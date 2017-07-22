General Tony Thomas Reveals New York Times Leak Foiled al-Baghdadi Mission…

Posted on July 22, 2017 by

General Tony Thomas speaking at the Aspen Forum on July 21, 2017 reveals the New York Times ran a story from leaked intelligence that foiled the capture of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

(Via Fox) In a wide-ranging interview moderated by Fox News’ Catherine Herridge, Thomas, who leads the Special Operations Command, said his team was “particularly close” to Baghdadi after the 2015 raid that killed ISIS oil minister Abu Sayyaf. That raid also netted his wife, who provided a wealth of actionable information.

“That was a very good lead. Unfortunately, it was leaked in a prominent national newspaper about a week later and that lead went dead,” Thomas said. “The challenge we have [is] in terms of where and how our tactics and procedures are discussed openly. There’s a great need to inform the American public about what we’re up to. There’s also great need to recognize things that will absolutely undercut our ability to do our job.” (read moreWatch Video:

14 Responses to General Tony Thomas Reveals New York Times Leak Foiled al-Baghdadi Mission…

  1. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    July 22, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Rosenstein and Mueller afraid of being fired from their witch-hunt now leaking data to prevent Sessions from un-recusing?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      July 22, 2017 at 2:28 pm

      This is latest leak is now ammo to fired Rosenstein and Mueller directly. Can the new FBI director Wray help in this endeavor? Sorry, but it’s a swamp and both AGs have lost their sight of their function under the President and working against MAGA. The President is not our enemy!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. Kerry Gimbel says:
    July 22, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Too bad we can’t charge them with obstruction of justice. Or even better treason

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Curry Worsham says:
    July 22, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Kerry Gimbel says:
    July 22, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Maybe not fake news. Maybe criminal news

    Like

    Reply
  5. dawndoe says:
    July 22, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    SCRREEAAMM! This is SO maddening!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Paco Loco says:
    July 22, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Treason and sedition no longer have any meaning in a world where the DoJ is afraid of its own shadow.

    Like

    Reply
  7. MIKE says:
    July 22, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    I have two questions; can this be proven, and isn’t this aiding and abetting the enemy?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Joe S says:
    July 22, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Now why would whoever leaked it to the NYT leak it?

    What is the possible motive? Who was aware of this and who leaked it?

    In other words, if ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was captured alive, who would be implicated in aiding ISIS?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Minnie says:
    July 22, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Baghdadi has subsequently been terminated, yes?

    As for the leak, who exactly was CIC in 2015?

    Yeah, I said it!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

