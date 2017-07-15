Lots of Cheers as President Trump Attends U.S. Women’s Open….

The New York Times twists themselves into knots trying to take an attack angle at President Trump for attending the U.S. Women’s Open at his course in Bedminster, New Jersey.  However, even the Times had to admit the enthusiastic reception for President Trump and how his appearance at the venue elevates the women’s golf competition.

[…] Most of the players described his presence as a welcome distraction. By showing up, Trump elevated the profile of the women, whose attendance and television audience have not grown as fast as their talent pool, which is so deep that the first 18 events of the 2017 L.P.G.A. Tour season produced 17 different winners. (story)

.

57 Responses to Lots of Cheers as President Trump Attends U.S. Women's Open….

  1. LivingWithDogs says:
    July 15, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Wasn’t there a chubby, blonde, golf gal who said in the last week that she hopes that Trump does not show up? Good to hear that he did not listen to her. The more that the MSM sees REAL AMERICANS pour love onto PDJT the more it must infuriate them.

    Reply
    • Tegan says:
      July 15, 2017 at 7:45 pm

      Yes, but not for this event. She evidently has a charity tournament she’s promoting (for men and women players) and that was the one referred to..”his presence would detract”…rather silly but obviously from her own political bias.

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      July 15, 2017 at 7:52 pm

      Especially in a blue state like NJ! He is suppose to be hated. Meanwhile every single female golfer said they were thrilled to have a sitting President for the first time come out to one of their events. The number 3 player in the world, Lexi Thompson, actually has played with our President in Florida.

      From the article linked above:

      Thompson knew that could mean only one thing — her occasional recreational playing partner in South Florida, President Trump, had arrived at the United States Women’s Open and made his way to the makeshift fishbowl of a suite erected for him on the course, which he owns.

      With the president watching from his perch a few yards away, Thompson said, she rushed her chip using a hybrid club. Trump, she said, is a reliably fast player, so he no doubt applauded her quickness, if not the result. Her ball came to rest more than 10 feet from the pin, and she two-putted for a par that felt like a bogey given how well she had hit her first two shots.

      “I didn’t hit the best shot in front of him,” Thompson said with a laugh after signing for an even-par 72 in the second round.

      Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      July 15, 2017 at 8:03 pm

      People that love the President they voted for and support — shocker ! ; )

      Reply
  2. reenahovermale says:
    July 15, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Lots of Cheers because we love him. He and his staff and their families. Grey Lady just can’t seem to digest that. Oh well, my dad used to sing a song called the Old Grey Mare just ain’t what she used to be…

    Reply
  3. filia.aurea says:
    July 15, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    The harder the President works, the happier he appears. France was a great success, I’m sure he now has thousands of female admirers in Paris. Contrary to some reporting I’ve seen, French women EXPECT to be complimented. So glad you’re home, Mr. President.

    Reply
  4. woodstuffsite says:
    July 15, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    This video will be shown on CNN tonight at 7, 8, and 9PM. Other networks will probably follow.

    Reply
  5. scott467 says:
    July 15, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Interesting that his Secret Service detail chose to dress casual and try to blend in with the crowd. Some grungy lookin’ dudes with their ‘Men in Black’ sunglasses, lol!

    All three with untucked shirts for easy access to a concealed weapon.

    They guy holding the SUV door looks like he bought that plaid shirt right off of the 5.11 tactical website. The lines in the plaid pattern help greatly to break up the outline of a weapon underneath, bright multi-colored Hawaiian-themed shirts accomplish the same thing (or so I hear).

    The guy in the black is okay too, with solid colors, dark is better than bright, but if the guy in the white and blue shirt is part of the Secret Service protection detail, white is about the worst color for concealing the outline of anything underneath.

    .

    Reply
  6. Oldskool says:
    July 15, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Good for PTrump, until the PGA, administering the men’s tour gets on the MAGA train, they and the sponsors should continue to be ignored.

    Reply
  7. H.R. says:
    July 15, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Wow! The Secret Service has casual days? Who knew?

    Reply
  8. Dean Douthat says:
    July 15, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    I don’t think the SS guys are particularly interested in concealing their weapons.

    Reply
  9. Disgusted says:
    July 15, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    So unfortunate for the newspaper’s future success that they regarded some nothing protest somewhere, as newsworthy enough to mention here, as well as the woman’s little snide reference to a sitting president “No matter who it is” or something like that. Sad they wanted that tone.

    Reply
  10. sundance says:
    July 15, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Reply
  11. budman says:
    July 15, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    1st President to ever attend the Women Open!…… Oh but he is such a sexist! ugh!!

