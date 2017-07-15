Lots of Cheers as President Trump Attends U.S. Women’s Open….

The New York Times twists themselves into knots trying to take an attack angle at President Trump for attending the U.S. Women’s Open at his course in Bedminster, New Jersey. However, even the Times had to admit the enthusiastic reception for President Trump and how his appearance at the venue elevates the women’s golf competition.

[…] Most of the players described his presence as a welcome distraction. By showing up, Trump elevated the profile of the women, whose attendance and television audience have not grown as fast as their talent pool, which is so deep that the first 18 events of the 2017 L.P.G.A. Tour season produced 17 different winners. (story)

