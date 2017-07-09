July 9th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #171

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Was that girl for real or was it satire? Either way, it was hilarious.
It had to be a satire….so funny!
This is how crazy the world has become! I wondered the same thing lol
I wholeheartedly LOVE, RESPECT and TRUST in our President Trump. We are all blessed and our country is in good hands. Sleep well all you Treepers, I know I will 😴
Donald J. Trump may not want to be president of the world, thank God, but he just may be, in some real sense, President of the Western World.
Woah! Good catch GP!!!
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/trouble-paradise-obama-photographed-without-wedding-ring-viral-selfie/
This shouldn’t be a surprise. Obama never really wore a wedding ring. The ring he claimed was a wedding ring was a ring with Islamic symbols on it that he’d been wearing since college, long before he met Michelle. Their marriage was a marriage of convenience anyway. I suspect the stories of his past actions and lifestyle in Chicago have merit and that the one about Rev. Wright arranging the marriage between him and Michelle to give him the appearance of being a family man is probably true.
I dislike Obama as much as anyone else, but I don’t see why he should be attacked for what seems like Fake News to me. If we don’t know something to be factually accurate, we should refrain from saying it.
For those that didn’t catch it on Sundance’s Twitter.—“Trillion are at stake” quoted by Sundance.
Thank you, President Trump for putting a stop to this.
eek-I’m not good at this copying business. Each of these Reuter below was supposed to be insert after each of Sundance twitter comments above–
Oh they are all the same and too big-dumb dumb me–so sorry!
Ad Rem, please delete two of Reuters printouts.
Thanks for pointing these out, Grandma Covfefe. I would have missed them otherwise. Excellent Sundance.
Turkey was promised financial compensation if they signed on to the Paris Climate Agreement. Now that the US is out….they are having second thoughts because they doubt they will get their money now (even though there are almost 200 other signatories). What does that tell you?
Tells me that U.S. was the only one who was actually going to be expected to pay for this.
Twenty-four weeks in and we have a President the world takes seriously ! And we have a First Lady that’s at least as smart as he is, well able to hold her own on any stage with anyone ! Together they make a hell of a Team USA !
Dream Team 🙂
Why is Christie Matthews fixated on the crotches of these two men instead of the issues at hand? I wonder if he was getting thrills up his leg and was just confused by his emotions.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/07/08/chris-matthews-big-story-is-trump-and-putin-manspreading-video/
You got to love Dr. Gorka! He told Judge Jeanine that we aren’t a superpower but a hyper-power!
Dr. Gorka was such an incredible hire! You will never ever have this man talk about our plans to the press or anyone else. This is the type of loyalty our President asks for. Loyalty to the country and our flag. Dr. Gorka is the epitome of that! I can listen to him speak all day and night on this subject and any other subject.
This is the first I have heard him talk and already I see he is a huge asset to Trump’s Dream Team. I’m so thankful for more loyal people around our president and having his back.
Agree. Always intelligent, well-spoken
representative for the PTrump/USA. Very sharp!
So, a NYT’s report on Don Jr., Jared and Paul Manafort at Trump Tower during the campaign meeting with a Russian. It was about the Russian adoption law that stopped Americans from adopting Russian children. Citing confidential government records—maybe there is a transcript if Trump Tower was wiretapped. Ha!
If it’s Russian, the Russophobes have it. If they don’t have it, they invent it.
https://sputniknews.com/world/201707091055376323-trump-son-russia-adoption/
There may be far more to this story than the NYT is willing to publish ! Its rumored across the net this meeting” might have been a set-up by folks ( most particularly the Russian “Lawyer” ) with connections to the DNC.
That would make more sense. NYT is evil-I pray it is their last bark then a gasp of fake news.
Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner respond to meeting with Russian lawyer
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/07/08/donald-trump-jr-and-jared-kushner-respond-to-meeting-with-russian-lawyer.amp.html
And, another article by Circa gets into the questionable aspect of who set this meeting up and why:
https://www.circa.com/story/2017/07/08/donald-trump-jr-met-with-russian-lawyer-during-election-but-didnt-follow-up
Excerpt:
“We have learned from both our own investigation and public reports that the participants in the meeting misrepresented who they were and who they worked for,” said Mark Corallo, a spokesman for President Trump’s legal team. “Specifically, we have learned that the person who sought the meeting is associated with Fusion GPS, a firm which according to public reports, was retained by Democratic operatives to develop opposition research on the President and which commissioned the phony Steele dossier.
