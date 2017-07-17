Top Democrats Begin Positioning to Take Credit For Trump’s NAFTA Renegotiation….

Posted on July 17, 2017 by

We figured sooner or later this was going to happen.  For three decades both Republicans and Democrats, the professional UniParty lobbyist benefactors, have sold-out America’s middle class wealth to multinational corporations and multinational banks.

All U.S. trade policy, especially the policies of Democrat politicians, have been determined by purchased interests by multinational corporations via DC lobbying expenditures.  The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is one of those multinational special interest groups. It is not even debatable that this approach has taken place for decades under the UniParty flag.

The U.S. CoC actually wrote most of the globalist TPP trade agreement verbiage; and along with dozens of multinational organizations – the U.S. CoC pays off politicians of all stripes, colors and affiliated definitions to support the global financial agenda.  ONLY TRUMP is independent enough to finally stop this economic usurpation.

Republicans deserve no credit for the Trump economic policy platform; it is specifically unique to only President Donald J Trump.

Republicans may benefit politically from it, so long as they align with Trump’s approach, but they deserve no credit.

The Democrats also deserve nothing but scorn for their decades long selling out of the American worker while indulging themselves at the lobbyist trough.

However, modern political Democrats are more manipulative by nature, and it doesn’t come as a surprise to see them now attempting to take credit for a predictable outcome in the NAFTA renegotiation.

A Reuters article points to AFL-CIO boss Richard Trumka now said to “be holding President Trump’s feet to the fire”.  Laughable manipulative political creepism:

(Reuters) […] President Richard Trumka of the AFL-CIO, an umbrella organization of unions representing 12.5 million workers, said the North American Free Trade Agreement had been an “unequivocal failure” and should be completely renegotiated.

“We will do everything we can to make this a good agreement and to hold the president at this word and make sure we get a renegotiation,” he told a conference call with reporters.

“If it comes out that it is not a good deal, no deal is better than a bad deal,” said Trumka.

The document outlining White House priorities was expected on Monday afternoon, said House Democrat Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, a leading voice against trade legislation on Capitol Hill.

The Trump administration has so far offered few specifics, other than expressing its desire to modernize the pact to increase U.S. manufacturing jobs and cut the trade deficit.  (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Economy, Education, Legislation, media bias, NAFTA, President Trump, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

48 Responses to Top Democrats Begin Positioning to Take Credit For Trump’s NAFTA Renegotiation….

  1. magagirl says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    They are all leaches.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Summer says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    “Republicans deserve no credit for…” anything. Period.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. MAGADJT says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Rush said the day after the election, that within 12 months establishment swampians would be falling all over themselves to be seen as aligned with Trump’s policies.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. psadie says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Gary Cohn is the one who wanted Trump to “renegotiate” and not cancel or pull out of the Treaty.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Hey, why not? They did so much to help him get elected they should definitely be credited for everything he does hence.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. stillers213 says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Remember this awesome quote… “So, if one of you need energy, just give us a call”.

    🙂

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. fleporeblog says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    This POS has the audacity to tell our President he is holding his feet to the fire! If I were President Trump, I would whisper in Trumka’s ears that their are these beautiful pigs he recently saw in Wisconsin that love to eat steaks! I think Trumka after sh…tting himself would run out of the area to never be seen again!

    I LOVE it when these animals begin to eat their own! There is nothing they can do to stop the Trump Train and our two killers; Lighthizer and Wilburine!

    These 2 sentences from the Reuters’ articles says it all:

    Over a decade to 2010, however, the United States lost nearly 6 million manufacturing jobs. The U.S. trade balance with Mexico also swung from a small surplus in 1994 to deficits that have exceeded $60 billion for most of the past decade.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Michael says:
      July 17, 2017 at 4:57 pm

      Mr Prez tell him a hell lot of us Union members are .!@#$%^&*(!!!!..
      uh no I cannot post that here. Can I say trumka ES&D?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • The Boss says:
        July 17, 2017 at 5:20 pm

        During the primary I was fortunate to meet a number of union members, from several VERY well-known unions. To a man (and in a few cases, to a woman), there was nothing but contempt for obama, Crooked Hillary and democrats. Trumka is playing tough guy now so he can look like he’s still a union boss – which he ain’t.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
    • phoebehb says:
      July 17, 2017 at 5:27 pm

      Just as Ross Perot so memorably warned: that “giant sucking sound”.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  8. stillers213 says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    The swamp creatures are too ignorant to realize that we are all on to them; all of them. We have all long been tired of the Uniparty doorknobs the Republican party has been running out as candidates for decades. This is Donald Trump’s party. This is the new Republican party. Get on board or get run over.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. MfM says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Trumka has never been honest or productive. He’s always been a leech.

    What has he ever built?

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  10. doit4atlas says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Trump is a true LEADER!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. mikeyboo says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    ““If it comes out that it is not a good deal, no deal is better than a bad deal,” said Trumka.” Sounds like Tumka is merely echoing what the President has already stated.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. stillers213 says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    As his first term moves along, President Trump will need a parade of new tailors at his side since so many of these kiss-arse, shameless nuthuggers will be trying to ride his coattails for any benefit they can.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Pam says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    These tools are playing a very dangerous game trying to go toe to toe with POTUS. They will be the losers in the end.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. Sandra-VA says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Posted this in the daily thread, but it belongs here. Lighthizer just released NAFTA renegotiation guidelines:

    https://ustr.gov/about-us/policy-offices/press-office/press-releases/2017/july/ustr-releases-nafta-negotiating

    At bottom of that release is a link to a PDF with the outline.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Janie M. says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    From the Reuters article link embedded in SD’s tweet:

    Labor unions, Democrats pressure Trump ahead of NAFTA priorities statement

    [snip]
    Bob Martinez, who heads the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, said labor unions should be present at the NAFTA negotiating table.

