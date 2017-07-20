President Trump Continues Made In The USA With Remarks About New Pharmaceutical Glass Operations…

Posted on July 20, 2017 by

Earlier today President Trump celebrated a new innovative product that will be made in the U.S.A.  Merck, Pfizer, and Corning have developed a glass product for the pharmaceutical industry that prevents breakage, increases safety and will be made exclusively in the U.S.

[Transcript] 3:05 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much. Very exciting — and exciting times at the White House. A lot of things happening that are so great for our country. I want to welcome Made in America Week. This is what we call Made in America –right here, and they’re all here. Some of the great business minds, businesses geniuses. Congratulations fellas, that’s not a bad statement. (Laughter.)

President Trump applies almost 1,000 pounds of pressure during demonstration of the strength of new glass product.

But they’re right here with us, and I’ll tell you it’s an honor to have them. We’re continuing our celebration of American manufacturing, and it has been something very important to us — Made in the USA, Made in America — and our tribute to the skill, dedication, and grit of the American worker. We’re showcasing products from all around the country that are stamped with the beautiful letters “Made in the USA.”

Today I’m proud to welcome three more great companies — we’ve had quite a few wonderful companies — a little smaller generally speaking than yours, but every company is smaller than yours when you get right down to it to it — to the White House for really a major announcement which you’ll be hearing: Merck, Pfizer, and Corning.

These three companies are announcing that pharmaceutical glass packaging will now be made in America. That’s a big step. That’s a big statement. We’re very proud of that. Thank you very much, by the way. And I know they wouldn’t have done it under another administration. I feel confident.

These companies have formed a groundbreaking partnership to create thousands of American manufacturing jobs with this innovative new product. It’s an incredible product. Merck, Pfizer, and Corning are coming together to create an advanced pharmaceutical glass packaging operations, which include an immediate investment of at least $500 million and the creation of nearly 1,000 new jobs — and quickly.

The initial investment will be spread across facilities in New York, New Jersey, and a new manufacturing plant in southeast of the United States — they’re looking right now — which Corning will be announcing in the coming months, and there’s some pretty good competition. I know they’re going to make a great deal.

Eventually, the companies here today expect a total investment in this initiative to reach at least $4 billion and create some 4,000 American jobs. And it’s very innovative on top of it.

This initiative will bring a key industry to our shores that for too long has been dominated by foreign countries. We’re moving more and more companies back into the United States, and they’re doing more and more of these products. And that would have been unheard of even a couple of years ago.

These companies have achieved a breakthrough in pharmaceutical glass technology that will be used to store and deliver injectable drugs and vials and cartridges. This technology is not only great for American jobs and manufacturing, it’s great for patients who now will have access to safer medicines and vaccines.

It’s also great for the healthcare workers who can administer the drugs — makes it much, much safer for them and safely without having any problems and worrying about vial-breaking, which, as I understand, is a tremendous problem that we’re not going to have anymore.

I know that Secretary Price and the FDA are committed to working with innovative companies like these. We have tremendous excitement going on at the FDA. Amazing things are happening there, and I think we’re going to be announcing some of them over the next two months. We’re going to be streamlining, as we have in other industries, regulations so that advancements can reach patients quickly. You’re going to see a big streamlining — I think you already have. To a large extent, you already have. Very proud of that.

I especially want to thank Ken Frazier, Ian Read, and Wendell Weeks — so three of the great, great leaders of business in this country — along with all the great people at Merck, Pfizer, and Corning for believing in America and the American workers. This announcement reflects a central theme of my administration that when we invest in America, it’s a win for our companies, our workers, and our nation as a whole.

Every day, we are fighting to bring back our jobs, to restore our industry, and to put America first or, as you’ve heard, make America great again. That’s exactly what we’re doing. Some people have heard that expression. It’s been fairly well-used, I think.

I want to thank you all for being here, and I want to thank you for your dedication to Made in America. Really appreciate it very much, and I’d like to have you say a few words. Come on up. Thank you. (Applause.)

