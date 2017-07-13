July 13th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #175

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Sleep tight, everyone!
“DHS John Kelly to Dems: Accept Immigration Compromise or Watch DACA Die”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/12/dhs-john-kelly-obamas-daca-amnesty-will-likely-die-lawsuit/
I couldn’t have said it better than this poster’s comment on Breitbart: “I knew President Trump was going to use DACA as a bargaining chip… BRILLIANT!!! If the DEMS will agree to deep, permanent cuts to legal immigration, pass the R.A.I.S.E. Act, and fund the wall, then I say allow the DACA holders (at signing, no new ones) to stay on their visa for life. No citizenship, no family sponsorships… but they can stay and work unless they get arrested. PERFECT DEAL! And if the DEMS won’t play ball, start shipping all the illegal DACAs home!”
More good news:
“Donald Trump’s Aides Develop Plans to Halve Legal Immigration”
http://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2017/07/12/donald-trumps-aides-develop-plans-to-halve-legal-immigration/
Yup. Trump wasn’t going back on a promise, he was keeping it around as a negotiation tool to get things done for real.
Thank you, Sundance, and RSBN.
Will watch from office in the morning.
God bless and protect our great President
“In order to continue advancing their illogical arguments modern liberals have to pretend not to know things…”. – David Mamet –
——
MSNBC Mitchell, Williams Have No Idea DNC Solicited Info From Ukraine to Help Clinton
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kristine-marsh/2017/07/12/mitchell-williams-have-no-idea-dnc-solicited-info-ukraine-help
They absolutely know. They just won’t admit it. Propaganda spewers.
Pocahontas is a revered historical woman. Comparing Fauxcahontas to Pocahontas is an insult to Pocahontas. Just wanted to make that observation.
trump agrees also.
But …but…she wants to be a squaw….or she is not a real squaw, Faux-squaw -?? Faux-cahontas is to honor her wishes.
Matoaka was Pocahontas’ real name with Pocahontas being a nickname used by her tribe to hide her actual name from the English. She changed her name to Rebecca when she became a Christian.
Whoops, Ad Rem, already broke my promise not to post items on the Presidential thread that have nothing to do with the President or his Administration.
Varney and Company this morning had the fellow who is running against Lizzy Warren. He is smart, sharp, funny. Either he, or his parents, are Indian emigrants.
He sent Warren a DNA kit as a birthday gift so she could learn about her heritage, but she sent it back. He tweeted the exchange out and it went viral.
Oh I hope he can pull it off!!! (He loves PDJT and is a huge supporter.)
Well, Warren lying about her heritage to get tuition and Identity Politics “cred” perks is an insult to all Americans of Indian heritage (not to mention a massive rip-off of more deserving people)………so there’s that.
Fauxaphobe!
Warren is no different from Rachel Dolezal
“Only a real Indian can defeat a fake one”
Her challenger for 2018 is a real Indian & says he is going to beat her in the elections.
Maybe she will be out of spotlight by 2020.
He sent her a DNA kit but she refused it .. lol.
This Trump Jr. Russia story has more legs than meeting. I feel like a trap for previous administration and soon fake msm would like to run away Russia to save their rats party.
Keep on going everyone. Chin up, eyes forward, never surrender. Wolverines!
COVFEFE 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
the don jr. thing was a joke. i can’t believe liberals actually think there is something there, but they act like they do.
Remember when they all went crazy after the private locker room conversation went public. Everyone went nuts and proclaimed the end. This is similar. The dhimmicrats keep hoping that if they proclaim that it’s all over for PDJT enough times that it will actually happen. They will keep trying. They will keep failing.
There IS something there. But the whole story blew up in their faces. They hoped to rely on more innuendo to drive their failing ‘muh Russia’ story but this one failed catastrophically.
I believe it will soon reveal that the Russian Lawyer was released into this country to create the basis for a legitimate FISA warrant to allow the Obama admin to legally spy on the Trump campaign. Remember that the FISA court denied the first request but later approved another request in June of last year, some time after this meeting.
This whole thing was a setup. Obviously Trump campaign officials (Trump Jr, Kushner, etc) realized during the meeting that it was created under false pretexts but I don’t think they could’ve guessed that it was really set up to allow the campaign to be wiretapped.
Obama really did wiretap the Trump campaign. Here we go folks! It’s all coming to a head now! The Trump-Russia conspiracy thing is now about to take down senior Obama officials!