“These developments raise serious issues as to exactly who authorized and participated in any effort by Russian nationals to influence our election in any manner,” Corallo said.
Pididdle! Didn’t see yours. Great minds…
Apparently, this was a set up by Fusion GPS. If so, they tried to take down an incoming administration, and this could break open the entire conspiracy case for treason, or at least, sedition..
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/08/reports-donald-trump-jr-jared-kushner-met-with-kremlin-linked-lawyer/
Be warned, though, I apparently do not know thw rules for posting at CTH so I will keep my personal observations short.
…the rules…but be warned.
Photo Op. – The G37 (G20 +16 hangers-on, + #WanderingHillary)
Hahahahah 🙂
And “thumbs down ” to Ger. Chancellor Merkel for her blatantly obvious choice of Hamburg, ( a city firestormed by the allies in WW2 ) as a venue when her own security forces allegedly knew it was going to be met with violent protests including looting and burning. But what else to expect from a government that bared the economic throats of its citizens to Russia’s GAZPROM sword and welcomed alien invaders with a racial history of rape and pillage ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
At what point does the normal run-of-the-mill Libtard say to himself or herself, “Gosh, I feel so un-American right now”?
Assuming Libtards watch CNN, what about CNN is anything American?
Libtards are experts when it comes to denial and delusion so maybe for them, it is just another day being a “useful idiot” in Alice and Wonderland.
Now here is some Russian collusion and interference to investigate.
Treasury Dept Asked To Investigate Reports That Russia Funneled Millions To US Environmental Groups
http://dailycaller.com/2017/07/07/treasury-dept-asked-to-investigate-reports-that-russia-funneled-millions-to-us-environmental-groups/
Excerpt:
House lawmakers have added another twist to the ongoing congressional Russia investigation by asking the Treasury Department to look into allegations Russia secretly funneled money to environmental groups opposed to oil and gas drilling.
I believe it for McCain said it best “Russia is a gas station masquerading as a Country.” Now that our energy sector is “unleashed” Trump has allowed our companies to export oil, gas, coal to whomever wants to buy. Russia can no longer hold Eastern Europe hostage with energy for the USA will now supply them. Watch for Putin to be ousted by his government. He will no longer be relevant.
Oh please Dear God let ole’ Hillary do as much as she can for the Democrats in 2018…haaaaa.
http://www.newsmax.com/Newsfront/clinton-midterms-republicans-democrats/2017/07/08/id/800571/
As soon as the state agreed to turn voter data over to Trump’s vote fraud commission an amazing thing happened in Colorado.
——-
Colorado Voters Are Canceling Their Registrations After Trump Request For Voter Data
http://www.google.com/amp/m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_59612aa4e4b02e9bdb0d072c/amp#ampshare=http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/colorado-voter-registration_us_59612aa4e4b02e9bdb0d072c
Excerpt:
“I never expected to come to work and see such a sudden increase in voter registration withdrawals. I never expected to see more withdrawals in a day than new registrations,” Amber McReynolds, the director of elections for Denver, said in a statement. “The impact on voters is real. The impact on civic engagement is real. The impact on election offices is real.”
>snip<
In Boulder, election officials told The Colorado Independent they noticed about 270 voters had canceled their registration since Monday. Matt Crane, the Arapahoe county clerk and recorder, told the Independent 42 percent of the county’s 365 requests to unregister so far this year came in the past week.
Ii wonder if those several hundred voter registration withdrawals are connected to one organization…might be worth a look-see. Soros again?
Lawmakers to Introduce Legislation to Grant U.S. Resident Status to Charlie Gard
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/08/lawmakers-introduce-legislation-grant-u-s-resident-status-charlie-gard/amp/
Excerpt:
Two Republican members of Congress said they plan to introduce legislation next week that would grant lawful permanent resident status in the United States to critically ill baby Charlie Gard and his parents to allow the child to leave the U.K. and receive experimental treatment in America.
