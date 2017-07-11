Dr. Sebastian Gorka Discusses Mosul, ISIS and Russia, Russia, Russia…

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump, appeared today on MSNBC and CNN to discuss the liberation of Mosul Iraq from ISIS. During both interviews the networks began by questioning Gorka about the latest information surrounding Donald Trump Jr. and the contacts by a Russian business associate to facilitate delivery of opposition research on Hillary Clinton.

MNSBC’s Stephanie Ruhle begins her questioning on the controversy surrounding Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian attorney. Dr. Gorka describes the underlying story as a “massive nothing burger.”

Earlier this morning Sebastian Gorka appeared on CNN with Alisyn Camerota for her New Day program.

100 Responses to Dr. Sebastian Gorka Discusses Mosul, ISIS and Russia, Russia, Russia…

  1. lastinillinois says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Oh man,
    A person as intelligent as Mr Gorka having to talk to Camerota – that must’ve been painful for him.

    Liked by 23 people

    Reply
  2. Risasi says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Even though I appreciate the effort put in by Sundance to track all this garbage, I’m so sick of “Russia, Russia, Russia” now I can’t even motivate myself to watch the 2 minute soundbites from FNN…

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • joshua says:
      July 11, 2017 at 4:07 pm

      I am with you…..it is time to start ignoring this high drama continuation of nothingburgerism. We may actually be becoming PART OF IT by making it a focus of ANYTHING at all….there is so much MORE important stuff happening…..can’t we just dismiss the MSM as what they ARE, and concentrate on CONGRESS and what they must do now, and on DOJ and what THEY must do now and forget the MSM drivel?????

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • WVPatriot says:
        July 11, 2017 at 4:12 pm

        You must agree that is great entertainment watching the radical left disintegrate before our very eyes!!!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • tom f says:
          July 11, 2017 at 5:35 pm

          Great entertainment indeed.
          Isn’t it great to be on offense?
          We got the BALL now and we’re scoring lotsa points.
          (without much support from our party)) grrrrr
          Hell of a team.
          There was a meeting a while back (Mr Bannon?) after that huddle there’s been a noticeable difference…attack!

          Like

          Reply
        • jmclever says:
          July 11, 2017 at 5:36 pm

          True, I watch the interrogations to see the body language of the MSNBCNN “reporter.” Notice Gorka got to her when her voice cracked and when she petulantly said, “You wanted to make a point about Mosul, what was it?”

          And AC had such a condescending note the entire time just waiting until she could get to the “muh Russia” junk.

          Gorka crushed both those interviews!

          Like

          Reply
      • abigailstraight says:
        July 11, 2017 at 4:12 pm

        joshua; we can’t bury our heads in the sand. I read here and hate to suffer through those videos of the idiots spewing lies BUT it’s far better to be aware and armed than the alternative.
        IMHO, that’s all.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
        • WVPatriot says:
          July 11, 2017 at 4:18 pm

          abigail, I second your motion!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • joshua says:
          July 11, 2017 at 4:30 pm

          all you have in this nothingburger attack issue is burying you whole self in the sand of high drama lies which are used purely to get ratings for the MSM and their attacks which please the NeverTrump liberals….that is NEVER going to change….those people will NEVER come be a part of the conservative American patriot audience of real news. There is NO alternative being created that we have anything to affect in any manner…the President and his people know what they are doing, and have it under control….this is not about awareness of real facts, it is about wallowing in the unreality of propaganda lies. If you choose to do that, and you feel it is somehow meaningful and productive in your life…by all means keep to it….but this blog is not only about the pathetic media…it carries the back story truth…and that is meaningful to me.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • Sylvia Avery says:
          July 11, 2017 at 5:36 pm

          I agree. I hate it, but I agree. People in your lives probably know you are into politics and will likely ask you about these things. We need to be able to intelligently refute this crap instead of just grunting and saying “hogwash” which is what I would really LIKE to do.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • dalethorn says:
        July 11, 2017 at 6:07 pm

        It might not be wise to ignore all MSM completely at this point, but we shouldn’t give legitimacy to the worst (CNN) by granting them interviews on their network.

        Like

        Reply
        • dalethorn says:
          July 11, 2017 at 6:08 pm

          In other words, could we tell them to get their interviews on a conservative network, so the CNN et al viewers would be aware of said conservative network, where some of them might jump ship?

