It’s Not You – The Hosting Site WordPress is Having Issues…

Sometime around midnight EDT WordPress must have released a corrupted update code or something because 100% of the comments are going into moderation.
It’s not anything commentators are doing wrong, and it’s not something we can correct on the admin side. I’ve no idea what the problem is.
WordPress has these “glitches” from time to time, usually when they release some kind of code or make some kind of update change to the platform.
Hopefully it will auto-correct soon or WordPress engineers will notice what they’ve done. In the interim we are releasing comments from moderation as quickly as it can be done.
Sorry for the inconvenience.
Thanks for the info. Now I’ll press “Post Comment” and wait for the “Your comment is awaiting moderation” notice. hehe.
Thanks because glitches happen from time to time but are always frustrating.
Now is your chance to write anything you can think of, just to keep ADRem on their toes!
Stick tongue out!
Grrrrr…..
I can’t even like your grrrrr.
Just like the goofiness of Facebook!
Ayup. there it is, right on schedule!
I hope you dont have to do each comment one at a time. A mess.
That’s exactly what we have to do. 😦
Nutz.
Thanks for letting us know, Sundance!
I was wondering what I had done to anger our WordPress overlords.
Hopefully, you will only have to deal with the regular bad kids like us…
Maybe word press can’t handle the truth either
they might be messing with a nest of rattlesnakes out here…..we have ways, you know.
I know joshua. One thing good is that the democrats have gone so far overboard with their craziness that people are starting to jump off their ship little bit by little bit.
Right now it might not seem like much but it adds up. Its like when Trump first started running for office; his % were really low and bit by bit Trump brought Americans together and won.
Maybe WP is fixing the funky Javascript kerfuffle that is making this site so difficult lately. If that’s what’s happening, it’s worth any temporary problems and then some.
WordPress, the larger organization and the ideology of the people who run it, doesn’t like CTH very much. WordPress appears to be a very progressively minded organization. It wouldn’t surprise me if this was unique to CTH.
Unfortunate, but true.
I really do not like how the odds are being stacked against the real truth about what is/has been happening to/in America & Americans who truly care about our country.
Sadly Sundance there are very few people/forums like you Sundance who are keeping the truth out there.
Thank you sundance a million zillion times over.
I second that!
I am glad to know what the heck is happening……. This is my 3rd tablet in 3 months because of being thrown off the web every time I get to CTH site ,. Yet, the CRAZY thing is I could pull up any other site on the web…… I’ve tried even factory reset, clearing everything out, anything I could think of, But, as soon as I got here, wait about 30 seconds and it would throw me out …….. Now, at least my comments say in moderation but eventually they get through…….This has been exclusively my ONLY site I read since TRUMP announced he was running so nothing had changed Except the Damn cost of all the tablets AND my determination NOT to be shut down by the internet and my LOVE for our President and the truth that SUNDANCE has brought into my life for 2 years now……
Expensive tablet…..
Er…habit.
I wish we had a Canadian version of Sundance. We have the Rebel Media but I find they don’t give the coherent and indepth analysis that Sundance provides.
Thank you Sundance for the University of Sundance.
I have been thinking the EXACT same thing, Sundance. Because I have not been having these problems anywhere else, ever.
Maybe I’m paranoid-BUT!- these probe seem to have started as popularity of this site increased.
Good point…have been wondering the same. Every other site is stable. Huh…
Ha! That is exactly what I have been thinking……I bet you are right, Sundance. By the way, I can’t even “like” anything tonight at all…..yesterday the comments section was totally messed up. It is frustrating.
I was wondering why I couldn’t ” like ” any comments either….!!!
I had wondered about this.
And since CTH has been getting more viewers…perhaps our WordPress overlords have decided to try to disrupt & discourage us.
Oh there’s been stuff happening for a long while. The pre-election stuff was jaw-dropping. Can’t really discuss in public. Let’s just say my suspicions are NOT without *GREAT* merit.
I don’t doubt it one bit; I think I witnessed some of it.
It’s a shame there’s not a conservative hosting site.
Oh, I agree Wheatie, and I noticed it as well. Btw, all my “comments” tonight appear to be offensive and “awaiting moderation”, which is a first for me. Pretty weird……
Have you even read the post?
