President Trump Continues Made In The USA With Remarks About New Pharmaceutical Glass Operations…

Earlier today President Trump celebrated a new innovative product that will be made in the U.S.A. Merck, Pfizer, and Corning have developed a glass product for the pharmaceutical industry that prevents breakage, increases safety and will be made exclusively in the U.S.
[Transcript] 3:05 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much. Very exciting — and exciting times at the White House. A lot of things happening that are so great for our country. I want to welcome Made in America Week. This is what we call Made in America –right here, and they’re all here. Some of the great business minds, businesses geniuses. Congratulations fellas, that’s not a bad statement. (Laughter.)
President Trump applies almost 1,000 pounds of pressure during demonstration of the strength of new glass product.
But they’re right here with us, and I’ll tell you it’s an honor to have them. We’re continuing our celebration of American manufacturing, and it has been something very important to us — Made in the USA, Made in America — and our tribute to the skill, dedication, and grit of the American worker. We’re showcasing products from all around the country that are stamped with the beautiful letters “Made in the USA.”
Today I’m proud to welcome three more great companies — we’ve had quite a few wonderful companies — a little smaller generally speaking than yours, but every company is smaller than yours when you get right down to it to it — to the White House for really a major announcement which you’ll be hearing: Merck, Pfizer, and Corning.
These three companies are announcing that pharmaceutical glass packaging will now be made in America. That’s a big step. That’s a big statement. We’re very proud of that. Thank you very much, by the way. And I know they wouldn’t have done it under another administration. I feel confident.
These companies have formed a groundbreaking partnership to create thousands of American manufacturing jobs with this innovative new product. It’s an incredible product. Merck, Pfizer, and Corning are coming together to create an advanced pharmaceutical glass packaging operations, which include an immediate investment of at least $500 million and the creation of nearly 1,000 new jobs — and quickly.
The initial investment will be spread across facilities in New York, New Jersey, and a new manufacturing plant in southeast of the United States — they’re looking right now — which Corning will be announcing in the coming months, and there’s some pretty good competition. I know they’re going to make a great deal.
Eventually, the companies here today expect a total investment in this initiative to reach at least $4 billion and create some 4,000 American jobs. And it’s very innovative on top of it.
This initiative will bring a key industry to our shores that for too long has been dominated by foreign countries. We’re moving more and more companies back into the United States, and they’re doing more and more of these products. And that would have been unheard of even a couple of years ago.
These companies have achieved a breakthrough in pharmaceutical glass technology that will be used to store and deliver injectable drugs and vials and cartridges. This technology is not only great for American jobs and manufacturing, it’s great for patients who now will have access to safer medicines and vaccines.
It’s also great for the healthcare workers who can administer the drugs — makes it much, much safer for them and safely without having any problems and worrying about vial-breaking, which, as I understand, is a tremendous problem that we’re not going to have anymore.
I know that Secretary Price and the FDA are committed to working with innovative companies like these. We have tremendous excitement going on at the FDA. Amazing things are happening there, and I think we’re going to be announcing some of them over the next two months. We’re going to be streamlining, as we have in other industries, regulations so that advancements can reach patients quickly. You’re going to see a big streamlining — I think you already have. To a large extent, you already have. Very proud of that.
I especially want to thank Ken Frazier, Ian Read, and Wendell Weeks — so three of the great, great leaders of business in this country — along with all the great people at Merck, Pfizer, and Corning for believing in America and the American workers. This announcement reflects a central theme of my administration that when we invest in America, it’s a win for our companies, our workers, and our nation as a whole.
Every day, we are fighting to bring back our jobs, to restore our industry, and to put America first or, as you’ve heard, make America great again. That’s exactly what we’re doing. Some people have heard that expression. It’s been fairly well-used, I think.
I want to thank you all for being here, and I want to thank you for your dedication to Made in America. Really appreciate it very much, and I’d like to have you say a few words. Come on up. Thank you. (Applause.)
4,000 new jobs this indeed was good news
And THAT is the real news, and yet what does the presstitute yell out? “Mr. President, do you still support Attorney General Sessions?”
Presstitutes suck.
Interesting as I never even thought about the glass used in pharma. Good news for MAGA economics.
Obama was merely a spox for the power behind the throne, who was Soros.
President Trump is the decision maker.
The difference in the way CEO’s interact with Trump versus Obama, is palpable.
Agree/like.
The new jobs will be greatly welcomed in Corning, NY. Hopefully the intellectual property will stay there, too.
