Dr. Sebastian Gorka Discusses Mosul, ISIS and Russia, Russia, Russia…

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump, appeared today on MSNBC and CNN to discuss the liberation of Mosul Iraq from ISIS. During both interviews the networks began by questioning Gorka about the latest information surrounding Donald Trump Jr. and the contacts by a Russian business associate to facilitate delivery of opposition research on Hillary Clinton.
MNSBC’s Stephanie Ruhle begins her questioning on the controversy surrounding Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian attorney. Dr. Gorka describes the underlying story as a “massive nothing burger.”
.
Earlier this morning Sebastian Gorka appeared on CNN with Alisyn Camerota for her New Day program.
Advertisements
Oh man,
A person as intelligent as Mr Gorka having to talk to Camerota – that must’ve been painful for him.
LikeLiked by 23 people
For this great sacrifice, I am suggesting a series of beachside massage sessions.
LikeLiked by 5 people
i’m still listening to the 1st interview – not sure who this ditz is, but it’s so embarrasing how she is fighting tooth and nail against Donald Jr and the Trump admin, instead of trying to conduct a real interview.
LikeLiked by 10 people
omg – 9:42 into the 16 minute interview, she finally asks about Mosul, which was supposed to be the interview topic. She says it like ‘ok, what point did you want to make about Mosul?’ i don’t even think that she knew where Mosul is or what is going on there.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I made it to Mosul however, the chick is so obtuse, I am SMDH and walking away muttering.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I made it to 5 minute mark…..I can’t go further, just can’t. Mr Gorka is patient as Job.
LikeLiked by 3 people
MSNBC chic kinda sorta did what that Russian lady did to Don JR. Invited Gorka to talk about Mosul as a pretext then proceeded to ramble on about Russia, Russia, Russia. Trump people need to set the agenda and not allow this. Shut it down…”I am here to talk about Mosul, thats all…”
LikeLiked by 4 people
No kidding. I love Seb Gorka, but honestly I wouldn’t want to dip my oar into the Russia mess. What’s wrong with saying, “My expertise is foreign affairs and I haven’t been briefed on this as it is a domestic issue.” But maybe the WH wants all hands on deck to beat back the story. I don’t know. I can’t imagine.
But if I had to go talk with Allison (yeah, I know she has some weird spelling of her name but I don’t recall what that is) Camerota I think I’d quit. Gak, who can watch this garbage and not go insane???
LikeLiked by 3 people
They operate in one manner — illogical, RUDE scream mode…!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are all like that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
today’s presser was the same, with press jackals braying questions about Don Jr and Sara telling them they needed to direct such matters to Don’s lawyer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She and most all are not what we call real reporters/journalists but bought and paid for gossipers and if female then we get to look at her breast area which is used to take away your male attention from the crap they are spouting. Since Donald, Jr. is and was not part of the candidacy (and he has now released ALL emails about this phony setup), and so they harp again and again on the same “subject” which they have selected altho completely irrelevant and especially when there is no connection. Why has our Congress wasted more than a year on Trump might have had a Russian connection and nothing there either, but wasting our money instead of doing the job we elected/hired them to do. So many afraid of losing big bucks with Trump as President and this is on both houses. This lady is also super rude overtalking the gentleman.
LikeLiked by 3 people
carrierh; she’s not ‘a lady’; seriously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For Dr. Gorka.
LikeLiked by 2 people
or for me!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Next…. Hop on the table! grin
LikeLike
Only if I can be the Masseuse!
LikeLike
Whoa! lol
LikeLike
“Grr, baby,
Very grr”
LikeLike
Indeed. I would have been praying, “God, please give me strength.”!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t understand why our team is appearing on CNN. It seems like that would legitimize them.
LikeLike
Even though I appreciate the effort put in by Sundance to track all this garbage, I’m so sick of “Russia, Russia, Russia” now I can’t even motivate myself to watch the 2 minute soundbites from FNN…
LikeLiked by 12 people
I am with you…..it is time to start ignoring this high drama continuation of nothingburgerism. We may actually be becoming PART OF IT by making it a focus of ANYTHING at all….there is so much MORE important stuff happening…..can’t we just dismiss the MSM as what they ARE, and concentrate on CONGRESS and what they must do now, and on DOJ and what THEY must do now and forget the MSM drivel?????