          Like

          Reply
  3. doit4atlas says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    I can’t stand looking at her sour puss…from one grimace to another…absolutely ridiculous.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. milktrader says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Agreed I hear the word Russia and I place my fingers in my ears. …. Lalala I don’t hear you

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. milktrader says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Nothing burger fatigue. Bigly

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. hpushkin says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Sorry, I watched 2 minutes, can do no more: Interruptive, rude, and truly she is a poseur with no substance.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. lastinillinois says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    He completely lit her up – fantastic watch!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. FL_GUY says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    I believe that the whole Russia thing was a setup to persecute citizen Trump after HilLIARy won the election via fraud. When you look at all the fake evidence, it was all generated by the DNC. It looks like this stuff with Trump Jr was a setup just as Sessions’ Russian meeting was a setup by the DNC. It was all designed to rationalize HilLIARy going after citizen Trump and his team after she won.

    HilLIARy and the DNC were confident they had the election in the bag due to historical levels of voter fraud. This is why the media called many states for HilLIARy within 1 min of the polls closing before any votes were counted. This is why key states such as FL and PA were not called by the media for hours after it was clear that Trump had won them. They were suppose to be in the bag.

    The D-Rats are seriously stupid. They are following through with their plan of trying to persecute citizen Trump even though it is now PRESIDENT Trump. Because of this, they do not have the resources to keep the fraudulent nature of the “evidence” hidden. Had HilLIARy won, they would have been in control and made up anything they wanted to persecute Trump, his family and anyone, such as Sessions, that supported him. BUT she LOST thank GOD! I have been thinking this week just how awful things would be right now if HilLIARy and the D-Rats had succeeded in stealing the election. It was too damn close and only the MONSTER VOTE, identified by Sundance beat them. President Trump actually won the election by an incredible margin.

    IMO, President Trump has allowed the Russian farce to continue because it has distracted from all the good things he has done for the USA that the lefties would be raising hell about such as border enforcement and energy dominance. However, I think the D-Rats and media have crossed the line with this latest attack against Don Jr. a fine, decent individual with a wonderful family. President Trump has been toying with the mouse as a distraction but I believe he’s about to take a bite. The D-Rats, Rinos and media are going to wish they had kept their mouths shut. No amount of payoff money they received is going to be worth what President Trump is going to do to them. And I’m going to be right there cheering President Trump as he stomps them into goo!.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • carrierh says:
      July 11, 2017 at 5:42 pm

      Exactly, while the MSM waste time on nothing burgers Trump is working hard day and nite to get things done that we elected him to do. Too bad our Congress members are not doing the same but blocking, twisting, and changing everything. Remember they voted a REPEAL ACA under Obama, but can’t do the same under Trump. We really must drain the Congress swamp asap! They take their orders from almighty donors and ignore us so time to remove them and there are more than one way to do that. In spite of crazy Waters, they can be impeached, recalled and definitely not re-elected so start checking out future candidates down to grade school and tell them no benefits/perks come with the job any more because we did not vote nor authorize their outrageous salaries for working only a few weeks a year, nor top insurance, free college for their children, and so many other benefits self given, and if they do not do and follow their oath and promises, they will be immediately dismissed. Enough with their ripping up off and telling us what to do!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • jmclever says:
      July 11, 2017 at 5:43 pm

      Sundance has said before that the Swamp also want to make sure that the populace learns its lesson and no one like our Lion ever run for president ever again. They want to ruin President Trump and everyone associated with him for that reason. They don’t want there to ever be another uprising of the common folks. Its a smiliar motivation to the way they treated the huy who made the WWE Trump meme.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • dalethorn says:
        July 11, 2017 at 6:17 pm

        Understood, but we conservatives have learned a lesson that’s extremely dangerous to the swamp – we’ve learned that 1) The Dems and their related miscreants are thoroughly corrupt and criminal, 2) The Republicans are not far behind the Dems, and 3) We can get people elected that, even if the progress they make is agonizingly slow, will let us know day by day every lie and obfuscation that the crooks throw down to roadblock things. We are informed, enlightened, and empowered, and we will NOT go back to the old way of politics.

        Like

        Reply
    • tom f says:
      July 11, 2017 at 5:50 pm

      From your words to God’s ears.
      Well stated.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. auscitizenmom says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    What a huge waste of time. I really like Sebastian Gorka and have a lot of respect for him. I am very annoyed at the treatment of this man by these two little twits. Snots, bofem. Grrrrr.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. fedback says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    These ignorant news anchors trying to take on Sebastian Gorka.
    It’s an unfair match up

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. joshua says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    some folks just don’t see themselves as others might see them in reality

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. Suite D says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    This is WAR! Defeat them at every turn. MAGA!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. rumpole2 says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    I see Schiff for brains LYING and “catastrophizing” as he always does.

