Sunday July 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Ex-Muslim woman calls terrorist Linda Sarsour an “Enemy of the State”
M A G A
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mehdi Hasan: Only “the terrorists and the Islamophobes” say that jihad “refers to violence”
July 8, 2017 by Robert Spencer
“In the wake of Linda Sarsour’s declaration of jihad against President Trump, Leftists and Islamic supremacists have been taking the line that only ‘Muslim extremists’ and ‘Islamophobes’ say that jihad involves violence….”
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/07/mehdi-hasan-only-the-terrorists-and-the-islamophobes-say-that-jihad-refers-to-violence
They actually think they can pull the wool over the eyes of knowledgeable and patriotic Americans!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh I like Anni Cyrus, she’s good. A bit rough around the edges in broadcasting, but she is all heart, and that makes up for it in spades. I especially liked her last statement/promise, she is more than willing to buy little Linda a one-way ticket to any muslim country of her choice, and she is more than free to continue on as she does here. We all know she would be stoned to death forspeaking in public, and it couldn’t happen to a nicer person.
Thank you for sharing this with us. I have never heard of this beautiful, young lady, and it would be good to see her succeed. I wish her all of the best this country has to offer her. It is American women like her I proudly stand with.
Be well and have an amazing Sunday,
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLike
Thank you for sharing this video, DV, very powerful.
Anni speaks to the heart of the issue, having once been a child-bride, herself.
I find her testimony sincere, as she applies passages from the Koran in proper context.
I vote for one-way ticket to a Muslim country. LS wouldn’t dare open her mouth to invoke
“women’s rights” over there.
“Enemy of the State”, indeed.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Thank you to the Good Lord above for answering my, and all the treepers prayer for bringing President Trump home safely and providing us all a man who loves and works so hard to save our Republic from the evil globalist.
We have prayed faithfully and received another week of winning!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Now THAT’S clever !!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Anyone wondering why the President’s USMC Honor Guard “snaps to ” for him with precision not afforded # 44 need only to look at the President retrieving one Marine’s cover blown off in the wind ! The troops never forget humanity on the part of their leadership; nor ever forgive contempt from the same source ! IOW, no more “coffee salutes” ! This President knows respect and honor is an earned privilege, not his “right” !
LikeLike