LikeLiked by 3 people
You must agree that is great entertainment watching the radical left disintegrate before our very eyes!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great entertainment indeed.
Isn’t it great to be on offense?
We got the BALL now and we’re scoring lotsa points.
(without much support from our party)) grrrrr
Hell of a team.
There was a meeting a while back (Mr Bannon?) after that huddle there’s been a noticeable difference…attack!
LikeLike
True, I watch the interrogations to see the body language of the MSNBCNN “reporter.” Notice Gorka got to her when her voice cracked and when she petulantly said, “You wanted to make a point about Mosul, what was it?”
And AC had such a condescending note the entire time just waiting until she could get to the “muh Russia” junk.
Gorka crushed both those interviews!
LikeLike
joshua; we can’t bury our heads in the sand. I read here and hate to suffer through those videos of the idiots spewing lies BUT it’s far better to be aware and armed than the alternative.
IMHO, that’s all.
LikeLiked by 6 people
abigail, I second your motion!
LikeLiked by 1 person
all you have in this nothingburger attack issue is burying you whole self in the sand of high drama lies which are used purely to get ratings for the MSM and their attacks which please the NeverTrump liberals….that is NEVER going to change….those people will NEVER come be a part of the conservative American patriot audience of real news. There is NO alternative being created that we have anything to affect in any manner…the President and his people know what they are doing, and have it under control….this is not about awareness of real facts, it is about wallowing in the unreality of propaganda lies. If you choose to do that, and you feel it is somehow meaningful and productive in your life…by all means keep to it….but this blog is not only about the pathetic media…it carries the back story truth…and that is meaningful to me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My comment to you was not intended to set you off but obviously you wanted to go there and release your tensions; so be it.
I did watch Sebastian Gorka and he is truly a blessing to the Trump Administration. That interview was a WIN for President Trump and his A-Team; IMHO.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agree. Gorka for the win! He is clear, calm, controlled, and on-point.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And most important: Gorka never loses his thought and is relentless!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
He also shares the Wilburine’s trait of a steady poker face!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. I hate it, but I agree. People in your lives probably know you are into politics and will likely ask you about these things. We need to be able to intelligently refute this crap instead of just grunting and saying “hogwash” which is what I would really LIKE to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It might not be wise to ignore all MSM completely at this point, but we shouldn’t give legitimacy to the worst (CNN) by granting them interviews on their network.
LikeLike
In other words, could we tell them to get their interviews on a conservative network, so the CNN et al viewers would be aware of said conservative network, where some of them might jump ship?
LikeLike
I can’t stand looking at her sour puss…from one grimace to another…absolutely ridiculous.
LikeLiked by 3 people
On camera example of a spectre…and such all consuming hatred.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed I hear the word Russia and I place my fingers in my ears. …. Lalala I don’t hear you
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nothing burger fatigue. Bigly
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sorry, I watched 2 minutes, can do no more: Interruptive, rude, and truly she is a poseur with no substance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I really like your comment and use od descriptive words…she definitely does pretend to be what she is not.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I bet she has one of those knit pink poseur hats also!
LikeLiked by 4 people
He completely lit her up – fantastic watch!
LikeLiked by 6 people
He even brings up the fact that CNN is below Nick at Nite in ratings.
Camerota got schlonged.
LikeLiked by 9 people
He did light her up. Sadly, a lot of people will be: she lit Mr.Gorka up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All this is just fuel for the midterm elections. Maybe the DNC and Hollywood will go bankrupt trying to get their losers elected. every race another GA6 defeat!
LikeLike
I believe that the whole Russia thing was a setup to persecute citizen Trump after HilLIARy won the election via fraud. When you look at all the fake evidence, it was all generated by the DNC. It looks like this stuff with Trump Jr was a setup just as Sessions’ Russian meeting was a setup by the DNC. It was all designed to rationalize HilLIARy going after citizen Trump and his team after she won.
