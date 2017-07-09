July 9th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #171

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

40 Responses to July 9th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #171

  1. budmc says:
    July 9, 2017 at 12:21 am

  2. AAA Triple says:
    July 9, 2017 at 12:25 am

    I wholeheartedly LOVE, RESPECT and TRUST in our President Trump. We are all blessed and our country is in good hands. Sleep well all you Treepers, I know I will 😴

  3. Derek Hagen says:
    July 9, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Donald J. Trump may not want to be president of the world, thank God, but he just may be, in some real sense, President of the Western World.

    • Rita Meter Maid says:
      July 9, 2017 at 12:46 am

      This shouldn’t be a surprise. Obama never really wore a wedding ring. The ring he claimed was a wedding ring was a ring with Islamic symbols on it that he’d been wearing since college, long before he met Michelle. Their marriage was a marriage of convenience anyway. I suspect the stories of his past actions and lifestyle in Chicago have merit and that the one about Rev. Wright arranging the marriage between him and Michelle to give him the appearance of being a family man is probably true.

      • SoCal Patriot says:
        July 9, 2017 at 12:57 am

        I dislike Obama as much as anyone else, but I don’t see why he should be attacked for what seems like Fake News to me. If we don’t know something to be factually accurate, we should refrain from saying it.

  5. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 9, 2017 at 12:39 am

    For those that didn’t catch it on Sundance’s Twitter.—“Trillion are at stake” quoted by Sundance.

    Thank you, President Trump for putting a stop to this.

  6. millwright says:
    July 9, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Twenty-four weeks in and we have a President the world takes seriously ! And we have a First Lady that’s at least as smart as he is, well able to hold her own on any stage with anyone ! Together they make a hell of a Team USA !

  7. Joe Knuckles says:
    July 9, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Why is Christie Matthews fixated on the crotches of these two men instead of the issues at hand? I wonder if he was getting thrills up his leg and was just confused by his emotions.
    http://dailycaller.com/2017/07/08/chris-matthews-big-story-is-trump-and-putin-manspreading-video/

  8. fleporeblog says:
    July 9, 2017 at 12:41 am

    You got to love Dr. Gorka! He told Judge Jeanine that we aren’t a superpower but a hyper-power!

    Dr. Gorka was such an incredible hire! You will never ever have this man talk about our plans to the press or anyone else. This is the type of loyalty our President asks for. Loyalty to the country and our flag. Dr. Gorka is the epitome of that! I can listen to him speak all day and night on this subject and any other subject.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      July 9, 2017 at 12:58 am

      This is the first I have heard him talk and already I see he is a huge asset to Trump’s Dream Team. I’m so thankful for more loyal people around our president and having his back.

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      July 9, 2017 at 1:13 am

      Agree. Always intelligent, well-spoken
      representative for the PTrump/USA. Very sharp!

  9. Bull Durham says:
    July 9, 2017 at 12:49 am

    So, a NYT’s report on Don Jr., Jared and Paul Manafort at Trump Tower during the campaign meeting with a Russian. It was about the Russian adoption law that stopped Americans from adopting Russian children. Citing confidential government records—maybe there is a transcript if Trump Tower was wiretapped. Ha!

    If it’s Russian, the Russophobes have it. If they don’t have it, they invent it.

    https://sputniknews.com/world/201707091055376323-trump-son-russia-adoption/

  10. rumpole2 says:
    July 9, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Photo Op. – The G37 (G20 +16 hangers-on, + #WanderingHillary)

    Liked by 1 person

  11. millwright says:
    July 9, 2017 at 12:52 am

    And “thumbs down ” to Ger. Chancellor Merkel for her blatantly obvious choice of Hamburg, ( a city firestormed by the allies in WW2 ) as a venue when her own security forces allegedly knew it was going to be met with violent protests including looting and burning. But what else to expect from a government that bared the economic throats of its citizens to Russia’s GAZPROM sword and welcomed alien invaders with a racial history of rape and pillage ?

    Liked by 1 person

  12. fangdog says:
    July 9, 2017 at 12:53 am

    At what point does the normal run-of-the-mill Libtard say to himself or herself, “Gosh, I feel so un-American right now”?
    Assuming Libtards watch CNN, what about CNN is anything American?
    Libtards are experts when it comes to denial and delusion so maybe for them, it is just another day being a “useful idiot” in Alice and Wonderland.

  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 9, 2017 at 1:13 am

    Now here is some Russian collusion and interference to investigate.

    Treasury Dept Asked To Investigate Reports That Russia Funneled Millions To US Environmental Groups
    http://dailycaller.com/2017/07/07/treasury-dept-asked-to-investigate-reports-that-russia-funneled-millions-to-us-environmental-groups/

    Excerpt:

    House lawmakers have added another twist to the ongoing congressional Russia investigation by asking the Treasury Department to look into allegations Russia secretly funneled money to environmental groups opposed to oil and gas drilling.

    • psadie says:
      July 9, 2017 at 1:19 am

      I believe it for McCain said it best “Russia is a gas station masquerading as a Country.” Now that our energy sector is “unleashed” Trump has allowed our companies to export oil, gas, coal to whomever wants to buy. Russia can no longer hold Eastern Europe hostage with energy for the USA will now supply them. Watch for Putin to be ousted by his government. He will no longer be relevant.

  14. psadie says:
    July 9, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Oh please Dear God let ole’ Hillary do as much as she can for the Democrats in 2018…haaaaa.

    http://www.newsmax.com/Newsfront/clinton-midterms-republicans-democrats/2017/07/08/id/800571/

  15. wheatietoo says:
    July 9, 2017 at 1:19 am

  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 9, 2017 at 1:22 am

    As soon as the state agreed to turn voter data over to Trump’s vote fraud commission an amazing thing happened in Colorado.
    ——-

    Colorado Voters Are Canceling Their Registrations After Trump Request For Voter Data
    http://www.google.com/amp/m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_59612aa4e4b02e9bdb0d072c/amp#ampshare=http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/colorado-voter-registration_us_59612aa4e4b02e9bdb0d072c

    Excerpt:

    “I never expected to come to work and see such a sudden increase in voter registration withdrawals. I never expected to see more withdrawals in a day than new registrations,” Amber McReynolds, the director of elections for Denver, said in a statement. “The impact on voters is real. The impact on civic engagement is real. The impact on election offices is real.”

    >snip<

    In Boulder, election officials told The Colorado Independent they noticed about 270 voters had canceled their registration since Monday. Matt Crane, the Arapahoe county clerk and recorder, told the Independent 42 percent of the county’s 365 requests to unregister so far this year came in the past week.

    • psadie says:
      July 9, 2017 at 1:26 am

      Ii wonder if those several hundred voter registration withdrawals are connected to one organization…might be worth a look-see. Soros again?

      Like

  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 9, 2017 at 1:31 am

    Lawmakers to Introduce Legislation to Grant U.S. Resident Status to Charlie Gard
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/08/lawmakers-introduce-legislation-grant-u-s-resident-status-charlie-gard/amp/

    Excerpt:

    Two Republican members of Congress said they plan to introduce legislation next week that would grant lawful permanent resident status in the United States to critically ill baby Charlie Gard and his parents to allow the child to leave the U.K. and receive experimental treatment in America.

