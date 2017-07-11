Dr. Sebastian Gorka Discusses Mosul, ISIS and Russia, Russia, Russia…

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump, appeared today on MSNBC and CNN to discuss the liberation of Mosul Iraq from ISIS. During both interviews the networks began by questioning Gorka about the latest information surrounding Donald Trump Jr. and the contacts by a Russian business associate to facilitate delivery of opposition research on Hillary Clinton.

MNSBC’s Stephanie Ruhle begins her questioning on the controversy surrounding Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian attorney. Dr. Gorka describes the underlying story as a “massive nothing burger.”

Earlier this morning Sebastian Gorka appeared on CNN with Alisyn Camerota for her New Day program.