END – 3:10 P.M. EDT

This entry was posted in Environmentalism, media bias, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

79 Responses to President Trump Continues Made In The USA With Remarks About New Pharmaceutical Glass Operations…

  1. snaggletooths says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    4,000 new jobs this indeed was good news

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. 4sure says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Interesting as I never even thought about the glass used in pharma. Good news for MAGA economics.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. daughnworks247 says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Obama was merely a spox for the power behind the throne, who was Soros.
    President Trump is the decision maker.
    The difference in the way CEO’s interact with Trump versus Obama, is palpable.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. WSB says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    The new jobs will be greatly welcomed in Corning, NY. Hopefully the intellectual property will stay there, too.

    If anyone happens to be in the mood for a summer trip, the Corning Glass Factory and Museum is a wonderful visit. I had never really thought much about it but went up a few years ago. Fabulous place!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. Sylvia Avery says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Major Doofus Bill Kristol says:

    “Maybe it’s just me, but I find something off-putting about turning the White House into an exhibition hall for American tchotchkes.”

    Possibly because I am not some smug elitist, I personally have loved seeing the White House, the People’s House, used to display American manufacturing. And today’s demonstration of the new glass vial was no exception. I thought it was great. I think what PDJT is doing is amazing. It is interesting, educational, and it highlights our manufacturing base.

    And BTW who would call a Gibson guitar, brooms, high quality rifle scopes, helicopters, earth moving equipment, dinner ware and the like as tchotchkes. I am so insulted and angry over Bill Kristol’s comment I could brain him with the President’s baseball bat. I enjoy it and think it is cool and then this douche (can I say that here?) is SNEERING at me like I am some kind of low rent trailer park knuckle dragger…not that there is anything wrong with that, frankly. Better that than to be a Bill Kristol.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      July 20, 2017 at 5:59 pm

      lil bully kristol can foxtrot oscar. America needs him not and I’m positive Russia doesn’t want him… so, off to the middle east with him! lo… l!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      July 20, 2017 at 6:09 pm

      Bill Kristol needs to just get it over with and move to Brussels.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        July 20, 2017 at 6:13 pm

        A PERFECT place for him! Hopefully they would look down there snooty little noses at him and make him feel “less than.” I can’t think of a better fate for him!

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • sunnydaze says:
          July 20, 2017 at 6:19 pm

          Sylvia, I got a feeling that before the years over the EU may be searching for friends so bad that they’d accept Kristol with open and loving arms and use him as a Poster Boy for everything that’s “good” about Globalism and Elitists. hehe.

          Kristol needs to grab this opportunity and get out of Dodge. Go somewhere where they’ll love his filthy butt.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      July 20, 2017 at 6:09 pm

      “I personally have loved seeing the White House, the People’s House, used to display American manufacturing.”

      I don’t seem to be able to explain quite how I feel about this. I love the WH with all of the history and majesty. I feel enormous respect and reverence for it as a symbol. I see the WH as stately, quiet, mannerly. Hushed. Like a museum.

      At first I was kind of taken aback, I guess, by how the President rolls. You know, he brings all these people into the WH and has all this activity and it is open and televised. But I very quickly saw that I like it. It is like a beautiful house that people can’t use as a home and they take their shoes off and never put their feet up. But Trump uses the WH as if it were a home that was made to be lived in. Not for himself, but for us. It’s like he is inviting us into the WH all the time, because it is ours and we were meant to be there.

      I’ve never seen this before. To me it is unique. Trumpian. I love it.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Alison says:
        July 20, 2017 at 6:43 pm

        Interesting comment, Sylvia. It took me a long time to get past my disgust of the Clinton’s disrespectful behavior in our White House. I was very glad when Laura & George Bush moved in & restored dignity (nevermind that I later learned about globalism).

        Then came 9/11, and all our federal buildings, including those visited by so many DC tourists became off limits without strict entry protocols, reservations, etc. If DC was in its own Elite bubble before, 9/11 magnified it, and barriers have been increasing ever since.

        Obama opened the WH to anti-USA celebs who hate us. He sometimes spoke shallowly & derisively about being President as if it was a burden to him & Michelle. My disconnect grew even stronger.