    Lets not forget that he owns the Golf Coarse as well!!! Go Big T! I love my President!!

    Reply
  12. MaineCoon says:
    July 15, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Welcome home President Trump!!

    Reply
  13. WSB says:
    July 15, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Leland Nincompoop on Fox this afternoon, referred to PDJT’s attemdance at the Open as controversial.

    Wha? How is attending your own golf club to cheer on women golfers controversial?

    S. M. H.

    Reply
  14. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    July 15, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Trump’s on a roll. He knows it too.

    He told Pat Robertson something like “I feel it” in regards to his growing support.

    The Comeback Kid, you just can’t keep him down.

    Reply
  15. All American Snowflake says:
    July 15, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Why is it that I never hear anyone making fun of golf? Grown men and women trying to punk a little ball into a hole. People make fun of stock-car racing all the time. You hear silly comments like, “Running around in circles, turning left.”

    Reply
    • essential liberties says:
      July 15, 2017 at 7:21 pm

      Probably because golf is socially acceptable in the elitist DC circles, whereas stock car racing is utterly Deplorable and beneath their sensibilities. Only the vulgar, flyover rube Deplorables like NASCAR… /s. The DC elite probably much prefer F1, because it is so much more European, and therefore “cultured”.

      Reply
      • coldwarrior says:
        July 15, 2017 at 8:23 pm

        hmmm, i belong to a country club. yet i am a complete flyover deplorable from way before trump. golf is the hardest sport that i have ever played, rugby and football aren’t near as mentally challenging, sure they are physical. golf is played mainly in the 8 inches between your ears. its a test of concentration and HONESTY.

        give it a try yniz guys!, maybe you will see it in a different light.

        funny thing is, ya know who makes fun of golf? golfers. oh, and i watch f1 and nascar. and if i’m feeling really flyover, i go to the drag races!

        Reply
    • WSB says:
      July 15, 2017 at 7:26 pm

      My taller half always gets hysterical when hearing the collectively hushed grunting “Ohhh” when an anticipated final putt is missed.

      Gets me every time. I howl with laughter!!!!

      Reply
  16. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    July 15, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Are those women greeting the President? Nah!!!! Can’t be. Women hate him. The NYT and CheNN have the polls to prove it.

    Reply
    • essential liberties says:
      July 15, 2017 at 7:26 pm

      Well, obviously all of those “women” identify as racist, misogynistic men if they support PDJT, that is only explanation. Gender fluidity and all that. That must also explain why the MSM is filled with nasty women, including the ones with penises, because they were all for her queen nastiness herself! It all makes sense now!

      Reply
      • Tegan says:
        July 15, 2017 at 7:53 pm

        Hmmmm…wonder what sporting events Hilliary would be attending as President? I know! Yoga exhibitions! Can you imagine her throwing out the first pitch? 😜 Barry was somehow talked into it one time…never lived it down. Don’t think POTUS will make that mistake!

        Reply
    • Southern Son says:
      July 15, 2017 at 8:24 pm

      CheNN!
      Stolen…

      Reply
  17. Dora says:
    July 15, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Crowd erupts as president, Melania attend Women’s US Open, golfers happy to see him

    The biggest star of the US Women’s Open golf championship held at the Trump National Golf Club on Friday was not a female golfer.

    The President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, arrived to his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., just as the number 3 ranked player in the world, Lexi Thompson, who has played with the president in Florida, was set to take a shot, the New York Times reported.

    http://www.bizpacreview.com/2017/07/15/crowd-erupts-president-melania-attend-womens-us-open-golfers-happy-see-514314

    Reply
    • InvestingforOne says:
      July 15, 2017 at 8:30 pm

      I didn’t see Melania. I don’t think she was there. I suspect BizPacReview is faking their news and just assuming that FLOTUS is present. *Sigh* Can we trust NO ONE in the media???

      Reply
  18. Cymrygirl says:
    July 15, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    I have to say, I like the casual look for the Secret Service. The sunglasses give them away, but otherwise they could easily blend into the crowd if necessary by taking them off. I wonder what determines when they can wear casual wear. This is the first time I ever remember seeing that.

    Reply
  19. Southern Son says:
    July 15, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    SO MUCH LOVE!, for Our President!!
    Compared to Communist Fellow Traveler Adoration, for the last Resident.
    Oblubber was at the Course How many times in his first six months of Residency?
    He was cheered and Defended for it by Enemedia.
    They make me wanna Puke, same as He did!

    Press ON! Mr. President Trump!!

    Reply
  20. Minnie says:
    July 15, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    All cheers – as it should be 👍

    Reply