HilLIARy and the DNC were confident they had the election in the bag due to historical levels of voter fraud. This is why the media called many states for HilLIARy within 1 min of the polls closing before any votes were counted. This is why key states such as FL and PA were not called by the media for hours after it was clear that Trump had won them. They were suppose to be in the bag.
The D-Rats are seriously stupid. They are following through with their plan of trying to persecute citizen Trump even though it is now PRESIDENT Trump. Because of this, they do not have the resources to keep the fraudulent nature of the “evidence” hidden. Had HilLIARy won, they would have been in control and made up anything they wanted to persecute Trump, his family and anyone, such as Sessions, that supported him. BUT she LOST thank GOD! I have been thinking this week just how awful things would be right now if HilLIARy and the D-Rats had succeeded in stealing the election. It was too damn close and only the MONSTER VOTE, identified by Sundance beat them. President Trump actually won the election by an incredible margin.
IMO, President Trump has allowed the Russian farce to continue because it has distracted from all the good things he has done for the USA that the lefties would be raising hell about such as border enforcement and energy dominance. However, I think the D-Rats and media have crossed the line with this latest attack against Don Jr. a fine, decent individual with a wonderful family. President Trump has been toying with the mouse as a distraction but I believe he’s about to take a bite. The D-Rats, Rinos and media are going to wish they had kept their mouths shut. No amount of payoff money they received is going to be worth what President Trump is going to do to them. And I’m going to be right there cheering President Trump as he stomps them into goo!.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Exactly, while the MSM waste time on nothing burgers Trump is working hard day and nite to get things done that we elected him to do. Too bad our Congress members are not doing the same but blocking, twisting, and changing everything. Remember they voted a REPEAL ACA under Obama, but can’t do the same under Trump. We really must drain the Congress swamp asap! They take their orders from almighty donors and ignore us so time to remove them and there are more than one way to do that. In spite of crazy Waters, they can be impeached, recalled and definitely not re-elected so start checking out future candidates down to grade school and tell them no benefits/perks come with the job any more because we did not vote nor authorize their outrageous salaries for working only a few weeks a year, nor top insurance, free college for their children, and so many other benefits self given, and if they do not do and follow their oath and promises, they will be immediately dismissed. Enough with their ripping up off and telling us what to do!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Term limits, and those other prohibitions regarding lobbying for years after their service.
LikeLike
Sundance has said before that the Swamp also want to make sure that the populace learns its lesson and no one like our Lion ever run for president ever again. They want to ruin President Trump and everyone associated with him for that reason. They don’t want there to ever be another uprising of the common folks. Its a smiliar motivation to the way they treated the huy who made the WWE Trump meme.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Understood, but we conservatives have learned a lesson that’s extremely dangerous to the swamp – we’ve learned that 1) The Dems and their related miscreants are thoroughly corrupt and criminal, 2) The Republicans are not far behind the Dems, and 3) We can get people elected that, even if the progress they make is agonizingly slow, will let us know day by day every lie and obfuscation that the crooks throw down to roadblock things. We are informed, enlightened, and empowered, and we will NOT go back to the old way of politics.
LikeLike
From your words to God’s ears.
Well stated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a huge waste of time. I really like Sebastian Gorka and have a lot of respect for him. I am very annoyed at the treatment of this man by these two little twits. Snots, bofem. Grrrrr.
LikeLiked by 6 people
agree fully….Gorka is so ABOVE this stupidity….the CNN folks and other MSM outlets have no clue how stupid they look….but they only look stupid to US….they are the cheerleaders for the Loser Team. Delusional. But delusion is ALL they have now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Indeed, Mr Gorka is a treasure.
His presence there today was part of a plan.
He deftly executed that plan.
Can we nickname him The Executioner?.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s like pearls before swine, why?
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is a VERY big question. I hope to God that this can change, and we can make the snakes at the MSM beg for their morsels.