        Finally came President Trump who not only works on our behalf in the WH, but invites regular folk to come meet with him. He truly is one of us, working for us. Others around Trump might succumb to the DC bubble over time, but I don’t see our President ever forgetting that we have as much right to the symbol & dignity of the White House as he does.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Tegan says:
      July 20, 2017 at 6:46 pm

      Hey, Bill…it’s called American pride…something that has been missing for at least 8 years (and obviously longer, in your case.). Any of you remember when the first astronauts were feted at the WH and each state was asked to contribute something grown in their state? I was a young person living in rural Oregon and I vividly recall groups of people going out to pick wild berries in the mountains to use in the meal. There was great pride in being a part of history, and we’re beginning to see a bit of it currently (although never shown on MSM, of course.)

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      July 20, 2017 at 6:55 pm

      Bill Kristol is a ‘commentator’ and ‘critic’ – not a producer!!!

      Trump is a builder, employer and entrepreneur. His Dad put him to work after military school between college semesters and summers, learning trades.

      I bet Trump could hang sheet rock, mix concrete and weld steel.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • PowerCord says:
      July 20, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      I’ll see your “tchotchkes” and raise you a “covfefe”!

      Man, it’s been a loooong day.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • 4sure says:
      July 20, 2017 at 7:19 pm

      Bill Kristol has ALWAYS been a uniparty globalist. Same for that sourkrathammer.e Fred Barnes also masqueraded as a conservative. Every time Lou has Fred on his show, he skewers him. I’m surprised Fred even shows up. And I love seeing him get skewered. There’s not a bigger Trump supporter than Lou Dobbs.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. Publius2016 says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Everyday President Trump moves mountains! Believe in the power of positive thinking and MAGA! Btw who knew he was so physically strong!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. sapfromthegap says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Haha! The Corning ware guy says our president’s 1000 pounds of force applied to their vial is about the same as a punch from a professional boxer! I see another CNN meme from this clip!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. Sylvia Avery says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    I saw the guy, Mike whoever, that makes the My Pillow (a great product, BTW) interviewed on FBN. He got invited to the WH yesterday, I think. He got to sit next to the President and the President says he bought a couple of those pillows and they were great. Mike was beaming ear to ear. He was so thrilled and honored to be there, to get to sit next to the President, to have the President tell him he liked his product that he invented. Wow. Pretty sweet! It made me smile. It was kinda heartwarming.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      July 20, 2017 at 6:21 pm

      Yes, Mike Lindell.

      My awesome sister recommended the product and I’m forever grateful. Neck surgery years ago resulted in arthritis and using it is the only way I can get a deep, restorative sleep.

      My entire family has the pleasure of owning a My Pillow, no more stiff necks or headaches in the morning 👍

      Word of mouth is their best marketing tool 😁

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        July 20, 2017 at 6:28 pm

        Yes. You know how NOTHING ever lives up to the hype? I bought a My Pillow after trying for years to find a comfortable pillow that I wasn’t fighting with all night long.

        I was very skeptical. Hokey TV commercials. Very dubious. (Insert Suspicious Cat gif here.)

        But desperation takes you places you wouldn’t normally go. I was dumbfounded to find the pillow was as good as advertised.

        I love it. My prized possession. I tell everyone.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Will Janoschka says:
        July 20, 2017 at 7:00 pm

        “Word of mouth is their best marketing tool”
        I agree! Corning does the same. So why not tax commercial advertizing at 100% and lower the tax on folk that work fabricating products that are so good they need no advertizing? 😁 Commercial advertizing is the only reason “fake media” exists! MAGA

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Will Janoschka says:
        July 20, 2017 at 7:15 pm

        “Word of mouth is their best marketing tool”
        I agree! Corning does the same. So why not tax commercial advertizing at 100% and lower the tax on folk that work fabricating products that are so good they need no advertizing? 😁 Commercial advertizing is the only reason “fake media” exists! MAGA
        I tried to post using Firefox, this is Chromium.

