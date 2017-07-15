Clint Eastwood Casts American Real Life Heroes in Next Film…

Many of you might remember the three brave Americans, Spencer Stone (U.S. Air Force), Alek Skarlatos (U.S. National Guard) and Anthony Sadler (Pittsburg, CA) who confronted a heavily armed Jihadist aboard a French train during a terrorist attack in 2015.
U.S. Air Force Spencer Stone charged the terrorist who was using an AK-47, tackled him and suffered severe wounds in the confrontation. All three of the friends were heroes. The terrorist, Ayoub el-Qahzzani, had at least nine full magazines of ammunition holding almost 300 rounds, a hand gun and a box cutter.
For their bravery the three Americans and one British tourist were awarded France’s highest honor – The Légion d’Honneur medal.
Oscar winner, actor and director Clint Eastwood is making a movie based on the lives of the three friends and the events on that fateful day. The movie is called “The 15:17 to Paris”. And instead of hiring Hollywood actors, Mr. Eastwood is actually casting the three men to play themselves in the movie. How cool is that?
(Via Fox) Three real-life heroes will play themselves on the silver screen.
Clint Eastwood cast the three California men who thwarted a terror attack on a French train in 2015 to play themselves in a film about their heroics, the film’s studio announced Tuesday.
Airman 1st Class Spencer Stone, Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos and civilian Anthony Sadler, all childhood friends from California, will star in “The 15:17 to Paris,” a film based on the book they co-wrote about taking down a terrorist, Warner Bros. said in a statement.
The film, which began production this week, follows the lives of the three friends from childhood to the evening when they helped subdue the man who opened fire inside a train traveling from Amsterdam to Paris. (read more)
Spencer Stone being released from the hospital after surgery.
Isn’t this great! I love it. True American heroes. 😀
LikeLiked by 11 people
Liberals will probably burn the theaters showining his film and attack the patrons while the police stand down while the fake news do stories on how it denigrates muslims.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amazing. A great story. And Eastwood is a terrific director. Can’t wait for this film.
Remember when Beyonce blew off working with Clint because of Clint’s “empty chair” routine at, I think it was, the 2012 RNC?
Yeah, well Beyonce, you won’t be needed on this project.
Good job, Mr Eastwood!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Empty suit, empty chair. It’s still out there & now globally agitating, so Americans beware.
What is a beyonce, & why should anyone care? lol
LikeLiked by 10 people
If I remember my college chemistry classes, an “obama” is a stool sample and upon petrification it is referred to as a “beyonce”.
LikeLiked by 7 people
lol! Nice work…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beyonce can play one of the terrorist’s relatives, or the mother of the #BLM guy who went to the hero’s school to shoot it up. Oh, wait – that’s the sequel.
LikeLiked by 7 people
ha ha ha. I like that!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
“How cool is that?”
It’s so cool it will probably be attacked by the insane among us (fake liberals) to the point of causing millions more people to see it than may have normally…
Very, very cool. 😉
LikeLiked by 10 people
Way cool! 😎
America, land of the free, home of the brave, of those willing to lay down one’s life for another 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
God bless our Heroes!
Well done, Mr. Eastwood, one of our family’s favorite persons 😁
LikeLiked by 9 people
My husband and I placed an empty chair, alongside our American flag, on our front lawn for a couple of weeks at the time –
Well done, Clint Eastwood, on that occasion and this. And thank you.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Now that’s 😎, Sharon!
LikeLiked by 5 people
So did I
LikeLike
I just love Clint Eastwood!! I will be looking forward to the movie!
LikeLiked by 6 people
This should be good – and ACCURATE, too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That will be a movie that I’ll make sure to go see. 👍👍👍 Thumbs up and go out to Clint Eastwood and to Spencer, Alek and Anthony. Really great news, love it👍👍👍😃.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll suspend my Hollywood movie boycott for Clint & these heros! USA! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I will spring for a ticket for this one! Will make sure every child/teen I know sees this. How terrific that he is using the men themselves.
Next, I hope Eastwood does documentary of veterans who have become entrepreneurs. He can start with Black Rifle Coffee. There are many others.
This is such an exceptional way to counter the PC culture kids learn in school.
LikeLike
This must be surreal for these three men. Destiny put them on that particular train at that time and they chose to act and now they get to play it over again for all to see how those called into action risk their selves to save others. So very glad they lived for all to applaud their unselfish deeds. Only Mr. Eastwood could have brought this to film…there is no other such as him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you, Clint.
For everything.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am watching Rawhide for the second go round. Back when heroes were on our TV’s and people had a healthy dose of Americanism.
I can’t even think of an Eastwood movie that isn’t watchable and I am sure this one will be great also.
LikeLike
The real deal. Now we know it will be a TRUE story. Looking forward to the movie.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember when Dr Ben Carson was ridiculed for suggestion that people should tackle terrorists instead of cowering until they get shot dead, and how leftists ridiculed him for it? How many people would have died in this foiled attack if not for these heroes?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Will the movie have subtitles? I don’t think the flaccid, pajama-wearing Obamazoids will know things like 15:17.
LikeLike
My movie attendee participation is almost as low as my t.v. watching participation for a very long time. Maybe since Fall of 2016. But THIS movie will break my vow to stay away from anything Hollywood! Got to say, Makes my DAY reading this news!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, the real story may be told since Clint is making the movie
I can just imagine the typical Hollywood studio version…
Three men, a Muslim refugee, a transgendered stripper & a black lives matter activist thwart an attack by a white supremacist / Trump supporter who tries to blow up the train
LikeLike