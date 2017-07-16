Another Corporation, Reebok (Adidas), Jumps Into Politics – Against President Trump…

President Trump created a stir amid his political opposition when he was reported to have told French first-lady Brigitte Macron: “you’re in such great shape“. Apparently, according to the ever-pliable rules of the virtue signaling political left, it is “sexist” to compliment a woman on her physical appearance.
Of course it didn’t take more than a news cycle for yet another corporate entity to jump head-first into the opportunity to attach their own brand-image to anti-Trumpism. [Adidas is the parent company of Reebok] The hypocrisy behind this opportunistic marketing endeavor/virtue-signaling is stunning. Here’s the tweet from Reebok:
As you can see, Adidas/Reebok have made a political decision. Virtue signaling your superiority in defining what is/isn’t appropriate is never a good look.
You would think the loss of brand value for companies who previously did this (Macys, Starbucks etc) would be enough to stop any reasonable corporate marketing head to block such an approach. Alas, the allure of scoring cheap political points finds another victim.
However, when contrast against the actual marketing image of Reebok, the outcome is even worse.
Reebok is specifically stating that complimenting a woman based on her appearance is “sexist” and “inappropriate”.
Sexism?
Inappropriate?
OK, well let’s check out the latest Reebok commercial (WATCH):
.
Or how about the print advertising for Reebok:
Oh, these are only the PG-13 versions. There’s full naked female imagery within the European Reebok AD campaign.
Somehow using a woman’s physical shape to create a marketing brand is ok. But pointing out a woman’s physical shape, born out the success of applying that marketing brand approach as an outcome, is… well, “inappropriate”.
Tell a man he’s in great shape and it’s no big deal; no-one would even think twice of it.
Tell a woman she’s in great shape and it’s an immediate crisis.
Yeah. Gender equity. Huh?
Anticipate a diminished brand value to Adidas and Reebok as an outcome. Financially position yourselves accordingly…
Glad I stuck with New Balance for the past decade and a half. Reeboks always gave me blisters after two miles of jogging.
Reeboks gave me blisters too, now they chap my azz!
The headline should be:
Company best known for branding and business mistakes, displays hypocrisy while telling worlds greatest businessman and brander how to be politically correct.
Okay… a long headline, but there’s a lot there.
Anything That Promotes Unethical Behavior
Something that also crosses the line is the promotion of behavior that is immoral or unethical. A recent example of this is the Reebok ad that was quite happy to encourage infidelity. The headline read “Cheat on your girlfriend, not on your workout.” It could quite easily had read “A workout is like a girlfriend – you never cheat on it.” But the ad agency and Reebok thought the other approach was more edgy. Maybe, but also unethical. You can also ad to this list the following: dangerous driving, excessive drinking, unruly or anti-social behavior; cruelty to animals; neglect of children.
BREAKING: Rebox uses same ad agency as Starbucks and Kelloggs. Same results. More at 10
This reflects poorly on business schools.
Awesome! And I nor any of my friends or family will ever buy Rebock again! Way to go marketing genius. Whoever it is should be fired. Wait until Breitbart and Reddit pick this up ! Ask Kellogg’s how it worked out for them.
Dear Red Wing Shoe company…. PLEASE DO NOT disparage President Trump, or it will be the end of a 38 year relationship!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Already done
Dear Reebok employees,
The smart ones, and you know who you are, would be highly encouraged to dust off the ol’ resume, cash out your company investment and search for greener pastures. The rest of you are probably too dumb to know what’s about to happen; so, good luck, anyway.
Best Wishes in your new endeavor,
The American Consumer
NB has outlet stores, but you can’t find them if you Google that. They call them New Balance Factory Stores. Sign up for emails and you get notifications of deals.
There are some Reebok shoes in our house. Once newer sneakers are gotten they will be relegated to filthy work like working in the garden, painting and if we had them cleaning out stables.
Thanks, we have one here in Branson, MO that I didn’t know about, just a few miles from my house
They also have regular stores and sell in shoe stores, but the Factory Stores are were the deals are. The US made shoes aren’t as plentiful in them as the regular stores.
After you use them for all the dirty work, send them back to Reebok. Tell ’em they stink!
No reek-bok ! Or adidas for me, me never ever!
Reeeeebok put their shoe in their mouth.
That Reebok commercial was so disgusting I watched it 5 times. Yup, it was horrible. Those still photos were equally appalling. Wait, let me go check one more time just to be sure. 😜
Keep up the good work, Joe
Eye bleach! How do I unsee those pictures?
Thanks for taking one…or five…for the team Joe. A noble sacrifice indeed.
I think Joe will be taking a cold shower for the team next.
Which is precisely the point 😐
Reebok/Adidas – do as we say, not as we do.
lol!!!!!
😊 And those virtuosity bozos can’t understand why we like a red-blooded Amerucan like President Trump!!
Excellent exposure of their blatant hypocrisy.
Man who wear glass shoe not kick stone.
Reebok/Adidas scratched off my list…….done! To hell with them.
They should have called Kellogs first. Oh well. Bye bye factories and stock value and about 200 stores…I give them 2 months before major layoffs.