Something I found on the internet:
Russian Lawyer Veselnitskaya Posted Picture on Facebook from inside John McCain’s Office
This article shows some Facebook posts from Natalia Veselnitskaya. She posted a picture taken from inside John McCain’s office in Dec 2015. (She is not in the picture, but may have taken the picture) She also posted pictures of anti-Trump protests on Jan 22. Was she still in the US then?
Also, one blog post I read today stated that the McCain Institute, his non-profit foundation like the Clinton Foundation, gave Natalia Veselnitskaya a grant after she had met with Trump Jr. This is a blockbuster claim, but I haven’t seen it anywhere else. How can we verify this, through IRS filings for the McCain Institute?
Highly possible.
McCain says his institute is completely separate from his own dealings. However, I had read an old website that shows him participating in a lot of student visits.
https://www.mccaininstitute.org/
http://yournewswire.com/mccain-institute-child-trafficking/
I sure hope that it eventually comes out that a sitting president, the candidate of a major party and that party’s national committee colluded with multiple foreign governments to smear the opposition candidate and to undermine that candidate after he was elected president.
LikeLiked by 8 people
https://cdn1.lockerdomecdn.com/uploads/928370045a0d460a99e86b8fcbf304517779248c966d15405ad53ed4c254726f_large
Collusion is not a crime…except in the mental dreams of dems and MSM.
http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/07/12/what-is-collusion-215366
WELL WELL WELL – Loretta Lynch overrode the US District Court and let that Russian lawyer in under “extraordinary circumstances.”
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/341788-exclusive-doj-let-russian-lawyer-into-us-before-she-met-with-trump
I love how these Russia stories always explode in the #FakeNews media’s faces. Total LOSERS.
juicy news of the day.
Hmmmm, was this before or after the Tarmac?
Hard to keep track of timing with all their dastardly deeds.
It’s all ROTTEN!
Sirens on Drudge.
OBAMA DOJ GAVE NATALIA SPECIAL ENTRY
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/341788-exclusive-doj-let-russian-lawyer-into-us-before-she-met-with-trump
…..
So Obama’s people let her in with an expired visa before the meeting with Jr. Then she appears with Obama’s ambassador to Moscow again a week later. That doesn’t smell like a setup does it?
LikeLiked by 10 people
No, all The Hill has is that she was let in October 2015 for three months expiring early Jan 2016. They don’t have anything more recent than Sundance put up last night.
That’s when she was in McCain’s office. Dec 2015.
I read the story at the Hill and I never read anything there cause i always think Juan Williams but it;s a great story well written and I see it was John Solomon. i thought he was Circa news with sara carter…. Anyway that breaks it all open and now the little details of this political hit will be easily traced. God let the trail end at Mccains door where we can hound him out. That little spy was tenacious give her that she got a bunch of people. In the video at the hearing she is taking pics with her cell of the ambassadors laptop. Now how did she get the guy from the UK who knew DT Jr. to make that fake call that sounded like an intel guy wrote the email to get a FISA……..This story is big if you ask me……
LikeLiked by 5 people
I guess all the Treeps have had “Russia collusion” overload- its quiet in the house tonight…
Well, Mr Larry Nichols, the ex-hacket man for the Clinton Crime Family, has a new YT channel.
BEST thing- he reveals THE REASON we are being hounded to death about the stupid Russia crap- hint- it ain’t for us folks!
Loved his show- this man has worked so hard FOR YEARS to expose the Clintons and has asked forgiveness for his past sins he committed while working for them.
It’s worth a listen!!
Because that lawless obama stacked and packed all of the departments with his zombies, who continue to work for him no matter who is in the People’s House- and they will continue to subvert the law until Trump roots and boots their @sses out of them.
I am thrilled more Christians are coming- my eyes crossed for a moment and I read that tweet backwards, mighty nite for me!😑🤐😴
Thank God. Welcome to people who love America and want to join our way of life, not destroy it!
And thank God for that!
Kudos to PDJT for celebrating Bastille Day ! I suspect his presence isn’t going to be ignored by the French public even if it comes at the cost of including their marionette President !
I’m actually glad he got out of here for a while….
Hope you’re right, Millwright. Hadn’t really thought about it that way before.
I was living in Paris for one Bastille Day back in the 70’s and it *was* a big BIG deal. Maybe it still is.
Can you tell I’m a sceptic about Western Europe? Kind of feel like I’ve thrown in the towel on these people.