        Like

        Reply
  9. starfcker says:
    July 20, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    I use Corning, NY, and Corning the company all the time as an example of why a town exists. Because of Corning the company, Corning the town has an economic reason for being. Take away Corning the company, and what do you have left? Oh yeah, the service economy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. littleflower481 says:
    July 20, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Think this will make the front page of the NYT? (just joking….)
    Interesting that the media hid a lot of what Obama did because it was so bad for the country and they hide a lot of what Trump does because it is so good for the country. Funny how that works.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. pjb535i says:
    July 20, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    If you listen carefully, you can hear it. It’s whistle is blowing in the distance. That’s the Trump Train, and it’s delivering new wealth and prosperity to the four corners of America the Beautiful. Powerfully, majestically, it rolls on, passing houses, farms and fields; stronger by day, and even stronger through the night.

    Choo ! Choo !
    Roll on Trump Train.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. sunnydaze says:
    July 20, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    I love this idea!

    Not just for medical purposes, but I want a cabinet full of unbreakable glasses some day. Right next to my Corelle plates and bowls. You can drop those suckers on a hard tile floor and they’re just fine.

    Awesome!

    Not to mention, it would be nice to see upstate NY get revived in my lifetime.
    Course, if New Yorkers keep voting in Dems, all those factories will eventually get moved to other areas of the country. Hopefully they’ll Wake Up before that happens.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • msmelchizadek says:
      July 20, 2017 at 6:27 pm

      Sunnydaze! I have had my corelle ware FOREVER; but, I know from experience it will break! If it drops on just the right spot, it doesn’t just break! it explodes!!! True experience: we had my sister and brother-in-law over to dinner. I served it from the kitchen and handed the plate to my BIL over the dinner table and my wrist weakened and I dropped his plate of food. It fell and hit the edge of his water glass and just blew up with shards of corelle going everywhere!!! I was finding it weeks later under furniture in the next room!

      Come to think of it, that was the last time they came over… hmmm… ? LOL

      Also, there should be a video out on YouTube somewhere showing what Corning glass has innovated in the Tech Area. My sister sent me the video years ago and I see the exact thing in movies that depict the future: keyboards on glass, movable graphics on large table tops… I wish I could find it again!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        July 20, 2017 at 6:44 pm

        Now why did you have to tell me that, msmel? haha.

        I’ve dropped mine on tile floors that would have shattered any other plate/bowl and all they’ve done is bounced a bit. Couldn’t believe it.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      July 20, 2017 at 6:51 pm

      I have bought my daughter with disability a lot of Corning Grab It bowls and Sandwich plates made of the ‘rocket nose cone’ heavy white Corningware.

      She can manage to break one every now and then if she rolls over it in her 375 lb. wheelchair – but not often. They are microwave/oven/freezer safe.

      Great product derived from US Space industry!!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Will Janoschka says:
      July 20, 2017 at 7:34 pm

      “Not just for medical purposes”
      But medical is why the transparency is so important for vials! Do you know how many blood tests are prescribed each day? The VA will insist on a blood test if you sneeze!

      Like

      Reply
  13. msmelchizadek says:
    July 20, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Very futuristic stuff!!! Some of it is already here. Video is from 2011

    Like

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      July 20, 2017 at 6:42 pm

      Fascinating, thanks for that link.

      America is an amazing, innovative country because of our forward thinking.

      Nothing can stop us!

      MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  14. India Maria says:
    July 20, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    President Trump sure looked worried……heh, heh

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Pam says:
    July 20, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    I have to admit the demonstration was really cool. If you look at POTUS’ face in the last photo above, there was a potential for it to turn all different shades of red and who knows what else (LOL) thankfully, it worked. Watching this gives me an extra appreciation for what Corning does every day.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      July 20, 2017 at 6:59 pm

      I love Corning ware and Pyrex and Revere Ware pots! And my wonderful cast iron frying pan that makes the best corn bread. Thank you American manufacturers!

      I also dearly miss Cannon and Fieldcrest American Cotton Towels and good American sheets – Wamsutta, Cannon, etc.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Minnie says:
        July 20, 2017 at 7:18 pm

        Yes! Love my Lodge cast iron pan, as well. Made right here in the good ole U S of A!!

        Takes a beating and keeps on heating 😁 regardless of my wonky stove’s ability to distribute heat evenly.

        🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  17. georgiafl says:
    July 20, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Remember the singers whose voices could shatter glass?

    Maybe they could have tried that too!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Minnie says:
    July 20, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    “Valor” glass – did I hear that correctly?

    What a fabulous name!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s