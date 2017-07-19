July 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #181

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
It’s been so long since we had a man with real guts in the White House.
I love this and I want one of those cups!
Thank you PDJT, we love you, we stand with you, we support you.
Obscene, Not Religious
http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/07/obscene-not-religious/
“Here’s another item about banning the burka, this time from the well-known Austrian opinion writer Christian Ortner. In his op-ed Mr. Ortner discusses the recent ECHR decision concerning a Belgian ban on full-face veiling.”
Translation from the German.
People wearing masks or face-coverings will always look sinister to me.
For obvious reasons.
People who are up to no good can put on a burqa and go about their dastardly deeds.
It’s a matter of ‘public safety’.
Burqas should be outlawed…just like wearing masks in public.
I heard there is a breaking story on CNN! Trump had salad with Russia dressing on it for dinner tonight!
And that he ordered a Ruben sandwich on Russian rye for lunch.
Wait, I heard he was seen eating a bowl of borscht! That just cannot be true!
Islam – Who, What, How. Kids’ video, age 8 up. Fun, easy, clear.
Islam for kids, age 8 and up. For anyone who isn’t sure: what are the 3 core parts of Islam? For example, what is al Walaa wal Baraa? Short video – fun, simple, clear. Kids understand Islam in just 9 fun minutes. Adults too. Also great for teachers and parents, to explain Islam to kids. The 3 core parts of Islam: who, what, and how. Plus the outcome, according to Islam. Plus, some of the rules of Islam, which can’t be changed, according to Islam. All in just 9 fun minutes. Very easy. Very simple and clear.
Thanks, yucki. I know some kids who are going to be seeing this.
that is the absolute worst illustration ever created!!!!
Figures!
Thanks, Yucki – I hope the people that made this video were being sarcastic, because otherwise this is pretty scary……I mean scary in that kids would be subjected to watching this. Their doctrine has always been pretty clear, so that part shouldn’t be a surprise.
Trump45 wielding that bat brings to mind I will be your voice:
He is a man of his word and what a voice he is! 🙂
If he starts saying eerie, meeny, miney, mo while waiving that bat around in front of the GOP senators tomoorow, we’ll have a pretty good idea what’s coming next.
Negan. The Senate needs to meet Lucille.
Ha! Nice one!
PTrump needs to use that baseball bat on Congress…just like Joe Pesci did for the Mafia in Vegas. Results, baby. MAGA.
Lots of truth here. It’d be great if more powerful speakers could start giving talks like these thru out impoverished black communities around the country. Boggles my mind when I think of all the accomplishments of the past, before the Dem Party grabbed them by the throat:
Wow. That is an unfortunate still shot of Sonnie Johnson. She’s actually quite attractive.
She’s wonderful. Bannon reminded me of Breitbart
Polish Left Calls for International Intervention to Stop the Actions of the Conservative Government in Poland
The leader of a far-left party in Poland is calling for intervention by trans-national organizations to stop new legislation that is being passed in parliament by the country’s conservative government, which holds the majority.
Translated from the Polish.
A real treat: Fjordman’s latest!
Overpopulation in Numbers
http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/07/overpopulation-in-numbers/
My comments are going into Moderation tonite. No idea why.
Mine did too…
Mine are, too. It’s just a wordpress glitch most likely.
Mine too, but only for a minute
there is an entire thread, above, re WP problems.
Yes – it is a WordPress problem – everyone is being affected……
Hopeful this is Real.
I’m all for it, along with others that need to be Cantored.
White House Meeting With Challengers of Arizona GOP Sen. Jeff Flake
Excerpt:
Politico reports that Trump has talked to Arizona Treasurer Jeff DeWit at least twice. DeWit was a part of Trump’s 2016 campaign. White House officials have also met with former state Sen. Kelli Ward and former Arizona GOP Chairman Robert Graham.
http://freebeacon.com/politics/white-house-reportedly-putting-pressure-on-arizona-sen-jeff-flake/
I saw that same story reported on TGP tonight. If it is true, it is a message being sent to Capito, Murkowski, Collins, Portman, Lee and Cassidy, a show of strength.
