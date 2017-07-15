Lots of Cheers as President Trump Attends U.S. Women’s Open….

The New York Times twists themselves into knots trying to take an attack angle at President Trump for attending the U.S. Women’s Open at his course in Bedminster, New Jersey. However, even the Times had to admit the enthusiastic reception for President Trump and how his appearance at the venue elevates the women’s golf competition.
[…] Most of the players described his presence as a welcome distraction. By showing up, Trump elevated the profile of the women, whose attendance and television audience have not grown as fast as their talent pool, which is so deep that the first 18 events of the 2017 L.P.G.A. Tour season produced 17 different winners. (story)
Wasn’t there a chubby, blonde, golf gal who said in the last week that she hopes that Trump does not show up? Good to hear that he did not listen to her. The more that the MSM sees REAL AMERICANS pour love onto PDJT the more it must infuriate them.
Yes, but not for this event. She evidently has a charity tournament she’s promoting (for men and women players) and that was the one referred to..”his presence would detract”…rather silly but obviously from her own political bias.
Especially in a blue state like NJ! He is suppose to be hated. Meanwhile every single female golfer said they were thrilled to have a sitting President for the first time come out to one of their events. The number 3 player in the world, Lexi Thompson, actually has played with our President in Florida.
From the article linked above:
Thompson knew that could mean only one thing — her occasional recreational playing partner in South Florida, President Trump, had arrived at the United States Women’s Open and made his way to the makeshift fishbowl of a suite erected for him on the course, which he owns.
With the president watching from his perch a few yards away, Thompson said, she rushed her chip using a hybrid club. Trump, she said, is a reliably fast player, so he no doubt applauded her quickness, if not the result. Her ball came to rest more than 10 feet from the pin, and she two-putted for a par that felt like a bogey given how well she had hit her first two shots.
“I didn’t hit the best shot in front of him,” Thompson said with a laugh after signing for an even-par 72 in the second round.
People that love the President they voted for and support — shocker ! ; )
Lots of Cheers because we love him. He and his staff and their families. Grey Lady just can’t seem to digest that. Oh well, my dad used to sing a song called the Old Grey Mare just ain’t what she used to be…
The harder the President works, the happier he appears. France was a great success, I’m sure he now has thousands of female admirers in Paris. Contrary to some reporting I’ve seen, French women EXPECT to be complimented. So glad you’re home, Mr. President.
Yep, Trump45 wears his job better than anyone I’ve ever seen 🙂 And he’s doing it for free!
This video will be shown on CNN tonight at 7, 8, and 9PM. Other networks will probably follow.
wood, I take your word for it. I refuse to watch CNN ever again.
I don’t own a TV set. I was just guessing 🙂
Not watching fake news! Never
Knowing CNN like we do they’ll try and post video of protestors at the golf course. If they can’t find any protestors they’ll create a couple of them. C’mon folks it’s CNN.
Interesting that his Secret Service detail chose to dress casual and try to blend in with the crowd. Some grungy lookin’ dudes with their ‘Men in Black’ sunglasses, lol!
All three with untucked shirts for easy access to a concealed weapon.
They guy holding the SUV door looks like he bought that plaid shirt right off of the 5.11 tactical website. The lines in the plaid pattern help greatly to break up the outline of a weapon underneath, bright multi-colored Hawaiian-themed shirts accomplish the same thing (or so I hear).
The guy in the black is okay too, with solid colors, dark is better than bright, but if the guy in the white and blue shirt is part of the Secret Service protection detail, white is about the worst color for concealing the outline of anything underneath.
I thought the same, Scott. The guy in the white shirt with the blue shoulders sticks out bigly. 🙂 Not sure what’s up with that.
He does seem to be the only one sporting a lanyard, so maybe an event pro?
Yep, good point, he could just be someone walking through the camera shot, not related to the president’s security detail at all.
guy in blue/whiTe shirt: maybe for visibility? he might be the #1, or communications?
find it hard to believe these guys do not have clothing stuff/CC down to a gnat’s ass.no He’s part of the retinue all right…he’s inside the security area when the limo pulls up, and leads going up the stairs.
I think he is SS. I think he just realized that he prints really badly compared to the others. You see him lock his right arm at his side to try and keep it covered as best as possible while the others are walking much more relaxedly (for a presidential SS detail, at least). At least that is how it looks to me.
Right when PDJT gets out the guy turns to begin walking up the path. When he is visibly facing the camera, there is a big bulge off his right side. Don’t know what that would be other than his sidearm. I also don’t think they’d let a non SS guy stand there, he was part of the wall directly in the camera field of view shielding PDJT as he exited the truck.
Like this one:
http://www.511tactical.com/breaker-short-sleeve-shirt.html
And this one for the black shirt:
http://www.511tactical.com/511-stryke-shirt-short-sleeve.html
or
http://www.511tactical.com/taclite-pro-short-sleeve-shirt.html
LOL! Hawaiian Punch!