If anyone happens to be in the mood for a summer trip, the Corning Glass Factory and Museum is a wonderful visit. I had never really thought much about it but went up a few years ago. Fabulous place!
Corning did a carnival glass treatment on glass insulators (used for Power & Signal wires), just a tidbit of USA technology years (and years) ago…………….
Wow, really???? Cool!
It is a great place to visit.
Our son was student at Ithaca so we were given inexpensive tickets.
Enjoyed it very much.
Major Doofus Bill Kristol says:
“Maybe it’s just me, but I find something off-putting about turning the White House into an exhibition hall for American tchotchkes.”
Possibly because I am not some smug elitist, I personally have loved seeing the White House, the People’s House, used to display American manufacturing. And today’s demonstration of the new glass vial was no exception. I thought it was great. I think what PDJT is doing is amazing. It is interesting, educational, and it highlights our manufacturing base.
And BTW who would call a Gibson guitar, brooms, high quality rifle scopes, helicopters, earth moving equipment, dinner ware and the like as tchotchkes. I am so insulted and angry over Bill Kristol’s comment I could brain him with the President’s baseball bat. I enjoy it and think it is cool and then this douche (can I say that here?) is SNEERING at me like I am some kind of low rent trailer park knuckle dragger…not that there is anything wrong with that, frankly. Better that than to be a Bill Kristol.
lil bully kristol can foxtrot oscar. America needs him not and I’m positive Russia doesn’t want him… so, off to the middle east with him! lo… l!
I’m happy to finally know how to spell “tchotchkes”.
LOL I had to look it up, and it was hard because, well, you have to take a stab at spelling it to find out how to spell it. And if I knew how to spell it, I wouldn’t be looking!
😁
Bill Kristol needs to just get it over with and move to Brussels.
A PERFECT place for him! Hopefully they would look down there snooty little noses at him and make him feel “less than.” I can’t think of a better fate for him!
Sylvia, I got a feeling that before the years over the EU may be searching for friends so bad that they’d accept Kristol with open and loving arms and use him as a Poster Boy for everything that’s “good” about Globalism and Elitists. hehe.
Kristol needs to grab this opportunity and get out of Dodge. Go somewhere where they’ll love his filthy butt.
“I personally have loved seeing the White House, the People’s House, used to display American manufacturing.”
I don’t seem to be able to explain quite how I feel about this. I love the WH with all of the history and majesty. I feel enormous respect and reverence for it as a symbol. I see the WH as stately, quiet, mannerly. Hushed. Like a museum.
At first I was kind of taken aback, I guess, by how the President rolls. You know, he brings all these people into the WH and has all this activity and it is open and televised. But I very quickly saw that I like it. It is like a beautiful house that people can’t use as a home and they take their shoes off and never put their feet up. But Trump uses the WH as if it were a home that was made to be lived in. Not for himself, but for us. It’s like he is inviting us into the WH all the time, because it is ours and we were meant to be there.
I’ve never seen this before. To me it is unique. Trumpian. I love it.
Interesting comment, Sylvia. It took me a long time to get past my disgust of the Clinton’s disrespectful behavior in our White House. I was very glad when Laura & George Bush moved in & restored dignity (nevermind that I later learned about globalism).
Then came 9/11, and all our federal buildings, including those visited by so many DC tourists became off limits without strict entry protocols, reservations, etc. If DC was in its own Elite bubble before, 9/11 magnified it, and barriers have been increasing ever since.
Obama opened the WH to anti-USA celebs who hate us. He sometimes spoke shallowly & derisively about being President as if it was a burden to him & Michelle. My disconnect grew even stronger.
Finally came President Trump who not only works on our behalf in the WH, but invites regular folk to come meet with him. He truly is one of us, working for us. Others around Trump might succumb to the DC bubble over time, but I don’t see our President ever forgetting that we have as much right to the symbol & dignity of the White House as he does.
So Alison, I got a bit teary reading your post. You said what I wanted to say only couldn’t quite find the words. That is just how I have felt, from the Clinton years through the Bush years, the unspeakable Obama debacle, and now this. Thank you.
Tissues for the ladies please.
Sylvia, you said it; I just wrote it down for you 😊
Hey, Bill…it’s called American pride…something that has been missing for at least 8 years (and obviously longer, in your case.). Any of you remember when the first astronauts were feted at the WH and each state was asked to contribute something grown in their state? I was a young person living in rural Oregon and I vividly recall groups of people going out to pick wild berries in the mountains to use in the meal. There was great pride in being a part of history, and we’re beginning to see a bit of it currently (although never shown on MSM, of course.)
