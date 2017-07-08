Dr. Sebastian Gorka Discusses The Liberation of Mosul and the Elimination of ISIS in Iraq…

President Trump’s Deputy Assistant, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, spoke exclusively with One America News about how the Trump administration has been involved with defeating the Islamic State. One America’s Chief White House Correspondent Trey Yingst has the interview from the White House.

Mosul victory imminent as Islamic State lines collapse: Iraqi military https://t.co/7lfTw3rv4p pic.twitter.com/TKAiWXsxLc — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 8, 2017

'Victory' over Islamic State in Mosul to be announced in hours: Iraqi state TV https://t.co/hbeKVAfUkE pic.twitter.com/4aRL7Jab6o — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 8, 2017

