July 18th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #180

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
CNN still sucks!
Look at the date/time he tweeted that!
I know. There are several Reddit threads on it. Has to be intentional.
Look what time McConnell tweeted this:
I absolutely love our President and am heartbroken tonight now that Mike Lee and Jerry Moran have stated that they will not vote to have the bill reach the floor of the Senate. These morons thought that our President would say good job for trying now let’s deal with the fact Obozocare is dying. NEVER! Our Lion is demanding a REPEAL only bill. The same bill that was passed in 2015 when it didn’t count. He will not let these bastards off the hook. 49 current Republican Senators plus Corey Gardner who was a member of the House in 2015 voted for the bill that Barry vetoed.
Let those Republicans come out and say that they will no longer vote for REPEAL only! What will be their excuse. Will they say Obozocare is doing so well so I want it to remain. This will allow us to have a clear list of who to PRIMARY in 2018, 2020 and 2022.
Our President should state that he will not pull his EO telling the IRS to process tax returns that leave box 61 empty. He should also state that he will veto any bill that requires American taxpayers to have to subsidize a carcass. Let the Senate and more importantly 19 Republican Senators join the 48 Democrats (2 of which are Independents) to override his veto.
The Forgotten Men and Women will back him 100%! Our President has absolutely nothing and I mean nothing to lose doing so. This isn’t a fu……….king game. That is what these MORONS that call themselves Republicans think.
Mitch the Bitch got the message loud and clear! Our President told him that if he wants to remain the Senate Leader, he better not cross him on this!
https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2017-07-18/two-more-senate-republicans-say-no-to-leaders-on-health-care
From the article linked above:
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell abandoned efforts to pass a broad Republican-only replacement of Obamacare, saying late Monday he will instead seek a vote on a simple repeal — delayed by two years to give lawmakers time to seek a replacement.
That won’t be easy. While Congress last year passed a repeal bill, they did so knowing it would be vetoed by President Barack Obama. This year, now that it could become law, such a proposal has drawn little support among Republican senators, with the exception of those in its most conservative wing.
“Expect growing calls from conservatives for Congress to take up full repeal bill that passed under Obama,” Alyssa Farah, a spokeswoman for the conservative House Freedom Caucus, wrote on Twitter.
Let the liars who voted to Repeal when Obie was in and there was no chance of passage Out Themselves now for all to see. Love.It.
PTrump lifting the veil
exposing the ‘stars’ of the
GOPe Kabuki Theatre Troupe.
about time should have done it 6 months ago, in 2015 everyone but collins and kirk voted for repeal so they should all be able to vote repeal now. I don’t want them to replace anything just let Trump open up the state lines let insurance be competive he can send the medicaid money to the states let them take care of their states that is what he wanted to do. Keep Government out of our health insurance
I think Kirk is gone too.
yes he is, well I see no excuses for them not to get this passed they did it before they can do it now.
Yep, replaced by Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat. This is why Illinois is in such bad shape… we get Kirk’s or Democrats! SMH
I couldn’t remember her name. All I could think of wasTammy Bratwurst.
Methinks Turtle got a phone call tonight to get this done or else be prepared to feel the hammer. Trump has had enough of the games. Meadows said this is what he told the Senate leadership back in January.
I actually like this map that McConnell used in one of his tweet’s
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really like Meadows.
I have this expectation…..Mark Meadows, Speaker of the House.
In advance of Trump pessimist comments I’ll recite a couplet from a Lou Reed song:
It’s easy enough to tell
What is wrong
But that’s not what I want to hear
All night long
Some people are like
Human Tuinols
– New Senesations
.. that would be “Sensations”
They need pressure from RNC and no money or data supply for reelection. PTRUMP controls money supply.
Give me a “Like” if you are as disgusted with the Republican Party as I am . Pathetic bunch of liars and phonies.
Since the site doesn’t let everyone like a post, and I’m one that can’t, I’ll just say I like it, however I also don’t understand why it’s taken so long for people to become fed up and disgusted with them. I left the Republican Party in 1999 when they supported the Democrats to block the conviction of Bill Clinton in his Senate trial for perjury. That’s when it was finally clear to me that they were all in it together and not on the side of the American people.
Ken make a free WordPress account and then you can like any post.
I get put in an endless loop wherein WP will not accept my email address. It has nothing to do with free.
Folks don’t let the MSM, Democrats, Uniparty etc. tell you that we are dead in 2018 because of this debacle this evening. We are only defending 9 Republican seats in the Senate. Six are guaranteed wins. Below is a list of those six:
Alabama: Luther Strange (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 63
Mississippi: Roger Wicker (Won with 57% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 65
Nebraska: Deb Fischer (Won with 56% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 65
Tennessee: Bob Corker (Won with 65% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 64
Utah: Orrin Hatch (Won with 65% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 82
Wyoming: John Barrasso (Won with 76% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 64
Democrats are expected to target the Senate seats in Nevada, Arizona, and Texas. The ONLY state we will lose is NV! The only way we can win NV is by beating Dean Heller in a primary race. We will win TX and AZ. The question for both of those states is who will be the Republican nominee. At the end of the day I believe it will be Ted Cruz in TX (he did everything he could to get this bill passed by adding his amendment) and Jeff DeWit in AZ after beating Flake in a primary. Both will win against the Democrat in November 2018.