    This is way beyond “mis-speaking”

    He KEEPS saying the Trump asked Russia to “hack hillary’s emails”

    TRUMP DID NOT

    Trump JOKED that if Russia already had a copy of Hillary’s DELETED emails they could provide it.
    This was NOT a request to hack.. since the Hillary server was already dismantled and the pieces in the hands of the FBI, and besides… you cant hack what is already DELETED, Bleachbited and devices smashed with hammers.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • mikeyboo says:
      July 11, 2017 at 4:56 pm

      Of course you are right. This is a tactic to distract the rubes. In spite of their best efforts most people saw through this nonsense and other similar tripe. That is why Donald Trump is now President Donald Trump.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • dalethorn says:
      July 11, 2017 at 6:36 pm

      There must be millions of young people in the U.S. who can pass an SAT test for college. I’ll bet any of them could be trained to do what these CNN/MSM talking heads do, and make it at least plausible at that.

      Like

      Reply
  14. Scott says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Hard to believe this is the same woman that was on Fox for years.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. rashamon says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    These are two bimbos that should never get an interview again. period.

    Like

    Reply
  17. mikeyboo says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Bravo Gorka!!! Take a deep bow.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. valheisey says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    I think Alysin was about to cry. She seemed to be giving up the fight. Wonder if she is looking for another line of work. The other chic was blinking to beat the band – very distracting. I thought she would never get to discussing Mosul.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. hbaronaz says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    ********************. I would have put some duct tape on her maw.

    Comment edited by Admin…

    Like

    Reply
  20. theresanne says:
    July 11, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Dr. Gorka speaks with clarity and authority and even manages to keep his sense of humor (more people watching cartoons than CNN). It’s worth watching the asinine MSM #FakeNews just to hear him set the record straight.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. David R. Graham says:
    July 11, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    When Dan Rather pulled this gotcha agenda change on-air with GHW Bush, Bush called himont it and — I forget which — ended the interview or forced Rather onto the agreed topic. I wish Gorka had presence of mind to do that. POTUS Trump has said he is being ill-served by his comms people. He is right about that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      July 11, 2017 at 5:15 pm

      The last job you would want in the world is to be one of PT’s comms people. You would be checking his twitter feed every 30 seconds trying to work out how to respond. No thanks.

      Like

      Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      July 11, 2017 at 6:32 pm

      sooooo,
      Rather has pretty much always been a douche then, is what I’m seeing.

      Like

      Reply
  22. Paco Loco says:
    July 11, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    These news women have no interest what’s so ever in learning what Gorka or the Trump administration positions are. They only use the interview to spew their propaganda and talking points. It is fake news live, with the news women spouting off accusations as if it was a public trial nor an interview. It’s disturbing to watch and makes your skin crawl they are so smarmy in their condensation and rudeness. Totally disgusting !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Jlwary says:
    July 11, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Wow. That was brutal but I got through those two slimeys boogers who claim to be reporters. Smh… however! Dr. Sebastian Gorka will forever be a hero of mine. I give him props for chuckling and not losing his cool. I could not do this job, lmao.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. rumpole2 says:
    July 11, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    So…. the Hillary campaign were COLLUDING with Ukrainian operatives… ON UKRAINIAN SOIL!!! (the Ukraine Embassy).
    UKRAINE were actively working to help Hillary and HURT TRUMP!!!

    I would say… screw Ukraine… they have got a LOT of explaining to do. I hope they don’t expect USA (Trump) to put any US lives in harms way to say their corrupt A$$es in their never-ending spat with Russia.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. positron1352 says:
    July 11, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Alysin had to go up against a GIANT. and she held her own, at some points…..well sort of. However, before you go off on me, I must say that Gorka totally destroyed her as he went on the complete offensive against the delusions of CNN and those who work for the network. At one point she blinked in frustration for “not doing her job” of destroying Gorka, and she kept having to regroup. If you have not seen the whole video, you missed the absolute best part at the end, as Gorka completely obliterated CNN. He was able to get the messages out to the CNN audience that refuse to expose themselves to the truth about Hillary and Obama. The “denial audience” had to hear facts for a change, had to examine their priorities, and perhaps even reassess (for those who can use their cognitive processes). For the others, I bet they didn’t like it one bit.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      July 11, 2017 at 5:48 pm

      Seb Gorka has gravitas, and he is erudite. Something the CNN viewer is probably not accustomed to seeing on their screen. Maybe, just maybe, he got through to some of them.