Yes!
America First pac is meeting with the WH and their first rally is August 26th in PA for candidates running for Congress in 2018…they are getting them all together including Kid Rock. Time for PTrump to show them who is BOSS and no more BS allowed! Dems or Repubs they are FINISHED if they have showed to be Traitors.
What is the point of having your man in office if he can’t get anything done?
Are the people in control, or is the government in control?
I now want a war. The enemies are the uniparty, the media apparatus they hide behind, and the leaders of our institutions who have become political instead of administrative. I want the constitution back. My business is being crushed by costs and we can’t continue to endure Obamacare any longer. How come I have no other choice but to pay for this fraud? I really don’t know how long I can survive this corruption. This stuff is real.
What do the army think of all of this? Or are they too busy getting transgender operations? We need to fight this out, physically, as it will not happen any other way. And yes, if it becomes open and organized enough, I would willingly stand in the front line. The elites have turned us all into their slaves.
To make it clear, I am not blaming Trump. At all.
Trump45 is fighting our war and you just can’t see most of it. Hang in there, it’s all going to work out. I know it’s hard, but sometimes if we just remember to smile our hearts smile a little, too 🙂
is kelli ward electable? i thought she has lost other races there.
Ward is unelectable in my opinion.
She lost her run against McCain a couple years ago. Frankly, I’m not sure why that matters.
Most voters were not nearly as awake a couple years ago as they are now.
Same goes for Nehlen vs. Ryan in Wisc.
John CardilloVerified account @johncardillo 1
Repeal.
Then realize you run the party, take control of RNC, fire all the NeoCon globalists around you, then let’s work on 2018 and 2020.
I think Cardillo has a point. J.Corsi made similar points a month or so ago. told a.jones that Trump needs to be a little like LBJ and learn to instill fear.
For some GREAT #MAGA mid-night reading..
I haven’t read the book, though I think I’ll get this one..
Supposedly Authored By the Fearless Steve Bannon..
Should bring comfort AND humorous Amusement to your Soul this evening/Morning..
A AWESOME read, (If true)..
Beware “SALTY” Language
Paul Ryan is a Limp **** MotherTrucker.. 😉
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4708134/Steve-Bannon-called-Hillary-Clinton-f-ing-bull-d-e.html
I read the review and it is GREAT…I will have my Library order it. Everything Bannon said is TRUE…especially these two statements:
On what conservatives should do to the GOP: ‘Bitch-slap the Republican Party’
In an email sent in 2014 he said: ‘Let the grassroots turn on the hate because that’s the ONLY thing that will make them do their duty’.
Yep and we will do OUR DUTY again in 2018 for those that truly deserve to feel our wrath.
I “twitted” this Article,, to Paul Ryan, GOP, DNC ,, Senate, etc etc trying to get a confirmation, IF, this Story can be verified.. 😉 XD
John Cardillo Retweeted
@realDonaldTrump 16h16 hours ago
With only a very small majority, the Republicans in the House & Senate need more victories next year since Dems totally obstruct, no votes!
You are so right Mr. President.
More Republicans?
Don’t talk to me about Republicans!
The ones we have are bad enough.
Why would you want more of them?
for one thing, we need more Supreme Court Justices appointed by Trump.
A very Big Deal !
The Pres. tweeted that we need more Repubs. I will stick with the President.
need a save Mods.. ^^^^ TIA Mods,, yes read about the “Issue”..
I am thoroughly disgusted.
I believe we should try to FORCE our Senators to VOTE on Obamacare.
being on his hands & knee’s praying is obvious, good call on the terrorism charge
http://www.lasvegasnow.com/news/man-who-caused-i-15-standoff-charged-with-terrorism/768592627?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_8_News_Now
is mcclatchy newspapers liberal?
Yes.
ok. andrew malcolm has a column , won’t read it ,saying R’s are already losing the elections next yr. more psyops.
the liberal Hill says just the oppo. about the Senate. Dems. in big trouble.