Again, I really hope you are correct here……..and perhaps you are. One can always hope!
All these Trump Jr and hill story are happening after G20 Putin meeting. Any thoughts? Putin knows a lot more about Hillary, Rats, RINO and previous administration than our intel.
Oh, they know.
Their fear is that Trump will find out;……..and tweet it to the world!
I remember he said he could dump a lot on her, no?
On our domestic scene, it seems the LSM isn’t capable of finding anything “”newsworthy” outside of Russia ! Remenicent of their reporting in the halcyon days of the McCarthy hearings ! ( Which, as history has revealed, may have contained far more truth than the fiction now alleged by Progressives. ) Same goes for the LSM rants about “collusion” vis a vis the DT Jr. meeting ! If nothing happened “where’s the beef ” ? So far all i’m seeing from the political establishment et al is a lot of swine slinging mud at an outsider President they haven’t any control over in hopes of chasing his supporter away lest they get dirty too ! Maybe we ought to be sending all of them the message that a pig likes wallowing and we love mud !
I just saw the WSJ flash that there are intercepts of Russians calling Trump in 2015.
This all seems like the Montgomery case is breaking, and someone is trying to get ahead of the domino news events that are about to break. Same with the Roberts’ surveilence and hacking.
We’ll see.
Sorry copy from hill comments—
Putin fired Russian Railways vice president & money launderer Petr Katsyv, who 6 weeks later, in December 2015, made a personal offer to FBI Director James Comey to become an informer and provide the American’s with all the evidence supporting his hil-liary Clinton was involved in the money laundering.
Negotiating this “snitch deal” between Petr Katsyv and FBI Director Comey, was Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya—and whose efforts were successful as evidenced by US authorities dropping all of the charges against Denis Katsyv in May (2017) settling their case for $5.9 million with no wrongdoing admitted.
The “snitch deal” between Petr Katsyv and FBI Director Comey was done in Vienna, Austria, because she was not allowed to the enter the United States—but who mysteriously this past summer, was granted a special access visa that could have only been authorized by a top Obama regime official.
While she was negotiating the “snitch deal” between Petr Katsyv and FBI Director Comey, she too was recruited to be an FBI informant—and as evidenced by her receiving a lucrative contract from the McCain Institute arranged by one of its senior directors named David Kramer who was a former US State Department official—and that just 8 days after her meeting Trump campaign officials, David Kramer. arranged for her to meet with the Obama regimes former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul. She was photographed sitting behind McFaul in a Capitol Hill hearing as he testified 8 days after her meeting in Trump Tower.
Upon being granted her special access visa to enter the US, she was stripped searched in London under orders from FBI Director Comey in order to make certain she was not carrying any incriminating FSB documents relating to Hillary Clinton’s crimes—and when entering the United States, she said that she was contacted by a British publicist named Robert (Bob) Goldstone who said he had arranged a meeting for her with top Trump
campaign officials so that she could advocate for the repeal of a US law called the Magnitsky Act.
3
Reply
−
Avatar
furtive furtive
5 minutes ago
David Kramer has been shown by the British High Court (In The High Court Of Justice Queen’s Bench Division–Claim no. HQ17D00413) to be one of only two people (the other being US Senator John McCain) to have possession of the fake “Russian Dossier” against Trump prepared by the former British spy Christopher Steele for Vladimir Yakunin’s shadowy private intelligence company Orbis Business Intelligence Ltd. using sources too incredible to believe by any normal person.
ReplyShow 1 new reply
−
Avatar
doxic five furtive
It appears this comment came from a conspiracy fake news site (may even have ties to Russia). I found it here…
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2334.htm
I’d ignore it as propaganda.
I can’t help myself. I agree with John Nolte. 😀
And besides that, the Trump’s win because they “own the downside”. Fight back on their battlefield using their weapons as long as you don’t break the law.
Donald Trump Jr. Wanted Dirt On Hillary From the Russian Govt. — OMG That’s AWESOME!
http://www.dailywire.com/news/18503/donald-trump-jr-wanted-dirt-hillary-russian-govt-—-john-nolte
Wouldn’t it be nice if Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, the Five, et al would say ” we know you are sick of hearing about Russia, Russia, Russia so unless there is something real to report on that front, we are going to start reporting the news and talking about President Trump’s agenda.”
Why are they letting the CNN’s and MSNBC’s drive their news coverage? Boring!