    “I am requesting such,” said Martinez. “Any renegotiation that starts off with the current trade template found in TPP is unacceptable,” he said.

    http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-nafta-idUSKBN1A21YG

    Okay, Bahb… whatever you say. 🙄

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • ECM says:
      July 17, 2017 at 5:01 pm

      Shut up, Bob–you had your chance to support Trump fully and *still* larded up Hillary (and various other Dems’) campaign coffers, for what would have ultimately been deadly to the people you purport to represent.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      July 17, 2017 at 5:05 pm

      And these union shills were doing what during the campaign? When TPP was initially being negotiated? When the Corker bill was orchestrated to allow horrific deals to go through, without the previously required Senate approval, if a minimum of 67 senators wouldn’t vote against it? When, over the last 5 decades, U.S. citizens’ jobs were being offshored and stolen by foreign nationals, whether abroad or unlawfully in the USA? They endorsed HELLary for fuq’s sake. This is another situation in which I really wish PDJT would tell these traitorous, lying, criminal, racketeering scum, “No, I won’t meet with you and no, I won’t go easy with you in the press–the truth will out!” But PDJT is still my weapon and I have faith he will continue to shoot straight! MAGA!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      July 17, 2017 at 5:10 pm

      They only want to be a part of the negotiations so they can take credit for any of the successes.

      These weasels have no shame!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  16. Sandra-VA says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. TONYA PARNELL says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    DEM O RATS ARE HISTORY

    Like

    Reply
  18. trapper says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Trumka is an old Marxist which by definition makes him a globalist. He wants what all Marxists want: to control, to govern, to rule, the world. It’s always “workers of the world unite,” … behind ME as your LEADER.

    The Wall Street globalists saw that stupid thug coming, knew his ambitions, whispered in his ear, and sold him a big fat line of BS: “Forget American workers. Focus on all these new international workers that we will create when we globalize American industry. There will be 4 new unskilled non-union foreign workers for every American union worker who loses his job. You will have more union members than you ever dreamed of, and they will be global. Come, Dickie. The revolution is here and it is bloodless. Come. Rule the world with us.”

    There is no other explanation for the shameless abandonment of unionized American workers by their union leadership. From supporting the flood of non-union illegal aliens that have destroyed the trades unions, to refusing to renegotiate work rules in American factories knowing that the result is that the factory would be closed and the jobs moved overseas, American union leaders sold out American workers. They should all be taken out and horse whipped.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. Vince says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    As fun as it is to poke fun at Tumka , it would be very rewarding in the long term to get him onto the Trump train. Most union leadership was for Hillary!, but the rank and file were for Trump. Now that he has six months under his belt as President, and is still working on jobs for the middle class, I think the rank and file are now with President Trump more than ever, and the union “leadership,” who have been left at the station, need to find a way onto the Trump train. Let them save face and get on the train. Having union leadership on board means keeping the rust belt and Great Lakes state in the Trump column for 2020.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • ECM says:
      July 17, 2017 at 5:24 pm

      The rank and file need to get their act together and dump these losers.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • KBR says:
      July 17, 2017 at 5:28 pm

      Ya know, you might be right. And I will not be surprised if President Trump lets him take some credit (but not all!)

      OTOH when Trumpka says he wants to “hold his (DJT’s) feet to the fire” the easiest way would be for DJT to kick the seat of ol’ Trumpka’s pants…cause they are already afire anyway.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. TwoLaine says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    “He’s better on trade than what we had.”

    Like

    Reply
  21. M. Mueller says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Ha ha ha ha. Trumka wants to protect the workers and their jobs? Not likely!

    Like

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Now that’s rich. Trumka endorsed HRC, although most of the members of the AFL-CIO voted for Trump.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Atomic Betty says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    oh, Trumka cares about trade renegotiation now does he? Is that why the AFL-CIO endorsed Clinton for president?

    Yes, let’s take a look at what the AFL-CIO had to say in their press release on June 16, 2016 because fair trade deals were SO important:

    “Lee Saunders, AFSCME President and Chair of the AFL-CIO Political Committee said, “This election offers a stark choice between an unstoppable champion for working families and an unstable charlatan who made his fortune scamming them. Working people know that Hillary Clinton has the temperament and experience to unite all Americans in our fight to increase incomes at home and extinguish threats abroad.”

    Beginning immediately, the AFL-CIO will put in motion its ground campaign to elect Hillary Clinton and union endorsed candidates across the country. The federation has been laying the groundwork for this campaign for months, and Trumka pledged that “we will run a sophisticated, targeted ground campaign. And with the dire consequences Donald Trump poses for America’s working families, it has to be.”

    You can read the rest of the nonsense here:
    https://aflcio.org/press/releases/afl-cio-votes-endorse-hillary-clinton-president

    Sounds to me like the charlatan is Trumka.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s