The pure irony of this healthcare fiasco in the Senate is sweet. Did you ever imagine that the vote to repeal and replace on the Senate’s version of the healthcare bill will probably die thanks to the delay about the heathcare issues of John McCain – who is using private insurance, and not the healthcare insurance policy under debate.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/15/gary-cohn-vowed-to-block-trumps-nationalist-agenda/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social
excerpt
Cohn is reportedly “dedicated to making sure the U.S. doesn’t start any ridiculous trade wars or do something ‘crazy’ on health care.”
“I’m not going to let it happen,” Cohn reportedly told the former partner.
Cohn, a registered Democrat who reportedly donated to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, is rumored to be a top contender to be the next Federal Reserve chair.
He can dream on
“You’re Fired.”
Fox News Takes a Sharp Turn Left
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/07/fox_news_takes_a_sharp_left_turn.html
On July 12, Human Events quoted Ann Coulter saying, “Republicans would be better off doing nothing. They can survive the ridicule for running against Obamacare through four election cycles and then not repealing it. They cannot survive a bill that does nothing to fix the actual problems with Obamacare. […] The whole key to fixing Obamacare is not to repeal it, but to allow the rest of us to buy insurance on the free market.”
URL here: http://humanevents.com/2017/07/12/gop-rallies-behind-idiotic-bill/
In a nutshell, I seriously doubt the Republicans in both the House and Senate want to repeal ObamaCare, regardless of whether they have a replacement or not. Because if they don’t repeal ObamaCare, this year they’ll be expected to prop it up and bail it out and spend yet more money on it and give it mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. And regardless of what they do, they understand they’ll be blamed, which will be on top of the usual accusations of not being ready to govern. These accusations are deserved.
Exactly. Trump made a big deal of saying today that “Republicans are not going to own Obamacare”. I don’t think the Obamacare stank will attach to him, but Republican Congressmen, both House & Senate, do own it now. People gave them the House & Senate majorities, and then gave them DJT. DJT has made clear that he would sign almost anything they sent him. They own it now, whether they like it or not because the ability to repeal and/or replace is in their hands, and they have abdicated the responsibility.
Truth be told…they still don’t own it.
What they own is the failure to back the President’s agenda…which still sucks every which way you slice it.
I think this is how most folks saw it a year ago, but now that the House passed a “repeal/replace” bill, and the Senate folded like a cheap suit, any Obamacare pain from here on out will absolutely be seen as on Republicans for failing to fix it. Obamacare was the main driver in Republicans winning majorities in 2010 and 2014, and the Presidency in 2016. People are not going to tolerate failure to perform on the #1 mandate of those elections.
Well there is still no other choice. the Dems . are not acceptable.
The President will not sign “…almost anything they sent him.”
He is on our side, and if any bill comes his way which does not address what he sees as major defects of ACA, he will not sign it.
He was absolutely willing to sign almost any bill that reasonably made an effort to repeal/replace. He championed all three versions of the house bill, and was willing to sign something from the Senate. When it became clear they couldn’t get it done, he said he would sign plain repeal with no replace, but they couldn’t get that done either.
well don’t vote next year. or vote Dem. show them R’s we have had enough.
Is there a Trump rally next week?
Remember this?
And the Democrat Media works hard to ignore it.
Gangs of Congress: The turf war continues, nobody wins
If McConnell brings a repeal only bill to a vote, it will likely fail – thanks, again, to the Democrat barricade and pusillanimous Republicans. The turf war continues, and it is a heartbreaking place at which this great nation finds itself. We are being governed by gangs of bullies and punks.
Read more here: http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/07/gangs_of_congress_the_turf_war_continues_nobody_wins.html#ixzz4nFx49ww5
yeah we should go back to the good old days of the early Republic. then, they sometimes actually fought.
The international press is all agog about the Trump/Putin conversation in full sight of everyone at the G20 meeting. (It is just filler and that’s entertainment). What they are really interested in (because it hits the bottom line) is the meeting today between the Wolverines and their Chinese counterparts. I have lots to say on this, but will wait until we have a statement. The markets are holding their collective breaths.
McCain’s surgery could be “life ending”?
I wish they wouldn’t tease us like that.
What.
I can’t be the only one to think that.
