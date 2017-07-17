Top Democrats Begin Positioning to Take Credit For Trump’s NAFTA Renegotiation….

We figured sooner or later this was going to happen. For three decades both Republicans and Democrats, the professional UniParty lobbyist benefactors, have sold-out America’s middle class wealth to multinational corporations and multinational banks.
All U.S. trade policy, especially the policies of Democrat politicians, have been determined by purchased interests by multinational corporations via DC lobbying expenditures. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is one of those multinational special interest groups. It is not even debatable that this approach has taken place for decades under the UniParty flag.
The U.S. CoC actually wrote most of the globalist TPP trade agreement verbiage; and along with dozens of multinational organizations – the U.S. CoC pays off politicians of all stripes, colors and affiliated definitions to support the global financial agenda. ONLY TRUMP is independent enough to finally stop this economic usurpation.
Republicans deserve no credit for the Trump economic policy platform; it is specifically unique to only President Donald J Trump.
Republicans may benefit politically from it, so long as they align with Trump’s approach, but they deserve no credit.
The Democrats also deserve nothing but scorn for their decades long selling out of the American worker while indulging themselves at the lobbyist trough.
However, modern political Democrats are more manipulative by nature, and it doesn’t come as a surprise to see them now attempting to take credit for a predictable outcome in the NAFTA renegotiation.
A Reuters article points to AFL-CIO boss Richard Trumka now said to “be holding President Trump’s feet to the fire”. Laughable manipulative political creepism:
(Reuters) […] President Richard Trumka of the AFL-CIO, an umbrella organization of unions representing 12.5 million workers, said the North American Free Trade Agreement had been an “unequivocal failure” and should be completely renegotiated.
“We will do everything we can to make this a good agreement and to hold the president at this word and make sure we get a renegotiation,” he told a conference call with reporters.
“If it comes out that it is not a good deal, no deal is better than a bad deal,” said Trumka.
The document outlining White House priorities was expected on Monday afternoon, said House Democrat Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, a leading voice against trade legislation on Capitol Hill.
The Trump administration has so far offered few specifics, other than expressing its desire to modernize the pact to increase U.S. manufacturing jobs and cut the trade deficit. (read more)
They are all leaches.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I would imagine leaches are offended. At least leeches can serve a medicinal purpose.
LikeLiked by 15 people
“Republicans deserve no credit for…” anything. Period.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Rush said the day after the election, that within 12 months establishment swampians would be falling all over themselves to be seen as aligned with Trump’s policies.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just like Reagan…although it took more than a year. The media that despised/despises him pretends like he is one of their heroes…Remember the Time magazine with Obama on the cover with Reagan?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gary Cohn is the one who wanted Trump to “renegotiate” and not cancel or pull out of the Treaty.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And why is Trumpka using the word”We”? WTH is he? He should not be negotiating anything for the US.
LikeLike
Hey, why not? They did so much to help him get elected they should definitely be credited for everything he does hence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You forgot the “/s”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember this awesome quote… “So, if one of you need energy, just give us a call”.
🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
No
LikeLike
Yes, stillers, classic President Trump
😁👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, stillers – loved it.
LikeLike
This POS has the audacity to tell our President he is holding his feet to the fire! If I were President Trump, I would whisper in Trumka’s ears that their are these beautiful pigs he recently saw in Wisconsin that love to eat steaks! I think Trumka after sh…tting himself would run out of the area to never be seen again!
I LOVE it when these animals begin to eat their own! There is nothing they can do to stop the Trump Train and our two killers; Lighthizer and Wilburine!
These 2 sentences from the Reuters’ articles says it all:
Over a decade to 2010, however, the United States lost nearly 6 million manufacturing jobs. The U.S. trade balance with Mexico also swung from a small surplus in 1994 to deficits that have exceeded $60 billion for most of the past decade.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Mr Prez tell him a hell lot of us Union members are .!@#$%^&*(!!!!..
uh no I cannot post that here. Can I say trumka ES&D?
LikeLiked by 2 people
During the primary I was fortunate to meet a number of union members, from several VERY well-known unions. To a man (and in a few cases, to a woman), there was nothing but contempt for obama, Crooked Hillary and democrats. Trumka is playing tough guy now so he can look like he’s still a union boss – which he ain’t.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just as Ross Perot so memorably warned: that “giant sucking sound”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The swamp creatures are too ignorant to realize that we are all on to them; all of them. We have all long been tired of the Uniparty doorknobs the Republican party has been running out as candidates for decades. This is Donald Trump’s party. This is the new Republican party. Get on board or get run over.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I prefer “The MAGA Party”
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean Donald Trump’s America. Who cares about “party”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trumka has never been honest or productive. He’s always been a leech.
What has he ever built?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Do discord and discontent count?
LikeLiked by 6 people
His bank account…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump is a true LEADER!
LikeLiked by 1 person
““If it comes out that it is not a good deal, no deal is better than a bad deal,” said Trumka.” Sounds like Tumka is merely echoing what the President has already stated.
LikeLiked by 4 people
As his first term moves along, President Trump will need a parade of new tailors at his side since so many of these kiss-arse, shameless nuthuggers will be trying to ride his coattails for any benefit they can.
