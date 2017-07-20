Judiciary Committee Unanimously Approves Christopher Wray’s FBI Nomination…

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday unanimously approved the nomination of Christopher Wray to be FBI director following the dismissal of the agency’s former chief, James Comey, by President Donald Trump.
All 20 members of the committee voted to approve Wray, a white-collar crime lawyer and former assistant attorney general under President George W. Bush, sending his nomination to the full Senate for a vote. (read more)
Hopefully he’ll get full confirmation quickly. Comey gone.
McCabe gone.
Most definitely, McCabe needs to be fired. This will be a test for Wray, and we will know rather soon.
Good point; I was wondering what to watch for with Wray. McCabe will tell us pretty quickly whose side Wray is on.
Especially when our President said yesterday that McCabe’s wife got $700,000 from the Governor of VA from HRC.
Yes, that has been public since Trump was elected. I don’t understand why he hasn’t been charged and fired,
Reportedly, he’s worked & is close to Mueller & Comey…so color me skeptical at this time.
As the great Ronaldus Magnus said, “Trust…but verify”.
But we MUST drain the Swamp of traitors….ASAP!
He didn’t have to courage to honestly answer the question as to whether Muller’s investigation is a witch-hunt, or he has the poor judgement thinking that’s its a proper investigation. When questioned about loyalty, he couldn’t find the courage to say that the Director’s job is not to undermine the President the way Comey did with the memos and leaks. I’m not impressed.
Not heard (read) much good about Wray. Hope he works out better than lyanryan has.
Fire Mueller!!
Just hope he doesn’t become a turncoat with our POTUS. Not sure if he is a swamp thing. Frankly the President would have more luck hiring from CareerBuilder or Monster than he has had with some of these appointees.
Going by the history of nomination by President Trump, this does not seem to be good news for him. Rosenstein was confirmed with 94-6 if I remember correctly. So far, at least, him being in his position has been of no help but rather more of an headache.
Rosenstein appointed the SC (Mueller) who “just happened” to be Comey’s BFF.
I don’t trust Rosenstein or Wray.
Sorry, no tingle up my leg. This man thinks he’s going to be running an independent operation.
I really don’t get tingles myself either, but I have to believe that Wray had a good sit-down with PTrump about duties and expectations. So . . . hopeful.
The dearth of honest personnel in key LE agencies is the horrible legacy, mostly of the Klintoon Krime Kartel. They aggressively expanded and seeded the entire fed bureaucracy with fellow travelers, who continued the process under Shrub and took it to new levels with 0bunghole’s encouragement. PDJT will need to go outside goobermint, though maybe still some hope among our military to find people who actually have a clue about the rule of law. Swamp scum think laws only apply to us little people.
Wow. Unanimous vote from the Judiciary Committee?
This probably means he will be confirmed in the full chamber vote.
I just hope & pray that he’s a white hat.
He’s nice looking and talks real purdy…but we need a straight arrow in this position.
Let’s hope he is.
The good news is that most likely 85+ Senators will vote yes. This kills the Comey BS narrative that he was such a good guy. This also kills the argument when these POS are prosecuted that Wray is doing our President’s bidding. That won’t fly when so many voted for him.
none of it matters until we have a doj worth a damn that actually prosecutes these people
So everybody in Washington just loves this guy, and thinks that the sun shines out his….
Well, I don’t know about that; I do know that I have a bad, bad feeling about this pick. Isn’t there somebody who can be confirmed that the Left doesn’t love to pieces? Someone who they have grave doubts and reservations about? Someone with a spine?
I would much prefer that the FBI is run by someone who has a visceral dislike to the Left and all its works, and who the Left loathes and detests, even if that makes him harder to get confirmed!
Agreed, Eskyman.
When is the formal senate vote for deal done?
I don’t like that the vote was unanimous because it raises my suspicions. However, I believe I read somewhere that it was Chris Christie that recommended Wray to Trump. I believe that Wray worked for Christie over Bridgegate. I also believe that Trump hired Wray and that Sessions and Rosenstein were not let in on the process. I wonder if Trump does not trust their hiring skills since Sessions wanted Rosenstein and Rosey hired Mueller.
