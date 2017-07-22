White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci Interview With Breitbart Media…

Anthony Scaramucci was appointed to the position of White House Communications Director yesterday. Earlier today Scaramucci gave his first interview to Breitbart News Media to discuss his communication objectives.
In his first interview Breitbart reporter Matthew Boyle asks Scaramucci if he actually understands the Trump voter and the middle-class base of support for President Trump. Scaramucci outlines his outlook and what he views as the greatest challenge in getting the America-First message and Trump agenda to remain the focus of policy and messaging (click the orange arrow to listen):
Advertisements
Too funny that he blew the press a kiss. Can’t wait to see more from him.
LikeLike
He’s got the on-your-feet ready-to-go that we all need in this position. Like the ground swell theory and his New Mexico story of how 1975 versus 2017 is (what, was it) – 45 percent difference? I’d like to see American families able to support themselves with one worker again. Would bring the family back to its core hearth and away from government grabs of power there.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m very impressed with Scaramucci so far. I wish him the very best on this new chapter within the administration.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This was my favorite part and the exact reason I voted for Trump.
“We have a list of campaign promises that are up on Steve Bannon’s wall and we’re going right through those campaign promises and so that we can tell the American people that we are citizen politicians … we’re not career politicians or establishment players that just want to sit in Washington and milk the system,” he said.
Citizen politicians, I love it!
LikeLiked by 9 people
If you are not for America First, then who are you for? And if so, why?
LikeLiked by 3 people
👍
LikeLike
Please, Mr. President…can you slow down on the number of red-blooded alpha males in the administration? We ladies are getting overwhelmed with crushes. 😍😋
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh no…… Please don’t stop Mr. President……..💪💪💪💪💪💪💪
LikeLiked by 2 people
Katie, look at this alpha male handsome hunk. He running for Congress, Venture District in CA…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who knew there were so many left in America?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s going to be a huge asset.
Scaramucci is like a Mini Trump. Wealthy, smooth guy with the common touch. And it’s even clearer with Scaramucci, at least to observers, because Scaramucci came from a working-class background.
He’s polished, he’s restrained and he’s smart. Trump picked a real winner here.
Also, notice how he (again) points out that Trump figured out about the working class angst and decimation that took place under Obama (and Bush, to be fair). This has always eluded the elites (it even eluded Scaramucci, who says so in this interview).
To the elites and their Globalist masters, the working class/middle class’ destruction is just a necessary, if unfortunate, casualty in their plans. Most garden-variety Globalists simply don’t care about the American middle class and working class. And some elites, like Obama, are actually hostile to that middle and working class.
Those are The Deplorables. The Forgotten People. The people Scaramucci says are going from middle class to lower class by way of things like NAFTA and the Paris Accord.
The problem for the Globalists is that The Deplorables are still the plurality in the country today. So if you can rally them, as Trump has, you can rule.
If Trump keeps The Deplorables in the swing states (and they get out to vote) he will win in 2020. Almost assuredly. It would take a massive and targeted identity politics candidate to overcome that. Which is why Kamala Harris is being prepared for the task. If you can get the Obama Coalition 2008/2012 turnout then maybe you can beat Trump. Maybe. But it’s going to be tough given the current lay of the land, I think.
Scaramucci should help Trump reach The Deplorables in those key areas. Going to Breitbart on his second day of work gives you a clear signal that these guys understand who they need to reach, and they know how to reach them.
Good.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Most excellent comment!
The Obama Coalition 2008/2012 was 1/3 fraud, 1/2 deceit and the remainder were hard core activist ideologues.
They can’t win again.
Heck, they can’t even fool anyone to that extent again.
They had their 8 years of tyranny and it was a horrendous eye-popping massive flop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The key to the Obama Coalition, in my mind, is blacks. And I’m sure that they hope they can achieve something similar with women against the “sexist” Trump.
Hence, Harris.
They will hope to get high black turnout if she runs, and they will hope to rally women to her for her ‘historic’ chance at the White House.
We’ll see. Trump is in the power position here. I think a lot will have to happen for Harris to have any real chance. If she’s the candidate.
That Harris is even being considered shows you how completely bare and barren the Democratic Party is of ideas and shape. They have to go with stunt candidates because that is all they have.
And that’s why people are leaving them. In truth, they have nothing to offer.
LikeLike
Very impressive interview. This is the Scaramucci I remember from the Golden Elevators Watch days.
Scaramucci is another billionaire like Trump who has a big heart and concern for the plight of the ordinary family trying to make a living.
Scaramucci is also a very warm, articulate and fearless communicator.
Gold Quote:
“Congress has a lower approval rating than Kim Jong Un.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
WOW! Anthony gets it and I can’t tell you what a gift we received at the six month mark of our President’s time in office. This man was brought up in a home where his dad broke his ass to provide and his mom did an incredible job raising the kids and taking care of everyone’s well being. He saw his dad day in and day out in pain from the grueling job. He saw his dad get up the next day whether it was 100 degrees or -20 to go out and break his hump to provide. No matter how rich he is today, it means nothing because he can relate like our President to the blue collar Americans.
He is going to transform the communication team to a well oiled machine. Not to get the word out to the liberal cesspool states but to those states that voted for our President or where he came up short. The states he came up short will ABSOLUTELY be in play in 20′ while the states he won will be cemented for him in 20′.
We are blessed to be alive! Thank you once again GOD for this gift! We will not disappoint you!
LikeLiked by 3 people