It’s Not You – The Hosting Site WordPress is Having Issues…

Posted on July 19, 2017 by

Sometime around midnight EDT WordPress must have released a corrupted update code or something because 100% of the comments are going into moderation.

It’s not anything commentators are doing wrong, and it’s not something we can correct on the admin side.  I’ve no idea what the problem is.

WordPress has these “glitches” from time to time, usually when they release some kind of code or make some kind of update change to the platform.

Hopefully it will auto-correct soon or WordPress engineers will notice what they’ve done.  In the interim we are releasing comments from moderation as quickly as it can be done.

Sorry for the inconvenience.

 

70 Responses to It’s Not You – The Hosting Site WordPress is Having Issues…

  1. sunnydaze says:
    July 19, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Thanks for the info. Now I’ll press “Post Comment” and wait for the “Your comment is awaiting moderation” notice. hehe.

  2. Blue Ridge Mts Va. says:
    July 19, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Just like the goofiness of Facebook!

  3. sunnydaze says:
    July 19, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Ayup. there it is, right on schedule!

  4. nobaddog says:
    July 19, 2017 at 12:39 am

    I hope you dont have to do each comment one at a time. A mess.

  5. kinthenorthwest says:
    July 19, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Maybe word press can’t handle the truth either

    • joshua says:
      July 19, 2017 at 1:00 am

      they might be messing with a nest of rattlesnakes out here…..we have ways, you know.

      • kinthenorthwest says:
        July 19, 2017 at 1:07 am

        I know joshua. One thing good is that the democrats have gone so far overboard with their craziness that people are starting to jump off their ship little bit by little bit.
        Right now it might not seem like much but it adds up. Its like when Trump first started running for office; his % were really low and bit by bit Trump brought Americans together and won.

  6. sunnydaze says:
    July 19, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Maybe WP is fixing the funky Javascript kerfuffle that is making this site so difficult lately. If that’s what’s happening, it’s worth any temporary problems and then some.

  7. sundance says:
    July 19, 2017 at 12:51 am

    WordPress, the larger organization and the ideology of the people who run it, doesn’t like CTH very much. WordPress appears to be a very progressively minded organization. It wouldn’t surprise me if this was unique to CTH.

    Unfortunate, but true.

    • kinthenorthwest says:
      July 19, 2017 at 12:55 am

      I really do not like how the odds are being stacked against the real truth about what is/has been happening to/in America & Americans who truly care about our country.
      Sadly Sundance there are very few people/forums like you Sundance who are keeping the truth out there.
      Thank you sundance a million zillion times over.

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        July 19, 2017 at 1:38 am

        I second that!

      • tellthetruth2016 says:
        July 19, 2017 at 1:58 am

        I am glad to know what the heck is happening……. This is my 3rd tablet in 3 months because of being thrown off the web every time I get to CTH site ,. Yet, the CRAZY thing is I could pull up any other site on the web…… I’ve tried even factory reset, clearing everything out, anything I could think of, But, as soon as I got here, wait about 30 seconds and it would throw me out …….. Now, at least my comments say in moderation but eventually they get through…….This has been exclusively my ONLY site I read since TRUMP announced he was running so nothing had changed Except the Damn cost of all the tablets AND my determination NOT to be shut down by the internet and my LOVE for our President and the truth that SUNDANCE has brought into my life for 2 years now……

      • geneticallycatholic says:
        July 19, 2017 at 2:08 am

        I wish we had a Canadian version of Sundance. We have the Rebel Media but I find they don’t give the coherent and indepth analysis that Sundance provides.

        Thank you Sundance for the University of Sundance.

    • sunnydaze says:
      July 19, 2017 at 12:56 am

      I have been thinking the EXACT same thing, Sundance. Because I have not been having these problems anywhere else, ever.

      Maybe I’m paranoid-BUT!- these probe seem to have started as popularity of this site increased.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      July 19, 2017 at 12:57 am

      Ha! That is exactly what I have been thinking……I bet you are right, Sundance. By the way, I can’t even “like” anything tonight at all…..yesterday the comments section was totally messed up. It is frustrating.

