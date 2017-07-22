White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci Interview With Breitbart Media…

Anthony Scaramucci was appointed to the position of White House Communications Director yesterday. Earlier today Scaramucci gave his first interview to Breitbart News Media to discuss his communication objectives.

In his first interview Breitbart reporter Matthew Boyle asks Scaramucci if he actually understands the Trump voter and the middle-class base of support for President Trump. Scaramucci outlines his outlook and what he views as the greatest challenge in getting the America-First message and Trump agenda to remain the focus of policy and messaging (click the orange arrow to listen):