Adios Adidas!
Excellent analysis, MrE!
All of these missteps by corporations are driven by their advertising departments, who are predominantly liberal.
David Axelrod was in advertising before he started pushing Barack Obama.
Corporations would be well-advised to supervise their ad departments and if necessary, clean house.
All of these lefties (advertising, Hollywood, churches, NGO’s, press and cable news,artists, academia) all know each other and work together to advance the narrative. They are a swarm of virtue-signaling leftists who instinctively work to advance their destructive cause.
They control public discussion and work hard to push their agenda.
Now, it may be that Reebok’s CEO is a leftist and thought this was just a swell idea to signal to his pals how much he hates Trump. Or, it could be that this got posted without approval from the higher ups in the company.
Either way, a drop in sales will get the CEO’s and stockholders’ attention. Either advertising department heads will roll, or we will know what the corporate bigwigs think.
Parent company is German. Reekbok was bought out by Adidas, hence a US originated brand but now owned by a German CEO. When Adidas says ten-hut! American Reekbok jumps. Profits cycles up to Germany.
Merkel and her psyche is anti-American. Europe for the most part hates America, not unlike the muslims. It’s the old country versus the new country to this day. Europe has a lot of baggage and Macron is one of the leftovers who exult in the royal monarchist hegemony of the old days where Europe once ruled the world with its iron fist. Slavery came from Europe and eventually the new country came out of its fog and shook off its evil beginnings with God sense. America beat itself up over it because it had the biggest conscience but Belgium historically was the worse slave owners who refused to bring them to the old country, but mistreated black slaves working on their colonial plantations in the worst way. Obama conveniently forgets this because his muslim sponsors want him to do so.
Reekbok is what happens when an international company, Adidas, buys out an American manufacturer called Reebok. Iffy morals German multinational trying to make Americans miserable by attacking the American President through a popular brand. Know that Adidas uses China to manufacture their runners, hence, poor quality. The latest Adidas gimmick to is transfer factories back to Germany by using robots to replace the Chinese factory make shoes. Even worse quality to follow! As someone earlier commented, Adios Adidas!
Typo:
Chinese factory-made shoes
Link to robot article:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/may/25/adidas-to-sell-robot-made-shoes-from-2017
Love, love, love the picture of President Trump pointing out and making it crystal clear “this” is why I won!
Reebok are the worst running shoes ever made imo. Adidas are right there with them. Blisters delux. This old runner loves Newtons(they help me run faster) Please Newton management keep your mouths shut. That is all.
Well, since I’m a hated evel white guy, don’t think I will ever wear your cheap slave child labor manufactured shoes.
Reebok CEO O’Toole is a simple tool. Picked the wrong team to fight with, lightweight….now go pick your nose.
If Reebok and Adidas are so easily triggered, why do they sell their stuff at Dick’s?
LikeLiked by 4 people
😐😂
Hey folks, here’s the link to contact Reebok via email. Mine has already been send. I detailed how many relatives I purchase gifts for throughout the year and now due to their sideway’s swipe at PDT I will never be buying their products for as long as I live. https://www.contactus.reebok.com/ReebokUSContact/ContactUsRbk?country=US&brand=Reebok&language=en_GB
Foot-hoof in mouth (up the azz) disease. The deranged liberals gift that keeps on giving.
Watch these stocks tank bigly over the next several weeks.
I’m 60, workout, look 25 in a bathing suit and this stunt by Reebok makes me mad as heck. People need to light up Reebok’s twitter page.
If it hasn’t been posted, someone needs to post the picture of Brigett Macron in a bathing suit. ‘you’re in such good shape, beautiful’ in an understatement. I would post the pic but I don’t know how.
Is this the one? She is in great shape.
I think that great Katica twitter block list is somewhere north of 7,000
For many months I’ve also been blocking any product advertisement that takes an anti-Trump stance.
I purged out of Facebook in 2014, and any “Promoted Tweet” that irritates me I block not just dismiss.
Corporate Hypocrite….
Mistake we make is thinking left really cares about stuff like this.
We all know dozens of examples of real sexism and racism that leftist leaders have done and beyond just hypocrisy and they also can’t get motivated.
Its their hatred for us that motivates them ever craving a fresh target and excuse to fuel their rage fire.
I would reply to leftist on social media with a link like this.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/articles/200903/youre-driving-me-crazy
Real change only comes as from striking at the root.
It has always comforted me that the left gets so riled up from their big, fat egos that they destroy themselves. Here is another lefty company, sacrificing themselves on the Progressive alter.
Does life get any better than this? YES! Make popcorn, they’re not done yet.
I am a woman. Just so there’s no doubt … it is always appropriate to tell me I’m in good shape and that I look beautiful. My husband tells me that and after 30 years of marriage I know he’s stretching the truth. Really, what woman doesn’t want to hear that she’s in good shape and beautiful?
ReBroke?
Bubble brain, echo chamber, unicorn tripe, fools and clowns, all sorts of images come to mind. Product of a modern American education system is another thought. Or dying legacy media advertisement. Anyway, it is nuts.
Miss Manners, by Reebok.