    • wheatietoo says:
      July 19, 2017 at 1:00 am

      I had wondered about this.

      And since CTH has been getting more viewers…perhaps our WordPress overlords have decided to try to disrupt & discourage us.

    • Ghostrider says:
      July 19, 2017 at 1:45 am

      Sundance, have you thought about migrating your blog to an alternative platform?

      Like

  8. SandraOpines says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:01 am

    I can’t like any posts tonight. 😦

    Dang WordPress!!!!!!!!!!!!

  9. anotherworriedmom says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:09 am

    I was going to leave a sarcastic comment that it’s all about the Russians and the enemedia, but afternoon read g the comments here I think I’ll hold off on the sarcasm. You’re not paranoid if they really are out to get you.

  10. CathyMAGA says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Trying this on the app, see if it makes you moderate….

  11. CathyMAGA says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Just tried to post from the app, it never goes through. Just acts like it will, refreshes, text still in input box. This is from Chrome mobile…

  12. SoCal Patriot says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:24 am

    Those damn Russians….they are hacking everything nowadays.

  13. webgirlpdx says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:27 am

    Test….test…test

    👀

  14. distracted2 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:29 am

    Thank you! I cleared my history and logged back in and magically everything appeared.

    Sorry you have to deal with this!!!

  15. wheatietoo says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:31 am

    Posting this from the WordPress Reader version of CTH…as a test.

    In case you’re not aware of it, there is an alternate version of CTH:

    https://wordpress.com/read/feeds/352641

  16. rumpole2 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:47 am

    The Good news is……

    WordPress sent me “an achievement award” – I am a 5-year man 😎

    Happy Anniversary with WordPress.com!
    You registered on WordPress.com 5 years ago.
    Thanks for flying with us. Keep up the good blogging.

    I guess that means I get a key to the Admin Bathroom?

    • Gil says:
      July 19, 2017 at 1:56 am

      Waaaayyy too soon for that. Probably a month of off peak 1 hour use sessions at the executive gym. 😁

    • WSB says:
      July 19, 2017 at 1:59 am

      Don’t press your luck, Rumpole! 💋Ha!

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      July 19, 2017 at 2:02 am

      Even in the worst of days, you Treepers can still maintain your humor. Y’all are too funny, just like the Trump/Putin secret meeting thread’s comments-so funny over there. I haven’t died from laughing yet, but I may be getting there–I’m still laughing—.i can’t even come up with a funny line tonight because my brain is frozen in laughter. I’m so thrilled to know Rumpole is 5 years old and is an amazing, witty, intellectual 5 years old here.

    • crossthread42 says:
      July 19, 2017 at 2:32 am

      Boy/ Girl, or… uni-sex? that’s the question.. 😉

  17. A2 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 2:08 am

    For my posts on Liu, it was a Chinese CCP algorithm that has been verified by multiple sources and was censored. They have the cyber capacity to disappear comments in real time. Word Press I don’t excuse, because at least one comment reached them and disappeared.

  18. wheatietoo says:
    July 19, 2017 at 2:19 am

    I just want to commend Sundance and Ad Rem on yanking everyone’s’ posts out of WordPress purgatory tonight.

    Thank you.
    You guys are doing an amazing job! Sorry you’re having to work overtime like this.

  19. jackphatz says:
    July 19, 2017 at 2:20 am

  20. rumpole2 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 2:21 am

    I reckon this post will NOT go into moderation 🙂

  21. crossthread42 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 2:28 am

    Folks..
    A YUGE , ‘Shout-out” to OUR AWESOME MODS!
    keeping things from falling into *Anarchy*..
    We support #MAGA..
    We can Support the Branches We reside on!..
    (He We do need a Arborist to check the health of our Lil tree now & then also)… 😉
    Support SunDance, & Our MODs for the AWESOME work they are doing!
    See that lil “donate” button on the upper right?
    CLICK-IT..
    .01 too 1.00 (or above goes to a great Cause!!).
    MeanWhile Tip Our Treehouse Bar Tenders.. 😉