Good for PTrump, until the PGA, administering the men’s tour gets on the MAGA train, they and the sponsors should continue to be ignored.
Wow! The Secret Service has casual days? Who knew?
Field trips and ‘Show andTell’.
You saw that when Obnoxious was vacationing at tax payers’ expense in Hawaii…the SS wire casual…also, I believe on Martha’s Vineyard.
I don’t think the SS guys are particularly interested in concealing their weapons.
“I don’t think the SS guys are particularly interested in concealing their weapons.”
____________
Sure they are!
They LOVE that stuff!
I’m pretty sure just about ALL guys do, lol!
Like the special-purpose ‘briefcase’ for the Uzi, that’s a classic. Like the one pulled out by the Secret Service agent during the attempt on President Reagan.
4th photo down, he wasn’t hiding THAT under his shirt!
https://ixquick-proxy.com/do/spg/show_picture.pl?l=english&rais=1&oiu=https%3A%2F%2Fupload.wikimedia.org%2Fwikipedia%2Fcommons%2F9%2F90%2FReagan_assassination_attempt_montage.jpg&sp=bd7ff4fb41e4ae2f1daae2662395ca2f
You can see the Uzi briefcase on the ground, in front of the black car.
So unfortunate for the newspaper’s future success that they regarded some nothing protest somewhere, as newsworthy enough to mention here, as well as the woman’s little snide reference to a sitting president “No matter who it is” or something like that. Sad they wanted that tone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is that Keith just down the steps from PDJT in that first picture?
1st President to ever attend the Women Open!…… Oh but he is such a sexist! ugh!!
Lets not forget that he owns the Golf Coarse as well!!! Go Big T! I love my President!!
Welcome home President Trump!!
How enjoyable is this?
Leland Nincompoop on Fox this afternoon, referred to PDJT’s attemdance at the Open as controversial.
Wha? How is attending your own golf club to cheer on women golfers controversial?
S. M. H.
Oh the horror!
He’s on a golf course again, and he’s even complementing people!
Leland Vittert the little puke. I hate Fox weekend until Watters comes on at 8:00
LikeLiked by 2 people
And you’re right about Watters. Only person worth watching on weekends.
Trump’s on a roll. He knows it too.
He told Pat Robertson something like “I feel it” in regards to his growing support.
The Comeback Kid, you just can’t keep him down.
Donald Trump’s instincts are like none other.
That’s the Lions Edge.
Instincts!
Why is it that I never hear anyone making fun of golf? Grown men and women trying to punk a little ball into a hole. People make fun of stock-car racing all the time. You hear silly comments like, “Running around in circles, turning left.”
Probably because golf is socially acceptable in the elitist DC circles, whereas stock car racing is utterly Deplorable and beneath their sensibilities. Only the vulgar, flyover rube Deplorables like NASCAR… /s. The DC elite probably much prefer F1, because it is so much more European, and therefore “cultured”.
hmmm, i belong to a country club. yet i am a complete flyover deplorable from way before trump. golf is the hardest sport that i have ever played, rugby and football aren’t near as mentally challenging, sure they are physical. golf is played mainly in the 8 inches between your ears. its a test of concentration and HONESTY.
give it a try yniz guys!, maybe you will see it in a different light.
funny thing is, ya know who makes fun of golf? golfers. oh, and i watch f1 and nascar. and if i’m feeling really flyover, i go to the drag races!
My taller half always gets hysterical when hearing the collectively hushed grunting “Ohhh” when an anticipated final putt is missed.
Gets me every time. I howl with laughter!!!!
Are those women greeting the President? Nah!!!! Can’t be. Women hate him. The NYT and CheNN have the polls to prove it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hmmmm…wonder what sporting events Hilliary would be attending as President? I know! Yoga exhibitions! Can you imagine her throwing out the first pitch? 😜 Barry was somehow talked into it one time…never lived it down. Don’t think POTUS will make that mistake!
CheNN!
Stolen…
For CCV.
Thanks!
You are welcome!!!!! I aim to please😎
I didn’t see Melania. I don’t think she was there. I suspect BizPacReview is faking their news and just assuming that FLOTUS is present. *Sigh* Can we trust NO ONE in the media???
I have to say, I like the casual look for the Secret Service. The sunglasses give them away, but otherwise they could easily blend into the crowd if necessary by taking them off. I wonder what determines when they can wear casual wear. This is the first time I ever remember seeing that.
SO MUCH LOVE!, for Our President!!
Compared to Communist Fellow Traveler Adoration, for the last Resident.
Oblubber was at the Course How many times in his first six months of Residency?
He was cheered and Defended for it by Enemedia.
They make me wanna Puke, same as He did!
Press ON! Mr. President Trump!!
All cheers – as it should be 👍