Arizona: Jeff Flake (Won with 49% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 54
Texas: Ted Cruz (Won with 57% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 46
Nevada: Dean Heller (Won with 46% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 56
Jeff Flake is DEAD and he actually knows it!
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/07/17/politics/trump-jeff-flake-arizona-primary/index.html
From the article linked above:
President Donald Trump and White House officials have had a series of conversations with prospective Republican candidates about challenging Arizona GOP Sen. Jeff Flake in the 2018 primary.
He told a small group of Arizona Republicans last fall — including Graham — that he would spend $10 million on defeating Flake in the 2018 Senate primary, a source familiar with the conversation confirmed. That conversation and the White House’s further involvement in recruiting a primary challenger were first reported Monday by Politico’s Alex Isenstadt.
“They used Jeff Flake in Hillary Clinton’s ads, for heaven’s sakes. It was like pouring salt on the wounds,” Graham told CNN.
David Bossie, Trump’s deputy campaign manager and the head of Citizens United, a conservative nonprofit organization, told Graham outside a Republican National Committee meeting in San Diego in May that he or DeWit would get a major injection of outside cash if one were to take on Flake, sources familiar with those conversations said.
Jeff DeWit is killing Flake in polling!
http://www.remingtonresearchgroup.com/pdf/111716_AZ_SENATE_GOP_PRIMARY.pdf
From the article linked above:
Q: If the candidates in the 2018 Republican Primary Election for United States Senate were Jeff Flake and Jeff DeWit, for whom would you vote?
Jeff Flake: 33%
Jeff DeWit: 42%
Undecided: 25%
Republicans are expected to target Democratic-held seats in Indiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, West Virginia, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, all of which voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election (identified below with **). Republicans will also likely target seats in Virginia, Maine, and New Jersey.
We have some killers lined up to take out incumbent Democrats in 2018. Having failed in the Repeal and Replace will make voters in those states absolutely pissed! Every single Republican candidate will be a TRUMP candidate. They will guarantee to push our President’s agenda for their 6 years in office knowing our President will be reelected.
Here are some of our killers! Rep. Lou Barletta in PA (hasn’t announced yet but all indications are that he is in and our President has been asking him to jump in), Governor Rick Scott in FL (hasn’t announced yet but all indications are that he will and he and our President are great friends), Josh Mandell in Ohio, either Lena Epstein or Kid Rock in Michigan.
We can run a wet paper bag in Indiana and beat Joe Donnelly! If we have a decient candidate in MO we will win going away against Claire McCaskill !
Other Treepers may know names of possible Republican candidates in the following states:
Maine (beat Independent King)
Virginia (Beat Democrat Kaine)
NJ (beat Democrat Mendez)
WI (beat Democrat Tammy Baldwin)
WV (beat Democrat Manchin)
ND (beat Democrat Heitkamp)
MO (beat Democrat Jon Tester)
Don’t assume anything is guaranteed. That’s how to lose. Assume everything is in play and don’t take chances.
Ken I agree but all 6 guarantees would have voted Yes for the Senate repeal bill and will vote Yes for the repeal only bill. They did their part in my book and the citizens of their states.
I can’t lie. I’d love to see a Senator or Congressman Kid Rock.
You never met a politician quite like me.
The other candidate, a Lena something that has been on Lou Dobbs, is better.
Since Kid Rock is completely pro-abortion, I would never support him unless it was in a general election.
This is the stuff I love to see! I never get tired of watching Newt in smack down mode.
Ignore the intro.
~~~~
Megyn Kelly and Newt Gingrich clash during interview
http://money.cnn.com/video/media/2016/10/26/megyn-kelly-newt-gingrich-face-off.cnnmoney/index.html
Which Senators were invited to dinner at the White House tonight?
Wonder if Lee and Moran were there?
Coryn, Blunt, Daines, Langford and Alexander.
Thank you!
I don’t trust Cornyn as far as o can throw his Uniparty open border behind.
Was this discussed at all in the last 24 hours?
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-16/haiti-official-who-exposed-clinton-foundation-found-dead
It’s been posted multiple times and many remarked on it, but death by Clinton is becoming so routine……..
Has anyone posted about H. Res. 257 Condemning hate crime and any other form of racism, religious or ethnic bias, discrimination, incitement to violence, or animus targeting a minority in the United States?
It’s a ban against any criticism against Muslims. This is unconstitutional in my mind against the First Amendment of Free Speech but why did the House pass it. Any thoughts?
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-resolution/257/text?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22HRes+257%22%5D%7D&r=1
Just ordered a Marucci baseball bat for my son. Wanted to show support for President Trump and encourage an American company. Hope everyone takes a look at these products and does the same if they find something they like! Told my son to thank the President for his beautiful New bat!
Just an addendum to the PDJT quote; “….. but we are being dominated by a pack of 535 thieves and their supporting legions of self-aggrandizing idiots that have never made anything and work ceaselessly to steal what others’ make ! “
Been a while since I poked about, but I noticed Kid Rock running in Michigan for 2018.
Liking his pro-gun stances. What’s his popularity out there?