LikeLiked by 3 people
These tools are playing a very dangerous game trying to go toe to toe with POTUS. They will be the losers in the end.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I fear it is too late, many of them are already losers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Posted this in the daily thread, but it belongs here. Lighthizer just released NAFTA renegotiation guidelines:
https://ustr.gov/about-us/policy-offices/press-office/press-releases/2017/july/ustr-releases-nafta-negotiating
At bottom of that release is a link to a PDF with the outline.
LikeLiked by 3 people
From the Reuters article link embedded in SD’s tweet:
Labor unions, Democrats pressure Trump ahead of NAFTA priorities statement
[snip]
Bob Martinez, who heads the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, said labor unions should be present at the NAFTA negotiating table.
“I am requesting such,” said Martinez. “Any renegotiation that starts off with the current trade template found in TPP is unacceptable,” he said.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-nafta-idUSKBN1A21YG
Okay, Bahb… whatever you say. 🙄
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shut up, Bob–you had your chance to support Trump fully and *still* larded up Hillary (and various other Dems’) campaign coffers, for what would have ultimately been deadly to the people you purport to represent.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
😂 perfect!
LikeLike
And these union shills were doing what during the campaign? When TPP was initially being negotiated? When the Corker bill was orchestrated to allow horrific deals to go through, without the previously required Senate approval, if a minimum of 67 senators wouldn’t vote against it? When, over the last 5 decades, U.S. citizens’ jobs were being offshored and stolen by foreign nationals, whether abroad or unlawfully in the USA? They endorsed HELLary for fuq’s sake. This is another situation in which I really wish PDJT would tell these traitorous, lying, criminal, racketeering scum, “No, I won’t meet with you and no, I won’t go easy with you in the press–the truth will out!” But PDJT is still my weapon and I have faith he will continue to shoot straight! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amazing, ain’t it, dayallaxeded? It’s like the little bratty kid in a line shoving all the other kids aside so he can be first.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They only want to be a part of the negotiations so they can take credit for any of the successes.
These weasels have no shame!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Success has many fathers. Failure is an orphan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
DEM O RATS ARE HISTORY
LikeLike
Trumka is an old Marxist which by definition makes him a globalist. He wants what all Marxists want: to control, to govern, to rule, the world. It’s always “workers of the world unite,” … behind ME as your LEADER.
The Wall Street globalists saw that stupid thug coming, knew his ambitions, whispered in his ear, and sold him a big fat line of BS: “Forget American workers. Focus on all these new international workers that we will create when we globalize American industry. There will be 4 new unskilled non-union foreign workers for every American union worker who loses his job. You will have more union members than you ever dreamed of, and they will be global. Come, Dickie. The revolution is here and it is bloodless. Come. Rule the world with us.”
There is no other explanation for the shameless abandonment of unionized American workers by their union leadership. From supporting the flood of non-union illegal aliens that have destroyed the trades unions, to refusing to renegotiate work rules in American factories knowing that the result is that the factory would be closed and the jobs moved overseas, American union leaders sold out American workers. They should all be taken out and horse whipped.
LikeLiked by 5 people
As fun as it is to poke fun at Tumka , it would be very rewarding in the long term to get him onto the Trump train. Most union leadership was for Hillary!, but the rank and file were for Trump. Now that he has six months under his belt as President, and is still working on jobs for the middle class, I think the rank and file are now with President Trump more than ever, and the union “leadership,” who have been left at the station, need to find a way onto the Trump train. Let them save face and get on the train. Having union leadership on board means keeping the rust belt and Great Lakes state in the Trump column for 2020.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The rank and file need to get their act together and dump these losers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ya know, you might be right. And I will not be surprised if President Trump lets him take some credit (but not all!)
OTOH when Trumpka says he wants to “hold his (DJT’s) feet to the fire” the easiest way would be for DJT to kick the seat of ol’ Trumpka’s pants…cause they are already afire anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“He’s better on trade than what we had.”
LikeLike
Faint praise
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha ha ha ha. Trumka wants to protect the workers and their jobs? Not likely!
LikeLike
Now that’s rich. Trumka endorsed HRC, although most of the members of the AFL-CIO voted for Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh, Trumka cares about trade renegotiation now does he? Is that why the AFL-CIO endorsed Clinton for president?
Yes, let’s take a look at what the AFL-CIO had to say in their press release on June 16, 2016 because fair trade deals were SO important:
“Lee Saunders, AFSCME President and Chair of the AFL-CIO Political Committee said, “This election offers a stark choice between an unstoppable champion for working families and an unstable charlatan who made his fortune scamming them. Working people know that Hillary Clinton has the temperament and experience to unite all Americans in our fight to increase incomes at home and extinguish threats abroad.”
Beginning immediately, the AFL-CIO will put in motion its ground campaign to elect Hillary Clinton and union endorsed candidates across the country. The federation has been laying the groundwork for this campaign for months, and Trumka pledged that “we will run a sophisticated, targeted ground campaign. And with the dire consequences Donald Trump poses for America’s working families, it has to be.”
You can read the rest of the nonsense here:
https://aflcio.org/press/releases/afl-cio-votes-endorse-hillary-clinton-president
Sounds to me like the charlatan is Trumka.
LikeLike