Yes, I have read it. I was just saying I thought it was weird –
Hopefully you have a way to backup everything you have on here, in the event some ‘accidental’ server issue wipes out all your data. This is a treasure trove of great info, would be catastrophic to lose any of it….
Please post suspicious cat. The cute one you want to pinch cheeks of…
TU!!!!!!!!!
Love that cat.
CTH is getting even more popular and your info is being mentioned and linked more often.
Sundance, have you thought about migrating your blog to an alternative platform?
I can’t like any posts tonight. 😦
Dang WordPress!!!!!!!!!!!!
It’s the thought that counts…
Neither can anyone else as far as I can tell and I agree that as the popularity of this site has increased so have the posting problems. Coincidence? I think not…..
I can ‘Like’ comments…but I’m wondering if they’re not showing up.
For example, Sandra, I have ‘liked’ your comment — does it show that I have?
I LOVE everyone’s comments…but no kisses back. Oh well….sigh….suspicious cat makes up for it.
I’ve been hitting ‘Like’ on your comments…is it not showing up?
For example, I just liked this one.
I was going to leave a sarcastic comment that it’s all about the Russians and the enemedia, but afternoon read g the comments here I think I’ll hold off on the sarcasm. You’re not paranoid if they really are out to get you.
Trying this on the app, see if it makes you moderate….
Just tried to post from the app, it never goes through. Just acts like it will, refreshes, text still in input box. This is from Chrome mobile…
Ok, weird, the app post did go through, but showed in the app it didn’t…oh well, they’ll get it fixed…
Those damn Russians….they are hacking everything nowadays.
They should probably just start a line of vending machines.
Test….test…test
👀
Thank you! I cleared my history and logged back in and magically everything appeared.
Sorry you have to deal with this!!!
Posting this from the WordPress Reader version of CTH…as a test.
In case you’re not aware of it, there is an alternate version of CTH:
https://wordpress.com/read/feeds/352641
Ack, that went to ‘moderation’ too.
That’s so cool! Will try…
The Good news is……
WordPress sent me “an achievement award” – I am a 5-year man 😎
Happy Anniversary with WordPress.com!
You registered on WordPress.com 5 years ago.
Thanks for flying with us. Keep up the good blogging.
I guess that means I get a key to the Admin Bathroom?
Waaaayyy too soon for that. Probably a month of off peak 1 hour use sessions at the executive gym. 😁
Don’t press your luck, Rumpole! 💋Ha!
Even in the worst of days, you Treepers can still maintain your humor. Y’all are too funny, just like the Trump/Putin secret meeting thread’s comments-so funny over there. I haven’t died from laughing yet, but I may be getting there–I’m still laughing—.i can’t even come up with a funny line tonight because my brain is frozen in laughter. I’m so thrilled to know Rumpole is 5 years old and is an amazing, witty, intellectual 5 years old here.
Boy/ Girl, or… uni-sex? that’s the question.. 😉
For my posts on Liu, it was a Chinese CCP algorithm that has been verified by multiple sources and was censored. They have the cyber capacity to disappear comments in real time. Word Press I don’t excuse, because at least one comment reached them and disappeared.
Proof. My comment is a waiting moderation.
Moderate away wordpress. You are losing credibility.
I just want to commend Sundance and Ad Rem on yanking everyone’s’ posts out of WordPress purgatory tonight.
Thank you.
You guys are doing an amazing job! Sorry you’re having to work overtime like this.
need donations for those folks tonight.. Bonus check.. 😉 J/K
I reckon this post will NOT go into moderation 🙂
CORRECT…. I am an expert at being in moderation LOL
Folks..
A YUGE , ‘Shout-out” to OUR AWESOME MODS!
keeping things from falling into *Anarchy*..
We support #MAGA..
We can Support the Branches We reside on!..
(He We do need a Arborist to check the health of our Lil tree now & then also)… 😉
Support SunDance, & Our MODs for the AWESOME work they are doing!
See that lil “donate” button on the upper right?
CLICK-IT..
.01 too 1.00 (or above goes to a great Cause!!).
MeanWhile Tip Our Treehouse Bar Tenders.. 😉