I need to get this off my chest……….
I am OVER the constant topic of Russia Russia Russia! If I never hear the word again, it will be too soon. Even the salad dressing with said country in it’s name, makes me violently ill.
Surely somewhere there is news that could be covered aside from the Russia hogwash!
Thank you for allowing me to scream for a moment. I will go back to my cave now.
It’s all gaslighting, you will drive yourself insane if you pay attention to it. The only positive is it is driving the left insane too, and they are so far gone already that this should finish them off for good.
Can we tweet Trump or others in the admin about our safety concerns for his trip to France? And point out the obvious dangers to them? Does Keith S. have twiitter?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure he’s fully aware. I don’t doubt that the laying on of hands had a lot to do with that, but there will plenty of security for him as well.
The saying goes “Pray as though everything depends on God, then work as though everything depends on you.”
The term “main stream media” bugs me. It’s a leftist tactic to paint yourself as mainstream and your opposition as “out of the main stream”. Why do we let them take over the language? I think “left wing fascist media” is much more accurate. They are the LWFM, not the MSM.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The enemy” also works.
–Fake Media–That’s what I have been saying for a while now. I have forgotten about MSM now. 🙂
I think Trump is about to drop the hammer.
I think this Lynch story is the start of something really big..
Now seen 3 seperate credible online sources hint something big is about to happen. Remember that ‘Christmas in July’ twitter post yesterday!
Big thread on T_D Reddit connecting all the dots.
Too soon.
Let them exhaust their ammunition, before you shoot.
.
I am so glad to see them using the word…’Sabotage’.
Because it better describes what they’re doing, than ‘obstruction’.
They are sabotaging Pres Trump’s efforts to…
— Restore the Rule of Law.
— Bring Jobs back to the US.
— Deport Illegals and reign in illegal immigration.
— Repeal ObamaCare.
— Build the Wall.
— Drain the Swamp!
In short, they are trying to sabotage anything good being done for the American people.
The Dems probably like being called “obstructionists”, because it fits right in with their theme of ‘resistance’.
So I hope they will use the words ‘Sabotage’ and ‘Saboteurs’ instead.
You won’t see the LeftStreamMedia talking about this.
The White House blasts the CBO:
Krauthammer is on Fox saying it is all over. Smoking gun. Krauthammer is being an idiot again. If Trump was already colluding with Russia why would he need to see this Russian lawyer honey pot. If all of the collusion between Russia and Trump was this meeting with the honey pot, where was the collusion. No quid pro quo. Don Jr arranged for the a meeting of the honey pot with Manafort and Jared and it was reported to the FEC by Manafort and Jared. The fact that Don Jr. didn’t report it at the time is because he didn’t work for the campaign. Don Jr. was acting as a private citizen.
Krauthammer indirectly say that this story only goes anywhere is there were more meetings with the honey pot which he assumes there was but all evidence says there was not.
I will say that Don Jr. doesn’t yet have the political savvy of his Father. But that is why Jared and Ivanka work at the White house and Don Jr. is still just in charge of his father’s golf courses
Krauthammer needs to quit drinking out of the whirlpool.
Krauthammer still thinks there is some way to get Jeb! in the white House. Just like the Dimms think they can somehow get Hillary in the White House. Just need to shuffle the deck enough times.
The U.S. Coast Guard interrupted a grossly overloaded boat of Haitians 22 miles south of the Bahamas, returning them to Haiti. What happened to all the money The Clinton Foundation(s) collected to improve conditions after the earthquake? Investor turned forensic-investigator Charles Ortel has taken on the task of unravelling that swamp of diverse entities and has yet to find one of them operating legally and no summary of expenditures outside of hefty administration costs. Others researching the use of foundation money (such as George Webb) find indications of child trafficking and organ harvesting with women placed into prostitution via a corrupted system of micro loans that can never be paid off by working their tactile factories.
The U.N. is apparently “sightseeing” on the island again after bad press drew attention to its plight. Perhaps they should join Mr. Ortel in determining where and how the Clinton money was used.
http://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/haiti/article161038869.html
This little video does a good summary.
In a 10-minute sequel of Tucker Carlson’s trounce of Ralph Peters… Tucker schools Max Boot. I would swear that Boot here is not for real but is a poorly-done satire. As the clip runs, Boot becomes more and more unhinged.
Boot starts around 1:48, but the lead-in gives good context.
