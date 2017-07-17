Top Democrats Begin Positioning to Take Credit For Trump’s NAFTA Renegotiation….

We figured sooner or later this was going to happen. For three decades both Republicans and Democrats, the professional UniParty lobbyist benefactors, have sold-out America’s middle class wealth to multinational corporations and multinational banks.

All U.S. trade policy, especially the policies of Democrat politicians, have been determined by purchased interests by multinational corporations via DC lobbying expenditures. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is one of those multinational special interest groups. It is not even debatable that this approach has taken place for decades under the UniParty flag.

The U.S. CoC actually wrote most of the globalist TPP trade agreement verbiage; and along with dozens of multinational organizations – the U.S. CoC pays off politicians of all stripes, colors and affiliated definitions to support the global financial agenda. ONLY TRUMP is independent enough to finally stop this economic usurpation.

Republicans deserve no credit for the Trump economic policy platform; it is specifically unique to only President Donald J Trump.

Republicans may benefit politically from it, so long as they align with Trump’s approach, but they deserve no credit.

The Democrats also deserve nothing but scorn for their decades long selling out of the American worker while indulging themselves at the lobbyist trough.

However, modern political Democrats are more manipulative by nature, and it doesn’t come as a surprise to see them now attempting to take credit for a predictable outcome in the NAFTA renegotiation.

A Reuters article points to AFL-CIO boss Richard Trumka now said to “be holding President Trump’s feet to the fire”. Laughable manipulative political creepism:

(Reuters) […] President Richard Trumka of the AFL-CIO, an umbrella organization of unions representing 12.5 million workers, said the North American Free Trade Agreement had been an “unequivocal failure” and should be completely renegotiated. “We will do everything we can to make this a good agreement and to hold the president at this word and make sure we get a renegotiation,” he told a conference call with reporters. “If it comes out that it is not a good deal, no deal is better than a bad deal,” said Trumka. The document outlining White House priorities was expected on Monday afternoon, said House Democrat Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, a leading voice against trade legislation on Capitol Hill. The Trump administration has so far offered few specifics, other than expressing its desire to modernize the pact to increase U.S. manufacturing jobs and cut the trade deficit. (read more)

Advertisements