LikeLike
These ignorant news anchors trying to take on Sebastian Gorka.
It’s an unfair match up
LikeLiked by 1 person
some folks just don’t see themselves as others might see them in reality
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is WAR! Defeat them at every turn. MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see Schiff for brains LYING and “catastrophizing” as he always does.
This is way beyond “mis-speaking”
He KEEPS saying the Trump asked Russia to “hack hillary’s emails”
TRUMP DID NOT
Trump JOKED that if Russia already had a copy of Hillary’s DELETED emails they could provide it.
This was NOT a request to hack.. since the Hillary server was already dismantled and the pieces in the hands of the FBI, and besides… you cant hack what is already DELETED, Bleachbited and devices smashed with hammers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Of course you are right. This is a tactic to distract the rubes. In spite of their best efforts most people saw through this nonsense and other similar tripe. That is why Donald Trump is now President Donald Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There must be millions of young people in the U.S. who can pass an SAT test for college. I’ll bet any of them could be trained to do what these CNN/MSM talking heads do, and make it at least plausible at that.
LikeLike
Hard to believe this is the same woman that was on Fox for years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She was more attractive then. I know she is older, but she doesn’t seem to make an effort any more. Odd for someone on TV. Or maybe it is like the Portrait of Dorian Gray…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
These are two bimbos that should never get an interview again. period.
LikeLike
No, No, keep them right there..
None of them are a match for any of our speakers..
Someone let the dogs out!
LikeLike
Bravo Gorka!!! Take a deep bow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Alysin was about to cry. She seemed to be giving up the fight. Wonder if she is looking for another line of work. The other chic was blinking to beat the band – very distracting. I thought she would never get to discussing Mosul.
LikeLiked by 1 person
********************. I would have put some duct tape on her maw.
Comment edited by Admin…
LikeLike
A lot of swearing here today. It’s against the rules here. Please follow the rules or take it somewhere else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dr. Gorka speaks with clarity and authority and even manages to keep his sense of humor (more people watching cartoons than CNN). It’s worth watching the asinine MSM #FakeNews just to hear him set the record straight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When Dan Rather pulled this gotcha agenda change on-air with GHW Bush, Bush called himont it and — I forget which — ended the interview or forced Rather onto the agreed topic. I wish Gorka had presence of mind to do that. POTUS Trump has said he is being ill-served by his comms people. He is right about that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The last job you would want in the world is to be one of PT’s comms people. You would be checking his twitter feed every 30 seconds trying to work out how to respond. No thanks.
LikeLike
sooooo,
Rather has pretty much always been a douche then, is what I’m seeing.
LikeLike
These news women have no interest what’s so ever in learning what Gorka or the Trump administration positions are. They only use the interview to spew their propaganda and talking points. It is fake news live, with the news women spouting off accusations as if it was a public trial nor an interview. It’s disturbing to watch and makes your skin crawl they are so smarmy in their condensation and rudeness. Totally disgusting !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gorka is a real pro. He sites pertaining history to give color and perspective to Trump’s foreign policy and he runs rings around these news readers with his intelligence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pertainent
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. That was brutal but I got through those two slimeys boogers who claim to be reporters. Smh… however! Dr. Sebastian Gorka will forever be a hero of mine. I give him props for chuckling and not losing his cool. I could not do this job, lmao.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So…. the Hillary campaign were COLLUDING with Ukrainian operatives… ON UKRAINIAN SOIL!!! (the Ukraine Embassy).
UKRAINE were actively working to help Hillary and HURT TRUMP!!!
