and learn to camp and play sports for the love of it. I’m thankful I came up this way and my dad who was a marine was hard on me cause he knew what is out there……Great speech I’m thrilled.
Anyone there who is over 14 will be able to vote in 2020! God bless Generation Z!
Here is an EXTENDED version of the video posted above.