      Like

      Reply
  26. Bonitabaycane says:
    July 11, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Gorka should be the template for any White House appearance on the Very Fake News, Dishonest Media. The appearances are not intended to be interviews. They are intended to attack and destroy our President. Gorka IMO knows exactly what these appearances will entail, and fights back with strong attacks of his own on behalf of our President. He is no punching bag. He knows we are at war, and is well-prepared for battle. Well done Mr. Gorka!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • tom f says:
      July 11, 2017 at 6:11 pm

      If not mistaken, it was mentioned on the cnn interview that it was Mr Gorka who requested the on air interview.
      He was not hot there to take one for the team.
      He came with a plan and a purpose.

      Like

      Reply
  27. kpm58 says:
    July 11, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Sorry for all the repeats. I have lately been having problems with the site freezing up and I just clicked too many times.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Paco Loco says:
    July 11, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    The lack of an editing function on WordPress is a problem too.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Newman says:
    July 11, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Wow!!!!!! Gorka killed it!!! I could watch that interview 100 times. That’s how it’s done.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Phil aka Felipe says:
    July 11, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Gorka opened canofwhoopass on those two!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Nigella says:
    July 11, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Love Dr. Gorka! I’m with the person above who’s sick,sick,sick of this Russia,Russia, Russia…. The hysterics today are above the pale!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. BobW462 says:
    July 11, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    At this point, why would anyone who possesses an IQ greater than 50 watch or listen to anything coming from CNN…EVER…no matter where or how it is presented??

    Just wondering…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. iamanamericanblog says:
    July 11, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Well done Dr. Gorka. We are certain that POTUS Trump is lucky to have you in the WH and vice versa. A clear thinker with excellent message and really good communication skills is what is needed at this juncture.
    These two videos of Dr. Gorka must be made compulsory viewing for stupid Republicans and RINOs and Never Trumpers. Is it co-incidental both the MSM networks put their lady reporters out there to flip as anti-woman at a later date.

    Like

    Reply
  34. MIKE says:
    July 11, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    {film clips end, professor flips on the lights} ~ “This, class, are two textbook examples of D.D.S.; Deranged Dingbat Syndrome. Quiz on Friday.”

    Like

    Reply
  35. Guffman says:
    July 11, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Watching Dr. G. handle these fake news nitwits is truly laugh-out-loud funny. He makes both of them stop interrupting so they have to listen to him scold and humiliate them on their own show.

    His best line to Alisyn – “Not journalism, CNN!”

    Like

    Reply
  36. litlbit2 says:
    July 11, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Alisyn Camerota, this person is just openly stupid and she puts on those cheesy glasses she becomes doubly stupid and actually fulfills the dumb blonde explanation.

    Like

    Reply
  37. dekester says:
    July 11, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Stunning, absolutely stunning.

    Let’s forget the PDJT supporters for a second. We are rock solid on steroids.

    Think of international or domestic travellers at airports.
    Then think of any Democrat, that has not completely drowned in Kool-aid. ( not many I know.)
    Then Registered independents that did not vote for your President, or did not bother to vote at all.
    Then lastly those # nevertrump backstabbers. Also stuck in airports etc.

    If the impeccable Mr Gorka, has swayed only 10 – 15 % of the above mentioned.
    If not to PDJT, then surely at worst these bozos at CNN have been shown to be imbeciles, and more importantly. That PDJT has such an educated and articulate spokesperson.

    Then this interview was a massive..win. Couple that with Don Jnr releasing his email.

    What a team your President has.

    Now all you need is at least one non Swamp MSM media entity.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Mike diamond says:
    July 11, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    gorka is right on ! Alisyn camerota the CNN rota bot was left with the true facts! CNN ratings are going down the tubes ! Russia this and Russia that won’t fly, its a dog that won’t hunt ! President trump is doing a great job defeating issis ! CNN s ratings are the worst!!!!!!!! They still cry for Hillary! The stupid is is stupid does=cnn

    Like

    Reply
  39. Mike diamond says:
    July 11, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    I had rather not listen to Dan rather ! My gosh!

    Like

    Reply