I would say… screw Ukraine… they have got a LOT of explaining to do. I hope they don’t expect USA (Trump) to put any US lives in harms way to say their corrupt A$$es in their never-ending spat with Russia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alysin had to go up against a GIANT. and she held her own, at some points…..well sort of. However, before you go off on me, I must say that Gorka totally destroyed her as he went on the complete offensive against the delusions of CNN and those who work for the network. At one point she blinked in frustration for “not doing her job” of destroying Gorka, and she kept having to regroup. If you have not seen the whole video, you missed the absolute best part at the end, as Gorka completely obliterated CNN. He was able to get the messages out to the CNN audience that refuse to expose themselves to the truth about Hillary and Obama. The “denial audience” had to hear facts for a change, had to examine their priorities, and perhaps even reassess (for those who can use their cognitive processes). For the others, I bet they didn’t like it one bit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seb Gorka has gravitas, and he is erudite. Something the CNN viewer is probably not accustomed to seeing on their screen. Maybe, just maybe, he got through to some of them.
LikeLike
Gorka should be the template for any White House appearance on the Very Fake News, Dishonest Media. The appearances are not intended to be interviews. They are intended to attack and destroy our President. Gorka IMO knows exactly what these appearances will entail, and fights back with strong attacks of his own on behalf of our President. He is no punching bag. He knows we are at war, and is well-prepared for battle. Well done Mr. Gorka!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If not mistaken, it was mentioned on the cnn interview that it was Mr Gorka who requested the on air interview.
He was not hot there to take one for the team.
He came with a plan and a purpose.
LikeLike
Sorry for all the repeats. I have lately been having problems with the site freezing up and I just clicked too many times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s been taken care of. 😉
LikeLike
The lack of an editing function on WordPress is a problem too.
LikeLike
Wow!!!!!! Gorka killed it!!! I could watch that interview 100 times. That’s how it’s done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gorka opened canofwhoopass on those two!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love Dr. Gorka! I’m with the person above who’s sick,sick,sick of this Russia,Russia, Russia…. The hysterics today are above the pale!
LikeLiked by 1 person
At this point, why would anyone who possesses an IQ greater than 50 watch or listen to anything coming from CNN…EVER…no matter where or how it is presented??
Just wondering…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well done Dr. Gorka. We are certain that POTUS Trump is lucky to have you in the WH and vice versa. A clear thinker with excellent message and really good communication skills is what is needed at this juncture.
These two videos of Dr. Gorka must be made compulsory viewing for stupid Republicans and RINOs and Never Trumpers. Is it co-incidental both the MSM networks put their lady reporters out there to flip as anti-woman at a later date.
LikeLike
{film clips end, professor flips on the lights} ~ “This, class, are two textbook examples of D.D.S.; Deranged Dingbat Syndrome. Quiz on Friday.”
LikeLike
Watching Dr. G. handle these fake news nitwits is truly laugh-out-loud funny. He makes both of them stop interrupting so they have to listen to him scold and humiliate them on their own show.
His best line to Alisyn – “Not journalism, CNN!”
LikeLike
Alisyn Camerota, this person is just openly stupid and she puts on those cheesy glasses she becomes doubly stupid and actually fulfills the dumb blonde explanation.
LikeLike
Stunning, absolutely stunning.
Let’s forget the PDJT supporters for a second. We are rock solid on steroids.
Think of international or domestic travellers at airports.
Then think of any Democrat, that has not completely drowned in Kool-aid. ( not many I know.)
Then Registered independents that did not vote for your President, or did not bother to vote at all.
Then lastly those # nevertrump backstabbers. Also stuck in airports etc.
If the impeccable Mr Gorka, has swayed only 10 – 15 % of the above mentioned.
If not to PDJT, then surely at worst these bozos at CNN have been shown to be imbeciles, and more importantly. That PDJT has such an educated and articulate spokesperson.
Then this interview was a massive..win. Couple that with Don Jnr releasing his email.
What a team your President has.
Now all you need is at least one non Swamp MSM media entity.
LikeLike
gorka is right on ! Alisyn camerota the CNN rota bot was left with the true facts! CNN ratings are going down the tubes ! Russia this and Russia that won’t fly, its a dog that won’t hunt ! President trump is doing a great job defeating issis ! CNN s ratings are the worst!!!!!!!! They still cry for Hillary! The stupid is is stupid does=cnn
LikeLike
I had rather not listen to Dan rather ! My gosh!
LikeLike