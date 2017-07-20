President Trump Continues Made In The USA With Remarks About New Pharmaceutical Glass Operations…

Earlier today President Trump celebrated a new innovative product that will be made in the U.S.A. Merck, Pfizer, and Corning have developed a glass product for the pharmaceutical industry that prevents breakage, increases safety and will be made exclusively in the U.S.

[Transcript] 3:05 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much. Very exciting — and exciting times at the White House. A lot of things happening that are so great for our country. I want to welcome Made in America Week. This is what we call Made in America –right here, and they’re all here. Some of the great business minds, businesses geniuses. Congratulations fellas, that’s not a bad statement. (Laughter.)

President Trump applies almost 1,000 pounds of pressure during demonstration of the strength of new glass product.

But they’re right here with us, and I’ll tell you it’s an honor to have them. We’re continuing our celebration of American manufacturing, and it has been something very important to us — Made in the USA, Made in America — and our tribute to the skill, dedication, and grit of the American worker. We’re showcasing products from all around the country that are stamped with the beautiful letters “Made in the USA.”

Today I’m proud to welcome three more great companies — we’ve had quite a few wonderful companies — a little smaller generally speaking than yours, but every company is smaller than yours when you get right down to it to it — to the White House for really a major announcement which you’ll be hearing: Merck, Pfizer, and Corning.

These three companies are announcing that pharmaceutical glass packaging will now be made in America. That’s a big step. That’s a big statement. We’re very proud of that. Thank you very much, by the way. And I know they wouldn’t have done it under another administration. I feel confident.

These companies have formed a groundbreaking partnership to create thousands of American manufacturing jobs with this innovative new product. It’s an incredible product. Merck, Pfizer, and Corning are coming together to create an advanced pharmaceutical glass packaging operations, which include an immediate investment of at least $500 million and the creation of nearly 1,000 new jobs — and quickly.

The initial investment will be spread across facilities in New York, New Jersey, and a new manufacturing plant in southeast of the United States — they’re looking right now — which Corning will be announcing in the coming months, and there’s some pretty good competition. I know they’re going to make a great deal.

Eventually, the companies here today expect a total investment in this initiative to reach at least $4 billion and create some 4,000 American jobs. And it’s very innovative on top of it.

This initiative will bring a key industry to our shores that for too long has been dominated by foreign countries. We’re moving more and more companies back into the United States, and they’re doing more and more of these products. And that would have been unheard of even a couple of years ago.

These companies have achieved a breakthrough in pharmaceutical glass technology that will be used to store and deliver injectable drugs and vials and cartridges. This technology is not only great for American jobs and manufacturing, it’s great for patients who now will have access to safer medicines and vaccines.

It’s also great for the healthcare workers who can administer the drugs — makes it much, much safer for them and safely without having any problems and worrying about vial-breaking, which, as I understand, is a tremendous problem that we’re not going to have anymore.

I know that Secretary Price and the FDA are committed to working with innovative companies like these. We have tremendous excitement going on at the FDA. Amazing things are happening there, and I think we’re going to be announcing some of them over the next two months. We’re going to be streamlining, as we have in other industries, regulations so that advancements can reach patients quickly. You’re going to see a big streamlining — I think you already have. To a large extent, you already have. Very proud of that.

I especially want to thank Ken Frazier, Ian Read, and Wendell Weeks — so three of the great, great leaders of business in this country — along with all the great people at Merck, Pfizer, and Corning for believing in America and the American workers. This announcement reflects a central theme of my administration that when we invest in America, it’s a win for our companies, our workers, and our nation as a whole.

Every day, we are fighting to bring back our jobs, to restore our industry, and to put America first or, as you’ve heard, make America great again. That’s exactly what we’re doing. Some people have heard that expression. It’s been fairly well-used, I think.

I want to thank you all for being here, and I want to thank you for your dedication to Made in America. Really appreciate it very much, and I’d like to have you say a few words. Come on up. Thank you. (Applause.)

END – 3:10 P.M. EDT