Yes, Tegan, exactly. Beautifully said.
Bill has other allegiances. He knows nothing about real American pride
Bill Kristol is a ‘commentator’ and ‘critic’ – not a producer!!!
Trump is a builder, employer and entrepreneur. His Dad put him to work after military school between college semesters and summers, learning trades.
I bet Trump could hang sheet rock, mix concrete and weld steel.
He does look at home in that hard hat, doesn’t he?
I’ll see your “tchotchkes” and raise you a “covfefe”!
Man, it’s been a loooong day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill Kristol has ALWAYS been a uniparty globalist. Same for that sourkrathammer.e Fred Barnes also masqueraded as a conservative. Every time Lou has Fred on his show, he skewers him. I’m surprised Fred even shows up. And I love seeing him get skewered. There’s not a bigger Trump supporter than Lou Dobbs.
Everyday President Trump moves mountains! Believe in the power of positive thinking and MAGA! Btw who knew he was so physically strong!
I loved it when they told him that was equivalent to a what was it? A boxer’s punch? Heh, heh, heh.
A professional boxer’s punch!
When was this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
During the demonstration with the press/vice thingies that they put the glass vials into to test the pressure on the glass. It was after the President reefed on the second one to try to break it and it wouldn’t break.
Sure, maybe this stuff is a little corny but I love it. The industry guys who were there doing the demonstration looked so proud and happy to be there with the President and they loved telling him that about the boxer. It’s just so American.
I’m Canadian but I have always loved Americans and “the US of A” since I was a kid. Can’t help it. You’re so right Sylvia, that little incident was so American that I automatically heard every word, even the hard-to-hear stuff. Yep, PDJT has the strength of a professional boxer’s punch. Don’t you just love it?
All that is missing is putting a CNN logo over the bottle he cracks, and a MAGA logo over the one that stays intact.
Ha, ha, ha! Someone has probably done it already and it is making its way through the interwebs even as we speak!
Hillary wouldn’t have been able to break the old vial.
LikeLike
Haha! The Corning ware guy says our president’s 1000 pounds of force applied to their vial is about the same as a punch from a professional boxer! I see another CNN meme from this clip!
I LOVED that! I kinda think the President did, too!!!
Trump’s Mama and the Military School fed him out well – plus his famously touted good genes!
He is also very wise never to have gotten into alcohol, tobacco and drugs.
I saw the guy, Mike whoever, that makes the My Pillow (a great product, BTW) interviewed on FBN. He got invited to the WH yesterday, I think. He got to sit next to the President and the President says he bought a couple of those pillows and they were great. Mike was beaming ear to ear. He was so thrilled and honored to be there, to get to sit next to the President, to have the President tell him he liked his product that he invented. Wow. Pretty sweet! It made me smile. It was kinda heartwarming.
Yes, Mike Lindell.
My awesome sister recommended the product and I’m forever grateful. Neck surgery years ago resulted in arthritis and using it is the only way I can get a deep, restorative sleep.
My entire family has the pleasure of owning a My Pillow, no more stiff necks or headaches in the morning 👍
Word of mouth is their best marketing tool 😁
Yes. You know how NOTHING ever lives up to the hype? I bought a My Pillow after trying for years to find a comfortable pillow that I wasn’t fighting with all night long.
I was very skeptical. Hokey TV commercials. Very dubious. (Insert Suspicious Cat gif here.)
But desperation takes you places you wouldn’t normally go. I was dumbfounded to find the pillow was as good as advertised.
I love it. My prized possession. I tell everyone.
Machine wash/dry too 👍
Those pillows are truly great. I have washed them several times and once they are dry, they fluff back up. Good as new!
That means a lot to me. Washable.
I also love my MyPillow and was happy to see the owner on FBN.
Like you, glad – really glad- I tried it.
Mike Lindell was also on Fox & Friends yesterday morning. Mr. Lindell even gave a shout out to the Good Lord, saying that it was “by the grace of God” that he’s been able to enjoy the success that he’s enjoyed these past 8 or so years. He gave a very nice interview.
Mike Lindell has a very compelling personal story, too. He became addicted to crack, of all things. He had his company and was running it even though he was addicted. He hit his bottom in 2004 or something like that and he said the addiction was lifted from him and he gives all the glory to God.
