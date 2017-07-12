President Trump CBN Interview – Preview Segment Discussing Meeting With Vladimir Putin…

President Donald Trump gave a media interview to Christian Broadcasting Network which will air tomorrow. In the preview segment below President Trump describes his meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit:
I LOVE how President Trump gives interviews to an outlet like CBN. Suck that, CNN!
Exactly!
So proud of OUR President.
Heading back up to watch it, again 👍
They all post the interviews to YouTube anyway, so the MSM’s larger audience is irrelevant.
Like your comment, Sylvia, and concur 100 percent.
Fabulous… Can hardly wait for the full interview. Don’t have to worry about CBN editing out anything.
An unfiltered interview.
The man is on the money.
This is great!
He’s rolling now. You can see he’s getting more comfortable by the day.
Not only is Trump smart, he’s entertaining. He’s just fun to watch. People love that, and that’s how Reagan was, too. Charisma.
It’s going to be a great 8 years.
The President’s statement that Putin would have preferred Hilliary is all over the international press forcing them to cite the Christian Broadcasting Network. (lol).
Can’t wait for the whole interview….keep pounding away at why Putin would prefer Hillary, because that is the real story….
Several reporters were outraged on Twitter that the first interview in 2 months went to Pat Robertson of CBN.
Besides getting a lot of evangelical viewers, it sticks it to CNN and MSNBC, which makes me happy.
I have a friend on another site who said his next interview should be with Phil and Willie Robertson (Duck Dynasty). HA!
