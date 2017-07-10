Monday July 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

6 Responses to Monday July 10th – Open Thread

  1. Bull Durham says:
    July 10, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Comey leaked memos had secret and confidential level Intel within them.
    He’s in deep mud.
    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-09/comey-bombshell-fbi-directors-leaked-trump-memos-contained-classified-information

  2. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 10, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Hallmark Channel had Christmas in July this weekend, so in honor of the holiday spirit here’s a Christmas Irish blessing. We focus on good luck, health, prosperity and harmony inside the family…and a few of us drink a wee bit lol:

    The light of the Christmas star to you
    The warmth of home and hearth to you
    The cheer and good will of friends to you
    The hope of a childlike heart to you
    The joy of a thousand angels to you
    Love and God’s peace to you

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    July 10, 2017 at 12:40 am

  4. Lucille says:
    July 10, 2017 at 12:42 am

    New report: At least 61 refugees who came to US since 2002 engaged in terror activities
    July 9, 2017 By Robert Spencer
    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/07/new-report-at-least-61-refugees-who-came-to-us-since-2002-engaged-in-terror-activities

  5. Mark T. (artist) says:
    July 10, 2017 at 12:55 am

    For anyone interested in drawing, here’s my latest attempt (cough cough) at an Edmund Leighton piece.It’s in carbon and charcoal. A bit winded so you can skip the reading material if you want 🙂
    https://marksstudio.wordpress.com/2017/07/09/charcoal-and-carbon-drawing-a-tribute-to-edmund-leighton-and-special-mothers/