Well that does it. I’m getting a MyPillow for me and one for Suspicious Cat
QVC has the best deal. Mike L is on there quite a lot. They also have pet pillows.
They make pet pillows also.
Agree. I have had mine for three years and love my pillow.
“Word of mouth is their best marketing tool”
I agree! Corning does the same. So why not tax commercial advertizing at 100% and lower the tax on folk that work fabricating products that are so good they need no advertizing? 😁 Commercial advertizing is the only reason “fake media” exists! MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
I use Corning, NY, and Corning the company all the time as an example of why a town exists. Because of Corning the company, Corning the town has an economic reason for being. Take away Corning the company, and what do you have left? Oh yeah, the service economy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Think this will make the front page of the NYT? (just joking….)
Interesting that the media hid a lot of what Obama did because it was so bad for the country and they hide a lot of what Trump does because it is so good for the country. Funny how that works.
^^^THIS^^^
Certainly lets you know the intent and agenda of our media.
If you listen carefully, you can hear it. It’s whistle is blowing in the distance. That’s the Trump Train, and it’s delivering new wealth and prosperity to the four corners of America the Beautiful. Powerfully, majestically, it rolls on, passing houses, farms and fields; stronger by day, and even stronger through the night.
Choo ! Choo !
Roll on Trump Train.
Yeah, baby, all aboard!
“I hear the train a’coming, it’s coming round the bend…”
I love this idea!
Not just for medical purposes, but I want a cabinet full of unbreakable glasses some day. Right next to my Corelle plates and bowls. You can drop those suckers on a hard tile floor and they’re just fine.
Awesome!
Not to mention, it would be nice to see upstate NY get revived in my lifetime.
Course, if New Yorkers keep voting in Dems, all those factories will eventually get moved to other areas of the country. Hopefully they’ll Wake Up before that happens.
Sunnydaze! I have had my corelle ware FOREVER; but, I know from experience it will break! If it drops on just the right spot, it doesn’t just break! it explodes!!! True experience: we had my sister and brother-in-law over to dinner. I served it from the kitchen and handed the plate to my BIL over the dinner table and my wrist weakened and I dropped his plate of food. It fell and hit the edge of his water glass and just blew up with shards of corelle going everywhere!!! I was finding it weeks later under furniture in the next room!
Come to think of it, that was the last time they came over… hmmm… ? LOL
Also, there should be a video out on YouTube somewhere showing what Corning glass has innovated in the Tech Area. My sister sent me the video years ago and I see the exact thing in movies that depict the future: keyboards on glass, movable graphics on large table tops… I wish I could find it again!
Now why did you have to tell me that, msmel? haha.
I’ve dropped mine on tile floors that would have shattered any other plate/bowl and all they’ve done is bounced a bit. Couldn’t believe it.
I have bought my daughter with disability a lot of Corning Grab It bowls and Sandwich plates made of the ‘rocket nose cone’ heavy white Corningware.
She can manage to break one every now and then if she rolls over it in her 375 lb. wheelchair – but not often. They are microwave/oven/freezer safe.
Great product derived from US Space industry!!!
“Not just for medical purposes”
But medical is why the transparency is so important for vials! Do you know how many blood tests are prescribed each day? The VA will insist on a blood test if you sneeze!
Very futuristic stuff!!! Some of it is already here. Video is from 2011
LikeLike
Fascinating, thanks for that link.
America is an amazing, innovative country because of our forward thinking.
Nothing can stop us!
MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️
President Trump sure looked worried……heh, heh
I have to admit the demonstration was really cool. If you look at POTUS’ face in the last photo above, there was a potential for it to turn all different shades of red and who knows what else (LOL) thankfully, it worked. Watching this gives me an extra appreciation for what Corning does every day.
I love Corning ware and Pyrex and Revere Ware pots! And my wonderful cast iron frying pan that makes the best corn bread. Thank you American manufacturers!
I also dearly miss Cannon and Fieldcrest American Cotton Towels and good American sheets – Wamsutta, Cannon, etc.
Yes! Love my Lodge cast iron pan, as well. Made right here in the good ole U S of A!!
Takes a beating and keeps on heating 😁 regardless of my wonky stove’s ability to distribute heat evenly.
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
Remember the singers whose voices could shatter glass?
Maybe they could have tried that too!
“Valor” glass – did I hear that correctly?
What a fabulous name!
