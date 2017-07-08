Dr. Sebastian Gorka Discusses The Liberation of Mosul and the Elimination of ISIS in Iraq…

President Trump’s Deputy Assistant, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, spoke exclusively with One America News about how the Trump administration has been involved with defeating the Islamic State. One America’s Chief White House Correspondent Trey Yingst has the interview from the White House.

41 Responses to Dr. Sebastian Gorka Discusses The Liberation of Mosul and the Elimination of ISIS in Iraq…

  1. M33 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Oh man…
    I LOVE all the winning!

    Who knew a President could be THIS COOL???

    • Janie M. says:
      July 8, 2017 at 10:59 pm

      I appreciate how diplomatically Dr. Gorka frames his responses. Good man.

      • fleporeblog says:
        July 9, 2017 at 12:26 am

        Dr. Gorka is such an incredible hire! You will never ever have this man talk about our plans to the press or anyone else. This is the type of loyalty our President asks for. Loyalty to the country and our flag. Dr. Gorka is the epitome of that! I can listen to him speak all day and night on this subject and any other subject.

  2. Janice says:
    July 8, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    I just can’t keep up with all this winning! No sooner do I leave my perch for coffee I come back to more winning! I’m in awe every dang day! Thx Sundance! Thank you President Trump!

  3. Sylvia Avery says:
    July 8, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Promises Made. Promises Kept. Thanks for this on top of everything else Mr. President.

  4. Minnie says:
    July 8, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Praise God🙏

    Liberation of Mosul with local actors to to remain in place 👍👍👍

    Win Win Win!

    Thank you, Mr. President for all you/Ed are doing to help eradicate evil.

    And thank you for not telegraphing the moves of our military.

  5. Joe Blow says:
    July 8, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    The fact that MSM cretins will actually be sad about this is sickening.

  6. litlbit2 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Two great leaders come together, President Trump and President PUTIN as good things begin taking place over the objection of the war mongers and chaos Promoters. God Bless us all.

  7. crossthread42 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    THIS IS PROPER *journalism*..

  8. TONYA PARNELL says:
    July 8, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    WE FINALLY HAVE A PRESIDENT WITH A SET, TRUMP 2020

  9. lastinillinois says:
    July 8, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Wow – that didn’t take long.

    Amazing what can be accomplished when our military is allowed to do what our military does best: win.

    Liked by 13 people

  10. wheatietoo says:
    July 8, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Dr. Gorka is such a great addition to the team.

    Here he discusses the Nork-China ongoing saga:

  11. akearn says:
    July 8, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Feels like OANN is gaining … Corey Lewandowski is a regular contributor, now exclusive with Dr. Gorka. Fantastic.

  12. thluckyone says:
    July 8, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Dr. Gorka is fascinating and brilliant (no surprise there) but wait! Was that a real journalist doing the interview? I had forgotten what real journalism is like! Succinct questions that indicate some background research and real interest?

    Maybe I misunderstood what was happening. It was almost like the interviewer wanted the viewers to learn what’s going on! Does anybody actually DO THIS in television reporting, anymore?

  13. wheatietoo says:
    July 8, 2017 at 11:02 pm

  14. Katie says:
    July 8, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Sundance is very busy today. It’s like Christmas morning and he’s opening all these winning presents, then showing them off to all his friends at CTH.

    Thank you Sundance and Merry Christmas 🎄

  15. mikebrezzze says:
    July 8, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    What obama funded and built over 4 years, mad dog destroyed it in 90 days! Winning!!!!

  16. Vince says:
    July 8, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Soon the only safe places left for ISIS will be London and Paris.

  17. fangdog says:
    July 8, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    It is becoming more and more difficult to be a Lebtard. How does one continue to defend himself while shrouded with foolishness and dumbism?

  18. A2 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Good news indeed.

    I think the President has said he will visit ASEAN and I know he met with the PMs of Singapore and Malaysia at the G20. Isil has declared these countries (along with Indonesia and the Philippines) as part of the caliphate and the fear is they will open a second front after they are defeated in the ME.

    Asean has set up an anti-terrorist action group with the help and support of the US (intel and hardware, not soldiers). They need President Trump’s support and he has vowed to help them rid se Asia of the threat, They are very grateful.

  19. patrickhenrycensored says:
    July 8, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Most of the EU, California, NYC, Hawaii and cnn headquarters.

  20. Wayne says:
    July 8, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Does this mean they will kill all isis or let them retool and kill others first?

  21. Marygrace Powers says:
    July 9, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Spectacular governing by President Trump. It leaves me speechless.
    What these other a-holes have been doing to our country is beyond criminal.

  22. Kristi Ann says:
    July 9, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Amen-Amein!! He is a Conservative Patriot!! Way better than the Obama-Nation REGIME!!

    Love 💕 Always and Shalom ( Peace ), YSIC \o/

    Kristi Ann

