Monday July 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Comey leaked memos had secret and confidential level Intel within them.
He’s in deep mud.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-09/comey-bombshell-fbi-directors-leaked-trump-memos-contained-classified-information
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s The Hill link to original story.
http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/341225-comeys-private-memos-on-trump-conversations-contained-classified
LikeLike
Hallmark Channel had Christmas in July this weekend, so in honor of the holiday spirit here’s a Christmas Irish blessing. We focus on good luck, health, prosperity and harmony inside the family…and a few of us drink a wee bit lol:
The light of the Christmas star to you
The warmth of home and hearth to you
The cheer and good will of friends to you
The hope of a childlike heart to you
The joy of a thousand angels to you
Love and God’s peace to you
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
New report: At least 61 refugees who came to US since 2002 engaged in terror activities
July 9, 2017 By Robert Spencer
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/07/new-report-at-least-61-refugees-who-came-to-us-since-2002-engaged-in-terror-activities
LikeLiked by 1 person
For anyone interested in drawing, here’s my latest attempt (cough cough) at an Edmund Leighton piece.It’s in carbon and charcoal. A bit winded so you can skip the reading material if you want 🙂
https://marksstudio.wordpress.com/2017/07/09/charcoal-and-carbon-drawing-a-tribute-to-edmund-leighton-and-special-mothers/
LikeLike