General Tony Thomas Reveals New York Times Leak Foiled al-Baghdadi Mission…

General Tony Thomas speaking at the Aspen Forum on July 21, 2017 reveals the New York Times ran a story from leaked intelligence that foiled the capture of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
(Via Fox) In a wide-ranging interview moderated by Fox News’ Catherine Herridge, Thomas, who leads the Special Operations Command, said his team was “particularly close” to Baghdadi after the 2015 raid that killed ISIS oil minister Abu Sayyaf. That raid also netted his wife, who provided a wealth of actionable information.
“That was a very good lead. Unfortunately, it was leaked in a prominent national newspaper about a week later and that lead went dead,” Thomas said. “The challenge we have [is] in terms of where and how our tactics and procedures are discussed openly. There’s a great need to inform the American public about what we’re up to. There’s also great need to recognize things that will absolutely undercut our ability to do our job.” (read more) Watch Video:
Rosenstein and Mueller afraid of being fired from their witch-hunt now leaking data to prevent Sessions from un-recusing?
This is latest leak is now ammo to fired Rosenstein and Mueller directly. Can the new FBI director Wray help in this endeavor? Sorry, but it’s a swamp and both AGs have lost their sight of their function under the President and working against MAGA. The President is not our enemy!
Typo
This latest leak is now ammo to fire…
Too bad we can’t charge them with obstruction of justice. Or even better treason
Not soon enough, Curry 😐
Maybe not fake news. Maybe criminal news
SCRREEAAMM! This is SO maddening!
Treason and sedition no longer have any meaning in a world where the DoJ is afraid of its own shadow.
I have two questions; can this be proven, and isn’t this aiding and abetting the enemy?
This is what Sessions and Rosenstein should be investigating!
Now why would whoever leaked it to the NYT leak it?
What is the possible motive? Who was aware of this and who leaked it?
In other words, if ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was captured alive, who would be implicated in aiding ISIS?
Some Senator laying in a hospital bed with a brain tumor.
Baghdadi has subsequently been terminated, yes?
As for the leak, who exactly was CIC in 2015?
Yeah, I said it!
