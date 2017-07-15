Clint Eastwood Casts American Real Life Heroes in Next Film…

Many of you might remember the three brave Americans, Spencer Stone (U.S. Air Force), Alek Skarlatos (U.S. National Guard) and Anthony Sadler (Pittsburg, CA) who confronted a heavily armed Jihadist aboard a French train during a terrorist attack in 2015.

U.S. Air Force Spencer Stone charged the terrorist who was using an AK-47, tackled him and suffered severe wounds in the confrontation. All three of the friends were heroes. The terrorist, Ayoub el-Qahzzani, had at least nine full magazines of ammunition holding almost 300 rounds, a hand gun and a box cutter.

For their bravery the three Americans and one British tourist were awarded France’s highest honor – The Légion d’Honneur medal.

Oscar winner, actor and director Clint Eastwood is making a movie based on the lives of the three friends and the events on that fateful day. The movie is called “The 15:17 to Paris”. And instead of hiring Hollywood actors, Mr. Eastwood is actually casting the three men to play themselves in the movie. How cool is that?

(Via Fox) Three real-life heroes will play themselves on the silver screen. Clint Eastwood cast the three California men who thwarted a terror attack on a French train in 2015 to play themselves in a film about their heroics, the film’s studio announced Tuesday. Airman 1st Class Spencer Stone, Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos and civilian Anthony Sadler, all childhood friends from California, will star in “The 15:17 to Paris,” a film based on the book they co-wrote about taking down a terrorist, Warner Bros. said in a statement. The film, which began production this week, follows the lives of the three friends from childhood to the evening when they helped subdue the man who opened fire inside a train traveling from Amsterdam to Paris. (read more)

Spencer Stone being released from the hospital after surgery.

Advertisements