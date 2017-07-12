President Trump CBN Interview – Preview Segment Discussing Meeting With Vladimir Putin…

Posted on July 12, 2017 by

President Donald Trump gave a media interview to Christian Broadcasting Network which will air tomorrow.  In the preview segment below President Trump describes his meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in G20, media bias, President Trump, propaganda, Russia, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to President Trump CBN Interview – Preview Segment Discussing Meeting With Vladimir Putin…

  1. Sylvia Avery says:
    July 12, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    I LOVE how President Trump gives interviews to an outlet like CBN. Suck that, CNN!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Fabulous… Can hardly wait for the full interview. Don’t have to worry about CBN editing out anything.
    An unfiltered interview.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Karmaisabitch says:
    July 12, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    The man is on the money.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Jlwary says:
    July 12, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    This is great!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    July 12, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    He’s rolling now. You can see he’s getting more comfortable by the day.

    Not only is Trump smart, he’s entertaining. He’s just fun to watch. People love that, and that’s how Reagan was, too. Charisma.

    It’s going to be a great 8 years.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. A2 says:
    July 12, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    The President’s statement that Putin would have preferred Hilliary is all over the international press forcing them to cite the Christian Broadcasting Network. (lol).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. littleflower481 says:
    July 12, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Can’t wait for the whole interview….keep pounding away at why Putin would prefer Hillary, because that is the real story….

    Like

    Reply
  8. missmarple2 says:
    July 12, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Several reporters were outraged on Twitter that the first interview in 2 months went to Pat Robertson of CBN.

    Besides getting a lot of evangelical viewers, it sticks it to CNN and MSNBC, which makes me happy.

    I have a friend on another site who said his next interview should be with Phil and Willie Robertson (Duck Dynasty). HA!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s